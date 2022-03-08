Where to Find a Mid-Week Lunch in Portland

With more people working from home and tourism business still slow, fewer restaurants are offering lunch through the workweek — especially for dine-in. However, there are still plenty of Portlanders hungry in the middle of the day, looking for a bowl of poke, a takeout container full of dumplings, a big salad, or a beautiful bento box. The good news: There are still restaurants and food carts across the city serving lunch for onsite diners, even on days when Portland restaurants are often closed (looking at you, Monday and Tuesday).

For this map, we’ve compiled a wide range of restaurants and food carts that are open and serving lunch in the middle of the week. A few parameters: The spots on this map are open at least four out of five weekdays, from Monday through Friday, and offer some sort of onsite dining — that includes food cart pods with covered picnic tables, as well as restaurants with full-on indoor table service. Per usual, this map isn’t ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.