Portland Cafes Where You Can Camp Out and Work

Looking for a change of scenery and a good cup of coffee? Head to these comfortable cafes for remote work.

by Asia Alvarez
by Asia Alvarez

Portland, of course, is a city known for its coffee and cafes, particularly those that are serious about their house-roasted beans or approach to espresso. However, cozy coffee shops aren’t just for a morning caffeine hit or to savor a fancy pour over. Even before the pandemic, Portlanders would set up camp at Portland coffee counters and bars, laptop open, popping up for the periodic latte refuel or pastry break. With remote work here to stay — not just a pandemic holdover — coffee shops have become a refuge for office-less Portlanders needing to get out of their homes.

For those looking for a change of scenery and a good cup of coffee, Portland is home to countless cafes well-suited to working away from home. They offer ample seating, free Wi-Fi, outlets to charge your devices, and some much needed social interaction. For more coffee options, check out our maps of cafes that roast their own coffee and multi-roaster cafes.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Cathedral Coffee

University of Portland students love this colorful Willamette Boulevard cafe for its tucked-away nooks, free Wi-Fi, library-esque vibes, and tasty house-baked pastries. The house-roasted coffee comes in a wide range of drinks, from straight-up espresso shots to seasonal drinks like wintertime peppermint mochas. Pastries often include vegan options — think: cinnamon-sugar doughnuts and brownies.

7530 N Willamette Blvd, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 935-4312
(503) 935-4312

La Perlita

After years as a stop-and-go coffee shop in the Ecotrust building, La Perlita has a new location in North Portland where customers can spread out and stay a while. Coffee on the menu comes from owner Angel Medina’s Reforma Coffee Roasters, which ends up in espresso drinks like La Perlita’s lovely spiced “True Mexican” mocha. Pan dulces from Matutina ensure customers satisfy their sweet tooth during their stay.

5620 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97217

Either/Or

The sultry dark blues and greens of Either/Or stands in stark juxtaposition with the white-walled cafes scattered across Portland. Slide into a booth or onto a bar stool at this North Williams coffee shop and nurse a cold brew made with Heart coffee. If hunger strikes, good news: Either/Or’s food menu is well-stocked with hearty options like breakfast burritos and egg sandwiches stacked on Portuguese bolos levedos — almost like a springier, sweet English muffin. Free Wi-Fi, plenty of seating options, and good coffee make for a productive workday or study session.

4003 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Guilder

This Princess-Bride-themed cafe in Portland’s Alameda neighborhood has two stories’ worth of seating, house-roasted coffee served in a variety of styles, and an eclectic food menu with vegetarian-and-vegan-friendly burritos and sandwiches. Those on the west side can visit Guilder’s sibling within Powell’s Books, with cushy midcentury modern chairs, stadium seats, and plenty of tables and bar seating. Both have Wi-Fi available.

2393 NE Fremont St Suite B, Portland, OR 97212
(503) 841-6042
(503) 841-6042

Case Study Coffee Roasters

This chain of Portland coffee shops is a safe bet in most corners of Portland — the shops are usually very laptop-friendly, with ample seating, Wi-Fi, and sweets in the case (note: the Northwest 23rd cafe does not currently have Wi-Fi available). This is another shop that roasts its own beans, served everywhere from Sandy to Southwest Portland. A bonus for the Sandy location: It’s right next to the Rose City Food Park, a nice spot to grab a quick lunch between tasks.

5347 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 477-8221
(503) 477-8221

Good Coffee

With an ever-popular, Portland-minimalist aesthetic, Good Coffee’s Slabtown location — surrounded by white walls, high ceilings, and lots of houseplants — offers a serene place to get work done. Customers can expect a full coffee and tea menu, an assortment of pastries, and seasonal specialty drinks. 

2175 NW Raleigh St #106, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 282-3388
(971) 282-3388

Sisters Coffee Company in The Pearl District

For chocolatey roasts, lots of seating, and plenty of outlet access, this Pearl District outpost of a Central Oregon coffee roaster is a spacious spot for laptop campers, who lounge along the leather-backed banquettes and perch in the mezzanine, book in-hand. The menu here is extensive, both in terms of drinks and food: Beverages extend beyond coffee to include things like rose-cardamom matcha, and the food menu that extends beyond breakfast sandwiches to include full hashes, egg-and-potato plates, and house-made pastries.

