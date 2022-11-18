 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Drink Crisp, Nuanced Hard Cider in and Around Portland

Pints and flights that celebrate the apple

by Janey Wong
by Janey Wong

As one of the country’s top apple producing states, Oregon enjoys a bounty of apples in both volume and variety, a boon that has translated into a robust craft cider scene. Here, cideries are producing a wide range of styles, including European-style dry ciders and ciders that get a boost of flavor from all manner of fruit, happy to play a supporting character to the almighty apple.

Cideries provide a strong option for those looking for an alternative to the region’s notable breweries and wineries; Portland’s obsessive drinking culture extends to these taprooms, where makers are passionate about sharing their craft alongside pub food and snacks. Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorites; for more Oregon-made beverages, check out our wine and brewery maps.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Locust Cider Vancouver

This Washington-based cidery’s Vancouver outpost offers modern-style ciders and hard teas in the heart of downtown. The taproom is family friendly, and visitors can partake in flights and personal pizzas while the kids stay entertained with board games and a Lego wall. Ciders range from a semi-dry cold-press apple to fun seasonal options like chai cider or summery watermelon. Stop by on Wednesdays for $6 pints or Thursday flight night for $10 four-flavor flights or $15 six-flavor flights.

700 Washington St # 103, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 984-6963
(360) 984-6963

Swift Cider

Tucked into an industrial building in North Portland, this off-the-beaten-path cider taproom is only open on Fridays. Using a natural fermentation process, the cidery releases over 30 flavors each year, and visitors can get a glimpse of production right from the taproom’s seating areas. Cans of Swift’s ciders and hard seltzers, plus bottles of imported ciders, are available to-go from the taproom’s cooler. 

100 NE Farragut St UNIT 101, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 719-3402
(503) 719-3402

Cider Bite

At this Pearl District cider house, flights are available with four or six pours — the Pacific Northwestern-dominated cider menu makes customization easy with its 32 options divided into categories such as semi-dry/dry, semi-sweet/sweet, spicy, and artisanal. When it comes to bites, the menu offers cider cheese soup, a crunchwrap “extreme,” and a cider-infused pulled chicken sandwich.

1230 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 765-5655
(503) 765-5655

Schilling Cider House & Gluten Free Kitchen

Only fruit grown within 200 miles of Schilling’s Auburn, Washington production facility makes it into its house ciders. In addition to flagships like the London Dry, the taproom pours all of Schilling’s seasonals — including fall favorite Chaider and crushable summer sipper Big Zesty — year-round. The cider house also has a dedicated gluten-free kitchen, which serves hand-dipped corn dogs and loaded tots. Trivia is hosted every Wednesday night; it’s best to arrive early to grab a spot.

930 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 352-6109
(971) 352-6109

Portland Cider House

At Portland Cider Co.’s three Portland-area taprooms, drinkers can find the cidery’s wide releases in addition to small-batch ciders made in-house, like a single-varietal heirloom McIntosh cider. Each year, the cidery enlists the public to donate unwanted apples and pears, which it turns into its community cider. Art from local artists adorns the Hawthorne taproom’s gallery wall, available for purchase.

3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 888-5054
(971) 888-5054

Alter Ego Cider

This Southeast Portland cidery shares a cozy space with its sister business Helioterra Wines, all run by the multitalented Anne Hubatch. Alter Ego’s brut is a crisp, dry cider, but those wanting more full-bodied flavor can go for the Guardian Angel with pomegranate and blueberry, or Dark Royale made with black currant. Charcuterie boards and snacks are available alongside the cider and Helioterra wines; Alter Ego ciders can be purchased in single cans, six-packs, and half and full cases to go.

2025 SE 7th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 229-1445
(971) 229-1445

19 Acres Cider

Despite its recent opening in October 2022, the family behind this new cidery has been in the apple business for four generations, running the nearby Oregon Heritage Farms. Enjoy a flight and house-made cider cheese served with a fresh hot pretzel inside the converted barn-turned-tasting room, or take in some fresh air on the back patio, which offers an idyllic view of a miniature railway and trestle bridge. The idea of a pineapple cider may conjure up a tropical summery scene, but 19 Acres’ rendition is intended to be a winter warmer with notes of allspice, cloves, and cardamom — it can even be ordered warm. 

18055 SW Seiffert Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
(503) 706-9321
(503) 706-9321

12 Bridge Ciderworks and Taproom

12 Bridge sources its apple juice from Hood River farms to make its fruit-forward ciders. In addition to its lineup of permanent ciders, which all take their names from Portland bridges, the veteran-owned cidery produces a seasonal cider for each of the four seasons. The autumn-spiced peach cider is semi-sweet with a balanced touch of mulling spices. 12 Bridge doesn’t serve food, but guests are welcome to bring food in or order from one of the restaurants located in the taproom’s plaza. 

19376 Molalla Ave #130, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 850-4565
(503) 850-4565

