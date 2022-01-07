A Guide to Eating and Drinking Near Portland’s South Waterfront

Portland has undergone changes deep and broad over the last 20 years, but perhaps no neighborhood would be as unrecognizable to a 1990s time traveler as the South Waterfront. Seemingly overnight, former heavy industry facilities and barge moorings have given way to sleek high-rises, a tranquil waterfront park, an eye-catching aerial tram up to OHSU, a futuristic Bridge of the People, and, yes, a growing number of exciting dining and drinking choices. The development does have its costs, however, pushing still-recommended but departing neighborhood favorites like Cafe du Berry and Umai Japanese Twist to other locations.

While the specific South Waterfront neighborhood starts below the Ross Island Bridge and ends at Bancroft Street, this map stretches along far more of the Willamette: Starting at South Hawthorne Waterfront Park, down through South Waterfront Park (confusing, we know), past Poet’s Beach, through South Waterfront proper, and finishing at the top of Willamette Park. Turn the full stretch into a walkable (or bikeable) food crawl, or hop in a kayak between stops. For more options nearby, check out our downtown Portland map.