Looking for a change of scenery and a good cup of coffee? Head to these comfortable cafes for remote work.

Share All sharing options for: Portland Cafes Where You Can Camp Out and Work

Portland, of course, is a city known for its coffee and cafes, particularly those that are serious about their house-roasted beans or approach to espresso. However, cozy coffee shops aren’t just for a morning caffeine hit or to savor a fancy pour over. Even before the pandemic, Portlanders would set up camp at Portland coffee counters and bars, laptop open, popping up for the periodic latte refuel or pastry break. With remote work here to stay — not just a pandemic holdover — coffee shops have become a refuge for office-less Portlanders needing to get out of their homes.

For those looking for a change of scenery and a good cup of coffee, Portland is home to countless cafes well-suited to working away from home. They offer ample seating, free Wi-Fi, outlets to charge your devices, and some much needed social interaction. For more coffee options, check out our maps of cafes that roast their own coffee and multi-roaster cafes.

