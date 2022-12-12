Where to Enjoy an Elegant Afternoon Tea in Portland

Unlike in many countries around the world, tea culture in the U.S. — and Portland — tends to take a backseat to coffee. Still, there are a number of tea shops and tea rooms across the city that make their own tea blends, otherwise serving Portland’s big name in tea, Smith Teamaker. In lavish lounges, the soft clinking of fine china teacups can be heard at afternoon and high tea services, where the food is equally important to the beverage it accompanies. Taking tea is a relaxing respite which can often double as a special occasion or time to catch up with loved ones.

Traditionally, tiered trays laden with miniature sweet and savory treats have tea sandwiches on the bottom, scones and accouterments on the middle tier, and desserts on the top tier. In Portland, tea rooms infuse their offerings with local flavors — diners nibble on smoked salmon tea sandwiches and scones accompanied by marionberry jam. Although the Brits would make a distinction between ‘afternoon tea’ and ‘high tea,’ you’ll find both terms used on Portland menus. Find places to enjoy a leisurely tea service below; for those seeking places to just drink a casual cup of tea, our other tea map should be a better fit.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.