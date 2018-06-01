Where to Eat, Drink, and Lounge in Charming Cannon Beach

Named for the landmark 1967 legislation that made all of Oregon’s beaches public, Public Coast’s full-service brewery celebrates the freedom to drink beer after playing in the sand. The counter service gastropub sources most of its ingredients from a 400-mile radius. Order a pint of the namesake ‘67 Blonde Ale or NW Honey Red Ale — the latter infused with honey harvested from the brewery’s own 40-acre farm — or one of the fruity hard seltzers. For eats, look for farm produce on the menu, especially its luscious blueberries that appear in dressings, chutneys, and pickles. Otherwise, the chicken wings tossed in the house-made root beer barbecue sauce, a hummus plate with fresh veg for dipping, or buttermilk-brined onion rings are all sure bets. Be sure to stop by Friday through Monday mornings for the Sea Level Bakery pop-up, where you’ll find treats like blueberry-rosemary scones made with the brewery farm’s blueberries.