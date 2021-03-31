 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Cocktail Heatmap: Where to Drink Right Now in Portland

Where to Find a Next-Level Weekend Brunch in Portland Beyond Basic Bacon and Eggs

20 Mind-Blowing Burgers in Portland and Beyond

More in Portland, OR See more maps
A bowl of ceviche with hunks of raw fish, sweet potato, corn, and just a touch of fried calamari.
Ceviche at Casa Zoraya
Brooke Jackson-Glidden/EPDX

Where to Find Bright Bowls of Ceviche in Portland

Peruvian renditions with leche de tigre, vegan versions with coconut meat, and more

by Maya MacEvoy and Nathan Williams Updated
View as Map
Ceviche at Casa Zoraya
| Brooke Jackson-Glidden/EPDX
by Maya MacEvoy and Nathan Williams Updated

Portland’s diverse culinary scene, paired with its proximity to the ocean, make our city a prime spot for delectable, fresh ceviche. Ceviche typically consists of fresh seafood that’s been cured in citrus juice, though regional variations can be found throughout the Pacific coasts of South and Central America. In Peru, the dish relies on the heat of leche de tigre, the citrusy marinade bolstered with regional chiles; in places like Mexico, it often involves tomatoes and onion, occasionally served on a tostada.

Fortunately, Portland is home to a number of excellent restaurants specializing in a wide spectrum of Latin American fare, from mom-and-pops to ritzy spots. Some restaurants rotate their ceviche specials based on seasonal ingredients or chef’s inspiration, while others stick to fan-favorite recipes. And while ceviche is the most common spelling, order cebiche, seviche, and sebiche with confidence that they are all in the same family.

For more options, peruse our Latin American, Mexican, and Caribbean maps. Remember, maps are not ranked; they’re organized geographically.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Lima

Copy Link

This Beaverton Peruvian restaurant is a neighborhood jewel, thanks to dishes like its beef heart anticuchos and arroz Chaufa. The ceviche mixto arrives under a nest of shaved onion, occasionally topped with a rocoto like a cherry on a sundae. It’s bright and citrus-heavy, with a good hit of ají amarillo, served alongside the customary sweet potato and Peruvian corn. Lima’s ceviche is best enjoyed while seated at one of the restaurant’s outdoor tables.

12090 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 717-3466
(503) 717-3466

Andina

Copy Link

Rounding into its twentieth year, legendary Portland Peruvian restaurant Andina offers an appetizer cebiche cinco elementos with fresh market fish, red onion, and ají. Follow up the starter with a nautical entrée like pan-seared trout, vegetarian stir-fried mushrooms, or a half-chicken with ají panca barbecue sauce.

1314 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 228-9535
(503) 228-9535

Also featured in:

Carlita's

Copy Link

This Pearl District restaurant with a bar-centric, upscale vibe is known for its wide range of craft cocktails. However, the food — in particular the ceviche — should not be missed. The bar offers a Pacific Ahi tuna ceviche and a cold water shrimp version, and the inclusion of radishes, avocado, cilantro, and cucumbers adds textural contrast while letting the quality of the seafood shine. Carlita’s marinates its ceviches in a chipotle vinaigrette, which adds a delicate smokiness that doesn’t overpower the fish.

1101 NW Northrup St, Portland, OR 97209
(971) 352-6991
(971) 352-6991

Casa Zoraya

Copy Link

Andina alumni Zoraya Zambrano and her children, Gary and Gloria Marmanillo, opened this North Portland Peruvian restaurant in 2018. Casa Zoraya’s ceviche seafood changes often, from Hawaiian ono to shrimp; however, the marinade remains the same, reliant on the heat of Peruvian peppers ají amarillo and rocoto. Peruvian toasted corn gives the ceviche a nice crunch, while the Peruvian corn on the cob and sweet potatoes add earthy sweetness to the fish.

