One of the oldest Portland steakhouses, Ringside serves everything from behemoth prime rib slabs to elegant grass-finished filet mignon
A steak at Ringside Steakhouse
Aubrie LeGault/Official

11 Steakhouses to Try in Portland and Beyond

Where to find tender filet mignon, juicy rib-eyes, and more

by Krista Garcia Updated
A steak at Ringside Steakhouse
| Aubrie LeGault/Official
by Krista Garcia Updated

Although Portland remains one of the best cities for vegans, many of the Rose City’s residents remain loyal meat-eaters, from the conscious diners seeking humanely raised, grass-fed cows to the old-school, whiskey-drinking Portlanders ordering hulking slabs of inexpensive prime rib. And the city accommodates them both: There are the classic, white tablecloth steakhouses reminiscent of the Rat Pack era; the modern, hipper steakhouses with newer cuts and inventive flavors; and the old school family-owned restaurants that hearken back to memories with the grandparents.

This map of Portland’s steakhouses sticks to Portland-specific restaurants offering a selection of prime steak cuts, often aged for increased flavor. All restaurants included had to have at least three different steaks on the menu, and this map focuses on locally grown spots as opposed to major chains.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Grill68 Steakhouse

16305 SW Barrows Rd Suite 100
Beaverton, OR 97007
(503) 352-4472
(503) 352-4472
At this Beaverton steakhouse, owned Carlos Cortes of the nearby Mexican restaurant Casa Lola, cuts of angus beef hit the grill and come dripping with an herb compound butter, be it a filet mignon or a 16-ounce rib-eye. Any meal should start with the restaurant’s burrata salad, which comes in a surprising mint-chili vinaigrette.

2. Ringside Steakhouse

2165 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 223-1513
(503) 223-1513
Since 1944, Ringside Steakhouse has been a tried-and-true standby for impeccable service, aged steaks, and old-school elegance: Tableside lamps illuminate garlic mashed potatoes and madeira-glazed mushrooms accompanying dry-aged rib-eyes and lobster-topped filet mignon. Those who don’t feel quite ready to return to the dining room can order dry-aged steaks (plus the $48 three-course prime rib dinner on Mondays), and family-style sides for takeout or delivery.

3. Jake's Grill

611 SW 10th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 220-1850
(503) 220-1850
A Portland institution, Jake’s Grill has sat in downtown Portland for more than 25 years, while its sibling, Jake’s Famous Crawfish, has served seafood a claw’s throw away since 1892. Jake’s menu of broiled steaks are really about the add-ons, be it an au poivre treatment with a brandy peppercorn sauce, or the addition of a Maine lobster tail. The move is to order the restaurant’s 13-ounce rib-eye, raised at Washington’s Double R Ranch. Jake’s is open for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

4. El Gaucho Portland

319 SW Broadway
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 227-8794
(503) 227-8794
El Gaucho exemplifies the old-school, fine-dining steakhouse experience, with a dark, elegant dining room full of white tablecloths and moody back rooms for smoking cigars. The steaks are dry-aged for 28 days, and include a multitude of different cuts grilled over charcoal. Diners ought to try the chateaubriand, a 20-ounce center cut of tenderloin for two, served with the classic steakhouse fixings; for those seeking something a little less daunting, the eight-ounce steak El Gaucho is a pristine take on a filet mignon and comes with lobster medallions. While the majority of service here is dine-in, diners can order takeout by calling.

5. Urban Farmer Portland

525 SW Morrison St
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 222-4900
(503) 222-4900
In the open-format lobby of the ultra-luxe Nines hotel, Urban Farmer is often overshadowed by the top dog upstairs; still, this chic and farm-centric restaurant is lovely in its own right and very serious about the livelihood of its livestock. For each cut, the steakhouse provides a number of different styles; for instance, the restaurant offers two different Oregon rib-eyes — a grass-fed boneless from Carman Ranch and a bone-in, grain-finished from Painted Hills Beef. Beyond the beef, the restaurant’s vegetable sides are often worth an order.

6. Portland City Grill

30, 111 5th Ave
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 450-0030
(503) 450-0030
The real draw to this 30th-floor, white-tablecloth restaurant is the panoramic windows of Portland, which are fantastic for visitors and locals alike — the view never gets old, whether facing the cityscape or the river or the mountains. A handful of classic cuts like the American Wagyu top sirloin and the filet mignon are available for takeout or delivery to be enjoyed at home (minus the view).

7. Laurelhurst Market

3155 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-3097
(503) 206-3097
Laurelhurst Market is considered one of the city’s top steakhouses for a reason: Everyone, from the busser to the bartender, is incredibly knowledgeable in the art of steaks, from the conditions of the cows to the intricacies of the cuts. The steaks are paired with gorgeous accoutrement — from a bone-in, dry-aged NY strip with roasted king trumpet mushrooms and lobster butter to a rib-eye served with ancho mole, avocado, and pickled radish. Takeout specials are available, including a Sunday prime rib deal and fried chicken on Tuesdays. Customers can order to-go or dine on the heated, covered deck.

8. Clyde's Prime Rib Restaurant and Bar

5474 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 281-9200
(503) 281-9200
Clyde’s Prime Rib is some Old Portland realness. While the castle exterior is reminiscent of a miniature golf course, the dining room is moody and dimly lit with a fireplace, chandeliers, and mid-century vibes. Although the classic titular cut of beef might be the main draw, the bacon-wrapped tenderloin and sleeper hit, the lounge burger, are also worthy orders. Delivery and takeout are available.

9. Sayler's Old Country Kitchen

10519 SE Stark St
Portland, OR 97216
(503) 252-4171
(503) 252-4171
For over 70 years, Sayler’s has been serving eight cuts of steak in varying sizes, and all steak dinners come with a relish tray, salad, bread, side dishes, and ice cream. The family-owned restaurant may not offer a swanky atmosphere, but it is very accommodating to everyone with both seniors and kids sections on the menu. The famous 72-ounce sirloin challenge might be off the table currently, but most of the menu is available for delivery or takeout.

10. Tokio Table - Japanese Steakhouse

4768 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 515-8917
(503) 515-8917
This Division Street Japanese Steakhouse specializes in teppanyaki, or the tableside grilling of meats on a flattop; however, steakhouse is the correct term to describe the restaurant, with its selection of New York, rib-eye, and filet mignon seared and basted with butter and mushrooms. Surf-and-turf is fairly easy here, with add-ons like scallops, lobster, and shrimp, but the big spenders should opt for Tokio Supreme, chateaubriand served with a grilled lobster tail.

11. OX Restaurant

2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97212
(503) 284-3366
(503) 284-3366
Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton won a James Beard Award for this Argentinian-American steakhouse on Northeast MLK. Here, appetizers like smoked beef tongue carpaccio with crispy sweetbreads lead into 42-ounce bone-in rib-eyes and grass-fed filet mignon off the parrilla, accompanied by nettle and ricotta dumplings or roasted cauliflower and sunchokes. Start with a bourbon-and-beet-syrup Ox Blood cocktail or a seasonal house soda, sipped in the restaurant’s cozy, brick-walled dining room.

Related Maps