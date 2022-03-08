 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Where to Drink and Dine in Historic Montavilla

The Hottest New Restaurants and Food Carts in Portland, March 2022

Where to Find Knockout Ramen in Portland and Beyond

A man pulls up a tangle of wheat noodles with red chopsticks, holding a black spoon with the other hand. The bowl in front of him holds more noodles, yu choy, and a hard boiled egg
Bakmie at Wajan.
Dina Avila/EPDX

Where to Find a Mid-Week Lunch in Portland

Where to grab a bowl of Indonesian bakmi, a Hawaiian plate lunch, a quick slice, or a leisurely Italian meal

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Bakmie at Wajan.
| Dina Avila/EPDX
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

With more people working from home and tourism business still slow, fewer restaurants are offering lunch through the workweek — especially for dine-in. However, there are still plenty of Portlanders hungry in the middle of the day, looking for a bowl of poke, a takeout container full of dumplings, a big salad, or a beautiful bento box. The good news: There are still restaurants and food carts across the city serving lunch for onsite diners, even on days when Portland restaurants are often closed (looking at you, Monday and Tuesday).

For this map, we’ve compiled a wide range of restaurants and food carts that are open and serving lunch in the middle of the week. A few parameters: The spots on this map are open at least four out of five weekdays, from Monday through Friday, and offer some sort of onsite dining — that includes food cart pods with covered picnic tables, as well as restaurants with full-on indoor table service. Per usual, this map isn’t ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pasture PDX

1413 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 841-5033
(503) 841-5033
A new butcher’s shop and market in Northeast Portland, Pasture is open Tuesdays through Fridays for roast beef sandwiches with house fermented horseradish, house pastrami Reubens with carrot thousand island, and endive salads with preserved lemons. Those grabbing a quick lunch before heading home can grab Oregon-raised meats from the butcher case for dinner. Pasture is open with indoor seating, as well as takeout.

2. Prost Marketplace

4233 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97217
The Prost Marketplace pod, next to the North Portland German beer bar, is home to a number of carts consistently serving lunch. Desi’s bowls of yellow-hued basmati rice, topped with smoky coconut tempeh curry or cardamom-chai chicken or masala pulled pork, consistently deliver for a multifaceted mid-week meal. Burger Stevens is the place to be for quarter-pounders topped with bacon or jalapeños, some of the city’s best. And for those who would rather repeat breakfast than move on to lunch fare, Fried Egg I’m in Love is open daily with pesto-slathered egg sandwiches. Prost Marketplace is home to ample covered and heated seating within the pod.

3. XLB

4090 N Williams Ave
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 841-5373
(503) 841-5373
This Williams Chinese restaurant is the ideal spot to share a bowl of thick noodles tossed with shrimp and pork, or popcorn chicken tossed in five-spice powder, or bowls of wontons coated in black bean chili sauce. Of course, the restaurant also serves steamer baskets of its namesake dish: delicate xiao long bao. Those on the run can grab a plump, pork-and-cabbage-filled bao for a quick, inexpensive lunch. It’s open for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout and delivery.

4. Taqueria La Mestiza

8525 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97220
(503) 572-8595
(503) 572-8595
A quick jaunt away from the Grotto or Rocky Butte, Taqueria La Mestiza specializes in Yucatecan standards like panuchos, cochinita pibil, and salbutes. However, for those seeking a pile of chorizo tacos, a burrito stuffed with tender carnitas, or moist, banana-leaf-wrapped tamales, Taqueria La Mestiza delivers. It’s open for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout.

5. Smokin Fire Fish

668 N Russell St
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 432-8661
(503) 432-8661
A pop-up within Tamale Boy’s Russell Street location, Smokin Fire Fish is one of the city’s most underrated spots for Hawaiian food, with oft-changing plate lunch specials, a wide range of poke, and a variety of musubi. No visit is complete without an extra order of mac salad. Check out the pop-up’s Instagram for weekly specials; Smokin Fire Fish is open for indoor dining, uncovered outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.

6. Pizza Thief

2610 NW Vaughn St
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 719-7778
(503) 719-7778
Finding a slice of pizza in Portland isn’t as easy as it used to be, but some shops have a full slice case for a quick weekday lunch. Whole grain sourdough pizzas come topped with caciotta al tartufo, piquillo peppers, or schiacciata salami, served alongside thick slabs of focaccia, Italian chop salads, and rye hand pies. Pizza Thief is open for indoor and outdoor seating, as well as takeout.

7. Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar

2572 NW Vaughn St
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 327-8574
(503) 327-8574
Sundays through Thursdays, Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar tops chewy, hand-made noodles with julienned veggies and little nubs of pork coated in Chinese black bean. The noodles are also available vegan, and those uninterested in noodles can find an assortment of fried rice options, including roasted duck and Chinese sausage. Bing Mi is open with limited indoor seating, as well as takeout.

8. Mercato at Caffe Mingo

807 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 226-4646
(503) 226-4646
The casual counterpart to Caffe Mingo, the Mercato lands somewhere between a small Nob Hill trattoria and an Italian gourmet market. Visitors can stop by for lunches of gnocchi Bolognese or saffron risotto, or opt for something lighter, like a hearty Caesar or a bowl of ribollita. Mercato is one of the few lunch spots with a lengthy dessert menu, including tiramisu gelato and lemon-ricotta cake. It’s open for lunch Tuesdays through Fridays, starting at 11 a.m.