841 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 384-2455
(503) 384-2455

Also featured in:

King Tide Fish and Shell

Copy Link

King Tide’s influences span globally — from Japanese curry empanada to clam spaghetti — but Peruvian-born chef Alexander Diestra’s experience as executive chef at Andina (also on this list) make his ono ceviche particularly worth seeking out. Diestra tops the delicately cured ono with shrimp, fried calamari, and crispy taro chips. Housed in the Kimpton Riverplace Hotel, King Tide boasts some of the best dining views in the city and can also be ordered as room service for hotel guests.

1510 S Harbor Way, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 295-6166
(503) 295-6166

Also featured in:

Palomar

Copy Link

At the breezy, mid-century Cuban-themed cocktail bar Palomar, the food never takes a back seat to its terrific Caribbean cocktails. The ceviche de camarones doused in leche de tigre and pineapple is bright and sweet, served with a generous portion of plantain chips for a perfect shared appetizer. Pair with a Cuba Libre or a no-proof mojito. Palomar offers stylish ground floor bar and table seating; an intimate, shady mezzanine; and — in sunny months — one of the best rooftops in town.

959 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 357-8020
(971) 357-8020

Also featured in:

Nuestra Cocina

Copy Link

On a quieter corner of Southeast Division, the family-owned Nuestra Cocina is known as one of Portland’s original high-end Mexican restaurants. The changing chef’s choice ceviche is always a welcome surprise. Most often the ceviche contains shrimp, lime, and onion, however whatever the chef chooses for the day, it is likely a well-balanced, delightful dish.

2135 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 232-2135
(503) 232-2135

Also featured in:

Salt & Pepper Peruvian Food Cart

Copy Link

At this Southeast Portland cart, Peruvian-born Rafael Luis Garcia dishes out fresh and vibrant fish ceviche, prepared in traditional Peruvian style. Garcia buys the fish daily, typically bass, and adds Peruvian toasted corn known as cancha for texture. The cilantro and onion highlight the citrus, while the Peruvian seaweed mococho and pepper ají limo help brighten the fish. Salt and Pepper offers delivery and takeout; the cart is not affiliated with the Salt and Pepper restaurant on Powell (also on this list).

2623 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 757-9442
(503) 757-9442

Also featured in:

Mestizo

Copy Link

This Southeast Division gluten, red meat, and soy-free restaurant is serving some of the most inventive ceviche in town, which makes sense considering Mestizo’s focus on Mexican, Central, and South American vegan, vegetarian, and fish-centric food. The grilled pineapple shrimp ceviche is a wonderful balance of sweetness from the pineapple and lime in the citrus marinade, with added texture from red peppers, red onions, and a touch of spiciness from the jalapeños. The vegan coconut meat ceviche is surprisingly delicious, as well: The coconut cream helps smooth out the acid of the red onion, tomato, and serrano peppers, with a touch of piloncillo, or raw cane sugar, for fragrant sweetness.

2910 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 384-2273
(503) 384-2273

Also featured in:

Mariscos El Malecon

Copy Link

Family-owned Mexican restaurant Mariscos el Malecon now has two locations, one in the Cully neighborhood and one near Gresham. Mariscos el Malecon’s ceviche uses a pico de gallo base, which highlights the seafood, be it octopus, shrimp, or tilapia. The ceviche comes in a cup or poured over a tostada, a common preparation in Mexico; this restaurant also serves other classic Mexican seafood preparations, including aguachile.

5800 NE Portland Hwy, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 493-0075
(503) 493-0075

Salt & Pepper

Copy Link

A low-key hidden gem in a neighborhood full of under-sung treasures. Salt & Pepper (no relation to the Peruvian cart of the same name also on this list) is accessed through a stairway inside the Mexican grocery El Campesino. Behind the modest lunch counter is a kitchen crafting phenomenal Peruvian staples like tallarin verde (spinach and basil pesto pasta topped with steak), cau cau beef stew, and of course spicy, citrusy ceviche made with market-fresh fish. Beverages include Peruvian sodas, purple corn and cinnamon chicha morada, and a creamy horchata.

