Where to Eat and Drink in Corvallis

The home of Oregon State University and the birthplace of the marionberry, Corvallis’s booming agricultural scene shows in its many restaurants and cafes

Nestled in the heart of the Willamette Valley, 90 minutes south of Portland, stands Corvallis, Oregon — the birthplace of the state’s famed marionberry. The city appeals to adventurers around the state with its abundance of forested hiking and biking trails, but tourists often miss out on the city’s agricultural riches. Surrounded by wineries, breweries, and farms, Corvallis’s food scene pulls much of its inspiration and ingredients from the land surrounding the city. At the same time, the large population of international students at Oregon State University has helped support and grow a diverse array of restaurants, food carts, and cafes. Taken together, Corvallis combines global and local to produce a multifaceted food scene—not bad for a city of 60,000 people.

From bechamel-topped crepes to pots of sizzling dolsot bibimbap, this map celebrates some of the best restaurants, food carts, and cafes around Corvallis — plus, a few noteworthy spots in nearby Philomath, for good measure. For more restaurants in the Mid-Valley, check out our Salem map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.