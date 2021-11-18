Where to Eat and Drink in Foster-Powell

For decades, the Foster-Powell triangle has welcomed generations of international and domestic transplants, growing into one of Portland’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Bound by three arterials — Foster, Powell, and Southeast 82nd — “FoPo” stretches between Inner Southeast’s nationally celebrated restaurant scene, the heart of Portland’s East and Southeast Asian cuisine along Southeast 82nd, and the wide-ranging fare along Southeast Foster, anchored by the Portland Mercado. This multifaceted neighborhood features a thrilling array of dining options at all price points. The map below highlights culinary traditions of nearly a dozen countries — including Afghanistan, Peru, and Vietnam — and is just the starting point for exploring Foster-Powell.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.