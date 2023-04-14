 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Imbibe and Dine in Sellwood and Westmoreland

16 Exceptional Restaurants Worth Visiting in Portland’s Southeast Division Neighborhood

Where to Find Tasty Vegan Tacos in Portland

More in Portland, OR See more maps
Three dumplings sit next to a khinkali-shaped salt and pepper shaker set at Dediko
Khinkali from Dediko.
Sue O’Bryan/Eater Portland

10 Excellent Eastern European Restaurants in Portland and Beyond

Where to find pierogis, piroshkis, and pelmeni

by Janey Wong
View as Map
Khinkali from Dediko.
| Sue O’Bryan/Eater Portland
by Janey Wong

With Slavic and Eastern European communities representing one of the city’s largest immigrant populations, it’s not surprising that the cuisine of countries like Poland, Ukraine, and Serbia appear across Portland and its surrounding suburbs. The places that serve Eastern European food within the metro area are about as diverse as the cuisine’s canon: market delis, a food cart reimagining borscht and Stroganoff, and a nationally celebrated destination restaurant that has spawned a daytime cafe.

The places listed here are a good place to start when on the hunt for pierogies, piroshkis, and pelmeni, but are also excellent spots to try less familiar dishes, like hearty Georgian bean stew, cevapi, and manti.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More

Anoush Deli & International Foods

Copy Link

Just a five-minute drive from Vancouver Mall, Anoush sells a variety of meats, freshly baked bread and pastries, all sorts of Eastern European candies in crinkly, colorful wrappers, and other grocery staples. The other draw here is the deli section that sits right up front, where diners can order hot dishes like pelmeni, borscht, cabbage rolls served with sour cream, and massive gyros.

6808 NE Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661
(360) 693-4359
(360) 693-4359

Dediko

Copy Link

This rustic Georgian restaurant presents the country’s classic dishes like khinkali and khachapuri alongside harder to find specialties like mtsvadi, grilled meats served with bazhe walnut sauce, and kharcho, a tomato-y beef stew. Finish a meal at Dediko with a slice of honey cake or whatever dessert is on special, accompanied by a cup of sweet, strong Turkish coffee or fruit-and-mint-infused kompot. Reservations are recommended for this intimate Vancouver restaurant.

210 W Evergreen Blvd #700, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 314-4370
(360) 314-4370

Also featured in:

Foodmania

Copy Link

Recently opened in Vancouver by the owners of Roman Russian market, Foodmania slings handheld sweet and savory crepes in options like Mediterranean (chicken, cabbage, carrots) and sweet cheese with blackcurrant jam. The cart also serves dumplings filled with beef, chicken, or lamb; potato pierogies covered in mushroom sauce; and manti, steamed dumplings with beef and onions popular in both Central Asian and Balkan cuisines. 

8312 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98664
(541) 848-0228
(541) 848-0228

Rusa

Copy Link

This Latin American-meets-Eastern European food cart, stationed at the Park the Carts food pod on Northeast MLK, puts fun twists on classic dishes from each cuisine. Omnivore and vegan items mirror each other on the menu — diners can opt between pierogi stuffed with beef chorizo or a walnut-mushroom chorizo, beet-y borscht tacos with either guajillo-braised beef or roasted chickpeas, and Stroganoff tamales filled with guajillo-braised lamb or jackfruit. When it comes to beverages, teas hew more Eastern European, joined by seasonal aguas frescas.

7339 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 896-4099
(503) 896-4099

Also featured in:

Two Brothers Rakia Bar + Grill

Copy Link

Cevapi — Sarajevo-style ground beef rolls grilled and served with spongy house-made pita, ajvar, and sour cream — is the highlight of this Belmont Balkan restaurant’s menu, but it’s not the only star coming out of the kitchen. Eastern European comfort food is represented by dishes like goulash, Hungarian braised beef served with mashed potatoes or rice, and vegetarian pasulj, a Balkan bean stew which inspired the idiom “simple as pasulj,” a Serbian idiom akin to “easy as pie.” Any main dish should be enjoyed with a small glass of rakia, a fermented fruit brandy available in flavors like plum, quince, and Williams pear.

