Where to Eat on Thanksgiving Day in Portland

A Handy Dining Guide to North Mississippi Avenue

16 Delectable Dumpling Destinations in Portland and Beyond

A beer sits on a picnic table.
A beer at 54°40′.
Rachel Pinsky

12 Exceptional Breweries in Vancouver, Washington and Beyond

Where to find crisp kolsch, smoothie sours, profound porters, and more

by Rachel Pinsky
A beer at 54°40′.
| Rachel Pinsky
by Rachel Pinsky

For a city that once outlawed breweries downtown, the Vancouver beer scene has only gotten stronger in recent years, fostering a tight-knit network of brewers and beer aficionados. Pioneering breweries like Mt. Tabor Brewing, Loowit Brewing, and Heathen Brewing have operated in the city for years, helping rebuild and revitalize Vancouver’s beer scene within the last decade. Many of the city’s brewers started at home, picking up a kit from Bader Beer and Wine Supply, and discovering a love for fermenting malt and hops. Now, the area is home to at least 30 breweries, tapping kegs of IPA, pilsner, and more.

In this map, we’ve compiled some standout brewpubs and breweries in Vancouver and the surrounding areas, like Washougal and Camas. This isn’t a complete list of breweries in Clark County, but a curated mix of well-known spots like Heathen and Trap Door, as well as newer businesses like Vice Beer and Camas Brewing Company. For more beer north of the Columbia, Clark County boasts stellar taprooms like Final Draft Taphouse, Mav’s Taphouse, and Ben’s Bottle Shop. For beer south of the Columbia, check out Eater Portland’s brewery map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Northwood Public House and Brewery

Eric Starr’s German-inspired pub in Battle Ground Village houses the Little Dipper Brewing Company, a two-barrel system that sits in the front corner of the beer hall. This nano-brewery offers seasonal beers like the Little Black Bear, a classic Pacific Northwest porter brewed with a blend of dark specialty malts that give it toffee and chocolate notes, as well as Kochab The Guardian, an old ale with vanilla, oak, and roasted malt flavors. Northwood offers a full menu of classic pub grub like wings and burgers as well as German classics like perogies and bratwurst.

1401 SE Rasmussen Blvd, Battle Ground, WA 98604
A large chandelier and people at tables at Northwood Public House and Brewery in Battle Ground
Northwood Public House and Brewery in Battle Ground
Rachel Pinsky

Heathen Brewing Feral Public House

Heathen Brewing’s Feral Public House opened in downtown Vancouver in 2012, part of a wave of craft breweries that breathed life back into this part of town. Beer drinkers are drawn to Heathen’s spacious outdoor patio, the distinctive take on pub grub, and a long tap list of stellar brews ranging from a crisp Kolsch to a cold brew porter made with Kafiex Coffee Roasters beans. Heathen excels at fruited beers like the mojito sour ale with mint and lime as well as the raspberry rhubarb sour. The production brewery in Salmon Creek recently released a small selection of hard ciders; Pineapple Dream with pineapple, lime zest, and vanilla tastes as juicy and tangy as a ripe piece of fruit.

1109 Washington St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 836-5255
(360) 836-5255

Fortside Brewing Company

It’s easy to miss Fortside’s tasting room, tucked into a small strip mall on Andresen Avenue, but locals flock here for reliably good brews like Orange Whip, a hazy IPA, and Couve A’licious, a dry-but-decadent brown ale. Innovative offerings include the Rose Gone Wild, a hybrid wine and beer drink that tastes like a rose spritzer with aromas of blackberry and Meyer lemon. Brewer Paul Thurston took four trips to Goschie Farms in Silverton, Oregon for his Fresh Cut, a fresh-hopped hazy IPA, to get the right layered flavors of juicy grapefruit, lime, orange blossom, melon, and heady dankness.

2200 NE Andresen Rd, Vancouver, WA 98661
Loowit Brewing Company

Copy Link

In 2012, Loowit Brewing opened in a warehouse in Downtown Vancouver, bringing award-winning brews like the Gridlock Rye Porter and Shimmergloom Imperial Stout to this underserved area. The flagship beer, Shadow Shinobi IPA, has a balanced malt base hopped with a careful dose of Pacific Northwest hops like Cascade and Crystal. Loowit’s lager — a gentle, food-friendly offering — pairs well with the burgers and bites at the pub.

