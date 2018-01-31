 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fried chicken on a sweet potato waffle with a bloody mary at Screen Door in Portland.
Fried chicken and waffles from Screen Door.
Screen Door

Portland’s Killer Southern Restaurants and Food Carts

Where to find Cajun and Creole classics like etouffee or gumbo, Southern-fried breakfasts, meat-and-threes, and soul food standards

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Fried chicken and waffles from Screen Door.
| Screen Door
by Eater Staff Updated

Maybe it’s the rainy-day craving for comfort food or the city’s population of lowcountry expats; either way, Portland is a place where Southern food has historically thrived. Screen Door remains a popular brunch spot for chicken and waffles or praline bacon. The city’s barbecue scene has attracted national attention. And chefs specializing in soul food — Kiauna Nelson of Kee’s Loaded Kitchen, for instance — have landed on Netflix shows. That being said, several lauded Southern restaurants have disappeared in recent years, from tasting menu destination Mae to Cajun-Creole favorite Acadia. And all that remains of the Country Cat is a post-security stop at Portland International Airport.

Still, the city’s Southern food scene lives on, primarily in soul food, Cajun, or Creole spots; below, we get into some of the strong options for gumbo, shrimp and grits, biscuits, and more. Note that this map does not cover places that are predominantly focused on soul food, mac and cheese, barbecue or fried chicken, though there are some overlaps with those maps.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Kee's #Loaded Kitchen

Kiauna Nelson serves fall-apart tender brown sugar ribs, fried pork chops, and smoked barbecue baked beans out of her bright red MLK food cart, plus fried catfish and chicken with her hard-to-nail down, sweet-and-savory seasoning blend. Meals are huge here, easily feeding a few, with desserts like sweet potato pie and fun flavored lemonades. Keep an eye on Instagram; the cart has been known to sell out.

5020 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, OR 97212
(503) 516-2078
(503) 516-2078

Miss Delta

Miss Delta churns out deep-South classics like gumbo, mac and cheese, oyster po’boys, and country-fried steak, all in a down-home space on North Mississippi. It’s also one of the few spots that offers a true meat-and-three experience, with things like fried chicken, blackened catfish, and burnt ends paired with sides like collard greens, mac and cheese, and red beans and rice. On weekend mornings, brunches involve stacked buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and griddle cakes.

3950 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 287-7629
(503) 287-7629

Eat Oyster Bar

Eat is the city’s only oyster bar truly focused on Southern-style seafood, with chile-infused bourbon oyster shooters and crawfish tail croquettes. Outside of shooters, oysters come on the half-shell or cornmeal fried; follow them up with an order of the Cajun barbecue shrimp, served with French bread to sop up that knockout sauce. Other noteworthy dishes include frog legs, blackened catfish, and Hoppin’ John.

3808 North Williams Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97227
503-281-1222
503-281-1222

Le Bontemps Café & Catering

This Northeast MLK Southern cafe offers everything from deep-fried alligator to Cajun pasta with shrimp and peppers, plus a selection of lunchtime po’boys and sides like corn pudding. The best showcase of the restaurant comes in the form of the Taste of New Orleans Sampler, a platter of jambalaya, etouffee, red beans and rice, and collard greens, each in their own individual bowls. Sunday brunches involve biscuits and gravy and powdered sugar-topped chicken and waffles.

2716 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, Oregon 97212
(503) 327-8162
(503) 327-8162

Mumbo Gumbo

This North Williams food cart specializes in customizable gumbo bowls: Visitors start with a choice of vegan or classic gumbo base, and then choose from a variety of protein options, including hot links, crab, and vegan andouille. However, gumbo isn’t the only item available here: Red beans and rice, shrimp and grits, and grilled boudin all make appearances, plus desserts like banana pudding and sweet potato pie.

1825 North Williams Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97227
(503) 902-8898
(503) 902-8898

Boss Po'boys

Located in the Cartside food cart pod on North Williams, Boss Po’boys stuffs rolls sporting a skirt of lacy crisped cheese with fried catfish, shrimp, and nontraditional fillings like carnitas. Those interested in something snackier can opt for a pile of hushpuppies or Cajun fries, or a sweet pile of churro beignets. Keep an eye out for specials, from pulled pork sandwiches topped with fried mac and cheese to fruity pebble cheesecake.

1825 North Williams Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97227
(971) 352-7600
(971) 352-7600

Screen Door

Screen Door may now be treated as a running joke for its infamously long lines, but there’s a reason it became as popular as it did: the sweet potato waffle with a towering stack of fried chicken drizzled with syrup. But the breakfast dish is far from the only reason to visit, thanks to options like chicken and dumplings, shrimp and grits, and praline bacon. Plus, lines have dramatically shrunk, now that it takes reservations and operates a second location in the Pearl District.

2337 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 542-0880
(503) 542-0880

Grits N' Gravy

Downtown’s Southern-style breakfast spot smothers biscuits, country-fried steaks, and omelets with a variety of gravy choices, including classic sausage gravy, country-style white gravy, the thin Southern specialty redeye gravy, and the allium-happy smothered onion gravy. If it isn’t obvious, something with gravy should land at any customer’s table, though the restaurant’s two takes on shrimp and grits — either in a white wine-cream sauce with andouille or a classic rendition with fatback and bacon drippings — are worth an order.

215 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 227-3903
(503) 227-3903

Erica's Soul Food

This soul food cart, located on the back patio of union hangout Worker’s Tap, is one of the city’s most famous spots for Atlanta-style lemon pepper wings and tender boiled peanuts. However, the menu slings many more strong options, ranging from saucy shrimp and cheddar grits in a stewed tomato and bacon sauce to maple hot chicken over a sweet potato waffle. If chef Erica Montgomery is selling dessert that day, order it.

101 Southeast 12th Avenue, OR 97214
(503) 922-5519
(503) 922-5519
A bowl of tomato-tossed shrimp sits on a bowl of grits at Erica’s Soul Food in Portland, Oregon.
Shrimp and grits at Erica’s Soul Food.
Carla J. Peña/Eater Portland

Montage Ala Cart

The raucous dining room of Bistro Montage may be no more, but the menu lives on at this Southeast Portland food cart, with the same selection of mac and cheese, jambalaya, and po’boys. The mac and cheese is the real draw, particularly the Cajun-spiced “Spold” with optional additions like bacon, andouille, and alligator.

1080 SE Madison St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 354-6567
(503) 354-6567

Matt & Memere's

This family-owned cart serving Cajun and Creole standards is popular with people like Bill Oakley, thanks to its wide selection of po’boys, fried alligator bites, and powdered sugar-doused beignets. Those who prefer a lighter shade of gumbo — with a hazelnut brown roux as opposed to chocolate brown roux — will like the version here, which comes loaded with smoked chicken and andouille. Matt & Memere’s also pours crawfish etouffee over fried catfish, for seafood and mudbug aficionados.

3560 Southeast Powell Boulevard, Portland, Oregon 97202
(971) 267-7554
(971) 267-7554

Avenue Saint Charles

Beaverton’s destination for Louisiana Cajun standards, Avenue Saint Charles serves classics like jambalaya, gumbo, and po’boys, with vegan options as well. This is also one of the only spots in in the suburb offering crawfish etouffee, not to mention annual Mardi Gras specials like boudin balls and king cake. Any dish would benefit from one of the cart-made hot sauces, with names like Freedia’s Booty Popping Pineapple Scorpion Pepper.

4250 SW Rose Biggi Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005
(775) 997-8781
(775) 997-8781

Related Maps