An Eater’s Guide to Halal Dining in Portland, Oregon

For Portlanders seeking iftar meals or just some weeknight takeout, finding halal dining options can be tricky. Portland’s Muslim population is small — 1 percent of Oregonians identify as Muslim — and while cities like Detroit or D.C. are abundant with exceptional halal restaurants and markets, in the Rose City, only a handful of strong food carts, restaurants, and markets are scattered across the city. That being said, many of the restaurant’s knockout shawarma carts, particularly those downtown, tend to source halal meats, as do a handful of the city’s stellar Lebanese and Moroccan restaurants. Below, find our guide to eating halal in Portland, just in time for Ramadan. Know of another restaurant sourcing halal meats? Let us know via the tip line.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.