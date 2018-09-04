Portland’s Top Food Carts for Vegan Dining

Food carts are a core element of Portland’s culinary world, and it’s no surprise that vegans and vegetarians have plenty of choose from. After all, the city is renowned for its creative and thriving vegan restaurant scene.

From vegan smashburgers and wood-fired pizza to Korean bibimbap and Guyanese chana aloo bakes, many of Portland’s tiny metal restaurants on wheels serve dishes as impressive as those coming out of brick-and-mortar kitchens — despite the limitations and challenges of cooking in a food cart. Covering a wide variety of cuisines, this map highlights some of Portland’s entirely vegan food carts, as well as a number of vegan-friendly carts prime for cart pod dining with non-vegan friends and family.

Before visiting a food cart, check social media for updates as extreme temperatures, supply chain issues, and other factors can sometimes force carts to close unexpectedly — like the temporary closure of Maisha. For even more vegan and vegetarian dining, browse Eater’s vegan essentials map, larger food carts map, and full collection of maps.