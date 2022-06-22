 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A lattice-topped marionberry pie sits on a black-and-white striped tablecloth at the outdoor tables at Lauretta Jean’s in Portland, Oregon.
Marionberry pie from Lauretta Jean’s.
Brooke Jackson-Glidden/Eater Portland

Where to Find Worth-the-Drive Marionberry Pie All Over Oregon

Picturesque farm stands, neighborhood bakeries, and rustic cafes selling slices of Oregon’s most famous fruit pie

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Marionberry pie from Lauretta Jean’s.
| Brooke Jackson-Glidden/Eater Portland
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

In the 1940s, Oregon State University agricultural scientist George F. Waldo crossed a Chehalem blackberry and an Olallie berry to create the marionberry, named for the nearby Oregon county. Somewhere between a loganberry and a blackberry, the marionberry has a captivating depth of flavor unlike the average farmers market blackberry, making it one of Oregon’s prized summer treats. Year round, marionberries are spotted on menus around the state: as a jam served with breakfast toast, as a compote swirled within a craggy coffeeshop scone, as a syrup poured over fancy brunch pancakes. However, marionberry pie is one of those high-summer treats locals and tourists fawn over, stopping in roadside country stores and twee bakeries for a slice — or maybe a whole frozen pie to bake when the mood strikes.

Because we haven’t hit peak marionberry season just yet, finding marionberry pie at the usual standbys might not be a given; it’s best to call ahead to make sure there’s a fresh-baked version sitting in the case. However, a number of spots around the state have started baking buttery-crusted, jammy-fruited pies, all made with Oregon berries. For a wider selection of Portland pies, this map should help.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Apple Valley Country Store

2363 Tucker Rd
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-1971
(541) 386-1971
This Odell country store may not have a hot marionberry pie in the case every day, but there is always at least one pie in the freezer, plus marionberry milkshakes, marionberry cream sodas, and marionberry turnovers for a quick morning bite. Each pie is baked with Hood River Valley fruit, cooked down into a rich, luscious filling encased in a blonde shell. Eat a slice alongside a huckleberry milkshake out in the garden next door.

2. Packer Orchards & Bakery

3900 OR-35
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 234-4481
(541) 234-4481
This charming Hood River area farm stand is a reliable spot for all things marionberry: empanadas, jams, and — of course — pie, with jars of filling and frozen pies to take home. The baked pies encase a gooey core of marionberries in a thick, sugar-encrusted shell, with a satisfying tang. Don’t sleep on that marionberry cream empanada, which lands somewhere between a marionberry cream cheese danish and a hand pie.

A hand holds a Packer Orchards pie in front of the fruit trees near Hood River, Oregon.
A personal marionberry pie at Packer Orchards.
Brooke Jackson-Glidden/Eater Portland

3. The Pie Spot

521 NE 24th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 913-5103
(503) 913-5103
This tiny Portland pie cafe specializes in bite-sized pies in flavors like brown butter pecan and chocolate hazelnut. The shop’s marionberry, however, is one of its lone all-season fruit pies, topped with a lightly spiced crumble. The pie crust here is soft with gentle give, cradling a pool of thick marionberry compote. Those looking for something a little larger can order a whole pie for themselves, or opt for a baker’s dozen of marionberry mini-pies. If stopping by for breakfast, grab one of the shop’s breakfast sandwiches as an added treat.

7901 SE Stark St
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 253-1051
(503) 253-1051
An old Portland standby, the Montavilla neighborhood’s Bipartisan Cafe serves its pies with coffee in an eclectic space decorated with American historical memorabilia. The case often has a selection of fun fruit pies — many of them vegan, unlike many pie bakeries in town — including a flaky marionberry with a dense, tangy center. Marionberries often make appearances in other pies in the case, from a high summer peach-marionberry to a marionberry with lemon curd. Call ahead to order a whole pie, or stop in for a slice like a regular.

