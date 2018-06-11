Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax on East 28th’s Underrated Restaurant Row

A lineup of food and drink to try on East 28th Avenue, from playful cheese boards to towering fried chicken sandwiches

While Division, Hawthorne, and Mississippi have long garnered attention as great restaurant rows, East 28th Avenue has come into its own. The stretch between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Southeast Stark boasts an incredible collection of restaurants, cafes, food carts, and bars that include the city’s top German food and beer selection, everyone’s favorite fried chicken sandwich, and Andes-region vegan cuisine.

In this map, we focus on the main strip, but traveling on East Burnside (Davenport, Luce, The People’s Pig, Pix Patisserie) or Northeast Glisan (Han Oak, Providore Fine Foods, Friendship Kitchen) make this part of Portland an eater’s paradise.

For our latest update, we focused on restaurants, cafes, and bars with sole locations on this strip, which now eliminates Fifty Licks Ice Cream, Bamboo Sushi, and Staccato Gelato (don’t worry, you can find other locations across town). For more neighborhood guides, this stream may help.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.