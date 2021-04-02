Where to Find Flaky, Crackly Croissants in Portland

There’s no shortage of creativity when it comes to Portland’s pastry scene. This is the city that birthed cereal-topped donuts and foie gras profiteroles, after all. But classics are classics for a reason, which is why this map focuses on buttery, flaky croissants.

Croissant dough is made by rolling and folding together yeasted dough with sheets of butter multiple times to create layers; this process is called lamination. In the oven, the butter melts and creates steam that leavens the dough and gives the croissant its signature airy and flaky texture. As a result, a good croissant should have some lift—depending on its size, it should be about three or four inches tall, complete with a crispy, flaky crust and an airy-yet-buttery crumb.

Although this map primarily focuses on croissants, many of the bakeries included also offer other pastries like danishes, donuts, and even muffins made from the same laminated dough that are worth exploring. Points on the map are listed geographically, rather than ranked. Those looking for non-laminated pastries like cakes, pies, and donuts may prefer this bakery map.

