Where to Eat on Christmas Eve in Portland

Where to Find Christmas Dinner and Takeout in Portland

Where to Find Hanukkah Fixings Across Portland in 2022

Tea is poured into a tea cup from a silver pot.
Tea at Abigail Hall.
Abigail Hall

Where to Enjoy an Elegant Afternoon Tea in Portland

Sit down to pots of freshly steeped tea alongside sweet and savory finger foods at these tea rooms

by Janey Wong
Tea at Abigail Hall.
| Abigail Hall
by Janey Wong

Unlike in many countries around the world, tea culture in the U.S. — and Portland — tends to take a backseat to coffee. Still, there are a number of tea shops and tea rooms across the city that make their own tea blends, otherwise serving Portland’s big name in tea, Smith Teamaker. In lavish lounges, the soft clinking of fine china teacups can be heard at afternoon and high tea services, where the food is equally important to the beverage it accompanies. Taking tea is a relaxing respite which can often double as a special occasion or time to catch up with loved ones.

Traditionally, tiered trays laden with miniature sweet and savory treats have tea sandwiches on the bottom, scones and accouterments on the middle tier, and desserts on the top tier. In Portland, tea rooms infuse their offerings with local flavors — diners nibble on smoked salmon tea sandwiches and scones accompanied by marionberry jam. Although the Brits would make a distinction between ‘afternoon tea’ and ‘high tea,’ you’ll find both terms used on Portland menus. Find places to enjoy a leisurely tea service below; for those seeking places to just drink a casual cup of tea, our other tea map should be a better fit.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Victorian Belle Mansion

At this restored North Portland mansion built in 1885, guests can book seatings on the first floor — which features Povey Brothers stained glass windows throughout the parlor, fireside room, and dining room — or upstairs for a more private experience. The historic property gives a taste of the Victorian era while visitors sip Smith Teamaker teas and nibble pastries from Farina Bakery, Marsee Baking, and Caffe Destino. The venue is serving a holiday high tea on various dates through the beginning of January, and will continue to serve high tea once monthly throughout the year.

1441 N McClellan St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 515-8230
(503) 515-8230

Emperor Georgiou's Tea Room

Formerly Lovejoy’s Tea Room, Emperor Georgiou’s recently relocated to the Kenton neighborhood. The tea room takes its name from a Star Trek character, who shares a surname with owners Brendon and Wellington Georgiou. Here, diners enjoy the Uhura tea service (or Tribble tea service for children 12 and under), which includes a bottomless pot of tea and vegan crumpets from the tea room’s sister business the Crumpany. Emperor Georgiou’s offers tea service with gluten-free, vegan, or dairy-free options for an additional fee.

8237 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 567-7888
(503) 567-7888

Gracie's

The Hotel Deluxe’s stately restaurant features a chandelier-adorned ceiling, a grand piano, and afternoon tea on the weekends. Gracie’s boasts two custom-blended teas from Smith Teamaker—Provenance Black, a classic breakfast blend with notes of jasmine and black currant, and the Green Deluxe, a green tea blended with Japanese sencha and osmanthus, pink rose, and chamomile petals. Sweet and savory finger foods, including warm scones served with house-made clotted cream, arrive alongside the tea — Gracie’s also offers a la carte wine and bubbly pairings by the glass or bottle.

729 SW 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 222-2171
(503) 222-2171

Abigail Hall

Holler Treats pastry chef Danielle Bailey bakes Russian tea cookies and gougeres for the high tea at this blue-and-blush-hued bar, located inside the Woodlark Hotel. Teacups come filled with Smith Teamaker teas, but visitors can also add on tea-infused cocktails such as the Matchavski (vodka, cashew milk, matcha, aquafaba) and the Cobra’s Smooch (rum, gin, zheng shan tea, sherry). High tea service is available on Saturdays and Sundays through February, and on Sundays throughout the year.

813 SW Alder St, Portland, OR 97205

Mamancy Tea & Chocolate

At this tea shop with two west side locations, guests relax at two-hour high tea seatings while servers pour unlimited hot tea from a selection of more than 80 choices — black, green, mate and oolong, herbal, and pu-erh tea. Courses of fresh fruit and salad or soup arrive before the main event, when a tiered stand lands at the table with an array of dainty finger sandwiches and sweet treats. The shop makes its own chocolate truffles with spices, herbs, and botanicals, which serve as a sweet cap to the English-style tea service. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free versions are available for an additional fee.

3831 SW 117th Ave E, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 596-2240
(503) 596-2240

ClockWork Rose Tea Emporium

Step into this steampunk-themed tea room for a taste of 19th century England. A 30-foot dirigible hangs overhead while diners enjoy a monthly-rotating selection of tea sandwiches, hot savory pastries such as mini quiche and Cornish pasties, and scones, all of which are made in-house. The emporium will serve a Dickens-themed holiday tea on Christmas Eve, reprising its annual tradition of pairing food from the novels of Charles Dickens with Victorian-era recipes.

12412 SW Broadway St, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 739-5120
(503) 739-5120

Elka Bee's Coffee Haus

This Clackamas coffee house and bakery also offers English high tea, one that is particularly popular with younger clientele and families. Owner Christine Richards worked in London tea houses and hotels before opening Elka Bee’s, so high tea is serious business here. Tea service comes with either a selection of tea sandwiches or salads, plus scones with clotted cream, shortbread, and a selection of desserts; high tea is $40 for those 10 and older, but under $17 for kids under 10. Adults can also add mimosas to their tea service, if they so choose. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.

12330 SE Sunnyside Rd, Clackamas, OR 97015
(503) 855-3132
(503) 855-3132

Doja Tea Lounge

With a view of Tualatin’s man-made lake, parties sit down to tea and treats in this plant-filled tea shop. Doja’s team bakes perfectly flaky buttermilk scones daily, serving them with a traditional clotted cream that takes over 24 hours to make. The lounge serves seasonal menus, with sweet and savory bites like smoked duck and sweet potato canapes or cherry-pistachio roulade. Guests can choose from an extensive tea menu of 50 teas, but the tea room provides a convenient shortlist of recommended teas that pair best with the current food menu.

18674 SW Boones Ferry Rd, Tualatin, OR 97062
(503) 427-2535
(503) 427-2535

Related Maps