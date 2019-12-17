 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A picture of two breaded chunks of fish with medium-cut fries, a tiny bowl of slaw, and two lemon slices at Crazy Norwegian’s.
Fish and chips at Crazy Norwegian’s in Port Orford.
Jennifer Burns Bright/Eater Portland

15 Fish and Chips Spots Worth Their Salt on the Oregon Coast

Crispy fish and golden fries hit the spot after a long beach walk

by Jennifer Burns Bright Updated
Fish and chips at Crazy Norwegian’s in Port Orford.
| Jennifer Burns Bright/Eater Portland
by Jennifer Burns Bright Updated

At Oregon’s many ports, fishing vessels return laden with the catch of the day, exciting those who come to the coast seeking fresh seafood. They deliver their catch to bars, fish markets, and oceanside restaurants, which, in turn, offer the coastal staple: crispy fried fish with a heaping mound of fries. Even with the popularity of this classic dish and the proximity to the ocean, however, many fish-and-chip aficionados end up disappointed by less-than-fresh fish in less-than-ideal surroundings.

After scouring the coastline’s shacks, bistros, carts, and fisher-owned markets from Astoria to Brookings, we’ve rounded up indispensable spots frying up supreme baskets of fried piscine nuggets. Presented here from north to south, fish-and-chip stops with something extra special made the list, especially those featuring wild fish sourced off the Oregon shores — think ling cod, rockfish, albacore alongside the more traditional cod and halibut. For even more dining on the Oregon Coast, this map of noteworthy restaurants may be a better fit.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

South Bay Wild Fish House

In a town that has mastered its fish and chips game, South Bay Wild Fish House holds its own. Co-owner Rob Seitz fishes off his own boat and sets aside some of the catch for the kitchen and deli case; Tiffani Seitz runs the cozy two-story restaurant filled with historical photos of Astoria and vintage fishing gear. There, they serve battered wild fish, including the specialty of the house, a mild flatfish petrale sole and a slightly sweeter and moister rockfish. Look for specials of sustainably fished salmon-and-chips in season, too, all served with house vinaigrette slaw and wedge-cut fries. They’re best enjoyed at the long communal table upcycled from AMCO, the defunct local shipyard, with a local Buoy Beer IPA.

262 9th St, Astoria, OR 97103
(503) 741-3000
(503) 741-3000
A basket of fried salmon fingers, chips and cole slaw with an iced tea behind it on a table.
A Nerka salmon and chips special from South Bay Wild Fish House in Astoria.
Jennifer Burns Bright/Eater Portland

Bowpicker Fish and Chips

When asked their favorite place to order fish and chips on the coast, many Oregonians single out Astoria’s beloved Bowpicker Fish & Chips. This 28-foot converted wooden boat once gillnetted for salmon on the Columbia, but now the boat delivers a different catch of the day: lightly beer-battered (and particularly crispy) chunks of juicy, fresh albacore, served with thick steak fries. Diners often wait in surprisingly long lines to choose either a five-piece whole order or a three-piece half, tartar sauce or no, and take the steps down from the deck to a few picnic tables. Bad weather closes up shop, since the boat is an open kitchen concept — so open, in fact, that rain can pour into the galley. Bring cash, as Bowpicker does not accept credit or debit cards.

1634 Duane St, Astoria, OR 97103
(503) 791-2942
(503) 791-2942
A wood boat with stairs leading up one side. A wood fisherman stands on the bow, overlooking the street.
A converted gillnet boat serves as the Bowpicker’s galley in Astoria.
Jennifer Burns Bright/Eater Portland

Ship Out Fish & Chips

Ship Out is the afterlife of the Ship Inn, a longtime fish hut housed on Astoria’s waterfront from 1974 to 2017. When the latter closed, former employee Enola Baeten took up the fry basket, serving some of the classics from an off-the-beaten-path cart painted with a Lower Columbia waterscape. It’s worth the short drive across the Old Youngs Bay Bridge for serious talent: hand-dipped chunks of halibut, giant prawns, scallops, or a heaping serving of calamari strips. Look for occasional sturgeon specials, and if you can’t decide, choose a combo of all their fried seafood or opt for half-and-half with two choices. All baskets come with creamy slaw and an irresistible mound of fries.

92351 Lewis and Clark Rd, Astoria, OR 97103
(503) 468-0373
(503) 468-0373
Two baskets of fish and chips on a plaid tablecloth covered picnic table, with maritime memorabilia on the walls, including the bottom half of a diving suit.
Calamari strips and halibut fish and chips at Enola’s Ship Out in Astoria.
Jennifer Burns Bright/Eater Portland

Bell Buoy of Seaside

Family-owned since 1946, Seaside fixture Bell Buoy greets hungry travelers on Highway 101 with its retro neon sign, weathered brick market, and a fish and chips hut, Buoy’s Best Restaurant, in the parking lot. The family says that 80 percent of Bell Buoy’s seafood comes from within 50 miles, an impressive feat. You’ll see locally dug clams and Columbia River salmon, halibut, albacore tuna, and rockfish caught on Oregon fishing vessels in the tidy cold case. Over in the fry hut, the fish departs fresh and hot, served with thin fries (waffle fries are currently out of stock), creamy slaw, and tartar sauce. For truly local seafood, try fried razor clams, dug on the nearby Clatsop beaches, or wild salmon. Order online for a 15-minute pickup, and keep in mind the restaurant is open for lunch but closes on the early side of dinnertime — some days before 5 p.m.