829 SE Cesar Estrada Chavez Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-3424
(503) 232-3424

Kachka

Copy Link

Chef Bonnie Morales’ restaurant isn’t just a Portland gem, it’s widely considered to be one of the preeminent Russian restaurants in the country. The move here is to go with a small group and go all-in on the Ruskie Zakuski experience: Just sit back and try to keep up as the table becomes laden with cold small plates like Georgian bean salad lobio or rye toasts topped with Baltic sprats and red wine pickled onions. Pair them with the vodka of your choice, which includes a number of house infusions.

960 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 235-0059
(503) 235-0059

Also featured in:

Kachka Lavka

Copy Link

Kachka’s daytime cafe leans light and towards deli dishes — diners first head upstairs to Lavka’s compact market space to place orders before grabbing a seat in the main restaurant. Live your fancy toast life with an open-faced buterbrod topped with beet horseradish-cured salmon or sink your teeth into a fluffy piroshki stuffed with fillings like egg and scallion, potato and dill, Latvian bacon, or vatrushka with quince butter.

960 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 346-2698
(971) 346-2698
Toast topped with cheese, cured salmon, and microgreens.
Cured salmon buterbrod.
Janey Wong/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Taste of Old Poland

Copy Link

A longtime stand at the Portland State University farmers market, Taste of Old Poland sells its frozen pierogies and makes its own smoked kielbasa. Fuel up before or after your market run with a combination plate, which includes pierogies topped with grilled onions, a kielbasa, sauerkraut, coleslaw, and sour cream. Vegan pierogies, stuffed with potato and grilled onion or cabbage and mushroom, are also available. Taste of Old Poland is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 896-6349
(503) 896-6349

Pelmeni Pelmeni

Copy Link

Pelmeni Pelmeni subscribes to the street food vendor school of thought, which focuses on doing one thing and doing it well. Here, dumplings are the star. Three varieties are available: pelmeni, small Russian dumplings that can be boiled, fried, or served in broth; savory potato vareniki; and sweet cheese vareniki. At Hawthorne Asylum, the cart’s home base, diners tuck into piles of chicken pelmeni topped with zingy sour cream and Russian ketchup and sprinkled with green onion. All menu items can be ordered in a small (half-pound) portion, or a large (three-quarter-pound) portion.

1080 SE Madison St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 908-4570
(503) 908-4570

Also featured in:

Roman Russian Food Store

Copy Link

One of the most well-stocked and frequented out of all of East Portland’s Eastern European markets, Roman Russian has a robust deli counter which sells everything from prepared food by-the-pound to smoked meats and fish. Tucked inside the market, Rough Russian cafe serves sandwiches with house-made rye bread, sweet crepes, and borscht in addition to a selection of cakes, sweets, Turkish coffee, and other beverages.

10918 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 408-7525
(503) 408-7525

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Anoush Deli & International Foods

6808 NE Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661

Just a five-minute drive from Vancouver Mall, Anoush sells a variety of meats, freshly baked bread and pastries, all sorts of Eastern European candies in crinkly, colorful wrappers, and other grocery staples. The other draw here is the deli section that sits right up front, where diners can order hot dishes like pelmeni, borscht, cabbage rolls served with sour cream, and massive gyros.

6808 NE Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661
(360) 693-4359
(360) 693-4359

Dediko

210 W Evergreen Blvd #700, Vancouver, WA 98660

This rustic Georgian restaurant presents the country’s classic dishes like khinkali and khachapuri alongside harder to find specialties like mtsvadi, grilled meats served with bazhe walnut sauce, and kharcho, a tomato-y beef stew. Finish a meal at Dediko with a slice of honey cake or whatever dessert is on special, accompanied by a cup of sweet, strong Turkish coffee or fruit-and-mint-infused kompot. Reservations are recommended for this intimate Vancouver restaurant.

210 W Evergreen Blvd #700, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 314-4370
(360) 314-4370

Foodmania

8312 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98664

Recently opened in Vancouver by the owners of Roman Russian market, Foodmania slings handheld sweet and savory crepes in options like Mediterranean (chicken, cabbage, carrots) and sweet cheese with blackcurrant jam. The cart also serves dumplings filled with beef, chicken, or lamb; potato pierogies covered in mushroom sauce; and manti, steamed dumplings with beef and onions popular in both Central Asian and Balkan cuisines. 

