Portland — and much of the world — has become intimately familiar with takeout and delivery for obvious reasons. In the early months (okay, years) of the pandemic, restaurants that would typically never attempt carry-out were signing up for DoorDash or Uber Eats, and Portlanders started becoming used to eating their sushi, carbonara, and eggs Benedict to-go. While many Portlanders are now happily piling into restaurant dining rooms or lounging on bar patios, takeout still has a place in our dining scene. Some immunocompromised diners don’t feel ready to regularly dine inside. Sick Portlanders may not want to risk leaving the house. Those without the meal-planning gene may have forgotten to prep a lunch and need something fast. And when organizing a party, grabbing a pile of barbecue or a few white-and-red containers of dumplings may feel easier than tackling some giant cooking project. Below, we’ve compiled a range of takeaway options for a variety of situations: Delivery options good for groups, standbys for mid-week lunch, and family dinner options when cooking seems daunting. For sick day delivery specifically, this map may help.Read More
Where to Get Outstanding Takeout and Delivery in Portland
Where to get big orders of wings or barbecue for parties, or just a delivery salad for yourself
Pizza Kat
West side locals frequent this Burnside pizzeria for Friday night takeout, loving the chew of its crust and the inventive topping combinations. Seasonal mushrooms, roasted pineapple, and curly Ezzo pepperoni cover the surface of its pizzas, best when paired with the restaurant’s beautiful meatballs or fun takeout cocktails. Pizza Kat is available for takeout or delivery.
Also featured in:
Mama Bird
A big pile of chicken is a common takeout staple, be it a bucket of fried wings or a classic rotisserie. At Northwest Raleigh’s Mama Bird, the bird in question bathes in a pineapple brine before hitting a wood-fire grill, served with an array of sauces like chimichurri or pineapple-habanero hot sauce. The juicy, charred chicken is available as a quarter, whole, or half bird, with add-on sides like grilled sweet potatoes with Vadouvan curry yogurt or creamy polenta from Camas Country Mill. It’s available for takeout or in-house delivery.
Tasty Corner Chinese Restaurant
Chinese takeout is a go-to for a reason, and while there are several strong spots nearby in the category — Duck House, Dough Zone — we love Tasty Corner’s versatility. Yes, those craving Chinese American standbys will find General Tso’s, broccoli beef, and honey-walnut shrimp among the offerings; however, the Sichuan standards are particularly stellar here, especially the mapo tofu and chongqing chicken.
Toki Restaurant
From the couple behind Han Oak, Toki is the more casual sibling of the legendary Korean restaurant; born out of the pandemic, takeout was built into its DNA, and many dishes work well in that regard. Steamed bao burgers and Korean fried chicken wings are obvious go-tos, but the restaurant’s rotating ssam — proteins served with lettuce and herbs for wrapping — works particularly well for Friday night takeout. Toki offers takeout and delivery.
Matt's BBQ
Portland’s king of Texas barbecue, Matt’s is an obvious choice for large-scale takeout, with tender smoked meats by the half-pound and a la carte sausages. Sides like queso mac and cheese and pickles are a must, and for a fun interactive meal, grab an order of house flour tortillas so people can make their own barbecue tacos. It’s available for takeout and delivery.
Silsila The Flaming Tandoor
This Killingsworth Indian restaurant is a favorite in its neighborhood for its mango-sweetened tikka masala and Punjabi goat curry. When ordering for a group, the restaurant’s two- or three-curry combinations — with options like malai kofta and lamb saagwala — make a lot of sense, especially with a few orders of naan or paratha on the side. But for even larger groups, visitors can order takeout and delivery catering trays, with options like goat biryani, tikka masala, and lamb karahi with naan, samosas, and other smart sides. It’s available for takeout and delivery.
Erica's Soul Food
This Northeast MLK food cart is known for its knockout wings, available vegan or not, in flavors like ATL lemon pepper or peach sriracha. But the menu has plenty of other options that are great for group-friendly takeout: boiled peanuts, pimento cheese fries, and mac and cheese all come to mind. For solo dining, the cart’s entrees — like smothered chicken or tofu, shrimp and grits, or crispy catfish — are all strong options. Note: Erica’s Soul Food offers takeout only.
