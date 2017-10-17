 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Find Outstanding Chinese Food in Portland and Beyond

18 Date-Worthy Restaurants in Portland Actually Open on Mondays

Knockout Restaurants and Food Carts in Eugene, Oregon

A plate from Som Tum Thai Kitchen, also known as SomTum Thai Kitchen.
A platter of tum tod from SomTum Thai Kitchen
SomTum Thai Kitchen [Official]

Where to Find Stunning Thai Food in Portland

Where to find the best khao soi, larb, pad kee mao, and more.

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden and Krista Garcia Updated
View as Map
A platter of tum tod from SomTum Thai Kitchen
| SomTum Thai Kitchen [Official]
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden and Krista Garcia Updated

Portland has one of the best Thai food scenes in the nation, and it’s no secret, with the New York Times singling out Portland and Los Angeles as the leaders of America’s Thai food renaissance — from chef Earl Ninsom’s regional and, at times, historical takes on Thai cooking at Langbaan, to Nong Poonsukwattana’s simple and beloved khao man gai, the Thai chefs in Portland have developed celebrity status, opening selling sauces in grocery stores and developing restaurant empires.

From the strip-mall spots churning out bright bowls of som tum, to the glitzy restaurants packaging up jaw-dropping family meals, these are the Thai restaurants to visit for dining, takeout, and delivery.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Kinara

Copy Link
1126 SW 18th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 227-5161
(503) 227-5161
Visit Website

Kinara serves both familiar Thai classics and seasonal dishes. Normally, the restaurant’s specials board is a treasure trove of well-balanced dishes like basil pork belly and kanom pung, a sticky rice, peanut, red bean, and coconut ice cream-topped soft bun, but the restaurant’s takeout and delivery menu does feature a number of heavy-hitters — the pad kee mao is a comforting favorite of Nong Poonsukwattana, and the restaurant’s kinara rolls, similar to a Peking duck wrap, is a stellar appetizer hard to find at other Thai restaurants.

A picture of hunks of pork belly tossed with greens and snap peas, served on a white plate.
Basil pork belly
Nick Woo/EPDX

2. Somtum Thai Kitchen

Copy Link
1924 SW Broadway Second floor
Portland, OR 97201
(503) 545-3261
(503) 545-3261
Visit Website

It’s not hard to find Isan staples like larb and papaya salad in the city, but Somtum Thai Kitchen, which opened on the Portland State University campus in 2021, showcases lesser seen Northeastern Thai dishes like tub waan, a salad of hot and sour pork livers tossed with herbs, and vegetable soups like gaeng om gai that incorporate pumpkin and roasted rice powder. Of course, chef Sirapob Chaiprathum also serves many versions of the namesake dish, some that pair shredded papaya with fermented fish sauce and field crabs and others that add salted egg and corn. The restaurant is open for dining in, takeout, and delivery.

Also Featured in:

3. Mee Sen Thai Eatery

Copy Link
3924 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 445-1909
(503) 445-1909
Visit Website

A quick stroll down Mississippi will reveal Mee Sen’s casual restaurant with plenty of patio space out front, especially great for lounging on a nice day. Everything on the menu is a good value, fresh, and flavorful, with plenty of spicy noodle and curry options available. The best move is to get one of the restaurant’s customizable soup options, which come with a choice of noodle and deeply exuberant and acidic broths. Mee Sen is open for dining, takeout, and delivery.

4. Eem

Copy Link
3808 N Williams Ave st 127
Portland, OR 97227
(971) 295-1645
(971) 295-1645
Visit Website

The airy and colorful Thai barbecue and cocktail brainchild of Earl Ninsom, Eric Nelson, and Matt Vicedomini has been a popular dining destination from the moment it opened. The savory and smoky brisket burnt ends white curry is now a Portland classic. Eem serves the dish and more for walk-up takeout orders, delivery, and has limited seating available in covered sidewalk cabanas.

