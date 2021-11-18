 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Close-up of ceviche topped with onion slices and cilantro.
Ceviche at Salt & Pepper.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Where to Eat and Drink in Foster-Powell

Explore the multitude of cuisines found in one of Portland’s most dynamic neighborhoods

by Nathan Williams and Janey Wong Updated
Ceviche at Salt & Pepper.
| Nathan Williams/Eater Portland
by Nathan Williams and Janey Wong Updated

For decades, the Foster-Powell triangle has welcomed generations of international and domestic transplants, growing into one of Portland’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Bound by three arterials — Foster, Powell, and Southeast 82nd — “FoPo” stretches between Inner Southeast’s nationally celebrated restaurant scene, the heart of Portland’s East and Southeast Asian cuisine along Southeast 82nd, and the wide-ranging fare along Southeast Foster, anchored by the Portland Mercado. This multifaceted neighborhood features a thrilling array of dining options at all price points. The map below highlights culinary traditions of nearly a dozen countries — including Afghanistan, Peru, and Vietnam — and is just the starting point for exploring Foster-Powell.

Year of the Fish

For a town boasting some of the nation’s best fresh seafood, Portland is curiously light on fish and chips options compared with Seattle or the Oregon coast. Located in Carts on Foster in the far northwest angle of the FoPo triangle, Year of the Fish offers creamy clam chowder for a cold rainy day and responsibly sourced fresh oysters; however, the core mission here is fish and chips, fried to the ideal crispy-moist balance. The cod is a solid option, but when fresh halibut is in season, few will regret spending a little extra to enjoy the north Pacific’s subtly sweet crown jewel.

5205 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 258-6567
(971) 258-6567

Bari Food Cart

Portland is no stranger to Italian food carts, but too often a paper plateful of pasta thwarts the grab-and-go nature of street food. Enter: panzerotti, a fried mini-calzone from Apulia (the “heel of the boot”) and the house specialty at Bari. The fillings range from classic mozzarella, mortadella, and tomato, to more creative specials like smoked salmon; it’s hard to wrong, thanks to the dough itself, almost croissant-like in its lightness.

5205 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(360) 213-7200
(360) 213-7200

Favela Brazilian Cafe

Suited to a neighborhood that’s a bit of everything, Favela is at once a café, a Brazilian market, and a self-described “intergenerational community gathering space.” Favela features community events like movie nights, live music, Portuguese language workshops, and one-of-a-kind gatherings like “Hot Dog Sip and Paint,” along with a menu of sweet Brazilian coffee drinks — such as cafe doce de leite, or caramel coffee. For something heartier, Favela offers a small menu of simple sandwiches and desserts, as well as the light-and-cheesy pão de queijo, or Brazilian cheese bread.

5300 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 789-1291
(503) 789-1291

Street Disco

Menus change frequently at this pop-up-turned-restaurant from Dame alums Kyle Christy and Jessie Manning, but farm fresh produce and a focus on seafood are always guaranteed. Whether you’re seated in the intimate bar or the moody-lit dining room with the restaurant’s open kitchen in view, natural wines are a must to accompany tinned fish with fried saltines and old world European-inspired dishes like cavatelli with rabbit ragu and meatballs in a luscious tomato sauce. Stop by on Mondays for $2 oysters on the half shell.

4144A SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR 97206

Assembly Brewing

It’s common knowledge that Portland is chockablock with outstanding breweries, but only one of them serves pizza elite enough to regularly crack “best of Portland” pizza lists. Add that it might just be the best Detroit-style pizza in the city, and suddenly Assembly Brewing is on the cusp of must-visit terrain. The tap list is about half IPAs, with a smattering of stouts, ambers, and other less hoppy suds. For those looking to snack without weighing themselves down with the brick of a Detroit-style slice, the juicy pepperoni rolls transcend your typical bar app and highlight the ingredients that make the pizza so stellar — vegetarians can opt for the equally excellent brick cheese rolls.

6112 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 888-5973
(971) 888-5973

Bodega PDX

Bodega culture in Portland isn’t nearly on the same level as places like New York City, but this neighborhood market and sub shop brings some of that mom-and-pop spirit to the city (sans a bodega cat, unfortunately). The sandwich counter stacks ingredients into subs like the Waste Management (roast beef, arugula, provolone, Mama Lil’s Peppers, garlic sauce) and the NYC staple Chopped Cheese (ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, served hot). In addition to the requisite corner store snacks and drinks, Bodega has a grab-and-go cooler full of items like chicken noodle soup, hummus, and deli salads. House-made treats like cookies, rocky road brownies, and baklava are unmissable in a counter case at checkout.

6231 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 772-0703
(503) 772-0703

Rose VL Deli

Not to be confused with sister lunch spot HA & VL on Southeast 82nd, Rose VL Deli opened in 2015 and has been showered with local and national adoration, winning James Beard semifinalist status. In a sunny, white cafe space off Powell Boulevard, Rose VL serves a rotating selection of soups throughout the week. Each day’s selections have their partisans, though Friday’s triple-header is tough to beat: the sour-acid bún riêu (shrimpcake noodle soup in a tomato broth), the platonic ideal of comfort food via pho ga (chicken noodle soup), or the umami bomb bún nước lèo cá sóc trắng (fermented fish noodle soup). Rose VL is nominally open for dine-in until 4 p.m., but soups typically sell out hours earlier. 

