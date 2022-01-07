 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Find Exceptional Indian Food in Portland

A sculpture of a face upon a ship’s wheel in front of two modern residential towers.
River Guardian by Lillian Pitt, Mikkel & Saralyn Hilde (2016)
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

A Guide to Eating and Drinking Near Portland’s South Waterfront

Take a culinary stroll through Portland’s scenic and fast-developing South Waterfront

by Nathan Williams Updated
View as Map
River Guardian by Lillian Pitt, Mikkel & Saralyn Hilde (2016)
| Nathan Williams/Eater Portland
by Nathan Williams Updated

Portland has undergone changes deep and broad over the last 20 years, but perhaps no neighborhood would be as unrecognizable to a 1990s time traveler as the South Waterfront. Seemingly overnight, former heavy industry facilities and barge moorings have given way to sleek high-rises, a tranquil waterfront park, an eye-catching aerial tram up to OHSU, a futuristic Bridge of the People, and, yes, a growing number of exciting dining and drinking choices. The development does have its costs, however, pushing still-recommended but departing neighborhood favorites like Cafe du Berry and Umai Japanese Twist to other locations.

While the specific South Waterfront neighborhood starts below the Ross Island Bridge and ends at Bancroft Street, this map stretches along far more of the Willamette: Starting at South Hawthorne Waterfront Park, down through South Waterfront Park (confusing, we know), past Poet’s Beach, through South Waterfront proper, and finishing at the top of Willamette Park. Turn the full stretch into a walkable (or bikeable) food crawl, or hop in a kayak between stops. For more options nearby, check out our downtown Portland map.

King Tide Fish and Shell

Chef Alexander Diestra — formerly of Andina and his pop-up, Chicha — puts his Peruvian Nikkei touch on the seafood-heavy menu at this hotel restaurant, whether that’s the ono ceviche on the seafood tower or the whisper of rocoto in the chef’s take on ossobuco. More traditional seafood restaurant standards are done well here, as well, from Kewpie-tossed lobster tucked in a brioche bun to oysters on the half-shell.

1510 S Harbor Way, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 295-6166
(503) 295-6166

Il Terrazzo

Sitting al fresco with a view of the boats, regulars of Il Terrazzo twirl tagliatelle in black truffle cream sauce or cut into ravioli in sage brown butter at this friendly trattoria. This is classic, comfort food Italian, served without pretense; however, the sauces here exhibit a nice depth of flavor, be it a six-hour Bolognese or a briny puttanesca.

On The Esplanade Overlooking The Harbor 315 S, SW Montgomery St suite 340, Portland, OR 97201
(971) 302-6691
(971) 302-6691

Dough Zone

The South Portland location of this Seattle-born chain is massive, just off the water and surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The move here is in the name: The restaurant’s dough-centric dishes, like noodles, dumplings, and bao, are well executed and consistent, particularly the Berkshire-Duroc pork xiao long bao.

1910 S River Dr, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 446-3500
(503) 446-3500

Lilia Comedor

Rather than simply duplicating the original restaurant’s winning formula, the República team has launched a string of thematically connected but distinct restaurant and bar expansions throughout the city. Perhaps the most exciting is Lilia Comedor — a tribute to chef Juan Gomez’s mother — taking the “Mexico-forward” approach of its parent restaurant to creative heights. The menu is highly seasonal and changes frequently. Opt for the tasting menu to enjoy a multi-course meal that might include corn crème brûlée topped with pink raspberry and popcorn, squash blossom quesadilla, or pan árabe with house-aged pork collar carnitas — depending on the season.

3159 S Moody Ave, Portland, OR 97239

Al Hawr

Al Hawr dishes up some of the best Lebanese food in the Pacific Northwest, offering a harmony of the cuisine’s essential components: creamy hummus, fluffy pita, piquant olive oil, tender beets, and delicate grape leaves, each supporting flavorful chicken, lamb, and veggie falafel entrees. The dessert menu might be the real stand-out, however, with the cheesy pistachio pastry knafeh and cotton candy-topped ice cream. Dine in the richly decorated dining room or order takeout.

