The Fundamentals of Portland's Fremont Street

A photo of Erica’s Soul Food tofu and mushroom gravy, collard greens, black eyed peas, and vegan mac and cheese
Tofu with mushroom gravy at Erica’s Soul Food.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Portland’s Top Food Carts for Vegan Dining

Food carts serving vegan burgers, pizza, tacos, and more

by Waz Wu Updated
Food carts are a core element of Portland’s culinary world, and it’s no surprise that vegans and vegetarians have plenty of choose from. After all, the city is renowned for its creative and thriving vegan restaurant scene.

From vegan smashburgers and wood-fired pizza to Korean bibimbap and Guyanese chana aloo bakes, many of Portland’s tiny metal restaurants on wheels serve dishes as impressive as those coming out of brick-and-mortar kitchens — despite the limitations and challenges of cooking in a food cart. Covering a wide variety of cuisines, this map highlights some of Portland’s entirely vegan food carts, as well as a number of vegan-friendly carts prime for cart pod dining with non-vegan friends and family.

Before visiting a food cart, check social media for updates as extreme temperatures, supply chain issues, and other factors can sometimes force carts to close unexpectedly — like the temporary closure of Maisha. For even more vegan and vegetarian dining, browse Eater’s vegan essentials map, larger food carts map, and full collection of maps.

Flourish

Parked at the entrance of the St. Johns Beer Porch, this vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free cart whips up comfort foods entirely out of vegetables. Flourish’s hot item is the vibrantly pink beet-lentil-walnut burger, which comes with the option of adding a slab of cashew mozzarella. Best enjoyed with a cold beer or kombucha, the Un-Beetable Burger is a satisfying vegetable-based alternative to the many Beyond and Impossible burgers around town. The quinoa pasta with creamy butternut squash cheese sauce and grilled broccoli is another cart favorite.

7316 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
A photo of the beet, lentil, and walnut burger with cashew mozzarella from Flourish food truck, pictured next to a takeout container of mac and cheese and beer.
Flourish beet-lentil-walnut burger.
Waz Wu / Eater Portland

Rusa

This North Portland food cart blends Eastern European and Latin American cuisine — an homage to chef Sasanna Babashoff’s family heritage and upbringing. The concept materializes as borscht tacos, jackfruit stroganoff tamales, and sweet potato-cabbage pierogis. Every item on the menu has a vegan counterpart. In addition to the cart’s daily menu, diners can occasionally catch Rusa at restaurant pop-ups, serving seaweed caviar blintze and pelmeni stuffed with huitlacoche and potatoes. Rusa will be relocating from Park the Carts to the Alberta Arts District in August.

7339 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 896-4099
(503) 896-4099
A photo of the vegan borchst tacos at Rusa food cart
Borchst tacos at Rusa.
Rusa

Mole Mole Mexican Cuisine

Although this family-run cart on Alberta is not vegan, it serves some of the best meat-free Mexican cuisine around. Burritos, tacos, and enchiladas come with fillings like veggies, tofu, and soyrizo. Out of the proteins, the soy curls hold up best to the complexity of the sauces — they’re especially tasty slathered in sweet-and-nutty mole negro, finished with a sprinkling of pico de gallo. While many carts serve meals eaten onsite in takeout containers, Mole Mole customers who opt to eat at the pod can enjoy their meal on beautiful hand-painted ceramic plates. Sip on house-made agua frescas and horchata to stay cool on summer days.

2231-2237 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 498-1749
(503) 498-1749
A photo of Mole Mole’s soy curl mole and tinga tacos on a colorful ceramic plate.
Mole Mole soy curl mole and tinga tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

DesiPDX

At this gluten-free food cart on bustling Mississippi Avenue, Portlanders can find some of the most vibrant Indian fare in town. Ingredients vary based on what’s in season, but the colorful vegan thali with spicy-smoky tandoori chickpea tempeh curry balanced by turmeric-mustard vinaigrette slaw is always a knockout. Garam masala-spiced crunchy chickpeas and paper thin cumin seed papadams with a trio of chutneys make great drinking snacks for a cold beer from Prost.

4233 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 862-3374
(503) 862-3374
A photo of the vegan thali plate at DesiPDX with Squirrel and Crow tempeh and crunchy chickpeas.
Vegan thali plate at DesiPDX.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Native Bowl

Tucked inside the Prost Marketplace food pod, The Native Bowl is one of Portland’s longstanding vegan food carts. Laden with vegetables, tofu, soy curls, most of the bowls are named after Portland neighborhoods. The Mississippi bowl involves barbecue soy curls, dill peppercorn ranch, and crunchy slaw over a bed of jasmine rice. Those craving some heat can try the Alberta bowl with garlic tofu drizzled in fire breathing dragon sauce. Although the menu hasn’t changed much over the years, this bright red cart remains a stalwart in the vegan community.