A picture of a red bowl of coconut-milk-free curry with a single chunk of halibut, pieces of cabbage, and snap peas. The curry is served in an ornate bowl with a side of rice.
A tamarind curry with snap peas and halibut at Eem
Dina Avila/EPDX

Also Featured in:

5. Zaap Thai

Copy Link
3513 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97212
(503) 208-3018
(503) 208-3018
Visit Website

Zaap Thai’s cozy MLK storefront was already becoming a takeout stalwart when it opened in 2019. The menu covers an array of Thai dishes from throughout the country, but the restaurant’s khao soi, a Northern Thai noodle soup in a curry broth with pickled mustard greens, is the absolute standout, deeply layered with spice and the gentle funk of the pickled greens. Zaap is open for takeout, dine-in, and delivery in-house and through third-parties.

View this post on Instagram

Khao Soi ❤️

A post shared by PRAEW SIRINAPA (แพรวพราว) (@psirinapaaa) on

Also Featured in:

6. Nong's Khao Man Gai

Copy Link
609 SE Ankeny St C
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 740-2907
(503) 740-2907
Visit Website

One of Portland’s iconic chefs — and one of its most beloved personalities — chef and owner Nong Poonsukwattana is a Bangkok native who arrived in America with $70 in her pocket and somehow still managed to open a food cart in 2009. The khao man gai is the thing to order, a deceptively simple dish of poached free-range Mary’s chicken, flavorful broth, aromatic jasmine rice, and its ginger-y sauce. While the food cart has closed, there are now brick-and-mortar locations in downtown and inner SE, both with outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.

View this post on Instagram

luv you miss you bye ✌ ✌ ✌

A post shared by Molly Baz (@mollybaz) on

Also Featured in:

7. Hat Yai

Copy Link
1605 NE Killingsworth St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 764-9701
(503) 764-9701
Visit Website

Inspired by traditional fried chicken from Southern Thailand, Ninsom’s truly unforgettable shallot-fried thighs and drumsticks are the things of local legend, thanks to a coating of rice flour, peppercorns, and fried shallots. Locals know to get the combo with the dippable curry and roti, though sleeper hits like the restaurant’s wicked-spicy Southern Thai ground pork are worthy add-ons. Both the Belmont and Killingsworth locations are open for indoor and outdoor dining, delivery, and takeout.

Pictures of several trays of chicken, curry, and roti at Hat Yai, with a pair of hands holding ripped pieces of roti
Fried chicken and roti at Hat Yai
Christine Dong/Official

Also Featured in:

8. Langbaan

Copy Link
6 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 344-2564
(971) 344-2564
Visit Website

Ninsom’s Paadee houses the outstanding Thai supper club Langbaan and, in the past, offered a solid alternative for those who can’t nab a reservation. As the restaurant prepares to open in its new Northwest Portland home, however, Langbaan is finishing up its tenure at its original locale within Paadee, taking over the entire restaurant as opposed to hiding in the back dining room. Many of its greatest hits remain on the menu, including the miang som, dots of cara cara jewels and shrimp sitting on a betel leaf with fish sauce caramel, or the kanom krok, Hokkaido scallop swimming in a coconut cream sauce within a crispy rice cup. The full tasting menu is $105 per person, with reservations available via Tock.

Also Featured in:

9. Paadee

Copy Link
6 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 360-1453
(503) 360-1453
Visit Website

Ninsom’s Paadee puts the spotlight on regional Thai comfort food and Isan food, including its Northeastern Thai plates and fleet of larbs. During the pandemic, Paadee’s takeout has been some of the city’s best, from the restaurant’s exceptional som tum dotted with dried shrimp, to the must-order at the restaurant at any given time, its tangy, porky, and intricate noodle soup, ba mhee pitsanulok. Paadee is open for dine-in, outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.

