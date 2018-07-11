This Summer’s Top Spots for Dairy-Free Frozen Treats

Portlanders are happy to indulge in ice cream all year round, but prime ice cream season has finally arrived. Thanks to the many ice cream shops and carts in town, vegan and lactose-intolerant frozen dessert lovers can have their pick of sweet treats like fruity popsicles, oat milk ice cream, and sweet-and-tart berry swirls.

While almost every ice cream shop in town offers at least one vegan flavor, this map doesn’t include obvious spots like Salt & Straw and Fifty Licks. There’s no need; Portland has a number of entirely dairy-free shops serving standout frozen treats. The following map points are either exclusively vegan or those with distinct offerings, like Indian faloodas or ube shave ice with coconut foam, to help stay cool all summer long. This map also doesn’t include brands like Ice Queen that sell frozen goodies at local retailers, but don’t have a store open at the present moment. For more vegan food, check out our essential guide.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.