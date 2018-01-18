Share All sharing options for: 11 Steakhouses to Try in Portland and Beyond

Share All sharing options for: 11 Steakhouses to Try in Portland and Beyond

Although Portland remains one of the best cities for vegans, many of the Rose City’s residents remain loyal meat-eaters, from the conscious diners seeking humanely raised, grass-fed cows to the old-school, whiskey-drinking Portlanders ordering hulking slabs of inexpensive prime rib. And the city accommodates them both: There are the classic, white tablecloth steakhouses reminiscent of the Rat Pack era; the modern, hipper steakhouses with newer cuts and inventive flavors; and the old school family-owned restaurants that hearken back to memories with the grandparents.

This map of Portland’s steakhouses sticks to Portland-specific restaurants offering a selection of prime steak cuts, often aged for increased flavor. All restaurants included had to have at least three different steaks on the menu, and this map focuses on locally grown spots as opposed to major chains.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.