A white bowl of Ba Mhee “Pitsanulok,” a noodle soup with meatballs, pork, and chunks of chicken. The bowl is served on a wooden table with a black spoon, with dots of crushed peanuts in the broth.
Ba Mhee “Pitsanulok” at Paadee
Nick Woo/EPDX

Also Featured in:

10. Yui

Copy Link
5519 NE 30th Ave
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 946-9465
(503) 946-9465
Visit Website

Chalunthorn “Yui” Schaeffer opened this tiny Thai restaurant off Killingsworth, where she makes pad kee mao with squid ink noodles and a version of krapao made with wagyu beef. The must-order item at Yui, when available, is most certainly its sakoo, a plump tapioca dumpling filled with a crumble of peanuts, radish, and crispy garlic. Yui is open for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as delivery and takeout.

11. Kati Portland

Copy Link
2932 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 477-6059
(503) 477-6059
Visit Website

Located on SE Division, Kati is a leader in vegetarian and vegan Thai in Portland. Ketsuda “Nan” Chaison’s restaurant creates flavorful, fish-sauce free dishes, thanks to the clever use of soy sauce and other salts to create new umami flavors. Though pad thai is a beloved staple around these parts, it’s worth it to check out the nam kao tod, a crispy rice appetizer with herbs and glass noodles. The restaurant is open for dining in, takeout, and delivery.

A picture of KaTi’s pad see ew noodles, which include yu-choy, carrots, and hunks of tofu. The plate comes with a bright purple flower as a garnish.
Pad See Ew at Kati
Waz Wu/EPDX

Also Featured in:

12. Khao Moo Dang

Copy Link
3145 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-6838
(503) 206-6838
Visit Website

As a kid growing up in Bangkok, Thai Peacock owner Chookiat “Ham” Saenguraiporn had nostalgic memories of the namesake dish at Khao Moo Dang. Taking over the old Chiang Mai location, this simply adorned counter service spot combines thinly sliced five spice pork, crispy belly, boiled egg, rice, and Chinese sausage, topping them with a fragrant sauce. The result is savory and sweet, tender and crunchy, all while being satisfyingly comforting. Khao Moo Dang is open for takeout, dine-in, and delivery.

An overhead picture of Khao Moo Dang, a dish of pork belly, five-spice pork, boiled egg, rice, and Chinese sausage with pickles on the side. The dish comes smothered in a sweet red sauce.
Khao Moo Dang
Nick Woo/EPDX

Also Featured in:

13. Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine

Copy Link
3354 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 432-8115
(503) 432-8115
Visit Website

This Thai and Lao restaurant with Hawthorne and Pearl locations generated buzz during the pandemic with its takeout smorgasbord, the LIttle Lao Table. That family-sized feast has been retired, but Farmhouse Kitchen still dazzles with the seafood-topped pineapple fried rice, heaped into a carved out pineapple and the fiery volcano Cup Noodles, garnished with fried basil and a monstrous short rib bone atop the overflowing styrofoam container. Dishes are available for takeout or delivery; the restaurant is also serving customers onsite, both indoors and on its patio.

Also Featured in:

14. Khun Pic's Bahn Thai

Copy Link
3429 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 235-1610
(503) 235-1610
Visit Website

Khun Pic’s is a silly, magical place, an ornate and faded converted house-turned-Thai restaurant with colorful characters and celebratory flavors. No, the restaurant doesn’t take cards, and it’s only open for about three hours for half the week; still, the restaurant’s lightly fried catfish, delicate in a chili garlic sauce, is a lovely companion to a lively som tum. The restaurant takes walk-in takeout orders — a first for the restaurant — as well as onsite dining.

15. Nakhon Sawan Thai Restaurant

Copy Link
4147 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202
(541) 824-6395
(541) 824-6395
Visit Website

This Richmond Thai restaurant has all of the classics covered, but it also features little twists like the photo-worthy tom yum made with blue butterfly pea flower noodles and salads featuring fried chicken chunks and sliced bbq pork, as well as the pad kee mao, which can be made with spaghetti or yakisoba in lieu of the traditional wide rice noodles. The tender roasted duck over rice or egg noodles is a standout that nods to the Chinese culinary influence in Thai cooking. Nakhon Sawan has plenty of booths for dining-in, as well as takeout and delivery options.

