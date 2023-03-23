 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dar Salam

An Eater’s Guide to Halal Dining in Portland, Oregon

Moroccan tagine, lamb shawarma, spicy chicken tenders, and more

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

For Portlanders seeking iftar meals or just some weeknight takeout, finding halal dining options can be tricky. Portland’s Muslim population is small — 1 percent of Oregonians identify as Muslim — and while cities like Detroit or D.C. are abundant with exceptional halal restaurants and markets, in the Rose City, only a handful of strong food carts, restaurants, and markets are scattered across the city. That being said, many of the restaurant’s knockout shawarma carts, particularly those downtown, tend to source halal meats, as do a handful of the city’s stellar Lebanese and Moroccan restaurants. Below, find our guide to eating halal in Portland, just in time for Ramadan. Know of another restaurant sourcing halal meats? Let us know via the tip line.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Noah Halal

This Southeast Powell food cart, in the John’s Marketplace pod, stuffs lightly blistered flatbread with well-seasoned halal lamb or little balls of falafel, joined by lettuce, tomato, pickles, olives, and tzatziki. The wraps are available with thinner saj or thicker pita, depending on the diner’s ideal bread-to-stuff ratio; regardless of the choice, these wraps are gargantuan with nice attention to detail, balancing zippy sauces with plenty of pops of brine or pickle. For dessert, an order of pistachio baklava is a must.

3582 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202
Kafta House

Downtown Portland’s Kafta House cart serves massive cone-shaped gyros stuffed with halal meats like lamb or chicken shawarma, hummus, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and onions, finished with a squiggle of house toum. The lamb is really the move here, retaining its juiciness with nice savory notes. The cart is a smart pick for tourists looking for a bite post-Powell’s.

750-799 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97205
Dar Salam

Portland’s most famous Iraqi restaurant, Dar Salam serves its doughnut-shaped falafel and queema, a lamb stew with chickpeas, on both sides of the river. At its Alberta outpost, families sit under fun A-frames to eat slow-cooked lamb shanks accompanied by jammy eggplant stew or pickled mango salad. All of Dar Salam’s meats are organic and halal; with its various celebratory dishes, it’s a strong option for iftar.

2921 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
Awafi Mediterranean Cuisine

Positioned between the Portland Art Museum and Keller Auditorium, this fairly new, colorful halal cart is a fun spot to refuel while bopping around downtown. Visitors will find generously stuffed gyro and saj, as well as plates stacked with kofta and squares of honey-sticky baklava.

622 SW Columbia St, Portland, OR 97201
Ya Hala Lebanese Cuisine

Montavilla neighbors are all long familiar with Ya Hala, which has served Lebanese food on Stark Street for more than two decades. When looking to eat halal at Ya Hala, lamb is your safest bet — all of the lamb Ya Hala sources is halal — available as shawarma, in a kabob, or as kofta with shakshuka. The restaurant’s lemon chicken is also halal, which arrives juicy and tender with hummus, toum, cabbage salad, the garlicky potato dish batata harra, and grilled pita.

8005 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97215
Kasbah Moroccan Cafe

This Old Town Moroccan cafe serves nuanced tagines and powdered sugar-dusted chicken bastilla alongside shiny metal pots of mint tea. Kasbah sources halal meats for dishes like Moroccan kefta or Merguez lamb sausage, available as a tagine or a sandwich. The bastilla here is a must-order, flaky pastry giving way to a well-spiced chicken core.

201 Northwest Davis Street &, NW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Dave's Hot Chicken

This hot chicken chain born in a Los Angeles parking lot exclusively sources halal chicken for all of its locations, including its Northeast Sandy locale in Portland. Spice-coated chicken tenders are available as sandwiches or solo, with crinkle fries and pickles; the shop also offers sides like mac and cheese and kale slaw, to round things out.

2920 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
Marrakesh

Marrakesh is a Portland institution, known for its belly dance shows and prix fixe dinners of bastilla and tagine. Marrakesh sources halal meats for its dishes, from its chicken-prune tagine to its chicken-topped couscous. For a special iftar feast, bring a group and splurge on Marrakesh’s mechoui, a whole lamb cooked on a spit over a charcoal fire.

1201 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
