 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

16 Willamette Valley Restaurants to Visit Post-Wine Tasting

15 Portland Restaurants Where the Views Are as Good as the Food

19 Breweries in Portland for Crisp, Cold Beer

A flaky Cuban pastry filled with picadillo at Pambiche in Portland, Oregon.
Picadillo empanadas at Pambiche.
Nick Woo/Eater Portland

Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax on East 28th’s Underrated Restaurant Row

A lineup of food and drink to try on East 28th Avenue, from playful cheese boards to towering fried chicken sandwiches

by Nick Woo and Thom Hilton Updated
View as Map
Picadillo empanadas at Pambiche.
| Nick Woo/Eater Portland
by Nick Woo and Thom Hilton Updated

While Division, Hawthorne, and Mississippi have long garnered attention as great restaurant rows, East 28th Avenue has come into its own. The stretch between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Southeast Stark boasts an incredible collection of restaurants, cafes, food carts, and bars that include the city’s top German food and beer selection, everyone’s favorite fried chicken sandwich, and Andes-region vegan cuisine.

In this map, we focus on the main strip, but traveling on East Burnside (Davenport, Luce, The People’s Pig, Pix Patisserie) or Northeast Glisan (Han Oak, Providore Fine Foods, Friendship Kitchen) make this part of Portland an eater’s paradise.

For our latest update, we focused on restaurants, cafes, and bars with sole locations on this strip, which now eliminates Fifty Licks Ice Cream, Bamboo Sushi, and Staccato Gelato (don’t worry, you can find other locations across town). For more neighborhood guides, this stream may help.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Zipper

Copy Link
2705 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97232
Visit Website

Anchored by Sari’s rib-eye bibimbap with gochujang and burdock root and Basilisk’s now-legendary fried chicken sandwich, this industrial food hall also features vegan Detroit-style pizza and a bar with an extensive whiskey selection. The centrally located communal seating area is ideal for friends and family wanting to choose different dishes and gather at both indoor and outdoor tables. As a bonus, it’s also dog-friendly.

Also Featured in:

2. Dove Vivi Pizza

Copy Link
2727 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 239-4444
(503) 239-4444
Visit Website

Taking a cornmeal crust and adding a Portland flair, This casual-meets-classy, nonconformist pizzeria smothers chunky tomato sauce and loads of cheese with toppings like corn, eggplant, and house-made sausage. Wedged between a convenience store and a dry cleaner on Northeast Glisan, this neighborhood spot is also notable for its fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies that have reportedly made local chefs fall in love.

Also Featured in:

3. Pambiche

Copy Link
2811 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 233-0511
(503) 233-0511
Visit Website

For more than a decade, Pambiche has been serving some of Portland’s best Cuban food. From Cubanos and empanadas to red snapper seasoned with herbs and rum, this colorful, casual spot is certainly a people-pleaser. Don’t sleep on desserts like the glazed guava cheesecake with hibiscus ginger cookie crust. Lunch, dinner, or happy hour are available in this lively environment, but brunch is a bonus as it avoids the usual weekend morning hoards.

Also Featured in:

4. Epif Restaurant and Pisco Bar

Copy Link
404 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(971) 254-8680
(971) 254-8680
Visit Website

After operating a restaurant in Chile for six years, the owners of Epif, Nicolle Dirks and Jose “Pepe” Arancibia, moved to Portland to take normally meat-centric South American cuisine and give it a vegan twist. Menu highlights include quiche with roasted artichokes and citrus-pepper sauce and fried pumpkin sopapillas drizzled with vegan honey. While the swank dining area is inviting, the narrow bar will treat fans of pisco to the largest selection in the city, as well as a wide array of cocktails to complement it.

Also Featured in:

5. Stammtisch

Copy Link
401 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 206-7983
(503) 206-7983
Visit Website

With an extensive imported beer list, Stammtisch already has a well-deserved drinking audience, but its food menu, with fluffy-breaded-and-hearty Wiener schnitzel and juicy pork-and-veal currywurst, also make it an outstanding German restaurant. Enjoy a beer, a soccer game, and pretzel at a spot where the super-loyal regulars can get their names on reserved mugs and barstools.

Also Featured in:

6. Montelupo Italian Market

Copy Link
344 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 719-5650
(503) 719-5650
Visit Website

This all-day Italian cafe boasts tons of street seating to enjoy morning coffee and pastries or dinner from its menu of fresh pastas and seasonal cocktails. Menu highlights include ricotta cavatelli with lemon braised chicken and capers, as well as the “Six Beet Under” with white rum and beet shrub. When you’re ready to go, take a stroll through their market for some wine and grab-and-go desserts to continue the experience at home.