9. Fish & Rice

2332 NW Westover Rd
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 954-1270
(503) 954-1270
Tuesdays through Sundays, Northwest Portlanders stroll by this tucked away sushi restaurant, sitting inside a sunny dining room for colorful chirashi and elaborate maki. Beyond the year-round salmon nigiri, sea urchin sashimi, and poke, Fish & Rice also serves a number of interesting vegetarian rolls for those who abstain from meat, as well as seasonal specials like bluefin. It’s open for indoor dining, as well as takeout.

10. The Sudra

28 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(971) 302-6002
(971) 302-6002
Many Portland vegans are already quite familiar with this small Portland chain of Indian-Southwestern food. Visitors looking to grab something quick before heading to the office can grab a kati roll, particularly nice when stuffed with a sweet and spicy Indo-Chinese eggplant. Those who want to linger over a leisurely lunch can get a thali plate, an intricate platter of black-eyed pea korma, red lentil stew, roasted beets, and more. The Sudra is open daily with onsite dining.

11. Wajan

4611 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 206-5916
(503) 206-5916
This tiny Indonesian cafe on East Burnside serves colorful Indonesian rice plates with scoops of savory beef rendang or sweet stir-fried pork belly. The coconut-scented nasi uduk or the curried-jackfruit-and-long-bean-laden nasi campur are both good lunch-sized samplings of several Indonesian dishes, those craving something warm on a cold day may prefer the noodle dish bakmi, or the yellow curry soup kari. Wajan is open six days a week (every day but Tuesday) for takeout or dining on the heated patio.

12. Nong's Khao Man Gai

609 SE Ankeny St C
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 740-2907
(503) 740-2907
It simply wouldn’t feel right to omit Nong’s from this map, a standby for comforting mid-week lunches of impeccably cooked rice, tender chicken, and that citrusy ginger sauce. To switch things up, get the pork rice or peanut sauce chicken instead of the restaurant’s famous khao man gai. It’s open for onsite dining and takeout, both downtown and in Southeast Portland.

13. Poboyz

132 SW 3rd Ave
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 206-7304
(503) 206-7304
When seeking shrimp and grits, jambalaya, or — of course — po’boys, this downtown Portland restaurant is the place to be. Those with time to leisurely lunch should start with an order of fried mac and cheese balls, and finish with a pile of powdered-sugar-doused beignets. It’s open for onsite dining indoors.

14. Bluto's

2838 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
Newly open on Belmont, this Greek spot from the man behind Lardo is quickly heading toward lunch royalty. Every day, the restaurant serves skewers of juicy lamb souvlaki alongside silky hummus and bright tzatziki, with sheets of fresh-baked pita for swiping and stuffing. Visitors can stop by for indoor dining, as well as takeout.

15. Love Belizean

1503 SW Broadway
Portland, OR 97201
(503) 421-5599
(503) 421-5599
The Belizean chicken at this downtown spot is a favorite among Portland State University students, who stop in for plates of saucy chicken thighs, coconut rice, and the restaurant’s unforgettable habanero sauce. On rainy afternoons, it’s best to add on a bowl of coconut curry soup. Vegans can stick around for coconut curry stewed red beans. Love Belizean is open for takeout, delivery, and onsite dining.

16. Khao Moo Dang

3145 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-6838
(503) 206-6838
This Hawthorne Thai restaurant opened with the intention of specializing in its namesake dish, a dome of rice surrounded by crispy pork belly, pork loin, and Chinese sausage. Over time, however, the restaurant has added a number of exciting alternatives, ranging from tom yum filled with egg noodles and pork dumplings to a fried tofu khao soi. It’s open for onsite dining and takeout.

17. Murata Restaurant

200 SW Market St
Portland, OR 97201
(503) 227-0080
(503) 227-0080
For decades, downtown workers have popped into this old-school Japanese restaurant for combination lunches of broiled salmon, tonkatsu, or sashimi, complete with sunomono, steamed rice, and miso soup. On cold days, Murata’s tempura-topped udon is straight-up comfort food. Murata is open for indoor dining and takeout.

18. Rose VL Deli

6424 SE Powell Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 206-4344
(503) 206-4344

This cheery Vietnamese soup spot on Powell is easily worth the hype, with rotating bowls every day but Sunday and Wednesday. On Mondays, visitors might find buoyant pork meatballs floating in a pristine broth; on Thursdays, bowls arrive filled with wontons and char siu pork. It’s hard to go wrong, and each visit can involve thick, stuffed salad rolls and Vietnamese iced coffee. It’s open for indoor dining, delivery, and takeout.

19. Yoshi's Sushi

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd
Portland, OR 97219
(503) 833-2940
(503) 833-2940
In Multnomah Village, Yoshi’s food cart in the French Quarter pod is the must-visit spot for sushi. Chef Yoshi Ikeda pairs gorgeous cuts of seafood with simple, smart sauces and accompaniments — from seared sea scallops with yuzu marmalade to salmon nigiri with ginger miso. Yoshi’s is another standout spot for vegan sushi, including a spicy jackfruit maki with cucumber. It’s open for pre-order via phone, with seating available indoors and out at the food cart pod.

20. Nam Pa

1122 SE Tacoma St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 896-6388
(503) 896-6388
Tucked in the Piknik Park pod, Nam Pa is one of the city’s few spots specializing in Hmong cuisine. When available, the move is to nab the khao poon, a warmly spiced soup with vermicelli noodles, cabbage, chicken, and bamboo shoots — maybe with a side of sriracha fish sauce crackers or fried shallot Brussels sprouts. Otherwise, the cart’s barbecue pork is hard to beat. The cart is open daily, with onsite dining within the pod.

