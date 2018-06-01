Where to Eat, Drink, and Lounge in Charming Cannon Beach

With a vibrant arts scene, beach walks, and tide pools, Cannon Beach is great for a North Coast getaway. While the sun doesn’t always shine, and the water isn’t always warm (okay, it’s never warm), the town takes pride in its laid-back vibe and excellent eats. You’ll find a surprising number of bakeries and coffee shops to fuel up for a day on the beach, and cocktail lounges and breweries to hit afterward. For a wider swath of coastal restaurants, Eater Portland’s Oregon Coast map provides more spots to check out.Read More
Public Coast Brewing Co.
Named for the landmark 1967 legislation that made all of Oregon’s beaches public, Public Coast’s full-service brewery celebrates the freedom to drink beer after playing in the sand. The counter service gastropub sources most of its ingredients from a 400-mile radius. Order a pint of the namesake ‘67 Blonde Ale or NW Honey Red Ale — the latter infused with honey harvested from the brewery’s own 40-acre farm — or one of the fruity hard seltzers. For eats, look for farm produce on the menu, especially its luscious blueberries that appear in dressings, chutneys, and pickles. Otherwise, the chicken wings tossed in the house-made root beer barbecue sauce, a hummus plate with fresh veg for dipping, or buttermilk-brined onion rings are all sure bets. Be sure to stop by Friday through Monday mornings for the Sea Level Bakery pop-up, where you’ll find treats like blueberry-rosemary scones made with the brewery farm’s blueberries.
Ecola Seafoods Restaurant & Market
Among the seafood options in Cannon Beach, busy Ecola Seafoods hits every mark with fresh catch from a multi-vessel fishing family, a fish market for takeaway fillets and shellfish, and welcoming indoor and outdoor dining areas. The seafood-and-chips baskets arrive fresh and hot, overflowing with fried Pacific cod, halibut, prawns, razor clams, and more. Gluten free? Try the house-made clam chowder, which is also pescetarian.
Cannon Beach Smokehouse
Partnering with Cannon Beach’s local haunt Bill’s Tavern for brews, the Cannon Beach Smokehouse focuses on house-made smoked meats, spanning from fresh sausages and fried pork rinds to smoked chicken wings and duck breast. Specials rotate almost daily in the 700-square-foot space, with options like a brined-and-smoked turkey Reuben or piles of succulent brisket. Vegetarians can indulge as well, especially with the grilled brie and smoked mozz sandwich gilded with fresh pear and marionberry jam.
Crepe Neptune
For a grab-and-go snack, look no further than Crêpe Neptune. The hole-in-the-wall shop offers an impressive number of sweet or savory combinations to fill the soft French pancake prepared to spec on a hot round griddle. Many of the menu standbys are named for scenic destinations on the Oregon Coast. The Cape Lookout is stuffed with egg, ham, cheese, and green onions, while the Cape Falcon pleases a sweet tooth with lemon curd, strawberries, and whipped cream. Pair any crêpe with a milky or blended fruit bubble (a.k.a. boba) tea.
Mi Corazón Restaurant
Excellent Mexican and Latin American food can be yours at cheery bistro Mi Corazón. Just off Cannon Beach’s main street, the restaurant’s bright pink bar hung with dozens of “corazón” — Spanish for heart — sculptures greets visitors as they walk in, a welcoming gesture that sets the tone. Specializing in egg dishes for lunch, the restaurant serves very strong renditions of chilaquiles or huevos divorciados (one fried egg with green sauce and one with red sauce). Dinner features sustainably sourced scallops that appear in a warming guajillo chile broth, as well as several dishes with wild-caught halibut: served in tacos, sauteed in butter-wine sauce, or poached and topped with a tomatillo-anise marmalade and basil-epazote pesto.
The Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge
Open since 1977, The Wayfarer is one of the only dining establishments in town that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner — seven days a week — with a view of the iconic sea stack Haystack Rock. Just mere steps from the beach, this low-slung, sprawling exposed wood-accented restaurant has a pretty sweet set-up. You can send the kids down to play as you linger over grilled salmon eggs Benedict, pan-fried razor clams, or short rib poutine with Tillamook cheese curds. On date night, head to the cozy, upscale lounge, which specializes in whiskey. Ward off the winter chill with a hot toddy or Irish coffee, or the summer heat with a vodka-spiked blueberry lavender lemonade.
Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters
For a classic Cannon Beach experience, head over to Sleepy Monk’s tiny roastery and cafe, open mornings in Haystack Square, a pleasant little space resembling an Old West saloon just south of the downtown hubbub. You may not find a seat on a busy weekend, but you can be sure the almond croissants are freshly baked and the Monastery Blend — the specialty roast that you’ll see in restaurants all over the North Coast — will be piping hot. Be sure to grab a bag of beans to take home.
Cannon Beach Hardware & Public House
Cannon Beach Hardware, lovingly called the Screw & Brew, unites salty regulars with weekenders, elbow-to-elbow along the bar. As possibly the only business in Oregon offering hammers and nails, draft beers and cocktails, halibut ceviche and knockout salads and sandwiches, this combo hardware store and restaurant has become a quintessential gathering spot. A basket of prawns and chips or a patty melt goes well with a side of tots, especially while eavesdropping on some local gossip or advice about building decks.
Surfcrest Market
With its very unassuming storefront, Surfcrest Market & Pizza lies at the southern end of town, offering no more than a few aisles of snacks, beer, and some beach toys and souvenirs. Just past the last row of refrigerated beverages, however, is a small counter serving a variety of hand-tossed, 16-inch pizzas. Sit on the sunny patio in the very back — where rabbits run around the garden while visitors nibble pizza and sip craft brews served on draft — or pay a small fee for delivery of a Surfcrest special (pepperoni, olive, and chives) or margherita pie within Cannon Beach.