Frybaby
This Southeast Stark food cart, within the Lil’ America pod, is a brand-new entrant in Portland’s food cart scene, and it’s coming in extremely strong. Think of Frybaby as sort of a Korean-meets-Kentucky fried chicken cart: Shockingly crispy, craggy Korean fried chicken with sides like mashed potatoes with curry gravy or bo ssam collard greens. The chicken stays super crispy as it travels, and the sides are crowd-pleasers across the board. Crowds can supplement with other carts in the pod, from Bake on the Run to Makulit.
Nicholas Restaurant Lebanese and Mediterranean Cuisine
Nicholas is the grand dame of Lebanese food in Portland, and its takeout game is extremely strong. Quick work-week lunchers can grab a bowl of lamb with saffron rice and toum, or a chicken shawarma wrap. For dinner, families may instead opt for meze platters with things like hummus, muhammara, or tabouli, or individual meze like ground beef-stuffed grape leaves or arnabeet, a fried cauliflower dish. Chocolate peanut butter baklava is a smart finish to any meal.
Ranch Pizza Woodlawn
The thick, cheesy-edged pizzas from Ranch travel well, potentially because of their size — sauces and toppings just add more flavor to the airy crust below. The pizzas are also available by the quarter — sort of like a slice — so customers can try a variety of different pies in a single order. With locations all over Portland and its suburbs, finding a nearby Ranch Pizza is usually fairly easy. It’s available for takeout and delivery.
Tamale Boy Dekum
Tamale Boy has always had a foot in the catering and food cart game, so takeout has always been a strong suit. Oaxacan tamales, burritos stuffed with chicken tinga, or tacos make a lot of sense for single-person meals, but for groups, it’s best to add on things like guacamole, sikil pak, and extra sides of tortillas. Tamale Boy operates locations on Russell and in Happy Valley, as well, with takeout and delivery options.
GrindWitTryz
This Alberta Hawaiian spot is known for its massive servings of kalua pig and ono chicken, served with rice and mac salad in a to-go box straining to stay closed. For a party, it’s best to grab an order of poke nachos on wonton chips, plus dishes like meat jun and garlic shrimp. Specials here are usually stellar, be it a corned beef loco moco or lechon kawali. Find it on delivery apps or for takeout.
Paadee
This longstanding Thai restaurant from culinary big-name Akkapong Earl Ninsom appears on several delivery apps, with consistently delicious options for a variety of scenarios. Convenient single-person lunch sets for mid-workday meals include papaya salad, soft boiled egg, and a side of soup broth, often with rice; main entree options range from tamarind-glazed wings to pork belly noodles. During dinner, the menu ranges from crowd-pleasers like Dungeness crab fried rice and pad kee mow to fun shareable dishes like duck larb or smoked chicken satay. And for larger group takeout, the restaurant’s family set includes pork belly fried rice, duck curry, crispy chicken, papaya salad, plus jasmine and sticky rice — note that the family set is only available for takeout, not delivery.
Rangoon Bistro
This culinary mashup of Portland and Myanmar sits in the Breathe Building on Southeast 50th, serving a wide selection of dishes that travel and share well. Start with a selection of thokes — salads, like the house-made chickpea tofu thoke or the classic tea leave thoke — before moving onto hearty dishes like the saucy beef danbauk or lemongrass-marinated fried chicken. Rangoon Bistro is available for delivery on DoorDash or takeout.
Master Kong
When it comes to comfort food that travels well, congee is high up there, and Master Kong makes some of the best in town, with options like preserved egg or salted pork rib. It’s hard to go wrong at Master Kong — when grabbing a quick lunch on the go, the restaurant’s jianbing is a strong choice. When feeding a crowd, opt for a pile of dumplings and some scallion pancakes. And when fighting off a cold, an order of wonton noodle soup is sure to please. Master Kong is available for takeout and delivery.