6424 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 206-4344
(503) 206-4344

Da’Hui Bar & Grill

Da’ Hui is an honest-to-goodness Hawaiian bar and grill with plenty of ramshackle driftwood and velvet painting charm. The drink menu features stiff tropical standards like Mai Tais, Zombies, and Blue Hawaiians, but the real star here is the food, highlighted by the luscious 10-hour-smoked Kalua pig and fried Spam. All entrees come with mac salad, naturally.

6506 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 477-7224
(503) 477-7224

Off The Griddle

Brunch standards go vegan and vegetarian at this laidback restaurant which is the second coming of East Burnside’s A.N.D Cafe. The Blue Plate is a hearty breakfast that includes Off The Griddle’s crispy-edged house-made sausage, hash browns, a biscuit smothered in country gravy, and your choice of eggs or herb tofu scramble. For some hair of the dog, Off The Griddle’s standard bloody mary can be boosted with house-infused vodkas in flavors like spicy (jalapeno), gazpacho (cucumber, bell pepper, garlic), or Bangkok (Thai basil and ginger).

6526 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 764-9160
(503) 764-9160

Salt & Pepper

Inside the small-but-amply-stocked El Campesino grocery lies the unassuming Salt & Pepper, unaffiliated with the popular Southeast Belmont cart of the same name. A short flight of stairs leads up to a sparse dining area, where the Peruvian and Mexican food — each in their own menus rather than Mexican-Peruvian fusion — is the focus. Citrus-drenched ceviche is simply but tastefully presented alongside hearty sides of potato and corn, an entrée on its own or a shared opener to one of the richly seasoned beef dishes like seco norteño or the cau cau tripe stew.

6611 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 757-8255
(503) 757-8255

5 & Dime

Taking over the site of a beloved neighborhood pub, 5 & Dime is putting in the work to fill that void. A too-cute bodega theme was dropped in favor of a classic mid-century Nighthawks aesthetic. Skilled bartenders slinging classic mixed drinks alongside rotating themed cocktail menus (’90s pop songs, fantasy novels), a hot dog menu from nearby Street Disco, a deep tap list, Blazers games on the TV, and energetic support of local mutual aid efforts have made it a neighborhood staple.

6535 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 894-9318
(503) 894-9318

Barrio

Launched in 2015, the Portland Mercado has quickly become an indispensable Southeast Portland gem, featuring a wine bar, coffee shop, carniceria, and nine food carts representing different corners of Latin American cuisine. If the food carts are the heavy-lifting muscles of the Portland Mercado, Barrio might just be the heart. It’s the sort of bottle shop and wine bar easy to step into and hard to leave. The Mercado building housing Barrio still feels freshly-constructed, but this small bar has already acquired the organically cluttered patina of a neighborhood gem that’s been around for decades. Warm, friendly bartenders chat with regulars as they pour South American vintages — along with a healthy range of Oregon wines, a handful of local brews, and seasonal sangrias.

7238 SE Foster Rd #9, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 808-8212
(971) 808-8212
Colorful “Bienvenidos” welcome sign for the wine bar Barrio.
Barrio wine bar.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Principe Maya

Opened by chef Edilberto Puch after he experienced a pandemic layoff, this Portland Mercado cart’s Yucatecan offerings are grounded in the peninsula’s “three sisters”: corn, beans, and squash. Highlights include brazo de reina, corn dough filled with boiled eggs and ground pumpkin seed, and polcan, masa balls stuffed with beans, epazote, onion, chives, and ground pumpkin seed. The Mercado offers covered outdoor and indoor seating.

7238 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 896-1149
(503) 896-1149

La Hidalguense

While most carts in Foster-Powell cluster together in busy pods, La Hidalguense is a gastronomic island in a stretch of Southeast Foster surrounded by insurance offices and dive bars. The three taco special, including rice and beans for just $8, might just be the best deal in Portland, with expertly cooked to order meats served on house-made tortillas that would be a treat all on their own. Outside the world of tacos, the signature dish at La Hidalguense is the unforgettable guajolote: a fried torta housing cheese, boiled egg, and hot dogs sliced lengthwise.

7855 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 719-1055
(503) 719-1055

Chungdam Korean Fusion

Sharing a strip mall with the utilitarian Winco grocery and adjoining a Pizza Hut, Chungdam epitomizes the spirit of Foster-Powell. Korean dishes like soondubu jjigae, Korean fried chicken, and LA-style short ribs can be found alongside sushi rolls and burritos here. Imbibers can enjoy an herbaceous rice wine like bekseju or one Chungdam’s bottled Korean or American lagers, serenaded by the continuous loop of K-pop videos on the dining room’s TVs.

7901 SE Powell Blvd. Suite# A1, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 206-4515
(503) 206-4515

Tastes of Afghan

Near the north entrance of the bustling Eastport Food Carts on Southeast 82nd, Tastes of Afghan encompasses influences from all of the country’s neighboring cultures: Persian, Chinese, Mongolian, as well as south Asian. The cart executes better-known dishes like butter chicken and chicken tikka with care, though the move is to go for Taste of Afghan’s specialties — the sweet and savory harmony of Afghani pulao, tender steamed mantoo dumplings, and a cup of dogh, a tangy mint and cucumber yogurt drink. Indoor seating available, as well as covered outdoor seating with fire pits.

3905 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(971) 401-8056
(971) 401-8056
Tastes of Afghan cooks standing in the window of their food cart.
Tastes of Afghan food cart.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Related Maps