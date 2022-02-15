Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Lents

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Lents

Lents is the rare Portland neighborhood that manages to retain an unmistakable identity despite being bisected by a major freeway. Neither the roar of I-205 nor thermometer bursting record heat can suppress the iconoclastic spirit of this Southeast Portland hub — a neighborhood perhaps best epitomized by its scandal-prone baseball mascot. The used car lots and Taco Bells belie the fact that Lents has some of the best, most uncompromising dining experiences in Portland — from imaginative vegan sushi to soup enriched with pork blood, and from delicate Italian pastries to mountains of all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue.

Per usual, this map is unranked and sorted geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.