4233 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 330-7616
(503) 330-7616

Reeva

This pizza cart on Sandy pumps Neapolitan style pies with a delightfully chewy, char-dotted crust out of a wood-fired oven — but that’s not the only thing that’s remarkable about Reeva. In addition to traditional pies like margherita and veggie pesto, the cart adds a Latin American twist with toppings like mole negro, Peruvian dried potatoes, chimichurri, and huitlacoche corn fungus. Vegan pies arrive dolloped with “cheese” made of almond and Brazil nuts. Seasonal salads of leafy greens, marinated roasted beets, and passionfruit dressing are a great way to round out the meal.

7727 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(971) 416-6748
(971) 416-6748
A photo of the Mole y Carapulcra pie with a seasonal salad from Reeva wood-fired pizza cart
Reeva Mole y Carapulcra pizza special.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Rad Magic Subs

This cart with friendly faces on the sandwich wrappers lures vegans and vegetarians out to the Gateway neighborhood with its fully vegan menu of subs and salads. Hefty subs arrive jam-packed with locally-made ingredients — such as East Village seitan bacon, Mundus Foods cream cheese, and za’atar seasoned Ota Tofu — alongside sliced cucumbers, balsamic marinated mushrooms, and Mama Lil’s pickled peppers. The Wedgewich is particularly tasty, with layers of Tofurky hickory smoked deli slices, crisp iceberg lettuce wedges, and distinctive tang of blue cheese. Diners can enjoy drinks from Jet Black Coffee Company, then shop at Food Fight! Grocery.

11150 NE Weidler St, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 347-1426
(503) 347-1426
A photo of two vegan sandwiches from Rad Magic Subs and a takeout container of pea salad
A spread from Rad Magic Subs.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Erica’s Soul Food

Copy Link

It’s impossible to miss Erica Montgomery’s cheery bright yellow cart parked in the patio of labor movement hub Workers Tap. The family-run soul food cart has plenty for vegans and vegetarians to choose from: baked tofu smothered in umami-rich mushroom gravy, sweet-and-crumbly cornbread, and soy protein wings tossed in mouthwatering ATL hot lemon pepper sauce (all but one of the nine sauces are vegan). The gooey vegan mac and cheese is one of Portland’s best dairy-free renditions of the classic comfort dish, while boiled peanuts make a great drinking snack while sipping on craft beers.

101 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 922-5519
(503) 922-5519

Gnarlys

This vegan burger cart parked outside Ecliptic Brewing’s Moon Room blends Beyond and Impossible for the best of both worlds, winning over both vegans and meat eaters, including fast food burger connoisseur Bill Oakley. The Dang Burger with classic fixings is always a hit, but there are variations with barbecue sauce, fried onions, and banana peppers, as well. Ideal for pairing with the burgers, Gnarlys’s emo-themed milkshakes involve add-ins like caramel syrup, brownie bites, and cotton candy. A meal in and of itself, the loaded fries are also memorable thanks to the less common sidewinder fry shape and sweet-and-tangy thousand island dressing.

930 SE Oak St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 500-1649
(971) 500-1649

Speed-o Cappuccino

Located in Southeast Portland’s Lil’ America pod, this queer, sex worker owned food cart is a one-stop-shop for vegan comfort foods, cold brew milkshakes, and flirty vibes. Clad in hot pink jerseys and fishnet crop tops, the staff knocks out vegan smashburgers, crunchwraps, corndogs, and tater tots. Rinse down your meal with a beer or cocktail from Fracture Brewing, and don’t forget to save room for dessert. Speed-o Cappuccino also offers sweet treats, including black tamales, tiramisu milkshakes, and chocolate-dipped frozen bananas.

1015 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 420-9407
(971) 420-9407
A photo of Vegan smashburgers, corndog, and tots from Speed-o Cappuccino, with pints from Fracture Brewing
Vegan smashburgers, corndog, and tots from Speed-o Cappuccino.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Bake on the Run

This family-run cart at Lil’ America on Southeast Stark Street is Portland’s only Guyanese food cart. First time customers unfamiliar with the cuisine can nibble on samples, while browsing the vegan menu descriptions. Ideal for a snack, the fluffy namesake bakes come in savory or sweet preparations: stuffed with hearty chana aloo curry or filled with jam and dusted with powdered sugar. Larger plates involve yellow split pea dal curry over basmati rice and chow mein. The cart also makes decadent dessert bakes with Missionary Chocolate truffles.

