A dozen mini-doughnuts from Pip’s Original, topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce
A birthday dozen from Pip’s
Seiji Nanbu/EPDX

Where to Find Birthday Freebies in Portland

Restaurants giving out free desserts, a brewpub slinging complimentary birthday beer, and the iconic Pip’s dozen

by Janelle Lassalle
A birthday dozen from Pip’s
| Seiji Nanbu/EPDX
by Janelle Lassalle

As the pandemic surges on, things like birthdays have become a little complicated. People are still trying to figure out a safe way to celebrate, weighing the pros and cons of a socially distanced birthday party or an intimate COVID-pod dinner. Simultaneously, many Portlanders have endured significant financial challenges during this time, and may be a little more broke than they were a year or two ago. All of that being said, there are still ways to celebrate the finer things in life — including birthdays.

Despite the hectic nature of running a food business right now, many Portland cafes and restaurants are still offering little complimentary treats for those who choose to visit on their birthday, from a free dessert to a stein of beer. Some spots require a purchase to opt in, while others give out zero-dollar desserts, no strings attached. The map below details all the finest birthday freebies in town, be it mini-doughnuts, tiramisu, or pineapple-caramel buttercream cake. Per usual, Eater Portland maps aren’t ranked; they’re organized geographically.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai

4759 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 206-8692
Likely the best birthday freebie in town, Pip’s Original gives out a dozen free birthday doughnuts to those who come in on their birthday — or within the next seven days. As always, every doughnut is made hot and fresh to order. Those willing to shell out a few extra bucks can pair the doughnuts with some of the city’s finest chai. Visitors need to be able to prove their birth date (via a driver’s license, for instance).

2. FAT Cupcake

6011 SE 72nd Ave
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 775-0731
Customers of this Portland chain of cheery cupcake shops can receive a free full-sized cupcake on their birthday. Visitors can choose from a long list of fancy flavors like chocolate cake with espresso mousse or pink champagne with vanilla buttercream, as well as vegan and wheat-free options. Fat Cupcake also operates locations in Happy Valley and Oregon City.

3. The Melting Pot

1050 SW 6th Ave #100
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 517-8960
This chain of fondue spots operates a downtown Portland location, where couples on dates and groups of teens on prom night dunk bread and fruit in raclette or beer cheese. After a birthday meal of apple slices and duck breast in molten cheese, customers of the Melting Pot get a complimentary box of six chocolate-covered strawberries. A purchase is required, and there’s a limit of one box per table (sorry, twins). Something else to keep in mind: If strawberries are hard to find, the Melting Pot sometimes swaps them out for a similar, in-season fruit.

4. Mama Mia Trattoria

439 SW 2nd Ave
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 295-6464
This downtown Italian restaurant, with its red velvet curtains and hanging chandeliers, has some of the most tantalizing desserts available in town — things like zeppole (Italian doughnuts), cheesecake, cannoli, or tiramisu. Customers can choose from the list for a free birthday dessert, as long as they start with dinner. Mamma Mia is open for takeout, delivery, and onsite dining.

5. Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery

928 SE 9th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 517-0660
Drinkers can chase down all that birthday cake in true Portland fashion with an ice cold beer. Portlanders can visit any Rogue pub to join its Rogue Nation Citizens program; those who sign up at least one day before their birthday can get a free 32-ounce beer. Rogue is open for outdoor drinking on the patio, as well as takeout.

6. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

930 SW 6th Ave
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 241-0900
This Brazilian steakhouse chain offers birthday guests a free dessert after a meal of picanha and beef ribs. Dessert options change often, with things like creme brulee, cheesecake options, chocolate brigadeiro, Ghirardelli cake, Key lime pie, or tres leches cake. It’s open for onsite dining, as well as delivery and takeout.

7. Urban Farmer Portland

525 SW Morrison St
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 222-5700
Urban Farmer’s newsletter subscribers get a free birthday dessert each year, and this isn’t just a basic cookie giveaway: desserts range from pineapple caramel buttercream cake to lemon cream pie, as well as a seasonal selection of ice cream and sorbet. Those interested can sign up here.

8. Portland City Grill

111 SW 5th Ave 30th Floor
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 450-0030
Portlanders can stop in the Portland City Grill for stunning views of the city below, plus a free chocolate ganache lava cake for diners on their birthday. Those interested should let staff know when making a reservation and they’ll take care of the rest; gluten-free diners can swap out the cake for creme brulee or sorbet. No purchase necessary.

