The red facade of Tabor Bread in Portland, Oregon.
Tabor Bread.
Thom Hilton/EPDX

Where to Eat and Drink in Portland’s Hawthorne District

A lineup of food and drink to try on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, from Turkish coffee in a double-decker bus to cozy bowls of ramen

by Thom Hilton and Michelle DeVona Updated
Tabor Bread.
| Thom Hilton/EPDX
by Thom Hilton and Michelle DeVona Updated

Portland’s Hawthorne Blvd. is known for its vintage shops, restored theaters, street performers, and overall creative characters, making it one of the city’s top destinations for both locals and visitors. A Saturday afternoon might involve raspberry-pistachio scones on the go, cardamom-scented coffee sipped in a double-decker bus, wine and cheddar beignets on a breezy patio, or a full-on omakase finished with yuzu sorbet. Use this map to find Hawthorne’s most noteworthy restaurants and bars — while avoiding the tourist traps — and make a day spent in the Southeast neighborhood a breeze.

For our latest update, we focused on restaurants, cafes, and bars with sole locations on Hawthorne, which now eliminates Harlow and Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine (don’t worry, you can find other locations across town). The spots left — and added — showcase the variety of cuisines that solidify this neighborhood as a trendy dining district. For more Southeast Portland dining, the Division, Lents, Sellwood-Moreland, and Woodstock maps should do the trick.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pyro Pizza

1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
Perhaps the most underrated long-standing Cartopia cart, this neighbor to behemoths like Potato Champion, Chicken and Guns, and Bottle Rocket shines with pops of creativity and old-school technique. Tiny cubes of house-made mozzarella melt into pockets of gold on chewy-charred crusts in the cart’s wood-fire oven, with toppings like fennel sausage and blue cheese. Real ones know the true gem of the cart is its Portland Craft Soda fountain, which pours out house-made drinks unlike anything else in the city. Flavors include Cherry Phosphate, Habanero Lime, and Spiced Coffee.

2. OK Omens

1758 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
OK Omens, the sibling to fine dining destination Castagna, is one of the best places to drink wine in the city, thanks to award-winning sommelier Brent Braun’s fun, voice-y by-the-glass list. However, chef Justin Woodward’s food is no afterthought: Visitors sip Champagne while knocking back oysters on the half-shell with aged ponzu, moving on to morel-and-hedgehog-mushroom pasta tossed in sherry cream sauce. But for those looking for something more casual, OK Omens’s fried chicken torito salad goes very well with any of Braun’s favorite rieslings.

3. Farina Bakery

1852 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
Portland’s own little Laduree, this French bakery’s standout treats are the delicately-crafted, vibrantly-colored macarons, lined up to go in Wes Andersonian pink boxes. Signature flavors of the creamy and crackly sandwich cookies include earl grey and animal cracker, alongside rotating seasonal flavors like ube, honey lavender, and mulled wine. Looking beyond, Farina also offers some of the city’s most comforting breakfast treats, from a marionberry-filled pastry mimicking a Pop-Tart to raspberry-pistachio scones with white chocolate drizzle.

4. Maruti Indian Restaurant

1925 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
This chic-meets-rustic Indian restaurant offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free dishes like tikka masala with mushrooms, paneer fritters, and aloo palak, served with a variety of naan (including classic butter, garlic, onion, or spicy cheese). Enjoy it all alongside a vegan mango lassi or coconut rose mocktail, and finish with gulab jamun — warm fried doughnuts with rose water simple syrup.

5. Nimblefish

1524 SE 20th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Since its opening in 2017, Nimblefish has remained all the rage for its immaculate sushi. Don’t expect to find California rolls at this high-end, intimate restaurant; instead, marvel at back-to-basics-style handrolls and nigiri, all sourced fresh from Oregon, Washington, or Japan itself. Furnished with old-growth cedar and natural stone, the restaurant has that inviting and earthy Pacific Northwestern feel.  

6. El Cubo De Cuba

3106 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR
This brightly decorated Cuban spot gives Portland a little piece of Havana with its comfort food and warm ambiance. In addition to meaty staples like sandwiches filled with roasted mojo pork, the restaurant also caters to vegan and gluten-free diets. Plus, the tropical-plant-filled patio is the ideal place to order a mojito and kick back on those rare sunny Portland days.

7. Khao Moo Dang

3145 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
This sibling restaurant of Thai Peacock specializes in its namesake Thai dish of pork cooked two ways, served over rice with a sweet reddish gravy, Chinese sausage, and soft-boiled egg. It’s a meal that’s otherwise hard to come by in Portland, and the dynamic duo of shatteringly-crisp pork belly and melt-in-your-mouth tenderloin simply must be experienced. Other menu highlights include khao soi with egg noodles, dumplings with yu-choy and vinegar, and the lychee hibiscus iced tea.

