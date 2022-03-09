 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Pulled pork is swimming in gravy beside rice and salad
Plato Cubano at Pambiche
Ron Scott / EPDX

Where to Find Exceptional Cuban Food in Portland and Beyond

Where to find the best croquetas, ropa vieja, and Cuban sandwiches around the city

by Elizabeth Delgado and Chandler Petersen
Plato Cubano at Pambiche
| Ron Scott / EPDX
by Elizabeth Delgado and Chandler Petersen

Over the past five years, Portland has become a surprising hotspot for those craving empanadas, papa rellenas, and of course, cafécito Cubano. A scene that was once exclusively dominated by Pambiche in the early 2000s has diversified, with options like a Cuban cocktail bar and a vegan cafe. Now, Portlanders can now pick up a box of guava and cream cheese empanadas or enjoy a batido de mamey without having to make a trip down to Miami. Those craving ham croquetas on a night out, or searching for vegan versions of classic Cuban dishes for takeout, can find what they need everywhere from Beaverton to Oregon City.

Note that Eater maps are not ranked; they are organized geographically. Those looking for a more general guide to the plentiful Caribbean fare in the area should check out this map.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pambiche

2811 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 233-0511
(503) 233-0511
This Portland staple has been serving Cuban classics since 2000, from Friday night daiquiris to mid-week Cubanos. On late weekend mornings, Pambiche keeps the Cuban coffee ritual alive, slinging dark, sweet shots of Stumptown espresso in café Cubano. All baked goods are made in-house, including fried empanadas de guayaba y queso and decadent flan. Those seeking something savory, however, can opt for the plato Cubano, an amalgamation of all the Cuban essentials: adobo-rubbed pork shoulder in a tangy creole gravy, tender boiled yuca, comforting black beans and rice, and a refreshing Caribbean coleslaw. Pambiche offers indoor and heated outdoor seating; otherwise, visitors can take their platos to-go “Cuban-style,” with cajitas, a nod to the boxed meals found throughout Cuba.

2. Miami Nice

727 SE Grand Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 379-5197
(971) 379-5197
As Portland’s only exclusively vegan Cuban restaurant, Miami Nice is a local treasure. Now operating out of Bit House Collective, visitors enjoy a selection of shots, non-alcoholic cocktails, and frozen drinks with a vegan Cubanito, a sandwich featuring slow-roasted jackfruit marinated in a citrus mojo. No visit is complete without the ‘Flantastic flan,’ a light, custard-y dessert soaked in caramel syrup. Bit House offers indoor and outdoor seating, and Miami Nice also offers takeout.

3. Cubo de Cuba

3106 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 544-7801
(971) 544-7801
Located on Hawthorne, Cubo de Cuba’s vibrant red-and-blue exterior is a beacon of refuge from the Portland grey. Vegan and gluten-free friendly, Cubo has one of the most accommodating menus on this list, with gluten-free bread for its sandwiches and exclusively vegan sides. All of the restaurant’s Cuban bowls, which come with options like beef picadillo or mojo shrimp, are gluten-free and come packed with slices of avocado, mango, crisp tostones, and sweet maduros layered over a bed of black beans and rice. Cubo showcases an impressive range of plates, as well, ranging from vegan picadillo de soya and baked chicken marinated in a tangy guava sauce. When it comes to drinks, diners should order one of Cubo’s tropical milkshakes, like the batido de mamey. Cubo offers both indoor and heated outdoor seating, as well as takeout.

4. Palomar

959 SE Division St #100
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 357-8020
(971) 357-8020
There is no better place to sip a mojito between savory bites of croquetas de jamón than in Portland’s favorite Cuban bar. While the Caribbean cocktails are certainly the highlight of Ricky Gomez’s SE Division space, with its Miami art deco vibes, Palomar’s fresh take on Cuban classics, like the vegan-friendly chickpea “chorizo” empanadas, demand recognition. With knowledgeable bartenders and exceptional service, Palomar offers a memorable dining experience in addition to expertly crafted drinks. Palomar is open for indoor drinking and dining.

5. La Perla del Sur Cuban Food

3905 SE 82nd Ave Unit 304
Portland, OR 97266
(503) 607-6183
(503) 607-6183
Representing the Cuban coastal city of Cienfuegos, La Perla del Sur is one of the latest additions to Eastport Food Carts in Southeast Portland. This hidden gem serves rich and flavorful dishes like picadillo, ground beef simmered in a medley of tomatoes and onions, paired with a refreshing Cuban slaw, black beans, and rice. La Perla del Sur is also home to one of the city’s finest Cuban sandwiches, made with supremely tender slow-roasted pork pressed between two buttery slices of bread. The pod offers both indoor and heated outdoor seating.

6. Havana Station

7238 SE Foster Rd
Portland, OR 97206
(971) 600-0302
(971) 600-0302
Get a taste of classics like lechón asado, slow-roasted pork marinated in a garlic-lime mojo, at Havana Station — found within the Portland Mercado, the iconic Latin American food cart pod in Southeast Portland. Sweet-crisp maduros (plantains), moros y christianos (Cuban black beans and rice), and a garlicky slaw arrive alongside rich entrees like the vaca frita, crispy shreds of pork topped with sauteed onions. The Mercado offers heated outdoor seating.

7. La Floridita

12375 SW 5th St
Beaverton, OR 97005
(971) 276-5862
(971) 276-5862
La Floridita, based at the Beaverton farmers market, serves Cuban-style pastelitos and croquetas to visitors on Saturdays. Flaky puff pastries come filled with cream cheese and the classic guava paste, or the Pacific Northwestern twist of marionberry jam. Those craving a savory option should grab a box of crisp croquetas, made with ham mixed with a creamy béchamel. For a heartier appetite, grab the trio combo, which comes with two pastries and a croqueta paired with an avocado-based green sauce or a pink sauce. La Floridita also takes pre-orders.

8. Bistro Cubano

709 Main St
Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 387-5678
(503) 387-5678
Nestled on the quaint Main Street of downtown Oregon City, Bistro Cubano brings Cuban and Caribbean fare beyond Portland city limits. Pros begin with a side of papitas, fried potato balls stuffed with Cuban picadillo and served alongside a garlicky dipping sauce. For a main course, the lechon asado is an excellent choice, especially when followed by a warm guava and cream cheese bar topped with coconut ice cream and guava marmalade. The restaurant offers plenty of indoor seating, as well as takeout.

