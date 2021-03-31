Where to Find Bright Bowls of Ceviche in Portland

Portland’s diverse culinary scene, paired with its proximity to the ocean, make our city a prime spot for delectable, fresh ceviche. Ceviche typically consists of fresh seafood that’s been cured in citrus juice, though regional variations can be found throughout the Pacific coasts of South and Central America. In Peru, the dish relies on the heat of leche de tigre, the citrusy marinade bolstered with regional chiles; in places like Mexico, it often involves tomatoes and onion, occasionally served on a tostada.



Fortunately, Portland is home to a number of excellent restaurants specializing in a wide spectrum of Latin American fare, from mom-and-pops to ritzy spots. Some restaurants rotate their ceviche specials based on seasonal ingredients or chef’s inspiration, while others stick to fan-favorite recipes. And while ceviche is the most common spelling, order cebiche, seviche, and sebiche with confidence that they are all in the same family.

For more options, peruse our Latin American, Mexican, and Caribbean maps. Remember, maps are not ranked; they’re organized geographically.