8. Tōv

3207 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR
Where else but Portland can you sip Egyptian coffee in a double-decker bus? This cafe has a fun selection of espresso drinks, including rose mochas and the memorable Nectar of the Gods, a caramel latte with cardamom. For something ideal on a hot day, Tov’s Mint Thing — cold brew with mint, oat milk, and raw cane sugar — is a particular standout. Plus, the brightly-decked interior, with its cushy chairs and tented rooftop inspired by the owner’s native Egypt, may well be more comfortable most living rooms. Ask about the daily pastries — a recent visit included a kind of peanut-butter-and-jelly baklava.

Tōv on Southeast Hawthorne is a red, double-decker bus cafe topped with a draped, colorful canopy.
The double-decker bus home to Tōv.
Thom Hilton/EPDX

9. No Name Pho

1423 SE 37th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
This neon-lit neighborhood spot is ideal for lunch and a Vietnamese iced coffee mid-thrifting spree. The move is to start with fresh shrimp spring rolls or papaya salad, before digging into a beef brisket banh mi or bowl of pho with customizable broths. Visitors can choose from broths in flavors like classic beef, tom yum, and curry, as well as noodles like rice, vermicelli, and udon.

10. 3 Doors Down Cafe

1429 SE 37th Ave
Portland, OR
For reliable, comforting Italian-American food, 3 Doors Down Cafe always hits the spot. The pastas, like the house-made fettuccine with prawns and clams, have always been the star of the show, but don’t sleep on hearty Pacific Northwestern mains like chocolate-and-coffee-rubbed pork tenderloin. When it comes to beverages, the bar consistently shakes, stirs, and pours playful cocktails like the Italian lemon drop slushy.

11. Yes Please Smash Burger

3950 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
This food cart with a psychedelic paint job is part great lunch spot, part good-vibes cooking lesson. Come for the organic burger with tallow fries, stay for owner Tai Pfeiffer’s passion as he discusses the detailed process of its creation with each customer — think: lacto-fermented pickles, French sea salt, and a crispy skirt of house-made American cheese. The good will Pfeiffer fosters also has a practical community function: Yes Please Smash Burger has a pay-it-forward program, so customers can donate meals to those on Hawthorne in need.

12. Baka Umai

4703 SE Hawthorne Blvd Ste 100
Portland, OR 97214
Opened in 2020, this ramen house prides itself on using house-made noodles and broth — as well as ingredients from local suppliers like Ota Tofu and Carlton Farms — to craft a dozen complex and exciting versions of the soup, including yuzu miso and mala lemon. Beyond the bowls, Baka Umai (meaning “stupid delicious” in Japanese) also serves crispy chicken katsu, bento, and over 20 varieties of sake.

A bowl of ramen sits next to a pile of fried chicken at the bar of Baka Umai.
Ramen and karaage at Baka Umai.
Thom Hilton/EPDX

13. Apizza Scholls

4741 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR
Considered by many to be the best pizza in Portland, Apizza Scholls has pie-making down to a science: its airy, ciabatta-style crusts are often compared to the hitmakers in Brooklyn. This bustling family-style restaurant (currently a to-go operation) consistently rolls out quality 18-inch pizzas with a choice of flavorful toppings, like Mama Lil’s hot peppers or house-made sausage. Just be warned that it does turn visitors away once it starts to run out of dough for the day. Also notable: Apizza Scholls is a prime source for hard-to-find It’s-It Ice Cream Sandwiches, the cultish San Francisco staple.

14. Space Room Lounge and Genie’s Too

4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR
Breakfast is served all day at this dive bar and cyber-themed restaurant; it’s the place where revelers cap off a night of debauchery with stiff drinks and bacon omelets. There’s also a massive patio with numerous picnic tables canopied beneath globe-string lights, a nice spot to sit back and drink your way through warm summer evenings. On rainy days, it’s best to hit up Space Room’s arcade, stocked with pinball machines and old-school Pac-Man.

Bay of Pigs Benedict at Space Room
Space Room Lounge and Genie’s Too/Facebook

15. Tabor Bread

5051 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR
The first bakery in Portland to mill its own flour, Tabor Bread uses organic whole grains from Camas Country Mill in Junction City for its long-fermented sourdough, which is then baked in a wood-fired oven for daily offerings like olive and rosemary pan loaf or seasonal focaccia. The spacious, sun-spilled bakery also operates as a cafe, serving sandwiches, bagels, and a wide variety of pastries, including cardamom morning buns and lime custard danishes.

Tabor Bread
Thom Hilton