3402 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 235-3119
(503) 235-3119
Any Portland pie lover is likely well-acquainted with Lauretta Jean’s, easily the city’s best pie shop. Owner Kate McMillen doesn’t settle for frozen fruit for her marionberry pies, so the version at this Southeast Division pie shop is only available when the fruit is in season, bursting with fresh, whole berries with a zing of lemon juice and zest. The fruit is encased in a supremely flaky, nicely golden brown butter crust, which complements the not-too-sweet filling. When the season begins, it will be available for pre-order or by the slice out of the bakery’s pie window.

6923 SE 52nd Ave
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 788-9600
(503) 788-9600
This old-school breakfast cafe in Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood is a sweet spot to stop for a giant omelet and, if you’re lucky, a marionberry scone, with giant fresh berries embedded into its facade. Mehri’s always has some sorts of endearingly lumpy pies and mini-pies in its case; in the summers, marionberry is in common rotation, a stunner with a not-too-sweet filling and a rich, tender crust. Pies are available for pre-order — otherwise, call ahead to make sure there’s a slice in the case.

20650 S Hwy 99W
Amity, OR 97101
(503) 835-0740
(503) 835-0740
Ronald and Jamie Lewis use their third-generation family farm as the supplier for their line of Oregon fruit pies, including the company’s marionberry. At the company’s Amity farm stand, visitors stop by for slices of marionberry pie and marionberry cream pie, a la mode or not, while grabbing a few frozen pies for the road. On days when straight marionberry pie isn’t in stock, you’ll still likely end up eating them: Marionberries appear in the company’s Blue Raeven Berry, Oregon Berry, Razzle Dazzle, and Valleyberry pies. Those set on marionberry can call ahead to place an order.

8. Bountiful Pies

2195 Hyacinth St NE Suite 185
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 551-4297
(503) 551-4297
Hidden away in the Northeast Salem 45th Parallel building, Bountiful Pies bakes whole pies filled with more than two pounds of Oregon fruit. Marionberry pies are available on their own, or as marionberry-peach or marionberry-apple to keep things interesting. The crusts here may even outshine the berries, a butter crust made with Shepherd’s Grain flour for a nice nuttiness. For those intimidated by ordering a whole pie, Bountiful Pies also sells marionberry hand pies for pre-order. Order them all online for pickup.

9. Willamette Valley Pie Co. Farm Retail Store

2994 82nd Ave NE
Salem, OR 97305
(503) 362-8857
(503) 362-8857
The dauntingly large Willamette Valley Pie Company, found in the farmland-abundant outskirts of Salem, churns out marionberry pies for homes across Oregon, supplying grocers around the state. Marionberry and the almond-topped marionberry crunch pies, marionberry cobblers, and marionberry turnovers can be spotted in the pie factory’s retail store, frozen or by-the-slice to eat outside the store. It’s best to call ahead to see what the shop is slicing, but there is always some sort of marionberry treat to find within the country store.

10. Metropol Bakery

2538 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 465-4730
(541) 465-4730
This South Eugene bakery is more often visited for its layer cakes, tall wonders in flavors like raspberry chocolate mousse and orange mocha rum. However, hiding in the corner of the case is the bakery’s marionberry pie, a textbook exceptional pie with a buttery lattice-top crust, dry base, and jammy fruit with a wine-like depth of flavor. Visitors can order it by the slice, or pre-order a whole pie by calling.

A lattice-topped marionberry pie sits on a tile counter of Metropol Bakery in Eugene, Oregon.
Marionberry pie at Metropol Bakery.
Brooke Jackson-Glidden/Eater Portland

11. Punky's Diner

953 Medford Center
Medford, OR 97504
(541) 494-1957
(541) 494-1957
Punky’s Diner is a Medford institution, a nostalgic ‘50s diner with red vinyl booths and giant letters screaming “EAT PIE” across the wall. Take the wall’s advice: As opposed to a more traditional flaky crust, the pies here have a crust almost like a shortbread, absolutely stuffed with fruit. Instead of sticking to a straight marionberry, Punky’s has been known to try out fun combinations, like marion key lime. If the marion Dutch is available, that is the move. Flavors rotate throughout the week, so check the restaurant’s Instagram to see what’s available any given day.