More in Maps

16. Lily Market

Copy Link
11001 NE Halsey St
Portland, OR 97220
(503) 255-0448
(503) 255-0448
Visit Website

For anyone who loves the ability to get Thai and Lao takeout while also stocking their pantry with Asian goods, Gateway’s Lily Market is a must-try hybrid operation. Visit the deli counter near the Halsey Street entrance for a rotating selection of steam tray curries, stir-fries, and grilled Thai sausages. The deli’s funky Lao papaya salad, fresh salad rolls, or rice-based sweets are all must-orders.

Also Featured in:

17. Sa Bai Thai Cuisine

Copy Link
4440 NE 131st Pl
Portland, OR 97230
(971) 229-1691
(971) 229-1691
Visit Website

This strip mall Thai restaurant is a neighborhood favorite for the classics: takeout dinners of saucy pad kee mao, extra-large salad rolls, bright papaya salad, and a handful of curries. Sa Bai has nailed those straight-up comfort foods, ideal for hunkering down inside. The restaurant is open for delivery and takeout (only after 8:30pm).

View this post on Instagram

l u n n e r - thai eggplant

A post shared by Portland Foodz (@pdx_gluttony) on

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Kinara

1126 SW 18th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
A picture of hunks of pork belly tossed with greens and snap peas, served on a white plate.
Basil pork belly
Nick Woo/EPDX

Kinara serves both familiar Thai classics and seasonal dishes. Normally, the restaurant’s specials board is a treasure trove of well-balanced dishes like basil pork belly and kanom pung, a sticky rice, peanut, red bean, and coconut ice cream-topped soft bun, but the restaurant’s takeout and delivery menu does feature a number of heavy-hitters — the pad kee mao is a comforting favorite of Nong Poonsukwattana, and the restaurant’s kinara rolls, similar to a Peking duck wrap, is a stellar appetizer hard to find at other Thai restaurants.

1126 SW 18th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 227-5161
Visit Website

2. Somtum Thai Kitchen

1924 SW Broadway Second floor, Portland, OR 97201

It’s not hard to find Isan staples like larb and papaya salad in the city, but Somtum Thai Kitchen, which opened on the Portland State University campus in 2021, showcases lesser seen Northeastern Thai dishes like tub waan, a salad of hot and sour pork livers tossed with herbs, and vegetable soups like gaeng om gai that incorporate pumpkin and roasted rice powder. Of course, chef Sirapob Chaiprathum also serves many versions of the namesake dish, some that pair shredded papaya with fermented fish sauce and field crabs and others that add salted egg and corn. The restaurant is open for dining in, takeout, and delivery.

1924 SW Broadway Second floor
Portland, OR 97201
(503) 545-3261
Visit Website

3. Mee Sen Thai Eatery

3924 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227

A quick stroll down Mississippi will reveal Mee Sen’s casual restaurant with plenty of patio space out front, especially great for lounging on a nice day. Everything on the menu is a good value, fresh, and flavorful, with plenty of spicy noodle and curry options available. The best move is to get one of the restaurant’s customizable soup options, which come with a choice of noodle and deeply exuberant and acidic broths. Mee Sen is open for dining, takeout, and delivery.

3924 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 445-1909
Visit Website

4. Eem

3808 N Williams Ave st 127, Portland, OR 97227
A picture of a red bowl of coconut-milk-free curry with a single chunk of halibut, pieces of cabbage, and snap peas. The curry is served in an ornate bowl with a side of rice.
A tamarind curry with snap peas and halibut at Eem
Dina Avila/EPDX

The airy and colorful Thai barbecue and cocktail brainchild of Earl Ninsom, Eric Nelson, and Matt Vicedomini has been a popular dining destination from the moment it opened. The savory and smoky brisket burnt ends white curry is now a Portland classic. Eem serves the dish and more for walk-up takeout orders, delivery, and has limited seating available in covered sidewalk cabanas.