3500 S River Pkwy, Portland, OR 97239
(971) 254-9785
(971) 254-9785

Frank Wine Bar

Frank Wine Bar opened in 2013 and is already something of a foundational establishment in the South Waterfront. Even on sleepier nights, Frank has the warmth and organic energy of a long-time neighborhood gathering place. Enjoy complimentary popcorn and creative tasting flights while waiting for a table — the exceptionally curated glass pour list is worth the wait. The food menu refreshes seasonally, with a tasty range of salads, soups, and sandwiches. Or skip dining in and grab a bottle from the bottle shop — Oregon wines are supplemented by a thoughtful selection of smaller European labels, including wine from exciting regions in Croatia and Hungary.

3712 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 206-7317
(503) 206-7317
Three wine glasses — red, rose, and white — on a black table.
Wine flight at Frank.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Oracle Coffee Company

Such are the coffee riches Portlanders enjoy that the city has lapped plenty of similar-sized towns with a higher number of stellar vegan-only coffee shops and other burgs that have decent coffee spots entirely. Oracle features local roasters — Terrain, Bold Bean, and Blueprint — and carefully crafts the expected assortment of espresso drinks along with an uncommonly rich tea selection. No dairy here — the politely vegan-curious will receive friendly guidance from their barista on whether to opt for oat, almond, soy, or coconut milk. A small food menu includes baked goods from Shoofly Vegan Bakery.

3875 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239
(971) 339-9002
(971) 339-9002
Delicate latte art on an oat milk latte in a black ceramic cup with a saucer and spoon.
Flap Jack at Oracle Coffee.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Siam Umami

This Corbett Thai restaurant specializes in royal Thai cuisine, with things like colorful chor muang, a flower-shaped dumpling filled with ground pork and peanuts, or la tiang, a ball of minced shrimp wrapped in an omelet lace. Meals must begin with a handful of appetizers (like the two mentioned); beyond that, the coconut water-braised pork belly stands out.

4237 S Corbett Ave, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 479-8188
(503) 479-8188

JoLa Cafe

Walking past JoLa Cafe — a portmanteau of John’s Landing, the southernmost section of the South Waterfront — it might be easy to mistake it for another sleek, cozy Portland coffee shop, serving espresso drinks and a handful of pastries that are long gone by noon. Step inside and find a sprawling space, with tables spread across multiple sunny dining rooms, and espresso drinks complemented by an expansive breakfast, lunch, and alcoholic beverage menu. With such ample real estate — include picnic table seating outside — JoLa is a perfect spot for remote workers to camp out on a weekday and a spontaneous brunch destination on weekends.

5915 S Corbett Ave, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 244-1812
(503) 244-1812
A crispy sandwich with tomato and lettuce spilling out on a plate filled with potato chips.
BLTA at JoLa Cafe.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

New Taste Of India

New Taste of India’s lunchtime thali is one of the best deals in town: rice, naan, a soft drink or chai, and the choice of three entrees out of six, frequently rotating options. The full menu includes a deep array of vegan and vegetarian dishes like aloo saag, dal makhani, and vegan goa wraps, as well as familiar meat curries. Domestic and Indian bottled beer and limited wine options are available for lunch dining in. Dinner is takeout only.

6123 S Macadam Ave, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 265-8806
(503) 265-8806
A metal tray filled with assorted curries and lentils, rice, and naan bread.
Thali meal at New Taste of India.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Thai PK

Epitomizing the neighborhood Thai restaurant with a menu the size of a young adult novel, Thai PK reliably delivers staples like spring rolls, crab Rangoon, tom yum soup, a range of Thai curries, and, of course, pad thai. All of these will satisfy, but the seafood specialties are the most memorable, including salmon panang curry, crispy tilapia green apple salad, and spicy catfish.

6141 S Macadam Ave Unit 106, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 452-4396
(503) 452-4396
A plate of pad Thai at Thai PK.
Thai PK.
Thai PK Restaurant

McMenamins Fulton Pub & Brewery

The Fulton Pub has anchored the southern end of the waterfront for nearly 100 years and has been in the steady hands of McMenamins since 1988. Featuring the expected elevated pub fare heavy on Northwest ingredients found throughout the franchise, the Fulton location sets itself apart through especially cozy charm. The small dining room, limited but lovely street-side seating, and less-than-ample street parking all but telegraph that this is a neighborhood joint and not necessarily a destination — all the better for locals enjoying a leisurely Terminator stout or seasonal cider. Yes, Keanu Reeves drank here once, and, yes, your bartender will tell you all about it.

0618 SW Nebraska St, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 246-9530
(503) 246-9530

