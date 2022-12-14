 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A plate of food at Palomar in Southeast Portland.
A dish from Palomar.
Carla J. Peña/Eater Portland

Where to Dine and Drink in and Around Ladd’s Addition

The diagonal streets of Ladd’s Addition point to some of Portland’s best restaurants

by Nathan Williams
A dish from Palomar.
| Carla J. Peña/Eater Portland
by Nathan Williams

The grid-defying, ahead-of-its-time Ladd’s Addition is a neighborhood-meets-maze, spokes and diagonals frustrating cross-town drivers and bikers who get caught by an accidental wrong turn. Still, it stands as a beautiful collection of historic architecture, rose gardens, handsomely mature deciduous trees, and a taste of an urban planning era that deprioritized speed for beauty. Almost entirely residential, Ladd’s residents must seek food and libation in the outside world of the north-south grid. Fortunately for them, some of Portland’s best restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are just a block or two away — the very reasons so many of the rest of us find ourselves pulled into the funhouse mirror of Ladd’s streets.

Those taking a bike or stroll through Ladd’s can bookend the trip with a meal on the two main thoroughfares that sandwich the addition: Division to the south, or Hawthorne to the north. However, all of the restaurants on this map are directly adjacent to, or within two blocks of, the actual labyrinth that is Ladd’s Addition. Find our guide below.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Pelmeni Pelmeni

A few blocks south of the nationally lauded Kachka, Pelmeni Pelmeni’s popular food cart is proof that Portland is more than its most famous restaurant celebrating the food of the former Soviet Republics. With a growing Slavic population (by some estimates Russian is the third-most widely spoken language in Oregon after English and Spanish), Portland is home to Russian and Ukrainian restaurants, cafes, groceries, churches, and a radio station. Ukrainian-born chef and owner Andrey Georgiyev keeps it simple at Pelmeni Pelmeni, with a small menu centering tender versions of its namesake dumplings, filled with chicken, beef, or potato — topped with dill, sour cream, green onions, and Russian ketchup. The rich red borscht is available with beef or vegan.

1080 SE Madison St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 908-4570
(503) 908-4570

The High Dive

Some casual neighborhood bars can be touchy about being labeled a “dive bar,” no matter how lovingly the label is given. The High Dive has no such qualms, though frankly it’s nowhere near the top of the dive-y meter. This unpretentious neighborhood bar is home to a loyal set of regulars and some of the best sunset views in the city. The High Dive doesn’t specialize in fussy drinks with infusions and house tinctures, but the bartenders here are no slouches, and will deliver a solid cocktail as well as a respectable rotation of microbrews and wines. Expect the High Dive to be lively, with sound-on Blazers games during basketball season and Monday open mic comedy nights. Food from the adjacent Cartopia carts is more than welcome.

1406 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 384-2285
(503) 384-2285

Maruti Indian Restaurant

With slow-cooked dishes unlocking layers of subtle flavor and texture — not to mention an unrivaled arsenal of spices — Indian cooking is among the most organically suited to vegetarian dining. Just across Hawthorne from Ladd’s Addition, Maruti has been offering inner Southeast locals lovingly prepared north Indian dishes for more than six years. Roughly half the dishes use dairy-based ghee or paneer, while the rest are entirely vegan. A creative cocktail menu is highlighted by the Maruti Old Fashioned, mixed with Amrut, India’s first single-malt whiskey.

1925 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-0714
(503) 236-0714
A bowl of spicy daal topped with chopped cilantro.
Daal Tadka at Maruti.
Maruti Indian Restaurant.

Oui Presse

In a town full of minimalist coffee shops serving excellent brews, Oui Presse stands out with an exceptional food menu, highlighted by soul-nourishing soups and chicken pot pies. Throw in a charmingly curated magazine stand and a front patio set back from the street, and there’s little wonder it’s a Ladd’s favorite.

1740 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 384-2160
(503) 384-2160

Nimblefish

Standout Edomae-style sushi spot Nimblefish emerged from the existential crisis of 2020 by narrowing its focus. Largely eschewing the excellent-but-familiar selection of sea creatures found in Portland sushi restaurants, Nimblefish flies most of its fish in directly from Japan, allowing it to surprise Portlanders’ palates with delights like bafun uni, giant octopus, kanpachi, and smoked yaitogatsuo. Nimblefish may no longer be the after-work takeout staple it was in 2019, but like a shark it’s proven the best way to stay vibrant is to keep moving forward.

1524 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 719-4064
(503) 719-4064

Upper Left Roasters

One of Portland’s more popular coffee roasters, Upper Left’s cafe in Ladd’s Addition is its only remaining location — though it’s a beautifully minimalist one. After a cortado or latte with the brand’s own roasts, visitors can choose from an array of different toasts: cashew-adobo spread and pepitas, poached eggs and romesco, lox and poblano schmear, among others. For something less toast-y, the cafe’s Turkish eggs, with Greek yogurt and paprika-cumin butter, are a good option.

1204 SE Clay St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 477-8469
(503) 477-8469

Ice Queen

Though we’re a few months away from sunny days, popping into this paleteria for a mangonada popsicle ahead of a walk through Ladd’s is a prime move come summer. Then again, your paleta stays colder longer on a cold day, and as a naturally handheld treat, Rebecca Smith’s vegan pops are a smart choice for a little mid-stroll sustenance. Flavors change frequently; check out Instagram for the latest options.