3808 N Williams Ave st 127
Portland, OR 97227
(971) 295-1645
Visit Website

5. Zaap Thai

3513 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212

Zaap Thai’s cozy MLK storefront was already becoming a takeout stalwart when it opened in 2019. The menu covers an array of Thai dishes from throughout the country, but the restaurant’s khao soi, a Northern Thai noodle soup in a curry broth with pickled mustard greens, is the absolute standout, deeply layered with spice and the gentle funk of the pickled greens. Zaap is open for takeout, dine-in, and delivery in-house and through third-parties.

3513 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97212
(503) 208-3018
Visit Website

6. Nong's Khao Man Gai

609 SE Ankeny St C, Portland, OR 97214

One of Portland’s iconic chefs — and one of its most beloved personalities — chef and owner Nong Poonsukwattana is a Bangkok native who arrived in America with $70 in her pocket and somehow still managed to open a food cart in 2009. The khao man gai is the thing to order, a deceptively simple dish of poached free-range Mary’s chicken, flavorful broth, aromatic jasmine rice, and its ginger-y sauce. While the food cart has closed, there are now brick-and-mortar locations in downtown and inner SE, both with outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.

609 SE Ankeny St C
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 740-2907
Visit Website

7. Hat Yai

1605 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
Pictures of several trays of chicken, curry, and roti at Hat Yai, with a pair of hands holding ripped pieces of roti
Fried chicken and roti at Hat Yai
Christine Dong/Official

Inspired by traditional fried chicken from Southern Thailand, Ninsom’s truly unforgettable shallot-fried thighs and drumsticks are the things of local legend, thanks to a coating of rice flour, peppercorns, and fried shallots. Locals know to get the combo with the dippable curry and roti, though sleeper hits like the restaurant’s wicked-spicy Southern Thai ground pork are worthy add-ons. Both the Belmont and Killingsworth locations are open for indoor and outdoor dining, delivery, and takeout.

1605 NE Killingsworth St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 764-9701
Visit Website

8. Langbaan

6 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Ninsom’s Paadee houses the outstanding Thai supper club Langbaan and, in the past, offered a solid alternative for those who can’t nab a reservation. As the restaurant prepares to open in its new Northwest Portland home, however, Langbaan is finishing up its tenure at its original locale within Paadee, taking over the entire restaurant as opposed to hiding in the back dining room. Many of its greatest hits remain on the menu, including the miang som, dots of cara cara jewels and shrimp sitting on a betel leaf with fish sauce caramel, or the kanom krok, Hokkaido scallop swimming in a coconut cream sauce within a crispy rice cup. The full tasting menu is $105 per person, with reservations available via Tock.

6 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 344-2564
Visit Website

9. Paadee

6 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
A white bowl of Ba Mhee “Pitsanulok,” a noodle soup with meatballs, pork, and chunks of chicken. The bowl is served on a wooden table with a black spoon, with dots of crushed peanuts in the broth.
Ba Mhee “Pitsanulok” at Paadee
Nick Woo/EPDX

Ninsom’s Paadee puts the spotlight on regional Thai comfort food and Isan food, including its Northeastern Thai plates and fleet of larbs. During the pandemic, Paadee’s takeout has been some of the city’s best, from the restaurant’s exceptional som tum dotted with dried shrimp, to the must-order at the restaurant at any given time, its tangy, porky, and intricate noodle soup, ba mhee pitsanulok. Paadee is open for dine-in, outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.

6 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 360-1453
Visit Website

10. Yui

5519 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211

Chalunthorn “Yui” Schaeffer opened this tiny Thai restaurant off Killingsworth, where she makes pad kee mao with squid ink noodles and a version of krapao made with wagyu beef. The must-order item at Yui, when available, is most certainly its sakoo, a plump tapioca dumpling filled with a crumble of peanuts, radish, and crispy garlic. Yui is open for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as delivery and takeout.