Also Featured in:

7. Mikiko Mochi Donuts

Copy Link
300 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
Visit Website

The new brick-and-mortar home of this popular pop-up serves gluten-and-dairy-free baked rice flour doughnuts with a compelling tender-sticky-chewy texture. Flavors reflect Japanese-American family roots and playful Portland trends, like black sesame with marionberry jam and yuzu vanilla confetti cake. Savory options include a doughnut breakfast sandwich with yellow sriracha.

Also Featured in:

8. Güero

Copy Link
200 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 887-9258
(503) 887-9258
Visit Website

After spending a few years down the street as a food cart in Pod 28, Güero’s full-service restaurant is bright, lively, and decorated with colorful foliage. Sourcing responsibly-raised meat, Megan Sanchez and Alec Morrison craft dishes like the torta ahogada, a carnitas-and-habanero-slaw sandwich covered in smoky, acidic achiote-tomato sauce. The hamburguesa’s charred patty and American cheese pair well with pickled jalapenos and chipotle mayo. Order when you walk in, then grab a seat at one of the tables or at the vibrant bar adorned with beautiful flower vases.

Also Featured in:

9. Bull Run Pizza

Copy Link
108 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(971) 279-5626
(971) 279-5626
Visit Website

The former Barley Pod food cart now operates as a full pizzeria on Northeast 28th, serving grandma-style slices and hand-tossed thin crust pies using a long, cold-fermented dough. Toppings include shaved Brussels sprouts, crimini mushrooms, and chèvre crumbles with roasted onion ranch dip. The Caesar salad breaks free of standard romaine vibes with radish, cotija, toasted pepitas. Pro-tip: get your orders in early – this hotspot can see some long waits.

10. Nightingale

Copy Link
18-20 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(971) 254-9017
(971) 254-9017
Visit Website

This quiet, cozy Mexican cocktail bar makes for a great date night, whether seated outside or inside under the disco ball. Smoky cocktails complement a menu that features rockfish ceviche, honey gold potatoes with chorizo and cotija, and grilled portobello and bell pepper tacos. Finish the evening with a dessert like the churro bites with dulce de leche or vegan dark chocolate olive oil cake with espresso glaze.

Also Featured in:

11. Navarre

Copy Link
10 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 232-3555
(503) 232-3555
Visit Website

With a menu featuring French, Spanish, and Italian small and large plates, Navarre tastes and feels like a neighborhood European restaurant. Dishes include succulent hanger steak with a crisp crust, Roman-style artichokes with tender stems and luscious hearts, bright pickled vegetables, and smooth and rich pork and foie gras pâtés that do not skimp on the foie. With about 50 wines available in half pours, a variety of different imports can be tasted relatively inexpensively.

Also Featured in:

12. Paadee

Copy Link
6 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 360-1453
(503) 360-1453
Visit Website

Since 2008, Earl Ninsom has been serving some outstanding Thai food at this brightly-lit, casual spot. Seared black cod curry gets sweet and herby with pineapple and basil, while laabs steal the show. The omelet larb with toasted rice powder, shallot, and peanuts blends sour, salty, and umami flavors with a mixture of textures that will have you forgetting you’re in Portland.

Also Featured in:

13. Cheese & Crack Snack Shop

Copy Link
22 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-7315
(503) 206-7315
Visit Website

Started as a food cart on Hawthorne, Cheese and Crack Snack Shop puts Nathan Hall and William Steuernagel’s creativity on display with stainless steel trays of house-made crackers, slices of cheese, and spoonfuls of jam, fudge, and honey. While Cheese & Crack offers a selection of beers and wines to pair with the food, summers call for the frosé, a rosé wine slushie. On sunny days, the competition for the three outdoor picnic tables is fierce as families line up for soft serve cones with strawberry dust and chocolate cowboy hats.

Also Featured in:

14. Ankeny Tap & Table

Copy Link
2724 SE Ankeny St
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 345-4555
(971) 345-4555
Visit Website

This old-school neighborhood pub spills out into the street’s pedestrian courtyard on sunny weekends for families to enjoy burgers, tacos, and weekend brunch classics. The spot also works for dates and friend groups to catch up over spicy watermelon margaritas, frozen mojitos, and shareable appetizers like cremini mushroom toasts, rosemary duck fat fries, and cauliflower elotes.

