Bartenders make drinks and people sit talking to each other in the dimly lit bar at The Acorn and The Oak.
The bar at Acorn and The Oak
Rachel Pinsky

Where to Eat and Drink in Camas, Washington

Find lamb barbacoa tacos, Hemingway daiquiris, and Hawaiian plate lunch in the charming Washington town

by Rachel Pinsky
The bar at Acorn and The Oak
| Rachel Pinsky
by Rachel Pinsky

Downtown Camas, just 20 miles east of Portland, provides the ideal setting for a day of eating and shopping — or a stop over on the way to the Columbia Gorge. Restaurants, bars, and cafes in this historic town serve things like sushi and Hawaiian food, tacos on freshly made tortillas, and classic cocktails; they join the bounty of boutiques that dot the tree-lined streets, from the olive oil and vinegars at Navidi’s Olive Oils & Vinegars to the Soap Chest’s hand-made soaps and skincare products. But there’s more to Camas than just food and shopping — independent films and popular documentaries show daily on the two screens at the historic Liberty Theatre.

Those stopping in Camas for a full day, a weekend, or just a quick lunch can find a fun spot for a bite or drink by perusing the map below. For a guide to the dining options in Camas’s big sibling, Eater’s Vancouver map may help. Remember, maps are not ranked; they’re organized geographically.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Roots Restaurant & Bar

19215 SE 34th St Suite 110
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 260-3001
(360) 260-3001
Brad Root’s refined spot in a strip mall off 192nd regularly attracts executives and lawyers from the nearby corporate offices for business lunches and dinners. Elegant dishes made from locally sourced ingredients draw the casual business-attired regulars looking to impress visiting clients. Here, diners can find dishes like cream of spinach soup with beet chips, pasta tossed with bay scallops and creamy lemon spinach sauce, or Lan Roc pork loin with white cheddar gratin. Chef Root sources ingredients from local farms, including Peak Forest Fruit, Kingfisher Farms, and Polar Berry Farm.

A white place with pasta mixed with a creamy lemon and spinach sauce topped with lemon slices and spears of garlic bread
Pasta with bay scallops in a creamy lemon and spinach sauce at Roots Restaurant & Bar
Rachel Pinsky

2. Acorn & the Oak

3533 NE Everett St
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 210-7439
(360) 210-7439
Chicago transplants Janessa and Chuck Stoltz transformed an old chalet on Lacamas Lake into an updated supper club, plating dishes like chicken stroganoff with wild mushrooms and pan-roasted Sockeye salmon modified by the whims of chef Michael Miyahara. Chuck’s eclectic playlist, Janessa’s vibrant floral arrangements, and their combined quirky sense of style — stills from The Shining line the bar, for instance — give the space a unique, timeless vibe. Those who choose to sit outside, on the other hand, can enjoy food and cocktails with views of the lake.

Two peach colored cocktails one in a rocks glass and the other in a coupe glass on a table outside at Acorn and The Oak
Cocktails at the Acorn & The Oak
Rachel Pinsky

3. Truly Scrumptious

231 NE 4th Ave
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 954-5679
(360) 954-5679
Kimberly Koch-Hawk spent 13 years building up a local following for her baked goods before opening a sparkly sugar shack next door to Poppy and Hawk. Large cookies with colorful frosting sprinkles, as well as a variety of vegan and gluten-free treats like rainbow Rice Krispies treats filled with Fruity Pebbles, dominate the bakery case. Decor in the shop changes with the season and Koch-Hawk’s decor whims, stocked with old-school candies like Charleston Chews, snarky greeting cards, and presents for humans and canines.

A colorful shop filled with baked goods, gifts, and candies. Owner, Kimberly Koch-Hawk is off to the side wearing a mask.
Truly Scrumptious in downtown Camas
Rachel Pinsky

4. Top Burger Drive In

1436 NE Everett St
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 834-3867
(360) 834-3867
Classic American burgers have sizzled on the well-seasoned griddle at this no-frills drive-thru since 1957. Locals flock to this checkered-tile-floored, red-leather-booth-filled blast from the past for their seasoned fries, cheeseburgers, and thick shakes made with Umpqua and Tillamook dairy products.