2012 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Palio Dessert and Espresso

If you’re looking for a place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee with a view of Ladd’s Circle, this is your only option. The cozy, book-lined walls of the cafe surround tables populated by Ladd’s neighbors, who snack on chocolate chip cookies and slices of cake. After dessert, take a stroll around the rose gardens.

1996 SE Ladd Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-9412
(503) 232-9412

Deadshot

Ladd’s Addition is blessed with proximity to dozens of the eastside’s best watering holes, but it must be difficult to trek any further than the adjacent Deadshot, one of Portland’s most creative cocktail joints. Talented bartenders prepare impeccably balanced classics alongside daring originals featuring unconventional ingredients like mustard, sesame, cabbage, fish sauce, and ham. Food comes from a rotating cast of guest stars, with Filipino Sunrice as the regular. Note: between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, Deadshot hosts the Santa-themed “Miracle” pop-up — adjust expectations accordingly.

2133 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 875-0527
(503) 875-0527

Palomar

At a typical busy bar, there are few more reliable ways to become a bartender’s worst enemy than ordering a time-consuming mojito. Not so at Southeast Division’s Palomar, where Cuban and other Caribbean-inspired cocktails are a citywide draw. (So order that julep, gin fizz, or daiquiri guilt-free, but please tip thoughtfully.) The kitchen turns out some of the best Cuban food in town, in a focused menu highlighted by silky-smoky croquetas, the garlicky lechon con mojo pork shoulder, and owner Ricky Gomez’s mother’s flan. The 1950s Miami décor could be kitschy in less able hands, but nails a timeless balance of style, color, and light — especially inviting on dreary Portland winter evenings.

959 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 357-8020
(971) 357-8020

Akadi

Akadi’s bigger-and-better second life has been celebrated more than once here on Eater Portland this year, and for good reason. Ladd’s Addition residents are lucky indeed to have this constantly innovating West African bar-setter within walking distance. Come for chef Fatou Ouattara’s deservedly famous pepper goat stew, stay for the delightfully stretchy fufu and co-owner George Faux’s friendly banter, and don’t forget to take a bottle of the tomato-ginger Akadi sauce home.

1001 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 271-7072
(971) 271-7072

Nossa Familia Coffee

For nearly twenty years, Nossa Familia’s farm-direct, locally roasted beans have been among Portland’s most beloved — with several roasts named after specific members of the Brazilian-American family that owns and operates the company. One of three Portland cafes, the Ladd’s Addition outpost is airy and inviting, with vibrant plants and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The sustainably sourced and carefully roasted beans speak for themselves in drinks as simple as a drip coffee or Americano, but repeat visitors owe it to themselves to try Brazilian specialty drinks like the sweet, simple cafezinho or the spicy moca fogo.

2007 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 337-8259
(971) 337-8259

Shoofly Vegan Bakery and Cafe

Shoofly’s vegan treats are carried at coffee shops and restaurants throughout Portland, but Ladd’s Additioners know they all taste that much better in the cozy café on the ground floor of the brick edificed Ford Building. The weekend brunch menu is available Thursday through Saturday, featuring vegan biscuits and gravy and vegan egg sandwiches on cornmeal biscuits. Sweet treats will vary by the day, but cakes, pies, cookie trays, and other desserts are available to order.

2505 SE 11th Ave Suite 101, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 229-0188
(971) 229-0188

Apex

With 50 drafts and more than 300 bottles, the beer selection at Apex is supreme. Unlike some trendier tap houses, the vibes at Apex are decidedly unfussy, with pinball machines inside and a massive patio of picnic benches outside. Spring and summer days will see the patio teeming with suds-loving Portlanders, but all beers are available to-go for patrons who are unable to snag a seat. The bartenders may be serious beer nerds, but they’re typically happy to offer suggestions to those intimidated by the colossal tap list. Food is welcome from Los Gorditos next door or any of the nearby restaurants.

1216 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 273-9227
(503) 273-9227

Scottie's Pizza Parlor

In a city with an increasingly prestigious pizza rep, and wait times to match, Scottie’s has somehow managed to achieve pizza nirvana and keep its lowkey neighborhood accessibility. Perhaps this is because Scottie’s pies are fairly conventional — apart from the occasional seasonal specialty, the majority of offerings are traditional variations. Is it worth driving 45 minutes round trip for an A+ margherita pie when your neighborhood has a perfectly serviceable B- available? It’s a dilemma those in Ladd’s Addition will never face. In any case, few pizza nerds rival owner Scott Rivera’s quest for the optimal flour, baking time and temperature, and toppings. For aspiring fellow pizza nerds, pre-made pizza dough is available for purchase. Scottie’s is open Wednesday through Saturday.

2128 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 544-7878
(971) 544-7878

Jacqueline

Jacqueline’s $1 oyster happy hour is something of a mutually understood permission structure, an unspoken covenant between Jacqueline and Portlanders. Sure, one could stroll in at 5 p.m., down a dozen bracingly fresh oysters, chase them down with a Rainier tall boy, and bike home an hour later, with less than twenty bucks damage, including tip. But who are we kidding? The bivalves are an invitation to savor a simple, sensory experience, let the noise of the workday fade into the background, and open a fresh page for an epicurean evening. Jacqueline offers fresh seafood in creative settings, drawing on a range of global culinary traditions — including a Vietnamese inspired hamachi crudo and rustic French-style radicchio salad. The Dungeness crab toast is justifiably beloved, but worth waiting for fresh Dungie season to kick off.

2039 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 327-8637
(503) 327-8637

