 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax Near Mt. Hood

The Cocktail Heatmap: Where to Drink Right Now in Portland

12 Steakhouses to Try in Portland and Beyond

More in Portland, OR See more maps
Burgundy seating at the speakeasy Voysey.
Voysey.
Chris Dibble

Where to Find Portland’s Coziest Underground Bars

Cure the subterranean homesick blues at these basement bars

by Nathan Williams
View as Map
Voysey.
| Chris Dibble
by Nathan Williams

When the weather cooperates, Portland is blessed with some of the best views in the country. With mountains, rivers, architecturally diverse bridges, and trees in every direction, it’s no wonder so many establishments opt for floor-to-ceiling windows and wide patios. But sometimes even the most resilient of us feel the need to duck into a cave for a while, to press pause on the busy outside world, slip into an underground hideaway, and close the door behind us. Fortunately, for those moments, Portland boasts a rich spectrum of underground bars for all moods and budgets.

This list is focused on below-ground watering holes, not underground music venues with adjoining bars (sorry, Doug Fir). For more beverage options, check out our essential bars map and cocktail heatmap.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More

Under Bar

Copy Link

With an unassuming storefront a block off Main Street, Under Bar captures a bit of the underdog spirit of Vancouver itself. Step down a short flight of stairs into an underground clubhouse that lands somewhere between a retro speakeasy, a VFW hall, and a friend’s basement living room. This queer-friendly oasis boasts Sunday drag brunches, karaoke nights, trivia nights, and open mic nights, as well as professional standup. The kitchen offers serviceable flatbread pizzas, and the specialty cocktails (and mocktails) are among the ’Couve’s most compelling.

1701 1/2 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA 98663
(360) 258-1146
(360) 258-1146

Also featured in:

Les Caves

Copy Link

Slink down the small alley off Northeast Alberta to discover a wine lover’s Shangri-La in Les Caves — and its above-ground sister bar Les Clos. The intimate underground space is an excellent date night venue: quiet, warmly lit, and impeccably furnished. A cozy raised alcove offers an even more private spot to the physically dexterous. The bartenders love to talk wine, and the wine list here is curated with care, with a particular passion for Southern and Eastern European wines. The small kitchen offers a world tour in grilled cheeses.

1719 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-6852
(503) 206-6852

Also featured in:

2NW5

Copy Link

While true underground, unlicensed speakeasies are unlikely to end up on a list like this — the smart ones, anyway — the Hoxton hotel’s 2NW5 basement bar plays it more discreetly than most. Hotel staff can offer guidance to the door in question: knock thrice and if there’s space patrons will be invited in to a dimly lit, handsomely furnished space full of leather, wood, and marble. Expect hotel bar prices for drinks and bites.

15 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 770-0500
(503) 770-0500

McMenamins Al's Den

Copy Link

The sprawling regional empire of McMenamins can inspire both loyalty and irritation among Portlanders, but only the truly stubborn resist the charms and convenience of a tipple down at Al’s before a show at the Crystal. The historic building features two street-level bars, a brewery, a café, and hotel rooms. Cozy, unfussy Al’s Den in the building’s basement is the best of the bunch, with reliable McMenamins’ brews and mixed drinks, respectable pub food, and occasional small musical acts and standup.

303 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 972-2670
(503) 972-2670

The Eastburn

Copy Link

East Burnside’s pragmatically named Eastburn is a quintessential something-for-everyone Portland bar. The kitchen offers elevated diner food alongside upscale pub staples like pan-roasted salmon, bougie mac and cheese, and shrimp pasta. Libations include a long and reasonably priced whiskey list, as well as nearly two dozen brews on tap. Eastburn also provides three distinct vibes: polished street-level indoors, complete with charming basket chairs; a relaxed, eclectic (heated) outdoor patio; and a rumpus room of a basement taproom, complete with Skee-Ball, old-school arcade games, frequent comedy shows, and plenty of excellent beers.

1800 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-2876
(503) 236-2876

Also featured in:

Shanghai Tunnel Bar

Copy Link

When in Shanghai, or the Tunnel at least, ask a fellow patron the origin of the name. Any longstanding Portlander will pull you aside and shout in your ear how early 20th century Oregonians were plied with cheap liquor and “Shanghai’d” through the tunnels to awaiting docked vessels, ready to ship out to foreign seaports with their newly captive crews. While the lurid stories are likely apocryphal, there are few experiences more authentically Portland than a night in the sepulchral, endearingly grimy Shanghai Tunnel basement bar. Drinks are strong and among the cheapest in town, and the frequent musical acts range from punk to jazz. Friday and Saturday nights are often packed with a raucous downtown crowd.