5519 NE 30th Ave
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 946-9465
Visit Website

11. Kati Portland

2932 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
A picture of KaTi’s pad see ew noodles, which include yu-choy, carrots, and hunks of tofu. The plate comes with a bright purple flower as a garnish.
Pad See Ew at Kati
Waz Wu/EPDX

Located on SE Division, Kati is a leader in vegetarian and vegan Thai in Portland. Ketsuda “Nan” Chaison’s restaurant creates flavorful, fish-sauce free dishes, thanks to the clever use of soy sauce and other salts to create new umami flavors. Though pad thai is a beloved staple around these parts, it’s worth it to check out the nam kao tod, a crispy rice appetizer with herbs and glass noodles. The restaurant is open for dining in, takeout, and delivery.

2932 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 477-6059
Visit Website

12. Khao Moo Dang

3145 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
An overhead picture of Khao Moo Dang, a dish of pork belly, five-spice pork, boiled egg, rice, and Chinese sausage with pickles on the side. The dish comes smothered in a sweet red sauce.
Khao Moo Dang
Nick Woo/EPDX

As a kid growing up in Bangkok, Thai Peacock owner Chookiat “Ham” Saenguraiporn had nostalgic memories of the namesake dish at Khao Moo Dang. Taking over the old Chiang Mai location, this simply adorned counter service spot combines thinly sliced five spice pork, crispy belly, boiled egg, rice, and Chinese sausage, topping them with a fragrant sauce. The result is savory and sweet, tender and crunchy, all while being satisfyingly comforting. Khao Moo Dang is open for takeout, dine-in, and delivery.

3145 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-6838
Visit Website

13. Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine

3354 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

This Thai and Lao restaurant with Hawthorne and Pearl locations generated buzz during the pandemic with its takeout smorgasbord, the LIttle Lao Table. That family-sized feast has been retired, but Farmhouse Kitchen still dazzles with the seafood-topped pineapple fried rice, heaped into a carved out pineapple and the fiery volcano Cup Noodles, garnished with fried basil and a monstrous short rib bone atop the overflowing styrofoam container. Dishes are available for takeout or delivery; the restaurant is also serving customers onsite, both indoors and on its patio.

3354 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 432-8115
Visit Website

14. Khun Pic's Bahn Thai

3429 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Khun Pic’s is a silly, magical place, an ornate and faded converted house-turned-Thai restaurant with colorful characters and celebratory flavors. No, the restaurant doesn’t take cards, and it’s only open for about three hours for half the week; still, the restaurant’s lightly fried catfish, delicate in a chili garlic sauce, is a lovely companion to a lively som tum. The restaurant takes walk-in takeout orders — a first for the restaurant — as well as onsite dining.

3429 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 235-1610
Visit Website

15. Nakhon Sawan Thai Restaurant

4147 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

This Richmond Thai restaurant has all of the classics covered, but it also features little twists like the photo-worthy tom yum made with blue butterfly pea flower noodles and salads featuring fried chicken chunks and sliced bbq pork, as well as the pad kee mao, which can be made with spaghetti or yakisoba in lieu of the traditional wide rice noodles. The tender roasted duck over rice or egg noodles is a standout that nods to the Chinese culinary influence in Thai cooking. Nakhon Sawan has plenty of booths for dining-in, as well as takeout and delivery options.

4147 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202
(541) 824-6395
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Lily Market

11001 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220

For anyone who loves the ability to get Thai and Lao takeout while also stocking their pantry with Asian goods, Gateway’s Lily Market is a must-try hybrid operation. Visit the deli counter near the Halsey Street entrance for a rotating selection of steam tray curries, stir-fries, and grilled Thai sausages. The deli’s funky Lao papaya salad, fresh salad rolls, or rice-based sweets are all must-orders.

11001 NE Halsey St
Portland, OR 97220
(503) 255-0448
Visit Website

17. Sa Bai Thai Cuisine

4440 NE 131st Pl, Portland, OR 97230

This strip mall Thai restaurant is a neighborhood favorite for the classics: takeout dinners of saucy pad kee mao, extra-large salad rolls, bright papaya salad, and a handful of curries. Sa Bai has nailed those straight-up comfort foods, ideal for hunkering down inside. The restaurant is open for delivery and takeout (only after 8:30pm).

4440 NE 131st Pl
Portland, OR 97230
(971) 229-1691
Visit Website

Related Maps