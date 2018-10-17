 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A photo of the Virtuous Pie Stranger Wings vegan buffalo cauliflower pie in a pizza box stacked on top of more pizza boxes against a light green background.
Virtuous Pie’s Stranger Wings buffalo cauliflower pie.
Virtuous Pie

Where to Find Knockout Vegan Pizza in Portland

Almost every Portland pizzeria offers vegan pies; here’s where to find some of the best

by Waz Wu Updated
Virtuous Pie’s Stranger Wings buffalo cauliflower pie.
| Virtuous Pie
by Waz Wu Updated

In Portland, vegan and dairy-free pizza lovers are spoiled — almost every pizzeria in town offers at least one vegan pie, if not a variety to choose from. Vegans are no longer limited to cheese-less veggie pies, either, as many pizza shops are embracing animal-free alternatives and even developing vegan cheeses in-house. From hefty Detroit-style squares to charred wood-fired pies, Eater’s vegan pizza map highlights a variety of pizzerias across town.

By no means a comprehensive list of Portland’s vegan pizza, this map focuses on fully vegan pizzerias and those with a solid animal-free selection. There are many more on Eater’s essential pizza map that are worth a visit too, including mainstays like Ken’s Artisan Pizza and Apizza Scholls or newcomers like Cafe Olli and Pizza Reeva. Pizza lovers can venture further out to Hapa Pizza, Nonavo Pizza, and Rally Pizza to score even more vegan pies.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Pizza Creature

Nestled in the quirky St. Johns Beer Porch food cart pod, Pizza Creature stands out with its wood-fired sourdough pies, all of which can be made vegan with house-made tofu cashew mozzarella, almond ricotta, and seitan pepperoni. Vegans gravitate towards the “meaty” pepperoni and ricotta arugula pies, in addition to the stunning asparagus white pie with roasted lemon during the warmer months. A pro move at the cart is to get a side of house-made vegan ranch for dipping.

7316 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 616-5552
(503) 616-5552

Pizza Thief

Darby Aldaco and Tony Pasquale sling their version of New York-style pizza with an excellent crunch and sourdough tang at their cheery, family-friendly pizzeria in Slabtown. There’s only one vegan pie on the menu, but it stands out in the display case as it’s loaded with leafy greens, roasted mushrooms, and piquillo peppers. Calabrian chile-garlic oil is a tasty finishing touch to the veggie heavy slice, which is also available as a gluten-free pan pie. Grab a cocktail from the shop’s moodier watering hole Bandit Bar while waiting for pizza.

2610 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 719-7778
(503) 719-7778

Pizza Jerk

At this neighborhood pizzeria, Portland vegans will find a Pizza Jerk Goes Vegan section on the menu with animal-free renditions of cheese, pepperoni, and margherita pizzas in both thin and thick crusts. Beyond the classics, the shop also serves pies topped with house-made cashew ricotta, pineapple, hot peppers, and a variety of veggies. The lunch special with a chewy-crunchy slice, vegan Greek salad, and soda is a particularly enjoyable option for summer patio dining at the Cully outpost.

1708 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 206-7039
(503) 206-7039

Mississippi Pizza Pub

Best known as a music venue, Mississippi Pizza is a Portland staple serving several vegetable-loaded pies with names like Painted Hills, Enchanted Forest, and Karmalized — with the option of a gluten-free crust. If the cheese-less pies don’t appeal, build your own with vegan mozzarella, vegan Italian sausage, and a wide selection of base sauces and vegetables. Diners can enjoy a whole spread of garlic breadsticks, kale salad with artichoke hearts and pesto dressing, and chocolate coconut balls. The shop also offers daily lunch specials and $3 happy hour slices.

3939 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 288-3895
(503) 288-3895

Virtuous Pie

Specializing in hand-stretched personal pizzas topped with nut-based cheese, this sleek and airy vegan pizzeria on Division delights with its classic Margherita and Stranger Wings buffalo cauliflower pie. The shop is also known for its inventive flavor combinations, like pear and cashew gorgonzola with garlic confit oil, candied walnuts, and fig jam. Although the pizza is the main attraction, other highlights at Virtuous Pie include garlic knots, mac and cheese skillets, gluten-free earl grey cannolis, and coconut- and cashew-based ice cream.

1126 SE Division St #200, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 334-2073
(503) 334-2073

No Saint

Upon entering No Saint, customers can catch a glimpse of the centerpiece pizza oven roaring in the open kitchen of this pop-up turned restaurant on Killingsworth. The vegan pie — a savory and briny concoction of capers and dried black olives atop a tomato and caramelized onion base — has one of the best chewy-crunchy-charred wood-fired crusts in town. Diners can sip on natural wines while patiently awaiting the pizza to emerge from the oven.

