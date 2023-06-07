 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Cocktail Heatmap: Where to Drink Right Now in Portland

16 Tasty Reasons to Drink and Dine in Lents

Portland’s Most Fabulous LGBTQ Bars That Are Ready for Pride

More in Portland, OR See more maps
A crowd of people walking through a street closed to car traffic where booths are set up.
Multnomah Village’s Multnomah Days street fair.
Janey Wong/Eater Portland

Where to Eat in Charming Multnomah Village

Chimichurri-topped steaks, elaborate sushi rolls, and wood-fired pizza all within walking distance

by Janey Wong
View as Map
Multnomah Village’s Multnomah Days street fair.
| Janey Wong/Eater Portland
by Janey Wong

This charming “village” neighborhood pinpoints its founding in 1909, when it was developed around an Oregon Electric Railway depot. Today, many of the 100-plus-year-old buildings are still intact, with local businesses giving them new purpose. A mere 10-minute drive from downtown Portland, the tranquil neighborhood feels like its own small town while quietly boasting some of the city’s most notable places to eat.

Multnomah Village’s walkable core has several defining characteristics — a converted railroad station-turned-beer destination, one of the city’s undersung food pods, a treasured independent bookstore complete with a shop cat, and a community arts center. Any of the following restaurants and bars would be a worthy pit stop while exploring the area.

Read More

Yalla

Copy Link

This Mediterranean smokehouse from the Sesame Collective restaurant group (Shalom Y’All, Dolly Olive) moved into the neighborhood at the height of the pandemic, in summer 2020. Since then, the team has served dishes like its popular fried chicken with harissa honey, grilled octopus with borlotti beans, and Basque burnt cheesecake. Beat the Sunday scaries with Yalla’s prime rib Sundays, when diners can get their hands on limited quantities of house-smoked prime rib served with horseradish labneh and charred broccolini dressed in pepita chile oil.

7850 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 206-4007
(503) 206-4007

Also featured in:

Level Beer: Level 2 Multnomah Village

Copy Link

The Multnomah Village location of this brewery pours 14 taps of its own beers, plus two taps of guest ciders. Here, visitors down pints of the “anti-Carlson hazy IPA” Tuck All You Like, which offsets fruity notes of pineapple, peach, and guava with a hint of pine, and Let’s Play, a dry-hopped pilsner, while attempting the crush the high score on the taproom’s pinball machines. The taproom doesn’t serve food, but welcomes patrons to bring in food from neighboring businesses.

7840 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

DelToro Steak Truck

Copy Link

This sleeper-hit cart at the French Quarter pod was started in 2021 by Anuar Villa and Sergio Chávez, two friends who share a passion for quality cuts of steak. The pair serve sit-down-restaurant-quality New York and ribeye steaks which glisten with pan sauce (garlic, butter, rosemary), herby chimichurri, or cowboy butter (mustard, jalapeños, red pepper). All steak entrees come with a buttery scoop of mashed potatoes and a choice of side, such as salad, broccolini, and Brussels sprouts.

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 267-6533
(503) 267-6533

Yoshi's Sushi

Copy Link

This standout sushi cart only takes orders via phone and often has long wait times, so plan accordingly. The move is to ask what the current specials are, an important question which will yield stunning rolls like a hamachi roll topped with rhubarb jam or a curry-fried shrimp roll accented with spicy tuna. On Wednesdays, the cart makes tuna belly katsu bowls in limited quantities — it’s a crispy and satisfyingly rich delight worth setting a calendar reminder for.

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 833-2940
(503) 833-2940

Also featured in:

Renner's Grill

Copy Link

Renner’s is a neighborhood institution dating back to 1939, offering a robust menu of burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs alongside ice cold beers and Spanish coffees. Best of all, furry friends of the canine variety are more than welcome — the no-frills watering hole proudly serves a “pup grub” menu with dog-friendly dishes like the Pit Bowl, a medley of chicken, beef, and hot dog, and the Turner and Hooch, which consists of a milk bone biscuit for your dog and a well shot for you.

7819 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 246-9097
(503) 246-9097

Fat City Cafe

Copy Link

Beloved diner Fat City has resided in a building once home to a grocery store and an ice cream parlor since 1976. With nearly every inch of the cafe’s walls plastered with vintage license plates from Oregon to Guam, there’s always something to catch your eye and spark a conversation while waiting for plates bearing three-egg omelets or the Towering Inferno (bacon-and-cheese scramble on top of hashbrowns) to hit your table. Don’t miss the cafe’s giant homemade cinnamon rolls, which are vegan.

