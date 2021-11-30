Where to Eat and Drink in Camas, Washington

Downtown Camas, just 20 miles east of Portland, provides the ideal setting for a day of eating and shopping — or a stop over on the way to the Columbia Gorge. Restaurants, bars, and cafes in this historic town serve things like sushi and Hawaiian food, tacos on freshly made tortillas, and classic cocktails; they join the bounty of boutiques that dot the tree-lined streets, from the olive oil and vinegars at Navidi’s Olive Oils & Vinegars to the Soap Chest’s hand-made soaps and skincare products. But there’s more to Camas than just food and shopping — independent films and popular documentaries show daily on the two screens at the historic Liberty Theatre.

Those stopping in Camas for a full day, a weekend, or just a quick lunch can find a fun spot for a bite or drink by perusing the map below. For a guide to the dining options in Camas’s big sibling, Eater’s Vancouver map may help. Remember, maps are not ranked; they’re organized geographically.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.