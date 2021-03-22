Where to Find Fantastic Filipino Food in Portland and Beyond

Despite the name, Bobalicious isn’t really about its boba; the Hillsboro restaurant is one of the very few combination plate-hawking Filipino deli in the area, where visitors build their own platters with a choice of various stews, braises, and soups at a hot bar. Options include classics like pork adobo, the rich pork stew dinuguan, and brothy chicken tinola, plus treats like lechon kawali on certain days. It’s best to call ahead for the current lineup, however, as it changes often.