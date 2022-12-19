Where to Find Portland’s Coziest Underground Bars

When the weather cooperates, Portland is blessed with some of the best views in the country. With mountains, rivers, architecturally diverse bridges, and trees in every direction, it’s no wonder so many establishments opt for floor-to-ceiling windows and wide patios. But sometimes even the most resilient of us feel the need to duck into a cave for a while, to press pause on the busy outside world, slip into an underground hideaway, and close the door behind us. Fortunately, for those moments, Portland boasts a rich spectrum of underground bars for all moods and budgets.

This list is focused on below-ground watering holes, not underground music venues with adjoining bars (sorry, Doug Fir). For more beverage options, check out our essential bars map and cocktail heatmap.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.