6611 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 757-8255
(503) 757-8255
Diced fish mixed with red onions, herbs, and vegetables.
Ceviche at Salt&Pepper.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Mariscos Tinto del Mar

Copy Link

Sometimes, the buzz of Birrieria La Plaza draws the attention away from this neighboring seafood cart, but Mariscos Tinto del Mar holds its own, with micheladas served with a little cup of shrimp cocktail and its skyscraper of a torre de mariscos. The cart also sells an assortment of ceviches —  including shrimp and a mixed seafood ceviche — as well as a version brightened up with the addition of mango. The move is to order some ceviche and a few vampiros from Birrieria La Plaza, for the full experience.

600 SE 146th Ave, Portland, OR 97233
(503) 516-0918
(503) 516-0918

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Lima

12090 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005

This Beaverton Peruvian restaurant is a neighborhood jewel, thanks to dishes like its beef heart anticuchos and arroz Chaufa. The ceviche mixto arrives under a nest of shaved onion, occasionally topped with a rocoto like a cherry on a sundae. It’s bright and citrus-heavy, with a good hit of ají amarillo, served alongside the customary sweet potato and Peruvian corn. Lima’s ceviche is best enjoyed while seated at one of the restaurant’s outdoor tables.

12090 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 717-3466
(503) 717-3466

Andina

1314 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209

Rounding into its twentieth year, legendary Portland Peruvian restaurant Andina offers an appetizer cebiche cinco elementos with fresh market fish, red onion, and ají. Follow up the starter with a nautical entrée like pan-seared trout, vegetarian stir-fried mushrooms, or a half-chicken with ají panca barbecue sauce.

1314 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 228-9535
(503) 228-9535

Carlita's

1101 NW Northrup St, Portland, OR 97209

This Pearl District restaurant with a bar-centric, upscale vibe is known for its wide range of craft cocktails. However, the food — in particular the ceviche — should not be missed. The bar offers a Pacific Ahi tuna ceviche and a cold water shrimp version, and the inclusion of radishes, avocado, cilantro, and cucumbers adds textural contrast while letting the quality of the seafood shine. Carlita’s marinates its ceviches in a chipotle vinaigrette, which adds a delicate smokiness that doesn’t overpower the fish.

1101 NW Northrup St, Portland, OR 97209
(971) 352-6991
(971) 352-6991

Casa Zoraya

841 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217

Andina alumni Zoraya Zambrano and her children, Gary and Gloria Marmanillo, opened this North Portland Peruvian restaurant in 2018. Casa Zoraya’s ceviche seafood changes often, from Hawaiian ono to shrimp; however, the marinade remains the same, reliant on the heat of Peruvian peppers ají amarillo and rocoto. Peruvian toasted corn gives the ceviche a nice crunch, while the Peruvian corn on the cob and sweet potatoes add earthy sweetness to the fish.

841 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 384-2455
(503) 384-2455

King Tide Fish and Shell

1510 S Harbor Way, Portland, OR 97201

King Tide’s influences span globally — from Japanese curry empanada to clam spaghetti — but Peruvian-born chef Alexander Diestra’s experience as executive chef at Andina (also on this list) make his ono ceviche particularly worth seeking out. Diestra tops the delicately cured ono with shrimp, fried calamari, and crispy taro chips. Housed in the Kimpton Riverplace Hotel, King Tide boasts some of the best dining views in the city and can also be ordered as room service for hotel guests.

1510 S Harbor Way, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 295-6166
(503) 295-6166

Palomar

959 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97214

At the breezy, mid-century Cuban-themed cocktail bar Palomar, the food never takes a back seat to its terrific Caribbean cocktails. The ceviche de camarones doused in leche de tigre and pineapple is bright and sweet, served with a generous portion of plantain chips for a perfect shared appetizer. Pair with a Cuba Libre or a no-proof mojito. Palomar offers stylish ground floor bar and table seating; an intimate, shady mezzanine; and — in sunny months — one of the best rooftops in town.

