Share All sharing options for: The Cocktail Heatmap: Where to Drink Right Now in Portland

Share All sharing options for: The Cocktail Heatmap: Where to Drink Right Now in Portland

Even during the pandemic, Portland continues to open new, exciting places to find cocktails. Like its culinary scene, Portland’s bar world continues to evolve and grow, with new concepts and creations arriving all the time. While the essential bar map rounds up the best, longstanding watering holes, and the heatmap rounds up the best new restaurants and food carts, this map directs drinkers to the hottest or newest cocktail bars that are worth the hype. Bars on the map have been open less than a year to qualify, and as usual, it is organized geographically, not by ranking.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.