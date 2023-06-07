Where to Eat in Charming Multnomah Village

This charming “village” neighborhood pinpoints its founding in 1909, when it was developed around an Oregon Electric Railway depot. Today, many of the 100-plus-year-old buildings are still intact, with local businesses giving them new purpose. A mere 10-minute drive from downtown Portland, the tranquil neighborhood feels like its own small town while quietly boasting some of the city’s most notable places to eat.

Multnomah Village’s walkable core has several defining characteristics — a converted railroad station-turned-beer destination, one of the city’s undersung food pods, a treasured independent bookstore complete with a shop cat, and a community arts center. Any of the following restaurants and bars would be a worthy pit stop while exploring the area.