959 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 357-8020
(971) 357-8020

Nuestra Cocina

2135 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

On a quieter corner of Southeast Division, the family-owned Nuestra Cocina is known as one of Portland’s original high-end Mexican restaurants. The changing chef’s choice ceviche is always a welcome surprise. Most often the ceviche contains shrimp, lime, and onion, however whatever the chef chooses for the day, it is likely a well-balanced, delightful dish.

2135 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 232-2135
(503) 232-2135

Salt & Pepper Peruvian Food Cart

2623 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

At this Southeast Portland cart, Peruvian-born Rafael Luis Garcia dishes out fresh and vibrant fish ceviche, prepared in traditional Peruvian style. Garcia buys the fish daily, typically bass, and adds Peruvian toasted corn known as cancha for texture. The cilantro and onion highlight the citrus, while the Peruvian seaweed mococho and pepper ají limo help brighten the fish. Salt and Pepper offers delivery and takeout; the cart is not affiliated with the Salt and Pepper restaurant on Powell (also on this list).

2623 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 757-9442
(503) 757-9442

Mestizo

2910 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

This Southeast Division gluten, red meat, and soy-free restaurant is serving some of the most inventive ceviche in town, which makes sense considering Mestizo’s focus on Mexican, Central, and South American vegan, vegetarian, and fish-centric food. The grilled pineapple shrimp ceviche is a wonderful balance of sweetness from the pineapple and lime in the citrus marinade, with added texture from red peppers, red onions, and a touch of spiciness from the jalapeños. The vegan coconut meat ceviche is surprisingly delicious, as well: The coconut cream helps smooth out the acid of the red onion, tomato, and serrano peppers, with a touch of piloncillo, or raw cane sugar, for fragrant sweetness.

2910 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 384-2273
(503) 384-2273

Mariscos El Malecon

5800 NE Portland Hwy, Portland, OR 97218

Family-owned Mexican restaurant Mariscos el Malecon now has two locations, one in the Cully neighborhood and one near Gresham. Mariscos el Malecon’s ceviche uses a pico de gallo base, which highlights the seafood, be it octopus, shrimp, or tilapia. The ceviche comes in a cup or poured over a tostada, a common preparation in Mexico; this restaurant also serves other classic Mexican seafood preparations, including aguachile.

5800 NE Portland Hwy, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 493-0075
(503) 493-0075

Salt & Pepper

6611 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206

A low-key hidden gem in a neighborhood full of under-sung treasures. Salt & Pepper (no relation to the Peruvian cart of the same name also on this list) is accessed through a stairway inside the Mexican grocery El Campesino. Behind the modest lunch counter is a kitchen crafting phenomenal Peruvian staples like tallarin verde (spinach and basil pesto pasta topped with steak), cau cau beef stew, and of course spicy, citrusy ceviche made with market-fresh fish. Beverages include Peruvian sodas, purple corn and cinnamon chicha morada, and a creamy horchata.

6611 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 757-8255
(503) 757-8255
Diced fish mixed with red onions, herbs, and vegetables.
Ceviche at Salt&Pepper.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Mariscos Tinto del Mar

600 SE 146th Ave, Portland, OR 97233

Sometimes, the buzz of Birrieria La Plaza draws the attention away from this neighboring seafood cart, but Mariscos Tinto del Mar holds its own, with micheladas served with a little cup of shrimp cocktail and its skyscraper of a torre de mariscos. The cart also sells an assortment of ceviches —  including shrimp and a mixed seafood ceviche — as well as a version brightened up with the addition of mango. The move is to order some ceviche and a few vampiros from Birrieria La Plaza, for the full experience.

600 SE 146th Ave, Portland, OR 97233
(503) 516-0918
(503) 516-0918

Related Maps