8312 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98664
(541) 848-0228
(541) 848-0228

Rusa

7339 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211

This Latin American-meets-Eastern European food cart, stationed at the Park the Carts food pod on Northeast MLK, puts fun twists on classic dishes from each cuisine. Omnivore and vegan items mirror each other on the menu — diners can opt between pierogi stuffed with beef chorizo or a walnut-mushroom chorizo, beet-y borscht tacos with either guajillo-braised beef or roasted chickpeas, and Stroganoff tamales filled with guajillo-braised lamb or jackfruit. When it comes to beverages, teas hew more Eastern European, joined by seasonal aguas frescas.

7339 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 896-4099
(503) 896-4099

Two Brothers Rakia Bar + Grill

829 SE Cesar Estrada Chavez Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Cevapi — Sarajevo-style ground beef rolls grilled and served with spongy house-made pita, ajvar, and sour cream — is the highlight of this Belmont Balkan restaurant’s menu, but it’s not the only star coming out of the kitchen. Eastern European comfort food is represented by dishes like goulash, Hungarian braised beef served with mashed potatoes or rice, and vegetarian pasulj, a Balkan bean stew which inspired the idiom “simple as pasulj,” a Serbian idiom akin to “easy as pie.” Any main dish should be enjoyed with a small glass of rakia, a fermented fruit brandy available in flavors like plum, quince, and Williams pear.

829 SE Cesar Estrada Chavez Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-3424
(503) 232-3424

Kachka

960 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Chef Bonnie Morales’ restaurant isn’t just a Portland gem, it’s widely considered to be one of the preeminent Russian restaurants in the country. The move here is to go with a small group and go all-in on the Ruskie Zakuski experience: Just sit back and try to keep up as the table becomes laden with cold small plates like Georgian bean salad lobio or rye toasts topped with Baltic sprats and red wine pickled onions. Pair them with the vodka of your choice, which includes a number of house infusions.

960 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 235-0059
(503) 235-0059

Kachka Lavka

960 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Kachka’s daytime cafe leans light and towards deli dishes — diners first head upstairs to Lavka’s compact market space to place orders before grabbing a seat in the main restaurant. Live your fancy toast life with an open-faced buterbrod topped with beet horseradish-cured salmon or sink your teeth into a fluffy piroshki stuffed with fillings like egg and scallion, potato and dill, Latvian bacon, or vatrushka with quince butter.

960 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 346-2698
(971) 346-2698
Toast topped with cheese, cured salmon, and microgreens.
Cured salmon buterbrod.
Janey Wong/Eater Portland

Taste of Old Poland

1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97201

A longtime stand at the Portland State University farmers market, Taste of Old Poland sells its frozen pierogies and makes its own smoked kielbasa. Fuel up before or after your market run with a combination plate, which includes pierogies topped with grilled onions, a kielbasa, sauerkraut, coleslaw, and sour cream. Vegan pierogies, stuffed with potato and grilled onion or cabbage and mushroom, are also available. Taste of Old Poland is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 896-6349
(503) 896-6349

Pelmeni Pelmeni

1080 SE Madison St, Portland, OR 97214

Pelmeni Pelmeni subscribes to the street food vendor school of thought, which focuses on doing one thing and doing it well. Here, dumplings are the star. Three varieties are available: pelmeni, small Russian dumplings that can be boiled, fried, or served in broth; savory potato vareniki; and sweet cheese vareniki. At Hawthorne Asylum, the cart’s home base, diners tuck into piles of chicken pelmeni topped with zingy sour cream and Russian ketchup and sprinkled with green onion. All menu items can be ordered in a small (half-pound) portion, or a large (three-quarter-pound) portion.

1080 SE Madison St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 908-4570
(503) 908-4570

Roman Russian Food Store

10918 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266

One of the most well-stocked and frequented out of all of East Portland’s Eastern European markets, Roman Russian has a robust deli counter which sells everything from prepared food by-the-pound to smoked meats and fish. Tucked inside the market, Rough Russian cafe serves sandwiches with house-made rye bread, sweet crepes, and borscht in addition to a selection of cakes, sweets, Turkish coffee, and other beverages.

10918 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 408-7525
(503) 408-7525

Related Maps