15. Pod 28

Copy Link
113 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214

With several outdoor picnic tables, fire pits, and a tent covering to shield from sun or rain, Pod 28 has hosted a number of carts that have become full-service restaurants like Güero. The current set of food carts include FOMO Chicken (sweet and spicy Korean fried chicken), Saint Burrito (burritos and quesadillas), and Egyptian Bros (gyros). Those seeking a hoppy drink pairing can head to Captured Beer Bus, which features about a half-dozen beers as well as wine and cider on tap. Casual and kid-friendly, play a game of cornhole after lunch.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Ken's Artisan Pizza

Copy Link
304 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 517-9951
(503) 517-9951
Visit Website

After the success of Monday Pizza Nights at Ken’s Artisan Bakery, Ken Forkish opened this bustling-yet-intimate Southeast favorite in 2009. Euro-style pies are churned out in two minutes from the Le Panyol wood-fired oven. Four beers on tap and 15 to 20 wines by the glass give you plenty of options to pair with Soppressata, Margherita, or the seasonal Roasted Vegetable Plate. This place is popular and gets busy, so unless you arrive at 5 p.m., expect a bit of a wait.

Also Featured in:

17. Baby Doll Pizza

Copy Link
2835 SE Stark St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 459-4450
(503) 459-4450
Visit Website

This laid-back, casual spot with pinball machines and checkerboard flooring slings pizzas by the slice or as whole pies. The thin crust is crispy, and the sauce and toppings are made in-house, including the sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella. Adjoining a full bar, the draft list runs about 12 deep with about 30 bottle choices. It’s open until 11 p.m., and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, making it the go-to late night (for Portland) option in this neighborhood.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. The Zipper

2705 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

Anchored by Sari’s rib-eye bibimbap with gochujang and burdock root and Basilisk’s now-legendary fried chicken sandwich, this industrial food hall also features vegan Detroit-style pizza and a bar with an extensive whiskey selection. The centrally located communal seating area is ideal for friends and family wanting to choose different dishes and gather at both indoor and outdoor tables. As a bonus, it’s also dog-friendly.

2705 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97232
Visit Website

2. Dove Vivi Pizza

2727 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232

Taking a cornmeal crust and adding a Portland flair, This casual-meets-classy, nonconformist pizzeria smothers chunky tomato sauce and loads of cheese with toppings like corn, eggplant, and house-made sausage. Wedged between a convenience store and a dry cleaner on Northeast Glisan, this neighborhood spot is also notable for its fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies that have reportedly made local chefs fall in love.

2727 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 239-4444
Visit Website

3. Pambiche

2811 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232

For more than a decade, Pambiche has been serving some of Portland’s best Cuban food. From Cubanos and empanadas to red snapper seasoned with herbs and rum, this colorful, casual spot is certainly a people-pleaser. Don’t sleep on desserts like the glazed guava cheesecake with hibiscus ginger cookie crust. Lunch, dinner, or happy hour are available in this lively environment, but brunch is a bonus as it avoids the usual weekend morning hoards.

2811 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 233-0511
Visit Website

4. Epif Restaurant and Pisco Bar

404 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

After operating a restaurant in Chile for six years, the owners of Epif, Nicolle Dirks and Jose “Pepe” Arancibia, moved to Portland to take normally meat-centric South American cuisine and give it a vegan twist. Menu highlights include quiche with roasted artichokes and citrus-pepper sauce and fried pumpkin sopapillas drizzled with vegan honey. While the swank dining area is inviting, the narrow bar will treat fans of pisco to the largest selection in the city, as well as a wide array of cocktails to complement it.

404 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(971) 254-8680
Visit Website

5. Stammtisch

401 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

With an extensive imported beer list, Stammtisch already has a well-deserved drinking audience, but its food menu, with fluffy-breaded-and-hearty Wiener schnitzel and juicy pork-and-veal currywurst, also make it an outstanding German restaurant. Enjoy a beer, a soccer game, and pretzel at a spot where the super-loyal regulars can get their names on reserved mugs and barstools.

401 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 206-7983
Visit Website

6. Montelupo Italian Market

344 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This all-day Italian cafe boasts tons of street seating to enjoy morning coffee and pastries or dinner from its menu of fresh pastas and seasonal cocktails. Menu highlights include ricotta cavatelli with lemon braised chicken and capers, as well as the “Six Beet Under” with white rum and beet shrub. When you’re ready to go, take a stroll through their market for some wine and grab-and-go desserts to continue the experience at home.

344 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 719-5650
Visit Website

7. Mikiko Mochi Donuts

300 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

The new brick-and-mortar home of this popular pop-up serves gluten-and-dairy-free baked rice flour doughnuts with a compelling tender-sticky-chewy texture. Flavors reflect Japanese-American family roots and playful Portland trends, like black sesame with marionberry jam and yuzu vanilla confetti cake. Savory options include a doughnut breakfast sandwich with yellow sriracha.

300 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
Visit Website

8. Güero

200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

After spending a few years down the street as a food cart in Pod 28, Güero’s full-service restaurant is bright, lively, and decorated with colorful foliage. Sourcing responsibly-raised meat, Megan Sanchez and Alec Morrison craft dishes like the torta ahogada, a carnitas-and-habanero-slaw sandwich covered in smoky, acidic achiote-tomato sauce. The hamburguesa’s charred patty and American cheese pair well with pickled jalapenos and chipotle mayo. Order when you walk in, then grab a seat at one of the tables or at the vibrant bar adorned with beautiful flower vases.

