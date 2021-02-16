10 Chicken-and-Jojo Champs in Portland

Sure, Portland might be known for its food carts, craft beer scene, and coffee culture, but the city has never been famous for a singular foodstuff. While Philadelphia might be synonymous with cheesesteaks and Chicago is blessed (or cursed, depending on perspective) with deep-dish pies, the only food that comes close to being arguably iconic in Portland is chicken and jojos.

For the uninitiated, jojos are what happens when a russet potato gets cut into thick wedges, seasoned and battered like a chicken-fried steak, and traditionally, given some time in a pressure fryer — a.k.a. a “broaster.” The concept wasn’t invented here, but calling potatoes jojos — and serving them with ranch for dipping — is a regional quirk.

Chicken and jojos are a convenience store staple, and supermarket chains like Fred Meyer and Safeway often have decent deli case versions. But for the destination spots, this map is the place to start. For those who care more about chicken than jojos, check out the dedicated fried chicken map.