1603 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-8321
(503) 206-8321

Scottie's Pizza Parlor

Previously a neighborhood hot spot to grab a quick slice, Scottie’s original shop on Division now specializes in whole pies ready-to-eat or par-baked — so customers can finish baking them at home. Meanwhile, Scottie’s newer location on Northwest 21st is ideal for dining in with friends. Light and foldable with a hint of sourdough tang, the pies arrive generously loaded with toppings. Vegans can sub house-made cashew mozzarella or seitan pepperoni on several pies. The pizzeria runs a pay-it-forward program as a way of giving back to the community.

2128 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 544-7878
(971) 544-7878

Rudy's Pizza

Even though Rudy’s menu is not fully vegan, this nostalgic sports-bar-meets-pizzeria on Powell has amassed a major vegan following with its over-the-top pizza creations. For example, the hearty vegan ranch supreme arrives loaded with vegan bacon and chicken, red bell peppers, and Buffalo sauce atop house-made dill ranch. The shop’s cheesy breadsticks are not to be overlooked, topped with jalapenos and vegan bacon crumbles alongside red sauce. The extensive vegan menu also includes salads, calzones, vegan wings, and Italian sodas.

2443 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 771-8008
(503) 771-8008

Boxcar Pizza

At Portland’s only fully vegan Detroit-style pizzeria, focaccia-like square pies arrive piled with ingredients like Nashville fried chicken, Mama Lil’s peppers, and dollops of dairy-free blue cheese. The shop goes heavy on vegan mozzarella, creating extra gooey, cheesy pies with crunchy, caramelized edges. While it’s easy to gravitate to the more over-the-top creations, like the Cheeseburger Pizza, classics like pepperoni with red sauce are equally as enjoyable, especially with a drizzle of hot “honey.” Owner Odie O’Connor’s previous concept — the now-closed Baby Blue Pizza cart — occasionally makes an appearance as a pop-up at Boxcar.

2701 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 954-2836
(503) 954-2836

Dove Vivi

Dove Vivi’s thick and flaky, cast-iron-baked cornmeal crust is like no other pizza crust in town. At this cute and cozy Kerns restaurant, the two vegan pies — a savory roasted vegetable pie with herbed tofu ricotta and a sweet corn and smoky tomato pie with caramelized onions and cashew cheese — impress both vegans and non-vegans. Order the half and half to try both, then end the meal with Missionary Chocolates vegan truffles for dessert.

2727 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 239-4444
(503) 239-4444

Red Sauce Pizza

Red Sauce Pizza serves crunchy, chewy pies dotted with char at its charming Fremont shop marked with an upside-down “pizza” sign. The Ritual Arts — Shardell Dues’ longtime lauded vegan pie named after the local tattoo shop — arrives dressed with the namesake red sauce, vegan mozzarella, seitan pepperoni, mushrooms, and a sprinkling of herbs. Most pies can be made vegan by request, including the standout Ruthless mushroom white pie with truffle oil. The pizzeria also offers vegan pan pies on Tuesdays (which must be pre-ordered in advance), sourdough loaves, and Big Hank’s hoagies. Keep an eye on Instagram for community fundraisers and pizza school announcements.

4641 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 288-4899
(503) 288-4899

Assembly Brewing

Over in the Foster-Powell neighborhood, Assembly Brewing — an homage to co-owner and head brewer George Johnson’s Detroit roots — specializes in the perfect duo: crispy pan pizza and craft beer. The Vegan Love pie delivers the perfect balance of crisp and chew with caramelized edges. It comes topped with vegan cheese, marinated mushrooms, green peppers, artichoke hearts, yellow onions, and of course, Detroit-style dollops of red sauce. Wrapped in a mural based on Diego Rivera’s famous Detroit Industry Murals, the brewpub’s industrial dining room offers plenty of seating for groups.

6112 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 888-5973
(971) 888-5973

Secret Pizza Society

Secret Pizza Society channels old-school Portland while serving up all-vegan pies like the Chalupa Batman, where taco ingredients, like seasoned tofu crumbles and chipotle crema, come together on a uniquely buttery-salty-crunchy crust. Delightfully messy sandwiches — think: a Philly cheesesteak made of soy curls and vegan cheese whiz — are another highlight at the Montavilla shop. Gluten-free personal pies, pyros (pizza crust folded in half like a gyro), and salads are also available. For dessert, order a slice of Rawdacious vegan and gluten-free cheesecake.

7201 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 946-1926
(503) 946-1926

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

Family-friendly Montavilla joint East Glisan is a longtime stalwart among the vegan community thanks to its New York-style thin crust pies with flavor combinations like roasted eggplant with Calabrian pepper and house-made vegan sausage with kale and cashew cheese. The vegan menu has everything you need for a pizza night, including sourdough garlic breadsticks, Caesar salads, and chocolate coconut pudding. The Sunday night eggplant rigatoni with herbed tofu ricotta and creamy tomato sauce is another vegan favorite.

8001 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(971) 279-4273
(971) 279-4273

