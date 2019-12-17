15 Fish and Chips Spots Worth Their Salt on the Oregon Coast

At Oregon’s many ports, fishing vessels return laden with the catch of the day, exciting those who come to the coast seeking fresh seafood. They deliver their catch to bars, fish markets, and oceanside restaurants, which, in turn, offer the coastal staple: crispy fried fish with a heaping mound of fries. Even with the popularity of this classic dish and the proximity to the ocean, however, many fish-and-chip aficionados end up disappointed by less-than-fresh fish in less-than-ideal surroundings.

After scouring the coastline’s shacks, bistros, carts, and fisher-owned markets from Astoria to Brookings, we’ve rounded up indispensable spots frying up supreme baskets of fried piscine nuggets. Presented here from north to south, fish-and-chip stops with something extra special made the list, especially those featuring wild fish sourced off the Oregon shores — think ling cod, rockfish, albacore alongside the more traditional cod and halibut. For even more dining on the Oregon Coast, this map of noteworthy restaurants may be a better fit.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.