1015 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 877-8602
(503) 877-8602
A photo of a vegan bake stuffed with chana aloo curry from Bake on the Run food cart
Bake on the Run chana aloo bake.
Bake on the Run

Stretch The Noodle

This unassuming cart with a handwritten chalkboard menu draws a lunch crowd in Downtown Portland. While the chewy chow mian with Ota tofu and vegetables is a popular choice, the wider biang biang noodles slicked with garlic chile oil and black vinegar are no joke. Enough for two meals, it arrives as one massive hand-pulled noodle coiled up in a takeout container. Before retiring, original Stretch The Noodle chef Xuemei Simard trained the new owners in noodle techniques and recipes.

223-269 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97204
A takeout container of Biang Biang hand pulled noodles from Stretch The Noodle food cart
Biang Biang noodles at Stretch The Noodle.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Buddy’s Steaks

Buddy’s Steaks is Portland’s go-to spot for entirely vegan Philadelphia fare. Soft hoagie rolls hold juicy, tender layers of thinly-sliced house-made “steak” and cashew-coconut cheese whiz for a satisfying bite. While the classic cheesesteak with a side of mozzarella sticks is a no brainer for a first visit, other items, like the breakfast hoagie and cheesesteak eggrolls, are equally as enjoyable. Since taking over the Dinger’s Deli spot at The Bite on Belmont, Buddy’s also serves Dinger’s Italian hoagie for those who miss the sandwich cart. It’s worth planning a visit on the days the cart carries water ice as the fruity, icy treat is a rarity on the west coast.

4255 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97215
(215) 694-8095
(215) 694-8095
A photo of the vegan chicken cheesesteak slathered with ranch and buffalo sauce at Buddy’s Steaks
Buffalo chicken cheesesteak at Buddy’s Steaks.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Kim Jong Grillin

One of Portland’s longstanding food carts, Kim Jong Grillin serves Korean cuisine like bulgogi and galbi, as well as Korean-style hot dogs and crunchwraps. Vegans and vegetarians will find an excellent tofu bibimbap with vegetables, kimchi, and japchae at the Division Street cart. The finishing drizzle of gochujang imparts a comforting savory-sweet-spicy flavor profile. For a lighter snack, order the japchae potato starch noodles with slivers of carrots and mushrooms on its own.

4606 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 929-0522
(503) 929-0522
A photo of the vegan bibimbap with tofu and vegetables at Kim Jong Grillin
Kim Jong Grillin bibimbox with tofu and vegetables.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

The Mocking Bird

This vegan fried chicken cart specializes in satisfyingly meaty “chicken” coated in a well-seasoned batter. Best devoured at BG’s Food Cartel so the fried exterior retains its delectable crunch, the faux chicken arrives with buffalo sauce, blue cheese, and a side of macaroni salad for the ultimate comfort food meal. There’s also a kids’ menu of chicken nuggets and grilled cheese. Although the sandwiches are what started it all, The Mocking Bird serves burritos and chicken and waffles, as well as breakfast items with vegan sunny-side eggs with a runny yolk.

4250 SW Rose Biggi Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 858-7520
(503) 858-7520

Village Kitchen

Portland has several Burmese restaurants and food carts, but Village Kitchen is the only one representing the Kachin cuisine of Myanmar. This green cart at Piknik Park in Sellwood has several vegan dishes: the iconic Burmese fermented green tea leaf salad, silky eggplant in a tangy tamarind-tomato based curry with fluffy coconut rice, and Shan style rice noodles with tofu puffs that soak up the five spice sauce. Well-sized portions arrive on a banana leaf with cucumber slices and a lime wedge.

1122 SE Tacoma St, Portland, OR 97202
A spread of vegan dishes in takeout boxes at Village Kitchen food cart.
Vegan dishes at Village Kitchen.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Uncle Tsang's Kitchen

Copy Link

A meatless mainstay in the Sellwood neighborhood, Uncle Tsang’s Kitchen specializes in Chinese comfort foods, from veggie potstickers to scallion pancakes. Tofu lovers can choose from dishes like tofu in black bean sauce, sweet and sour tofu, and Szechuan tofu. Noodle dishes, like the saucy dan dan noodles, arrive heaped with a medley of eggplant, broccoli, carrot, and mushroom. Displayed as a photo wall on the pastel blue facade, the menu is sizeable, especially for a food cart. Although most dishes are well suited for takeout, dining al fresco at Piknik Park is a great way to spend a summer evening.

1112 SE Tacoma St, Portland, OR 97202
A photo of veggie dan dan noodles in a takeout container from Uncle Tsang’s Kitchen.
Uncle Tsang’s Kitchen veggie dan dan noodles.
Waz Wu / Eater Portland