1235 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR 97209
(971) 279-2957
(971) 279-2957

Concourse Coffee

The basketball-imbued Concourse is a gathering space featuring a long communal table, two-person seating, a sofa, armchairs, and Deadstock Coffee. Concourse even offers a private room customers can reserve for $15 by the hour, perfect for conference calls or moments where you need to be distraction-free. Plus, knockout food carts Matta and Baon Kainan are right outside for lunches of pandan-bun burgers at the former and chicken adobo at the latter; when you’re finally off the clock, Concourse serves beer and wine, as well.

807 NE Couch St, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 208-2442
(503) 208-2442

Coava Coffee Roasters

The downtown location of this Portland specialty coffee chain is a regular study spot for Portland State University students, who populate the roaster’s two stories of seating and log on to the cafe’s Wi-Fi. Coava offers some of the city’s most consistently tasty roasts for those who like lots of citrus or fruit notes in their coffee; espresso drinks are a particularly smart move here. When you get hungry, the shop does offer some pastries and treats at the counter; for something more substantial, the Lebanese restaurant next door, Karam, offers a nice selection of meze, grilled meats, and shawarma.

1171 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 894-8134
(503) 894-8134

Honey Latte Cafe

This Central Eastside vegan cafe is a remote worker’s dream: Customers sip on cereal-infused lattes lined up at three long communal tables with floor outlets, with a printer available for customer use. Visitors can expect Cave Painter Coffee espresso beverages, specialty lattes, and a variety of tea and non-coffee drinks. There’s even a food menu for those wanting more than just a caffeine boost, with things like burritos and sandwiches. Garage doors on either side open to patio seating in the summer, but all winter long, there’s ample space inside.

1033 SE Main St, Portland, OR 97214

Upper Left Roasters

Portlanders flock, laptops in tow, to this Central Eastside mainstay for its open Wi-Fi, small-batch coffee, and abundance of seating options: Customers will find bar seating, communal work tables, and outdoor seating within this Ladd’s Addition cafe. Upper Left also has a food menu that includes dressed-up toasts, vegan options, and dishes like granola and Turkish eggs. 

1204 SE Clay St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 477-8469
(503) 477-8469

Wallflower Coffee Company

This Division coffee shop with a penchant for the ’70s aesthetic offers a full espresso and tea menu, as well as seasonal specialty drinks like strawberry-matcha tonics and pumpkin spice lattes. This corner coffee shop boasts plenty of windows, making for lots of natural light in the sunny months and people-watching opportunities year-round. Free Wi-Fi, plenty of seating, and outlets for charging your devices makes Wallflower a worthy remote work spot.

Parking lot, 3158 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

Portland Cà Phê

Portland Ca Phe in Southeast Portland specializes in beans grown in Vietnam, incorporated into ube lattes and pumpkin cream cold brew. Those who aren’t interested in coffee will also find some lovely tea drinks, like matcha and black sesame chai. The coffee shop has ample seating for its small size and with Wi-Fi expected to come in October, this space leaves little to be desired from folks looking to get some work done. This space also has a banh mi menu for if you work up an appetite. 

2815 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland, OR 97202

Keeper Coffee Co

Keeper Coffee graces Portland’s Woodstock neighborhood with single origin coffee, house-made pastries, and vintage charm. The drink menu focuses on drinks made with Coava Coffee and a variety of teas — all Portland brands. Those who visit have a choice of indoor and outdoor seating, with plenty of wall outlets. When looking for lunch, Cafe Rowan is just a few blocks away.

4515 SE 41st Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 891-5828
(503) 891-5828

Tea Chai Té

From the outside, this red converted train car may seem like something food cart adjacent, but behind the facade lies a winding, inviting cafe space packed with fun cozy spots for work and tea. Those wincing at the thought of wooden wishbone chairs, good news: There are plenty of couches, love seats, and armchairs here, plus your typical two-tops and bistro tables. Tea options are extensive, ranging from hulking iced herbal bubble teas to nuanced Darjeelings and pu’erh. When it’s time for lunch, Taiwanese cafe Wei Wei is a short walk away.

7983 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 432-8747
(503) 432-8747