7820 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 245-5457
(503) 245-5457

John's Marketplace

Copy Link

Traversing the aisles and peeking into the coolers of this beer and wine emporium, boozehounds will find everything from IPAs and sour beers brewed less than 10 miles away to beers from far-flung corners of the world, like Japanese lagers or Belgian witbiers. John’s has two newer locations, on SE Powell Boulevard and in Beaverton, but the original location — which resides in a converted railroad station, and later, general store — feels special. If shopping works up an appetite, order a Dirty Aardvark cheesesteak and a pint at the in-store bar.

3535 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 244-2617
(503) 244-2617

Zinc Bistro & Bar

Copy Link

This corner bistro and bar situated in the middle of Multnomah Village’s main crossroads does French- and Italian- comfort food, from small plates like polenta cakes with caramelized onions and brown butter and pork-and-beef meatballs with smoked paprika crema to pizzas and pastas including creamy risotto studded with ground lamb and feta and tortellini tossed in lemon pesto with prawns. Portions here skew more European than American, but still leave diners feeling fulfilled, or with room for desserts such as the house-made dark chocolate sorbetto.

7800 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 432-8479
(503) 432-8479

Tastebud

Copy Link

Since 2015, this farmers market stand-turned-restaurant has slid pizzas in and out of its wood-fire oven. Although the restaurant is currently open for takeout only, customers can easily pre-order kale Caesar salads and pizzas like the divisive Dill With It (pepperoni, pickles, mozzarella, parmesan) or the meaty Carnivore (pork sausage, roasted shiitakes, leeks, provolone). Stop by Thursdays through Saturdays for a rotating selection of bread, such as cinnamon babka, cast-iron focaccia, and porridge loaves, and on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to score boiled-then-wood-fire-baked bagels.

7783 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

Also featured in:

Spielman Bagels and Coffee Roasters

Copy Link

Part of a local chain of bagel shops founded by father and son Rick and Raf Spielman, this outpost of Spielman Bagels and Coffee helps Multnomah Village denizens wake up with its espresso drinks and kettle-boiled sourdough bagels. Start with bagel flavor options such as salt and herb, multigrain, pumpernickel, or jalapeno cheddar before customizing with a variety of schmears such as smoked salmon, Tofutti, and avocado; proteins like bacon, vegan egg, or whitefish; and veggies including sprouts and Mama Lil’s Peppers.

7713 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 206-6024
(503) 206-6024

The Village Ice Cream Factory

Copy Link

Inside this colorful ice cream shop, Multnomah Village locals Don and Tracy Webber serve their house-made ice creams in cones, milkshakes, sundaes, or ice cream sandwiches. Here, ice cream hounds will find a rotating cast of flavors, including orange cardamom, dairy- and gluten-free pineapple ice, and Andes creme de menthe. The ice cream factory even makes blue moon, an ice cream flavor rarely seen outside of the Midwest.

7709 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(971) 279-5047
(971) 279-5047

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Yalla

7850 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

This Mediterranean smokehouse from the Sesame Collective restaurant group (Shalom Y’All, Dolly Olive) moved into the neighborhood at the height of the pandemic, in summer 2020. Since then, the team has served dishes like its popular fried chicken with harissa honey, grilled octopus with borlotti beans, and Basque burnt cheesecake. Beat the Sunday scaries with Yalla’s prime rib Sundays, when diners can get their hands on limited quantities of house-smoked prime rib served with horseradish labneh and charred broccolini dressed in pepita chile oil.

7850 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 206-4007
(503) 206-4007

Level Beer: Level 2 Multnomah Village

7840 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

The Multnomah Village location of this brewery pours 14 taps of its own beers, plus two taps of guest ciders. Here, visitors down pints of the “anti-Carlson hazy IPA” Tuck All You Like, which offsets fruity notes of pineapple, peach, and guava with a hint of pine, and Let’s Play, a dry-hopped pilsner, while attempting the crush the high score on the taproom’s pinball machines. The taproom doesn’t serve food, but welcomes patrons to bring in food from neighboring businesses.

7840 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

DelToro Steak Truck

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219

This sleeper-hit cart at the French Quarter pod was started in 2021 by Anuar Villa and Sergio Chávez, two friends who share a passion for quality cuts of steak. The pair serve sit-down-restaurant-quality New York and ribeye steaks which glisten with pan sauce (garlic, butter, rosemary), herby chimichurri, or cowboy butter (mustard, jalapeños, red pepper). All steak entrees come with a buttery scoop of mashed potatoes and a choice of side, such as salad, broccolini, and Brussels sprouts.

