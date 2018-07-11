 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
12 Delightful Spots to Eat and Drink on Northeast Broadway

A photo of Ramblin’ Rose vegan cart decorated with stickers and Beanie Babies; a vanilla and apricot soft serve swirl sits in the middle.
Ramblin’ Rose vegan ice cream and soft serve cart.
Ramblin’ Rose

This Summer’s Top Spots for Dairy-Free Frozen Treats

Vegan ice cream, soft serve, popsicles, and shave ice

by Waz Wu Updated
Ramblin’ Rose vegan ice cream and soft serve cart.
| Ramblin’ Rose
by Waz Wu Updated

Portlanders are happy to indulge in ice cream all year round, but prime ice cream season has finally arrived. Thanks to the many ice cream shops and carts in town, vegan and lactose-intolerant frozen dessert lovers can have their pick of sweet treats like fruity popsicles, oat milk ice cream, and sweet-and-tart berry swirls.

While almost every ice cream shop in town offers at least one vegan flavor, this map doesn’t include obvious spots like Salt & Straw and Fifty Licks. There’s no need; Portland has a number of entirely dairy-free shops serving standout frozen treats. The following map points are either exclusively vegan or those with distinct offerings, like Indian faloodas or ube shave ice with coconut foam, to help stay cool all summer long. This map also doesn’t include brands like Ice Queen that sell frozen goodies at local retailers, but don’t have a store open at the present moment. For more vegan food, check out our essential guide.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Kulfi

A nostalgic nod to the Indian frozen dessert, Kulfi’s all-natural, fruity popsicles — which include refreshing vegan flavors like spicy watermelon and blueberry basil ginger lemonade — have garnered a massive following around town. Portlanders can still find catch the popsicle cart with a rainbow umbrella at farmers markets and events, like Come Thru Market and Montavilla Farmers Market, but the faloodas — an Indian dessert float layered with mango puree, a coconut popsicle, almond milk, and coconut cream — are only available at the Alberta shop.

1477 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Kate's Ice Cream

Made with organic coconut cream and cashew milk, Kate’s Ice Cream is as rich and creamy as dairy-based varieties. Count on classics like vanilla and mint chocolate fudge, but where Kate’s shines is in the unique flavors like rose water cardamon almond. Since moving to its dreamy pastel-hued shop on Mississippi, Kate’s offers several cones (sugar, cake, waffle) to choose from — all entirely vegan and gluten-free. The shop also regularly collaborates with other makers for special flavors and events; for example, the pop-tart ice cream sandwich popup with Toast’d.

3713 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 249-9640
(503) 249-9640

Beaux Berry

Currently parked outside Tacovore on Fremont, this family-owned cart has been serving mouthwatering berry-swirled treats since 2017. Using an imported ice cream machine, Beaux Berry blends your choice of Oregon berries — marionberry, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, or all of the above — into silky Coconut Bliss ice cream as you wait. The result is a delightful sweet and tart concoction.

3707 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212
(503) 975-4950
(503) 975-4950

Doe Donuts

While the main attraction at Doe Donuts is the impressive lineup of vegan doughnuts, the floral wallpapered Hollywood shop also serves silky soft serve and oat milk ice cream that come in flavors that are equally as playful. Pink bubblegum, strawberry lime, and s’mores scoops are currently on rotation. Some doughnuts, like the birthday cake with vanilla bean glaze and cotton candy sprinkles, even have an ice cream equivalent. In addition to scoops and gluten-free charcoal waffle cones, Doe offers ice cream sandwiches at the shop and local retailers.

4110 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
(503) 333-4404
(503) 333-4404

Eb & Bean NW

Adorned with colorful decor and friendly polar bear murals, Eb & Bean is a favorite among kids and adults thanks to its creative frozen yogurt flavors — like dark chocolate caramel or Smith Teamaker hibiscus mango — and colorful toppings bar. This vegan-friendly shop always offers several rotating dairy-free flavors, made with organic almond, cashew, or oak milk, along with toppings like coconut whipped cream, candied ginger, vegan marshmallows, and chocolate sprinkles. All three locations — Broadway, Division, and 21st — are open, and pints and bulk toppings can be ordered online.

