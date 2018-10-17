Where to Find Knockout Vegan Pizza in Portland

Almost every Portland pizzeria offers vegan pies; here’s where to find some of the best

In Portland, vegan and dairy-free pizza lovers are spoiled — almost every pizzeria in town offers at least one vegan pie, if not a variety to choose from. Vegans are no longer limited to cheese-less veggie pies, either, as many pizza shops are embracing animal-free alternatives and even developing vegan cheeses in-house. From hefty Detroit-style squares to charred wood-fired pies, Eater’s vegan pizza map highlights a variety of pizzerias across town.

By no means a comprehensive list of Portland’s vegan pizza, this map focuses on fully vegan pizzerias and those with a solid animal-free selection. There are many more on Eater’s essential pizza map that are worth a visit too, including mainstays like Ken’s Artisan Pizza and Apizza Scholls or newcomers like Cafe Olli and Pizza Reeva. Pizza lovers can venture further out to Hapa Pizza, Nonavo Pizza, and Rally Pizza to score even more vegan pies.

