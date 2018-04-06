 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A coupe with a golden cocktail in it sits on concrete surface next to stairs
The Symbolist at Takibi
Marielle Dezurick

The Cocktail Heatmap: Where to Drink Right Now in Portland

The most exciting new bars in Portland, March 2022

by Alex Frane Updated
The Symbolist at Takibi
| Marielle Dezurick
by Alex Frane Updated

Even during the pandemic, Portland continues to open new, exciting places to find cocktails. Like its culinary scene, Portland’s bar world continues to evolve and grow, with new concepts and creations arriving all the time. While the essential bar map rounds up the best, longstanding watering holes, and the heatmap rounds up the best new restaurants and food carts, this map directs drinkers to the hottest or newest cocktail bars that are worth the hype. Bars on the map have been open less than a year to qualify, and as usual, it is organized geographically, not by ranking.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Takibi

2275 NW Flanders St
Portland, OR 97210
Legendary bartender and founder of New York’s Please Don’t Tell, Jim Meehan took some time to start up a bar after moving to Portland, but finally found a place with the high-end Japanese outdoor retailer Snow Peak. Takibi serves as the store’s cocktail bar and restaurant, with wood-fired Japanese snacks and a compelling cocktail program run by the accomplished Lydia McLuen. The menu can be intimidating: drinks are pricey, generally closer to $20 than $10, and tend to feature a lot of ingredients. But they’re nuanced, complex, and wholly original. The Rusty Orchard — a gentle and lightly sweet concoction with Japanese whisky, American apple brandy, and local quince liqueur — is a good place to start, as is the bright and refreshing Shiso Famous, with tequila, Italian liqueurs, lime, and shiso. The bar is open for indoor drinking with proof of vaccination.

2. Raven's Manor

235 SW 1st Ave
Portland, OR 97204
Raven’s Manor finally answered the longstanding question of “When is Portland getting a spooky, haunted manor-themed cocktail bar?” It’s Halloween year-round at the Manor, and even the drinks get into the spirit of it with blue gin cocktails, flaming drinks, and cocktails served in beakers and flasks. Of course, all of that fanfare doesn’t mean much if the drinks don’t taste good, but luckily balance and quality ingredients are still the focus, like a warming Old Fashioned with flamed orange liqueur or a margarita or daiquiri spiked with pineapple.

3. Bit House Collective

727 SE Grand Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Less a new bar and more of an overhaul of an existing one, Bit House Collective is clearly recognizable from its previous form as the Saloon, but its menus have been overhauled entirely. There’s still the tufted leather chairs and tall exposed brick walls, but under the guiding hand of bar veteran Natasha Mesa, the cocktails have a new identity. They tend towards fun, complex, and aromatic drinks, often elaborately garnished with flowers or other embellishments. Mezcal has a strong presence on the menu, like with the quenching Ranch Water, a tall, bubbly agave drink with a bit of salinity. The bar’s take on a Manhattan, with rum and herbal liqueurs added to the mix, is a great choice for those who like the darker side of the cocktail menu. And for those who prefer their mixed drinks sans-alcohol, BHC delivers with a sizable non-alcoholic menu, with just as much thought put into them as the boozy drinks. Bit House Collective is home to both indoor seating and a patio.

4. Jackie's

930 SE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
“A bar with sports” is the way Jackie’s owners describe it. This sprawling, multi-chambered bar bustles with activity most nights, as diners watch games out on patios and in dining rooms while downing margaritas, Champagne, and local beers. The drinks here hold to the tried-and-true formula of “classics with a twist,” and it works thanks to the experience of its bartenders. Chai-spiced Old Fashioneds, Moscow Mules touched with halva, ube and coconut daiquiris, and yuzu lemon drops are a few examples. The bar offers seating indoors and out.

5. Suckerpunch

1030 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
Can it still be considered a cocktail bar with no alcohol on the menu whatsoever? Sucker Punch’s temporary pop-up answers that question with a resounding “Yes.” Here, bartenders mix thrilling concoctions using potable vinegars, kombucha, teas, and other flavorful, alcohol-free ingredients. The corn tea and smoked maple syrup Straight From the Fire is a particular standout, thanks to the inclusion of grape must. Noticeably, the cocktails at Suckerpunch aren’t meant to replicate well-known boozy drinks like gin and tonics; the focus is on crafting original, captivating libations free from alcohol. Suckerpunch is open by reservation only with proof of vaccination.

6. Holy Ghost

4101 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97202
The newest addition to the whiskey-heavy bar group that includes Paydirt and Old Gold might be its most fun. The insides are wholly unrecognizable from when it was home to the Bar at the End of the Universe, now with stunning blue tile work, sapphire paintings, and tufted leather bar stools on gorgeous hardwood flooring. The drinks focus less on whiskey than its sibling bars do, instead celebrating agave spirits — fans of dark, lush drinks can find tequila and mezcal Old Fashioneds, while those who enjoy the lighter libations can select from a list of highballs made with the same. However, newcomers should start with the ephemerally fluffy gin fizzes, shaken for five minutes by Japanese bubble tea shakers. Holy Ghost offers seating indoors and on a shared patio.

7. The Midnight PDX

3341 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
Dark, stylish, and a little heavy metal, Estanislado Orona’s Midnight strolled confidently into the Portland cocktail scene despite opening mid-pandemic with little outside seating. Around its horseshoe bar decked out in vampiric fashion, visitors down creative cocktails like the Panzer Cocoa — a bold and chocolatey whiskey sherry drink with black tea — or the Sea of Sin, a bracing and vivid take on a martini with a tequila rinse. Those who prefer the classics will find them as well, including a solid margarita and rum Old Fashioned. Drinks can also be enjoyed downstairs at the new music venue, the Six (since six is “below” midnight on a clock, get it?).

8. Bellwether Bar

6031 SE Stark St
Portland, OR 97215
Bellwether fits well in the old Victorian house perched on the side of Mt. Tabor. Its spacious wooden dining room and extensive back patio make an elegant setting for the stunning cocktails coming out of the bar. Bellwether’s drinks tend towards bright and strong, with an emphasis on agave spirits and rums, with plenty of citrus. Those looking for a light and spritzy highball can find those, too. Some cool and funky natural wines along with local beers round out the drink menu, while a limited but satisfying food menu leans towards pub classics with a few outliers, like a vegan chickpea curry.

Related Maps