Portland's proximity to the Pacific and glut of talented chefs make for a strong fish and chips scene, whether the fish in question is in-season salmon or classic cod. Seafood markets sell fried fish out of takeout windows, and longstanding fish carts hawk cod and basa alongside crisp fries. Many of these fish and chip vendors specialize in wild-caught seafood, though some expand their offerings to include things like shrimp and oysters. For more seafood options, check out this map. Those hoping to eat their halibut with a view of the water can check out our map of Oregon Coast fish-and-chips shops.
Where to Find Knockout Fish and Chips in Portland and Beyond
From cornmeal-encrusted catfish to beer-battered halibut
Winston's British Fish N Chips
Chef Darren McGrady, who previously cooked for Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, opened this Vancouver fish and chips cart to serve the United Kingdom’s approach to the dish. In other words, visitors can order their battered Alaskan cod with mushy peas, curry sauce, and a smoked fish chowder that pulls its inspiration from Scottish cullen skink. But for those who are focused on the potato element of the duo, half-moon-shaped Yukon Gold chips come with an Edinburgh-style chippy sauce. The whole thing arrives in a box lined with faux newsprint, true to chippy form.
Heavy Plays
Up on North Anchor Way, right on the Columbia, lies this colorful soul food cafe serving everything from fish and chip baskets to lobster-loaded gumbo. Fish options include things like fried oysters and shrimp, as well as combination baskets including hunks of juicy fried chicken. On Sundays, hardcore seafood platters with Dungeness crab and lobster tails are also an option.
Fish Fusion
Fish Fusion stands out for its “fish on a stick,” which is essentially a crispy, well-seasoned catfish filet, fried and served on a skewer. The shop does have the obligatory crinkle-cut fries, but swapping them out for crispy fried okra is not a bad choice. The cart also slings a wide range of infused lemonades, plus waffles, wings, and po’boys. Call ahead or order online; the cart will close unexpectedly from time to time.
The Moon and Sixpence
This Northeast 42nd pub is a common stop before or after movies at the Hollywood Theater, where locals eat U.K. standbys like Welsh rarebit or shepherd’s pie in a jolly, crowded bar room or on the breezy back patio. The fish and chips, then, hew closer to the British iteration: a foundation of Pacific cod arrives in a hearty-but-crispy batter, with a pile of chips and tartar sauce. Ask for a side of the bar’s curry sauce for dunking.
Trap Kitchen
Often, when folks think about Trap Kitchen, now located within the Roseland Theater in Old Town, they think of its teriyaki-filled pineapple bowls, loaded with saucy shrimp or steak and jasmine rice. However, Trap Kitchen also serves its “baller box,” which is essentially a super luxurious take on fish and chips. The boxes come with fried crab and lobster tails, plus shrimp, salmon, and lemon pepper-seasoned fries. For something simpler, Trap Kitchen often offers fried catfish and salmon with fries, as well as sides like yams, mac and cheese, or greens.
Flying Fish Company LLC
This Burnside fish market specifically looks out for sustainable seafood sources, including several fishers who catch petrale sole, black cod, and rockfish off the Oregon coast. Its kitchen delicately fries wild Pacific Northwestern rockfish for fish and chips, serving it with house-made tartar sauce, citrus-cilantro slaw, and jojos. The light, flaky crust gets its texture from a combination of rice, potato, and tempura flour, which doesn’t overpower the fish. The shop serves its fish-and-chips for takeout or outdoor dining, with kid-friendly sizes and a gluten-free version.
Horse Brass Pub
The one and only Horse Brass is still serving its classic beer-battered fish-and-chips, which have developed a cult following in the pub’s years open. The fish and chips use generus hunks of Pacific halibut as a protein, served alongside tartar sauce, solid skin-on fries, and coleslaw. Traditionalists will find malt vinegar available for a judicious dousing. Visitors can also get a piece of fried halibut added to any other meal.
Tall Boy Fish & Chips
This Hawthorne Asylum cart is an under-the-radar hard-hitter, serving things like lightly battered Oregon-caught rockfish or albacore with thin fries tossed in a lively spice blend. The tartar sauce is a cool variation on a classic, thanks to the vinegar-y hit of pepperoncini in the mix. The fish Tall Boy serves is sustainably caught and sticks to the Northern Pacific, only sailing as far north as Alaska for standbys like cod.
Captain’s Galley
This Gresham fish and chips spot, with its charming white fence and outdoor barrel tables, is a common mid-week dinner for East Powell residents, with fried seafood options like oysters and calamari. Meals come with a choice of fries or house-made chips — as in American potato chips, not fries —though it’s worth it to get a side of the hearty chowder, available in a cup or poured over tots. Slices of rotating cheesecakes are often available as well, with flavors like passionfruit or blackberry swirl.
The Frying Scotsman
This Beaverton food cart is thoroughly Scottish in style, serving its blonde-fried cod or haddock next to some thick-cut chips and a can of Irn Bru. The cart does stray into broader seafood territory, however, with things like snapper, mahi mahi, and halibut. The Frying Scotsman is also one of the very few places in the area serving haggis, the classic offal dish with suet and oatmeal.
Portland Fish Market
This Southeast Portland seafood market is a neighborhood haunt for its fish-and-chips window, which offers an array of super-fresh, golden fried seafood. Portland Fish Market has some of the best selection around, with everything from ling cod to petrale sole to salmon — purists, don’t freak out, the shop sells cod and halibut, as well. Order online for pickup.