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 267-6533
(503) 267-6533

Yoshi's Sushi

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219

This standout sushi cart only takes orders via phone and often has long wait times, so plan accordingly. The move is to ask what the current specials are, an important question which will yield stunning rolls like a hamachi roll topped with rhubarb jam or a curry-fried shrimp roll accented with spicy tuna. On Wednesdays, the cart makes tuna belly katsu bowls in limited quantities — it’s a crispy and satisfyingly rich delight worth setting a calendar reminder for.

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 833-2940
(503) 833-2940

Renner's Grill

7819 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

Renner’s is a neighborhood institution dating back to 1939, offering a robust menu of burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs alongside ice cold beers and Spanish coffees. Best of all, furry friends of the canine variety are more than welcome — the no-frills watering hole proudly serves a “pup grub” menu with dog-friendly dishes like the Pit Bowl, a medley of chicken, beef, and hot dog, and the Turner and Hooch, which consists of a milk bone biscuit for your dog and a well shot for you.

7819 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 246-9097
(503) 246-9097

Fat City Cafe

7820 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

Beloved diner Fat City has resided in a building once home to a grocery store and an ice cream parlor since 1976. With nearly every inch of the cafe’s walls plastered with vintage license plates from Oregon to Guam, there’s always something to catch your eye and spark a conversation while waiting for plates bearing three-egg omelets or the Towering Inferno (bacon-and-cheese scramble on top of hashbrowns) to hit your table. Don’t miss the cafe’s giant homemade cinnamon rolls, which are vegan.

7820 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 245-5457
(503) 245-5457

John's Marketplace

3535 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219

Traversing the aisles and peeking into the coolers of this beer and wine emporium, boozehounds will find everything from IPAs and sour beers brewed less than 10 miles away to beers from far-flung corners of the world, like Japanese lagers or Belgian witbiers. John’s has two newer locations, on SE Powell Boulevard and in Beaverton, but the original location — which resides in a converted railroad station, and later, general store — feels special. If shopping works up an appetite, order a Dirty Aardvark cheesesteak and a pint at the in-store bar.

3535 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 244-2617
(503) 244-2617

Zinc Bistro & Bar

7800 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

This corner bistro and bar situated in the middle of Multnomah Village’s main crossroads does French- and Italian- comfort food, from small plates like polenta cakes with caramelized onions and brown butter and pork-and-beef meatballs with smoked paprika crema to pizzas and pastas including creamy risotto studded with ground lamb and feta and tortellini tossed in lemon pesto with prawns. Portions here skew more European than American, but still leave diners feeling fulfilled, or with room for desserts such as the house-made dark chocolate sorbetto.

7800 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 432-8479
(503) 432-8479

Tastebud

7783 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

Since 2015, this farmers market stand-turned-restaurant has slid pizzas in and out of its wood-fire oven. Although the restaurant is currently open for takeout only, customers can easily pre-order kale Caesar salads and pizzas like the divisive Dill With It (pepperoni, pickles, mozzarella, parmesan) or the meaty Carnivore (pork sausage, roasted shiitakes, leeks, provolone). Stop by Thursdays through Saturdays for a rotating selection of bread, such as cinnamon babka, cast-iron focaccia, and porridge loaves, and on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to score boiled-then-wood-fire-baked bagels.

7783 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

Spielman Bagels and Coffee Roasters

7713 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

Part of a local chain of bagel shops founded by father and son Rick and Raf Spielman, this outpost of Spielman Bagels and Coffee helps Multnomah Village denizens wake up with its espresso drinks and kettle-boiled sourdough bagels. Start with bagel flavor options such as salt and herb, multigrain, pumpernickel, or jalapeno cheddar before customizing with a variety of schmears such as smoked salmon, Tofutti, and avocado; proteins like bacon, vegan egg, or whitefish; and veggies including sprouts and Mama Lil’s Peppers.

7713 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 206-6024
(503) 206-6024

The Village Ice Cream Factory

7709 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

Inside this colorful ice cream shop, Multnomah Village locals Don and Tracy Webber serve their house-made ice creams in cones, milkshakes, sundaes, or ice cream sandwiches. Here, ice cream hounds will find a rotating cast of flavors, including orange cardamom, dairy- and gluten-free pineapple ice, and Andes creme de menthe. The ice cream factory even makes blue moon, an ice cream flavor rarely seen outside of the Midwest.

7709 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(971) 279-5047
(971) 279-5047

Related Maps