200 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 887-9258
Visit Website

9. Bull Run Pizza

108 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

The former Barley Pod food cart now operates as a full pizzeria on Northeast 28th, serving grandma-style slices and hand-tossed thin crust pies using a long, cold-fermented dough. Toppings include shaved Brussels sprouts, crimini mushrooms, and chèvre crumbles with roasted onion ranch dip. The Caesar salad breaks free of standard romaine vibes with radish, cotija, toasted pepitas. Pro-tip: get your orders in early – this hotspot can see some long waits.

108 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(971) 279-5626
Visit Website

10. Nightingale

18-20 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This quiet, cozy Mexican cocktail bar makes for a great date night, whether seated outside or inside under the disco ball. Smoky cocktails complement a menu that features rockfish ceviche, honey gold potatoes with chorizo and cotija, and grilled portobello and bell pepper tacos. Finish the evening with a dessert like the churro bites with dulce de leche or vegan dark chocolate olive oil cake with espresso glaze.

18-20 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(971) 254-9017
Visit Website

11. Navarre

10 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

With a menu featuring French, Spanish, and Italian small and large plates, Navarre tastes and feels like a neighborhood European restaurant. Dishes include succulent hanger steak with a crisp crust, Roman-style artichokes with tender stems and luscious hearts, bright pickled vegetables, and smooth and rich pork and foie gras pâtés that do not skimp on the foie. With about 50 wines available in half pours, a variety of different imports can be tasted relatively inexpensively.

10 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 232-3555
Visit Website

12. Paadee

6 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Since 2008, Earl Ninsom has been serving some outstanding Thai food at this brightly-lit, casual spot. Seared black cod curry gets sweet and herby with pineapple and basil, while laabs steal the show. The omelet larb with toasted rice powder, shallot, and peanuts blends sour, salty, and umami flavors with a mixture of textures that will have you forgetting you’re in Portland.

6 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 360-1453
Visit Website

13. Cheese & Crack Snack Shop

22 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Started as a food cart on Hawthorne, Cheese and Crack Snack Shop puts Nathan Hall and William Steuernagel’s creativity on display with stainless steel trays of house-made crackers, slices of cheese, and spoonfuls of jam, fudge, and honey. While Cheese & Crack offers a selection of beers and wines to pair with the food, summers call for the frosé, a rosé wine slushie. On sunny days, the competition for the three outdoor picnic tables is fierce as families line up for soft serve cones with strawberry dust and chocolate cowboy hats.

22 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-7315
Visit Website

14. Ankeny Tap & Table

2724 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214

This old-school neighborhood pub spills out into the street’s pedestrian courtyard on sunny weekends for families to enjoy burgers, tacos, and weekend brunch classics. The spot also works for dates and friend groups to catch up over spicy watermelon margaritas, frozen mojitos, and shareable appetizers like cremini mushroom toasts, rosemary duck fat fries, and cauliflower elotes.

2724 SE Ankeny St
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 345-4555
Visit Website

15. Pod 28

113 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

With several outdoor picnic tables, fire pits, and a tent covering to shield from sun or rain, Pod 28 has hosted a number of carts that have become full-service restaurants like Güero. The current set of food carts include FOMO Chicken (sweet and spicy Korean fried chicken), Saint Burrito (burritos and quesadillas), and Egyptian Bros (gyros). Those seeking a hoppy drink pairing can head to Captured Beer Bus, which features about a half-dozen beers as well as wine and cider on tap. Casual and kid-friendly, play a game of cornhole after lunch.

113 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214

Related Maps

16. Ken's Artisan Pizza

304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

After the success of Monday Pizza Nights at Ken’s Artisan Bakery, Ken Forkish opened this bustling-yet-intimate Southeast favorite in 2009. Euro-style pies are churned out in two minutes from the Le Panyol wood-fired oven. Four beers on tap and 15 to 20 wines by the glass give you plenty of options to pair with Soppressata, Margherita, or the seasonal Roasted Vegetable Plate. This place is popular and gets busy, so unless you arrive at 5 p.m., expect a bit of a wait.

304 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 517-9951
Visit Website

17. Baby Doll Pizza

2835 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214

This laid-back, casual spot with pinball machines and checkerboard flooring slings pizzas by the slice or as whole pies. The thin crust is crispy, and the sauce and toppings are made in-house, including the sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella. Adjoining a full bar, the draft list runs about 12 deep with about 30 bottle choices. It’s open until 11 p.m., and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, making it the go-to late night (for Portland) option in this neighborhood.

2835 SE Stark St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 459-4450
Visit Website

Related Maps