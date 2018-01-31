Portland’s Killer Southern Restaurants and Food Carts

Maybe it’s the rainy-day craving for comfort food or the city’s population of lowcountry expats; either way, Portland is a place where Southern food has historically thrived. Screen Door remains a popular brunch spot for chicken and waffles or praline bacon. The city’s barbecue scene has attracted national attention. And chefs specializing in soul food — Kiauna Nelson of Kee’s Loaded Kitchen, for instance — have landed on Netflix shows. That being said, several lauded Southern restaurants have disappeared in recent years, from tasting menu destination Mae to Cajun-Creole favorite Acadia. And all that remains of the Country Cat is a post-security stop at Portland International Airport.

Still, the city’s Southern food scene lives on, primarily in soul food, Cajun, or Creole spots; below, we get into some of the strong options for gumbo, shrimp and grits, biscuits, and more. Note that this map does not cover places that are predominantly focused on soul food, mac and cheese, barbecue or fried chicken, though there are some overlaps with those maps.