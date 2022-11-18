Share All sharing options for: Where to Drink Crisp, Nuanced Hard Cider in and Around Portland

As one of the country’s top apple producing states, Oregon enjoys a bounty of apples in both volume and variety, a boon that has translated into a robust craft cider scene. Here, cideries are producing a wide range of styles, including European-style dry ciders and ciders that get a boost of flavor from all manner of fruit, happy to play a supporting character to the almighty apple.

Cideries provide a strong option for those looking for an alternative to the region’s notable breweries and wineries; Portland’s obsessive drinking culture extends to these taprooms, where makers are passionate about sharing their craft alongside pub food and snacks. Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorites; for more Oregon-made beverages, check out our wine and brewery maps.

