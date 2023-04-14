10 Excellent Eastern European Restaurants in Portland and Beyond

With Slavic and Eastern European communities representing one of the city’s largest immigrant populations, it’s not surprising that the cuisine of countries like Poland, Ukraine, and Serbia appear across Portland and its surrounding suburbs. The places that serve Eastern European food within the metro area are about as diverse as the cuisine’s canon: market delis, a food cart reimagining borscht and Stroganoff, and a nationally celebrated destination restaurant that has spawned a daytime cafe.

The places listed here are a good place to start when on the hunt for pierogies, piroshkis, and pelmeni, but are also excellent spots to try less familiar dishes, like hearty Georgian bean stew, cevapi, and manti.

