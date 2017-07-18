Where to Eat and Drink in Portland’s Hawthorne District

A lineup of food and drink to try on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, from Turkish coffee in a double-decker bus to cozy bowls of ramen

Portland’s Hawthorne Blvd. is known for its vintage shops, restored theaters, street performers, and overall creative characters, making it one of the city’s top destinations for both locals and visitors. A Saturday afternoon might involve raspberry-pistachio scones on the go, cardamom-scented coffee sipped in a double-decker bus, wine and cheddar beignets on a breezy patio, or a full-on omakase finished with yuzu sorbet. Use this map to find Hawthorne’s most noteworthy restaurants and bars — while avoiding the tourist traps — and make a day spent in the Southeast neighborhood a breeze.

For our latest update, we focused on restaurants, cafes, and bars with sole locations on Hawthorne, which now eliminates Harlow and Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine (don’t worry, you can find other locations across town). The spots left — and added — showcase the variety of cuisines that solidify this neighborhood as a trendy dining district. For more Southeast Portland dining, the Division, Lents, Sellwood-Moreland, and Woodstock maps should do the trick.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.