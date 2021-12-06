Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Fantastic French Onion Soup in Portland

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Fantastic French Onion Soup in Portland

When Portland weather turns predictably damp and gray, fortifying stews and soups can be just the thing to make the cooler months feel cozy. And classic French onion soup, with its slow-simmered beef stock, umami-rich caramelized onions, and warm blanket of toasty cheese is like a comforting meal in a bowl.

Many places around town serve it year-round, of course, and it’s not strictly the province of French restaurants (though Eater has a map for that too). While the ingredients aren’t necessarily luxurious, tucking into an individual crock of French onion soup just feels fancier than a cup of chicken noodle or clam chowder.

This is a list of restaurants where French onion soup is available as a prelude to a full meal or can be the main event itself. Remember, maps are not ranked; they’re organized geographically.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.