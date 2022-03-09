Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Exceptional Cuban Food in Portland and Beyond

Where to find the best croquetas, ropa vieja, and Cuban sandwiches around the city

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Exceptional Cuban Food in Portland and Beyond

Over the past five years, Portland has become a surprising hotspot for those craving empanadas, papa rellenas, and of course, cafécito Cubano. A scene that was once exclusively dominated by Pambiche in the early 2000s has diversified, with options like a Cuban cocktail bar and a vegan cafe. Now, Portlanders can now pick up a box of guava and cream cheese empanadas or enjoy a batido de mamey without having to make a trip down to Miami. Those craving ham croquetas on a night out, or searching for vegan versions of classic Cuban dishes for takeout, can find what they need everywhere from Beaverton to Oregon City.

Note that Eater maps are not ranked; they are organized geographically. Those looking for a more general guide to the plentiful Caribbean fare in the area should check out this map.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.