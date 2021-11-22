 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Where to Find Hanukkah Takeout Across Portland

Where to find holiday briskets, latkes, sufganiyot, and more

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Hanukkah begins this weekend, rolling from one holiday straight into the next — which means even more cooking and feasting, all within a single week. It can be tricky to find latkes and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) around Portland, with its limited number of Jewish delis and markets, but a few Portland-area restaurants, markets, and delis have begun stocking up for the holiday. Those seeking full brisket dinners, a few orders of latkes, or a single jelly doughnut can find them all across town using this map, as well as a few dine-in options for brunch or dinner. Eater maps are not ranked; they’re organized geographically.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Zupan's Markets - Burnside Store

2340 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97210
This Portland-based grocery chain has a wide selection of Hanukkah options available for pre-order, from whole uncooked briskets and salmon filets to sufganiyot. The market’s Hanukkah dinner for four comes with braised beef brisket, sweet potato and apricot tzimmes, sides, matzo ball soup, chopped chicken liver, rugelach, and, of course, latkes and applesauce.

2. Kornblatt's Delicatessen

628 NW 23rd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
This longstanding Northwest Portland deli offers a number of take-home platters for holidays and parties, including the Long Island Sound, a platter of smoked fish with assorted bagels and schmears. The standard menu, available for takeout or dine-in, is stocked with blitzes, latkes, and knishes, as well as a wide array of bagels and sandwiches.

3. Kenny & Zuke's Delicatessen

1038 SW Harvey Milk St
Portland, OR 97205
Beyond its year-round offerings of pastrami and whitefish spread, this downtown Portland Jewish deli will by frying $2 latkes for takeout and dine-in through the holiday, complete with applesauce and sour cream. For something a little heartier, diners can pre-order holiday pot roast and tzimmes; the combination meal is $17.75 per pound, while just the pot roast is $19.75 per pound. Customers can pre-order by calling (503) 222-3354.

4. Sweet Lorraine's Latkes & More

1331 N Killingsworth St
Portland, OR 97217
This North Killingsworth food cart specializes in latkes and other Jewish bakery and deli standards — kugel, knishes, challah. The cart launched a special pre-order site for Hanukkah latkes, savory kugel, and sufganiyot, as well as various salads and sides. Sweet Lorraine’s also offers delivery through CCC.

5. Bullard Tavern

813 SW Alder St
Portland, OR 97205
Within the ground floor of the Woodlark hotel, Bullard is offering a full Hanukkah dinner package for takeout, complete with brisket, herb potato confit, glazed carrots, savory kugel, and chocolate walnut rugelach. The complete package, available for pickup from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, feeds between two and three people for $125, with add-ons like wine. Those interested can pre-order the meal via Tock.

6. Kachka

960 SE 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Kachka often goes all-out for Hanukkah, and this year is no exception. The restaurant’s $95 latke party comes with 12 potato pancakes, persimmon-apple butter, house-cured salmon roe, house-made smetana (sort of like an Eastern European sour cream), Dungeness crab and maitake mushroom gratin, beet-and-horseradish-cured salmon, and more. It’s available for dine-in, while the upstairs deli, Kachka Lavka, offers things like draniki (potato pancakes), brisket, challah, and more. All of the above are available for the full eight days of Hanukkah, Nov. 28 through Dec. 5.

1800 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
The plant-based Portland Jews still looking to celebrate can find a full spread at Ben & Esther’s, a 100 percent vegan deli. Year-round, Ben & Esther’s offers carrot-based “lox,” latkes, kugel, and more, including baked goods like challah, babka, and black-and-whites. Pop by either the NE Alberta or NE Sandy locations to pick up orders.

Copy Link
7937 SE Stark St
Lazy Susan’s brunch boxes often includes whitefish spread or lox, but for the holidays, the brunch box will include wild mushroom matzo ball soup and sufganiyot alongside the beef-tallow-fried hash browns, house-made bialys, smoked whitefish spread, and king salmon gravlax. The soup and raspberry jelly doughnuts will also be available for those who visit for dine-in brunch. Make reservations via Tock.