645 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 889-0197
(503) 889-0197

Staccato Gelato

This welcoming gelato shop on Northeast 28th’s restaurant row boasts an impressive list of dairy-free sorbets, in fruit-centric flavors like blood orange, blueberry with rosewater, prickly pear, and lemon thyme. Staccato Gelato’s scoops skew on the smaller side, so you can enjoy as many as four sorbets together when it’s too difficult to choose just one or two flavors.

232 NE 28th Ave #3148, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 231-7100
(503) 231-7100

Wailua Shave Ice Portland

Tucked inside Union Way, this Hawaiian-style shave ice shop serves photogenic fluffy ice spheres topped with fresh fruit and haupia (coconut milk) foam. Vegans can have their pick of creations, from the vivid violet ube topped with toasted coconut to the tropical pineapple-meets-strawberry Lava Flow. Customers can online through the website — just be sure to arrive at Wailua on time so your shave ice isn’t left sitting and melting at the service window.

1022 W Burnside St unit o, Portland, OR 97209
(808) 652-9394
(808) 652-9394

Petunia's Pies & Pastries

While Petunia’s Pies & Pastries is best known for its sweet and savory baked goods, the entirely vegan and gluten-free shop also slings house-made coconut-based ice cream in nostalgic flavors like vanilla, mint chip, and cookie dough. For the last two years, the business operated via takeout and delivery, but the whimsical pastel-hued cafe has now reopened for dine-in. Customers can enjoy scoops in house-made waffle cones, sundaes dressed in salted caramel cookie bar bits, and ice cream sandwiches made with chocolate chip cookies or doughnuts.

610 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 841-5961
(503) 841-5961

Ramblin’ Rose

Now parked at Books with Pictures on Division, Ramblin’ Rose serves vegan treats out of a bright red truck, decked out with colorful stickers, Beanie Babies, and Troll dolls. Flavors are announced regularly on Instagram; the lineup includes soft serve swirls and several coconut-based scoops, in flavors like raspberry sherbet and chocolate chip cookie dough. However, to fully experience the magic of the cart, the move for first timers is to order a soft serve rose soda float dusted with flowers.

1401 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

Pinolo Gelato

In addition to Italian gelato, Pinolo on Division also offers refreshing, silken sorbettos. Open daily for pickup or walk-ins, the shop offers dairy-free flavors that rotate with the seasons, best enjoyed when two complementary flavors, like mouthwatering Hood strawberry elderflower and refreshing lemon basil, meet in the middle of a cone or cup. Many of the shop’s best fruity sorbettos appear during the spring and summer thanks to Oregon’s bounty. Pints and house-made syrups can be ordered online.

3707 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 719-8686
(503) 719-8686

Virtuous Pie

Virtuous Pie may be known for its vegan pizza, but its rotating selection of creamy coconut- and cashew-based ice cream draws just as many customers. At the airy, modern industrial cafe on Division, Portlanders can enjoy scoops in gluten-free waffle cones or three scoop flights. The oversized skillet cookie with a melty scoop of classic vanilla bean and drizzle of strawberry compote is one of the shop’s standout treats for sharing. The weekday happy hour menu from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. includes $5 ice cream gluten-free cookie sandwiches. Keep an eye on Instagram for new flavors and sundae specials.

1126 SE Division St #200, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 334-2073
(503) 334-2073

Cloud City Ice Cream

Located in Woodstock, Cloud City offers a handful of tried-and-true vegan flavors — such as dark chocolate and cookies and cream — made with a rich coconut milk base. Those craving something fruitier can try the sweet and tangy sorbets made with locally sourced strawberries and marionberries. The neighborhood ice cream shop is open daily for scoops and cones; select pints are available for delivery.

4525 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206

