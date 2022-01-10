Where to Find Birthday Freebies in Portland

As the pandemic surges on, things like birthdays have become a little complicated. People are still trying to figure out a safe way to celebrate, weighing the pros and cons of a socially distanced birthday party or an intimate COVID-pod dinner. Simultaneously, many Portlanders have endured significant financial challenges during this time, and may be a little more broke than they were a year or two ago. All of that being said, there are still ways to celebrate the finer things in life — including birthdays.

Despite the hectic nature of running a food business right now, many Portland cafes and restaurants are still offering little complimentary treats for those who choose to visit on their birthday, from a free dessert to a stein of beer. Some spots require a purchase to opt in, while others give out zero-dollar desserts, no strings attached. The map below details all the finest birthday freebies in town, be it mini-doughnuts, tiramisu, or pineapple-caramel buttercream cake. Per usual, Eater Portland maps aren’t ranked; they’re organized geographically.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.