5. Nuestra Mesa

228 NE 4th Ave
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 210-5311
(360) 210-5311
Nuestra Mesa serves beautiful and comforting Mexican food in a warm space with earth-toned walls and well-worn wood floors. The chef makes fresh tortillas for their popular tacos every day with masa from Three Sisters Nixtamal in Portland, filling them with adobo shrimp, house-made chorizo, and specials like lamb barbacoa and birria. Tequila and mezcal mixtures from icy margaritas to hibiscus-infused coconut rum mojitos fill the cocktail menu. Nuestra Mesa is open for both dine-in and takeout.

6. Birch Street Uptown Lounge

311 NE Birch St
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 210-7219
(360) 210-7219
The leather-bound cocktail menu at this dimly lit speakeasy reads like an encyclopedia of cocktails, with everything from boulevardiers to a Hemingway daiquiris. Each drink listing includes brief descriptions and related information like, “I drink to make other people more interesting,” attributed to Ernest Hemingway. The vibe feels secret and intimate as if Prohibition still exists and to enter a special password must be whispered through the keyhole.

7. Salud! Wine Bar, Italian Dining, Event Center and Wine Storage

224 NE 3rd Ave
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 787-2583
(360) 787-2583
Salud Wine Bar recently added a full menu of antipasti, soups, salads, and pastas to pair with their extensive wine list of reds, whites, bubblies, and dessert wines. Wine flights provide an opportunity to sample pours from their wine cellar, filled with bottles sourced from the Pacific Northwest and around the world. Locals on date nights or out for a family meal frequent this buzzy rustic Italian-inspired space.

8. Camas Slices

339 NE Cedar St
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 787-4992
(360) 787-4992
Large, foldable, crisp slices with judiciously applied toppings fill the pizza case at this casual spot. Here, families pop in to pick up classics like pepperoni or more eclectic slices topped with pickles, bacon, and red onions; the latter comes slathered with garlic aioli and honey mustard and topped with tufts of fresh dill. Camas Slices is open for takeout, delivery, and dine-in.

9. Tommy O's at The Camas Hotel

401 NE 4th Ave
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 833-0115
(360) 833-0115
Tommy O’s at the Camas Hotel offers a Hawaiian vibe in a warm space, with rock music streaming through the speakers and Hawaiian-inspired art of coconut trees on the walls. Island favorites like kalua pork and teriyaki chicken come with steamed rice and choice of curry macaroni salad or cucumber tomato salad, with upgrades like pork belly fried rice and yakisoba. Tommy O’s doesn’t just stick to plate lunch and loco moco, however; the restaurant also serves a full menu of sushi, like the Tommy O’s Roll topped with spicy tuna and avocado and filled with coconut shrimp and crab. For an added treat, visitors should check out the restaurant’s glass-case-enclosed electric guitar signed by most of the Beach Boys.

A plate with four pieces of the Tommy O’s Roll topped with spicy tuna and avocado and filled with coconut shrimp and crab.
The Tommy O’s Roll at Tommy O’s
Rachel Pinsky

10. Caffe Piccolo

400 NE 4th Ave
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 834-7044
(360) 834-7044
Locals fill the indoor and outdoor tables at this cozy neighborhood coffee shop to sip coffee and espresso drinks made with Caffe Umbria beans. Scones, sticky buns, maple bars, and other pastries from Marsee Bakery fill the glass case. Breakfast and lunch paninis fill the short cafe menu as well as soup specials like corn chowder served with oyster crackers. The spacious back room at the cafe provides ample space to set up a laptop or eavesdrop to catch some local gossip.

11. Cedar Street Bagel Company

316 NE Cedar St
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 844-6225
(360) 844-6225
Traditional boiled bagels rest in the glass case at this spot on Cedar Street. Manager Amber Owens learned bagel-making from A.J. Ghambari at Seattle Bagel Bakery, and uses his dough for the bagels in this shop. Bagel flavors vary from traditional plain, salt, and everything to new twists like snickerdoodle and wild cheddar, as well as gluten-free options. Bagels with a simple schmear, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch sandwiches fill the short menu.

12. Feast @316

316 NE Dallas St
Camas, WA 98607
(360) 210-7498
(360) 210-7498
Every night, Tim and Melissa McCusker’s downtown spot fills with adults seeking an elegant night out. Chef Tim McCusker sears a number of different steaks, ranging from 16-ounce ribeyes to prime filet mignon. When it comes to sides, chef Tim McCusker enjoys mixing bold flavors like the truffle steak fries with bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, and white truffle oil. A crisp, refreshing iceberg wedge with pork belly, pickled red onions, and shredded apple is a welcome contrast to lobster mac-and-cheese and cast-iron Tomahawks drenched with rosemary butter and brandy.

