Where to Find Worth-the-Drive Marionberry Pie All Over Oregon

In the 1940s, Oregon State University agricultural scientist George F. Waldo crossed a Chehalem blackberry and an Olallie berry to create the marionberry, named for the nearby Oregon county. Somewhere between a loganberry and a blackberry, the marionberry has a captivating depth of flavor unlike the average farmers market blackberry, making it one of Oregon’s prized summer treats. Year round, marionberries are spotted on menus around the state: as a jam served with breakfast toast, as a compote swirled within a craggy coffeeshop scone, as a syrup poured over fancy brunch pancakes. However, marionberry pie is one of those high-summer treats locals and tourists fawn over, stopping in roadside country stores and twee bakeries for a slice — or maybe a whole frozen pie to bake when the mood strikes.

Because we haven’t hit peak marionberry season just yet, finding marionberry pie at the usual standbys might not be a given; it’s best to call ahead to make sure there’s a fresh-baked version sitting in the case. However, a number of spots around the state have started baking buttery-crusted, jammy-fruited pies, all made with Oregon berries. For a wider selection of Portland pies, this map should help.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.