507 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Trap Door Brewing

Copy Link

During the pandemic, Trap Door’s popular outdoor space at the uptown location turned into a year-round spot to sip Hazy IPAs like the juicy Glowed Up, popping with Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops; the aptly named Tang is dry-hopped with a mountain of Mosaic hops and a bit of El Dorado. Nearby food carts, E-San Thai and Taco City, offer Thai food and tacos, respectively, to accompany these hoppy beers. Trap Door recently opened a brewery and kitchen in downtown Washougal offering pizza, salads, sandwiches, and starters as well as beer, wine, and cocktails.

2315 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Vice Beer

Copy Link

New kid on the block Vice Beer serves beers with an abundance of hops and fruit along with ’80s and ’90s nostalgia. A VCR and television, along with a stack of VHS tapes like Jurassic Park, fill a small room in the back. The bar’s 10 taps of beer flow with Vice brews like Breakfast Club, a mimosa sour, and the Freshmaker, a fresh-hopped West Coast IPA, as well as a machine churning out beer slushes made from fruity brews like POG Drip — a smoothie sour with pineapple, orange, and guava. Edy Prado serves Jalisco-style seafood and tacos as well as less traditional fare like birria ramen from his food truck outside, El Viejon.

705 SE Park Crest Ave D430, Vancouver, WA 98683
Ridgefield Craft Brewing Co. Taphouse

Copy Link

Ridgefield Craft Brewing Co. in downtown Ridgefield provides a space to grab a cold beer after exploring the nearby Ridgefield Wildlife Preserve or kayaking on the Lake River. Lagers, hazy IPAs, and porters as well as hard cider from Reverend Nat’s populate the taps, accompanied by a changing list of live music and food trucks.

120 N 3rd Ave, Ridgefield, WA 98642
Brothers Cascadia Brewing

Copy Link

This Hazel Dell neighborhood spot draws a loyal local following seeking old standbys like the Peoples Pilsner and You Like ‘A Da Juicy hazy IPA, as well as seasonal drinks like Amarillo Slim fresh hop IPA and Festbier Oktoberfest-style lager. A cluster of food trucks serving Cajun cuisine, banh mi sandwiches, grain bowls, and wood fire pizzas sit outside near the popular patio.

9811 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98665
A man sitting at a bar and a wall with barrels of beer at Brothers Cascadia Brewing in Hazel Dell
Brothers Cascadia Brewing in Hazel Dell
Rachel Pinsky

Mt Tabor Brewing - The Pub

Copy Link

Mt Tabor moved from downtown Vancouver to Felida in 2015, offering a full menu of wood-fired pizzas, small plates, and salads served with their crisp, food-friendly brews like Lamp Post lager and Kolsch-O-Rama. This new space allowed the brewery to spread out creating a cozy indoor area and an outdoor space with a fire pit.

3600 NW 119th St, Vancouver, WA 98685
54°40′ Beer

Copy Link

Driving to 54°40’ Beer for the first time may feel a bit like getting lost, located in an industrial area in Washougal. Visitors are rewarded with Gorge views and stellar brews like the crisp Kascadia kolsch and smooth 1862 Mexican lager. 54°40’ recently opened a beer lodge in Stevenson, with an expanded food menu that includes salads, sandwiches, snacks, and pizza.

3801 S Truman St #1, Washougal, WA 98671
Camas Brewing Co & Taproom

Copy Link

Two recent Oregon State University graduates brew beer for this microbrewery in downtown Camas, connected to and owned by Camas Slices. Fermentation science grads Jacob Speer and Michael Creyf focus on traditional beer styles like their classic Vienna Lager and Helluva Hef, a Bavarian hefeweizen, to create easy-drinking beers that go well with Camas Slice’s pizza. Pizza and beer can be ordered and consumed in both spots.

335 NE Cedar St, Camas, WA 98607
Ghost Runners Brewery and Kitchen

Copy Link

Ghost Runner’s sports themed pub in a large warehouse in Minnehaha offers a variety of award-winning beers. The 5K, a classic Northwest IPA, balances the requisite bitterness with pine and citrus. For something wilder, a raspberry gose called Chasing Fluffy Pink Unicorns gets a tart-yet-nuanced flavor from rosehips, coriander, pink peppercorns, and three pounds of hibiscus flowers thrown in at the end.

4216 NE Minnehaha St #108, Vancouver, WA 98661
Small glasses filled with different types of beer at Ghost Runners Brewery and Kitchen.
A beer flight at Ghost Runners Brewery and Kitchen.
Rachel Pinsky