211 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 220-4001
(503) 220-4001

Scotch Lodge

Copy Link

The elegant Scotch Lodge ups the ante on its rarified atmosphere with a selection of eye-popping whiskeys (in both rarity and price), as well as some more affordable drams and terrific cocktails for those whose obsessions don’t include peat-sourcing. Decorated like the home bar hideout of an exiled Romanov, the inner eastside’s Scotch Lodge offers an inviting menu of original cocktails — with plenty of gin, mezcal, and rum drinks alongside the dominant whiskeys — as well as a food menu creative and well-executed enough to regularly land it on best of Portland lists. It’s a sensory escape from the world above in almost every aspect.

215 SE 9th Ave Ste 102, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 208-2039
(503) 208-2039

Also featured in:

sousòl

Copy Link

With all the justified adulation Kann receives, Gregory Gourdet’s adjoining subterranean bar Sousòl has managed to slip relatively under the radar, or at least below the ground. Rather than a stripped down work-around for diners unable to nab a table at the extraordinarily popular above-ground flagship, Sousòl is unmistakably kin to Kann but has an identity all its own. The Caribbean-inspired food menu is markedly slimmer and less strictly Haitian than Kann, but just as adventurous, including Trinidadian, Jamaican, and Cuban bar bites. The house cocktails favor rums, and liberally deploy tropical fruits and a bounty of herbs. The décor is somehow both minimal and decadent, as if stepping into a falernum-fueled dream of the late 1980s. As with Kann, it will be exciting to watch the young Sousòl evolve in the years ahead.

227 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 702-1142
(503) 702-1142

Also featured in:

Voysey

Copy Link

Inner southeast’s Loyal Legion is well known for its massive tap list and estimable sausages. Looking to skip the suds for a more exciting cocktail experience? Venture below ground, down a red-lit stairway and through a doorway topped by alluring neon symbols into Voysey. The snug space is lined with ruby red from top to bottom, creating the feeling of being inside a red velvet cake (or a vampire’s lush coffin). Bold cocktails rotate frequently, though bartenders here will also mix classic drinks with aplomb. Food is limited to drinking snacks, including tinned fish, cheese plates, and bread from Little T Bakery.

710 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Also featured in:

Gil’s Speakeasy Tavern

Copy Link

Many underground bars trade in nostalgic prohibition fantasy, a sanitized visit to the 1920s with art deco aesthetics and cocktail prices that would make Al Capone blush. Not so at Gil’s Speakeasy Tavern, which is unabashedly a Portland dive bar that merely happens to be below ground. No secret knocks or hidden doors here, Gil’s opens directly onto the sidewalk of southeast Taylor, inviting passersby (and inhabitants of the apartment building that sits above it) to drift in for cheap drinks, relaxed vibes, and talkative regulars. Well-worn living room furniture sits near a pool table, an original Pac Man machine, a CD jukebox, and plenty of video poker.

609 1/2 SE Taylor St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 234-8991
(503) 234-8991

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Under Bar

1701 1/2 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA 98663

With an unassuming storefront a block off Main Street, Under Bar captures a bit of the underdog spirit of Vancouver itself. Step down a short flight of stairs into an underground clubhouse that lands somewhere between a retro speakeasy, a VFW hall, and a friend’s basement living room. This queer-friendly oasis boasts Sunday drag brunches, karaoke nights, trivia nights, and open mic nights, as well as professional standup. The kitchen offers serviceable flatbread pizzas, and the specialty cocktails (and mocktails) are among the ’Couve’s most compelling.

1701 1/2 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA 98663
(360) 258-1146
(360) 258-1146

Les Caves

1719 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Slink down the small alley off Northeast Alberta to discover a wine lover’s Shangri-La in Les Caves — and its above-ground sister bar Les Clos. The intimate underground space is an excellent date night venue: quiet, warmly lit, and impeccably furnished. A cozy raised alcove offers an even more private spot to the physically dexterous. The bartenders love to talk wine, and the wine list here is curated with care, with a particular passion for Southern and Eastern European wines. The small kitchen offers a world tour in grilled cheeses.

1719 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-6852
(503) 206-6852

2NW5

15 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

While true underground, unlicensed speakeasies are unlikely to end up on a list like this — the smart ones, anyway — the Hoxton hotel’s 2NW5 basement bar plays it more discreetly than most. Hotel staff can offer guidance to the door in question: knock thrice and if there’s space patrons will be invited in to a dimly lit, handsomely furnished space full of leather, wood, and marble. Expect hotel bar prices for drinks and bites.

