Where to Drink and Dine in Historic Montavilla

Share All sharing options for: Where to Drink and Dine in Historic Montavilla

The best restaurants and bars east of Mount Tabor

Where to Drink and Dine in Historic Montavilla

Share All sharing options for: Where to Drink and Dine in Historic Montavilla

Montavilla, a sprawling neighborhood nestled in the eastern shadow of Mount Tabor against 205, is an almost perfectly self-contained Portland oasis, complete with its own first-run movie theater. Locals frequent the neighborhood restaurants and bars, though several better-known gems draw Portlanders from other neighborhoods — the excellent Lebanese Ya Hala, the mixologists’ paradise Vintage Cocktail Lounge, the new-ish destination Lazy Susan, and countless others.

The bulk of bars and restaurants can be found on Stark Street between 76th and 82nd, but this is one neighborhood that connects organically with SE 82nd, aided by Montavilla Park on the east side of the busy arterial. Nearby favorite spots like Coquine aren’t technically in the neighborhood, but are within walking distance.

As usual, this map is organized geographically, not ranked.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.