1800 S Roosevelt Dr, Seaside, OR 97138
503-738-6348
503-738-6348

Ecola Seafoods Restaurant & Market

After a fire swept through this Cannon Beach landmark in July 2018, the Beckman family rebuilt Ecola Seafoods Restaurant & Market with a cozier seating area and expansive deli case. Now you can sit outside on the second-story deck, too. Big hunks of batter-fried Pacific cod, halibut, wild salmon, and tuna appear on the menu year-round, alongside large prawns, calamari, and razor clam baskets with the same thin, crunchy fries. All that being said, Ecola Seafoods supplies the restaurant with fish from its own boats, so it’s worth it to ask which fish are local and fresh that day.

208 N Spruce St, Cannon Beach, OR 97110
(503) 436-9130
(503) 436-9130

Riverside Fish & Chips

In the summer months, kayakers on the Nehalem River pull up to the bank at Riverside Fish & Chips to fuel up with a three-piece basket of Pacific cod, chips, and a side of creamy slaw. Now open year-round (with chili and chili dogs offered alongside the fish in the winter), this busy food truck is nestled away behind a row of shops on the short main drag in Nehalem and can be accessed streetside via a small alley. Seating is mostly outdoor on shaded picnic tables, with some cover over a patio behind a local antique store. Regulars give thumbs up to the light, non-oily beer batter, and the organic Portland Ketchup served with otherwise basic fries.

35915 N Hwy 101, Nehalem, OR 97131
(503) 368-3344
(503) 368-3344
Two people standing at a food truck serving fish and chips, surrounded by picnic tables and other seating on the bank of a river.
Riverside Fish and Chips on the Nehalem River in Nehalem.
Jennifer Burns Bright/Eater Portland

Sea Baron Fish & Chips

Sea Baron’s deep ocean blue truck turns out some of the absolute best fish and chips on the coast. Sure, one can get a cup of owner Michael Thomas’s special recipe clam chowder on the side, too, but perhaps it’s better to save room for a five-piece whole order of local ling cod or albacore sourced at the bustling Port of Garibaldi and fried in Pelican Brewing Co. ale batter. Usually open for the season in May, the truck operates from a less-than-picturesque gravel lot on the side of Highway 101, but a covered seating area allows for dining there, and nearby Tillamook Bay beckons.

225 Garibaldi Ave, Garibaldi, OR 97118
(971) 322-9907
(971) 322-9907
A basket of fish and chips with condiments in front of a dark blue food truck with a logo of a fish.
Sea Baron Fish & Chips food truck in Garibaldi.
Jennifer Burns Bright/Eater Portland

Squatchsami Fish and Chips Food Truck

Located in the marketplace across from the dreamy Salishan Coastal Lodge complex, popular sandwich shop Squatchsami brings a local fish and chips food truck to the quiet area north of Gleneden on Siletz Bay. The deep blue food truck, Squatchsami To Go, usually operates Friday to Sunday. Check out the fresh sheet online, which describes the catch of the day (options like halibut or ling cod caught near Oregon shores and enrobed in crispy golden batter). Feel free to text your order ahead of time. Upgrade to rosemary fries; you won’t regret it.

Salishan Marketplace 7755, Oregon Coast Hwy, Lincoln City, OR 97367
(541) 272-7066
(541) 272-7066

South Beach Fish Market

A hub of activity in otherwise sleepy South Beach (south of Newport), South Beach Fish Market’s blue and yellow shack with copious wood fish cutouts and a UFO perched atop its outdoor crab kettle draws in coasties and the curious. Inside, a soft haze of oil hangs over the procedings in a no-nonsense shop, as an almost perpetual line mulls over the remarkable array of fresh, smoked, and pickled seafood in the case. Seafood like jumbo prawns, wild Oregon popcorn shrimp, albacore, halibut, Chinook salmon, razor clams, clam strips, oysters, and “calamari tubes and tentacles” arrive battered and deep-fried to order. Takeaway or sitting at one of the picnic tables outside may be a wiser choice than eating at one of the interior tables, ordering a side of salmon candy a wiser choice than not.

