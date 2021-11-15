Where to Find Super-Comforting Irish Food in Portland and Beyond

As Portland’s food and drink scene expands, we continue to be spoiled by a vast array of different cuisines from around the world; however, Portland’s Irish culinary sector may be the exception. In the last few years, Portland has lost two of its favorite Irish restaurants, with the unceremonious and indefinite closing of both the O’Neill Pub and the Raven and Rose (and by extension, the Rookery). However, those that remain strong and standing offer remarkable Irish food and drink. From Vancouver to Lake Oswego, the greater Portland area offers traditional Irish fare in a variety of different atmospheres with their own distinct twists. As the weather gets rainier and colder, these are the spots that provide comfort in the form of shepherd’s pie, soda bread, and — of course — a pint of Guinness.