15 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 770-0500
(503) 770-0500

McMenamins Al's Den

303 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

The sprawling regional empire of McMenamins can inspire both loyalty and irritation among Portlanders, but only the truly stubborn resist the charms and convenience of a tipple down at Al’s before a show at the Crystal. The historic building features two street-level bars, a brewery, a café, and hotel rooms. Cozy, unfussy Al’s Den in the building’s basement is the best of the bunch, with reliable McMenamins’ brews and mixed drinks, respectable pub food, and occasional small musical acts and standup.

303 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 972-2670
(503) 972-2670

The Eastburn

1800 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

East Burnside’s pragmatically named Eastburn is a quintessential something-for-everyone Portland bar. The kitchen offers elevated diner food alongside upscale pub staples like pan-roasted salmon, bougie mac and cheese, and shrimp pasta. Libations include a long and reasonably priced whiskey list, as well as nearly two dozen brews on tap. Eastburn also provides three distinct vibes: polished street-level indoors, complete with charming basket chairs; a relaxed, eclectic (heated) outdoor patio; and a rumpus room of a basement taproom, complete with Skee-Ball, old-school arcade games, frequent comedy shows, and plenty of excellent beers.

1800 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-2876
(503) 236-2876

Shanghai Tunnel Bar

211 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97204

When in Shanghai, or the Tunnel at least, ask a fellow patron the origin of the name. Any longstanding Portlander will pull you aside and shout in your ear how early 20th century Oregonians were plied with cheap liquor and “Shanghai’d” through the tunnels to awaiting docked vessels, ready to ship out to foreign seaports with their newly captive crews. While the lurid stories are likely apocryphal, there are few experiences more authentically Portland than a night in the sepulchral, endearingly grimy Shanghai Tunnel basement bar. Drinks are strong and among the cheapest in town, and the frequent musical acts range from punk to jazz. Friday and Saturday nights are often packed with a raucous downtown crowd.

211 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 220-4001
(503) 220-4001

Scotch Lodge

215 SE 9th Ave Ste 102, Portland, OR 97214

The elegant Scotch Lodge ups the ante on its rarified atmosphere with a selection of eye-popping whiskeys (in both rarity and price), as well as some more affordable drams and terrific cocktails for those whose obsessions don’t include peat-sourcing. Decorated like the home bar hideout of an exiled Romanov, the inner eastside’s Scotch Lodge offers an inviting menu of original cocktails — with plenty of gin, mezcal, and rum drinks alongside the dominant whiskeys — as well as a food menu creative and well-executed enough to regularly land it on best of Portland lists. It’s a sensory escape from the world above in almost every aspect.

215 SE 9th Ave Ste 102, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 208-2039
(503) 208-2039

sousòl

227 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

With all the justified adulation Kann receives, Gregory Gourdet’s adjoining subterranean bar Sousòl has managed to slip relatively under the radar, or at least below the ground. Rather than a stripped down work-around for diners unable to nab a table at the extraordinarily popular above-ground flagship, Sousòl is unmistakably kin to Kann but has an identity all its own. The Caribbean-inspired food menu is markedly slimmer and less strictly Haitian than Kann, but just as adventurous, including Trinidadian, Jamaican, and Cuban bar bites. The house cocktails favor rums, and liberally deploy tropical fruits and a bounty of herbs. The décor is somehow both minimal and decadent, as if stepping into a falernum-fueled dream of the late 1980s. As with Kann, it will be exciting to watch the young Sousòl evolve in the years ahead.

227 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 702-1142
(503) 702-1142

Voysey

710 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Inner southeast’s Loyal Legion is well known for its massive tap list and estimable sausages. Looking to skip the suds for a more exciting cocktail experience? Venture below ground, down a red-lit stairway and through a doorway topped by alluring neon symbols into Voysey. The snug space is lined with ruby red from top to bottom, creating the feeling of being inside a red velvet cake (or a vampire’s lush coffin). Bold cocktails rotate frequently, though bartenders here will also mix classic drinks with aplomb. Food is limited to drinking snacks, including tinned fish, cheese plates, and bread from Little T Bakery.

710 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Gil’s Speakeasy Tavern

609 1/2 SE Taylor St, Portland, OR 97214

Many underground bars trade in nostalgic prohibition fantasy, a sanitized visit to the 1920s with art deco aesthetics and cocktail prices that would make Al Capone blush. Not so at Gil’s Speakeasy Tavern, which is unabashedly a Portland dive bar that merely happens to be below ground. No secret knocks or hidden doors here, Gil’s opens directly onto the sidewalk of southeast Taylor, inviting passersby (and inhabitants of the apartment building that sits above it) to drift in for cheap drinks, relaxed vibes, and talkative regulars. Well-worn living room furniture sits near a pool table, an original Pac Man machine, a CD jukebox, and plenty of video poker.

609 1/2 SE Taylor St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 234-8991
(503) 234-8991

Related Maps