3640 S Coast Hwy, South Beach, OR 97366
(541) 867-6800
(541) 867-6800
A sign and picnic tables outside a colorful seafood market.
Exterior of South Beach Fish Market in South Beach.
Jennifer Burns Bright/Eater Portland

JoElle’s

For locally sourced fish and chips, fish tacos and poke bowls, vistors to tiny Waldport on the Central Coast are in luck. Fished out of Brett and Susie Montague’s single family-owned boat, the seafood at JoElle’s that makes its way to your plate has one of the simplest supply chains imaginable. Brett catches it using sustainable hook-and-line methods on the 40-foot troller, the Jo El, blast-freeze it at sea, then keep it in a cold storage facility until Susie fries it up at the food truck. Though the menu is currently featuring battered albacore tuna and chips, watch for seasonal shifts as the boat goes out for fish like salmon, cod, and halibut, and specialties from other local fishing families who bring back Dungeness crab and more. Vegans should know about their “tofish tacos,” made with morsels of fried tofu and topped with slaw and pineapple salsa.

280 NW Hemlock St, Waldport, OR 97394
(541) 351-5918
(541) 351-5918

Luna Sea Fish House and Village Fishmonger

With the expansion of Yachats fave Luna Sea — a tiny fisherman-owned bistro and fish market — into a second location in Seal Rock, the Central Coast has more to celebrate. Try wild-caught fish-and-chips choices like beer-battered king salmon, halibut, and albacore and chips (or all three in the Luna Sea Combo). Plates come with chubby fries and a pleasant coleslaw, sweet with fresh apple. Luna Sea’s owner, fisherman Robert Anthony, offers pet-friendly seating in Yachats’ garden room dining area and live music at both locations for an extra helping of that coastal vibe.

153 US-101, Yachats, OR 97498
(541) 547-4794
(541) 547-4794

Big Fish Café

Perched on the banks of the Smith River where it joins the lower Umpqua in Reedsport, Big Fish Café operates out of a repurposed Coast Guard ship with a sunny garden patio seating area. With lunch and dinner menus spotlighting local seafood and produce in classic dishes and a full bar, it’s the upscale casual restaurant Reedsport has been missing. Cod, halibut, and panko-coated fried shrimp are the fish-and-chip standards on the menu — served with skin-on fries made fresh with fat slices of russet potatoes — and they’ve been garnering raves from both locals and visitors. Looking to spice up your fried seafood date night? Check out the exhibit at the Umpqua Discovery Center next door, then gaze out on the water from the nautical blue dining area upstairs and share a fritto misto app, which comes with fried calamari strips, shrimp, and artichokes.

345 Riverfront Way, Reedsport, OR 97467
(541) 361-6331
(541) 361-6331

The Boat

In 2017, Cassie Hamilton pulled up her converted floating houseboat restaurant from Winchester Bay and moved the operation to nearby Coos Bay. Dry-docked on northbound Highway 101, the Boat attracts flocks of locals for fried oysters, coconut shrimp, and hand-cut halibut, as well as the more standard cod and shrimp fry. Slaw can be subbed for decent fries or added for an additional price. Outdoor deck seating overlooks cool vintage trains and logging equipment in the Oregon Coast Historic Railway train yard next door, especially pretty adorned with lights during the holidays.

766 Oregon Coast Hwy, Coos Bay, OR 97420
(541) 808-9500
(541) 808-9500
A house boat with a wooden deck is surrounded by wooden picnic tables.
The Boat in Coos Bay.
Jennifer Burns Bright/Eater Portland

The Crazy Norwegian’s Fish and Chips

It’s simply not a trip to the South Coast without a stop at Port Orford’s Crazy’s, or so it’s been called by locals for decades. Sometimes it seems a little crazy indeed, with big summertime lunch and dinner crowds clamoring for huge plates of well fried, crispy battered fish like ling cod or Alaskan cod served with an unusual tarragon-flecked tartar sauce. Fortunately, one of the most beautiful views on the entire coast is a quick walk away, so order at the takeaway window or add your name to the list for seating and come back after admiring the sandy cove of Battle Rock beach. Look for specials like Port Orford-sourced rockfish in the quieter months. Don’t leave without a slice of one of their fruit pies, heaped with ice cream.

259 6th St, Port Orford, OR 97465
(541) 332-8601
(541) 332-8601
Two pieces of fish sit on a plate next to pale fries, a chunky tartar sauce, and a bell-pepper-and-cabbage slaw.
Cod and chips at the Crazy Norwegian’s in Port Orford.
Jennifer Burns Bright/Eater Portland

Catalyst Seafood Restaurant & Lounge

The Goergen family has been fishing the Pacific since 1955, so it was a natural choice to name their first full-service restaurant after their fishing vessel Catalyst; for visitors to the far south of the Oregon coast, it’s the best bet for reliable local seafood. Located in a modest building with blue metal siding near the Port of Brookings-Harbor, the restaurant has an intimate feel inside and spacious outdoor seating. Depending on what’s been landed, the fish and chips basket might contain firm and juicy albacore or flaky ling cod, always piled on top of slightly spicy, seasoned fries; flash-fried calamari strips or clam strips come with a mound of fries or a salad. It may not all be locally caught, but it sure does hit the spot.

16182 Lower Harbor Rd, Brookings, OR 97415
(541) 813-2422
(541) 813-2422

