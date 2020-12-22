 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Smoked salmon atop a crepe garnished with herbs and greens.
A dish from Quaintrelle.
Quaintrelle

Where to Go All-Out on Fancy Portland Dinners for New Year’s Eve 2023

Celebrate with caviar and champagne

by Janey Wong Updated
A dish from Quaintrelle.
| Quaintrelle
by Janey Wong Updated

To close out one year and begin another, restaurants across Portland are going all out with elaborate multi-course menus packed with show-shopping dishes. Find celebratory dinners that include caviar, crab, rib-eye, and more below. Don’t delay in making a reservation — many of these restaurants will become fully booked. For more special occasion spots, this map may help.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Chelo at Lil’ Dame

Eater Portland’s 2023 Chef of the Year Luna Contreras will offer a prix fixe menu over two evenings, December 30 and 31. Teasing her new project La Dámita, the prix fixe costs $88 per person excluding beverages. Look forward to dishes such as crab tostaditas with sunchoke, caviar, and hibiscus jam; duck tamalitos with corn crisps and mole negro; a choice of filet mignon with masa grits or pan-seared scallops with mole blanco; and more. Tables are available via Resy.

5425 Northeast 30th Avenue, OR 97211

Gabbiano's

In 1996, Stanley Tucci released the food film classic Big Night, his directorial debut. To ring in the new year, the team at Killingsworth neighborhood restaurant Gabbiano’s will throw a Big Night-themed bash, a six-course dinner including on-theme timpano and cioppino. The night will start with sparkling wine, plus snacks and more bubbles at midnight. Tickets are sold in pairs, $360 for two — so $180 per person — with an optional $60 wine pairing. Gratuity is included.

5411 Northeast 30th Avenue, OR 97211
(503) 719-4373
(503) 719-4373

OX Restaurant

Those looking for something meaty and indulgent to celebrate the end of 2023 should consider Ox, Portland’s Argentinean-American steakhouse. The dinner is $165 per person for a multi-course meal featuring Ox favorites and seasonal specials. Start the night out with options like an Osetra caviar cone or duck sausage empanadita before moving on to sea scallops, filet mignon, or a rib-eye for two. Finish things up with a choice of desserts. Reservations are available online.

2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
(503) 284-3366
(503) 284-3366

G-Love

The “reverse steakhouse” G-Love is putting its signature emphasis on vegetables on its a la carte New Year’s Eve menu. Here, diners’ final meals of 2023 can be constructed with dishes such as seed-crusted avocado with ahi tuna and caviar, truffled potato gratin, albacore tataki with black garlic barbecue sauce, butternut squash agnolotti, and banana upside-down cake. The restaurant will pour a Champagne tower at midnight. Reservations are available via Resy.

1615 NW 21st Ave (NW Raleigh St.), Portland, OR 97209
(971) 229-1043
(971) 229-1043

St. Jack

This Northwest Portland French restaurant will celebrate the last night of 2023 with a three-course menu, complete with things like Coquille St. Jack, sole, or beef short ribs, with splurge-y supplements like caviar, foie gras, and oysters. Dinner is $150 per person, not including a 22 percent service charge and beverages. Make a reservation on Resy.

1536 NW 23rd Ave (NW Raleigh Street), Portland, OR 97210
(503) 360-1281
(503) 360-1281

Arden Restaurant Portland

For an elegant and wine-filled evening to toast the new year, the Pearl District’s wine bar and restaurant Arden is offering a four-course dinner with seatings on New Year’s Eve and the night before. Courses come with two options, with dishes like crab-caviar-egg and chive tea sandwich or A5 katsu tea sandwich; citrus salad with buddha’s hand-almond salsa or shima-aji crudo with black futsu; ricotta gnocchi with truffles or spaghetti with uni butter; and grilled McFarland Springs trout with apple-potato confit or steak with blue cheese fondue. The prix fixe is $125, excluding a 20 percent service charge. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

417 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 206-6097
(503) 206-6097

Takibi

For New Year’s Eve, this sleek Japanese-Northwestern restaurant will present a tasting menu with dishes such as chicken liver mousse dorayaki, tai kobujime (kombu-cured sea bream), chawanmushi with ikura and truffle, A5 wagyu rib-eye, and anmitsu. The tasting menu is $100 per person with an optional beverage pairing costing $55. Make a reservation on Resy.

404 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 888-5713
(971) 888-5713

Janken

By nature, Janken was made for special occasions with its elegant dining room and penchant for gilding dishes in gold leaf. On New Year’s Eve, the Japanese- and Korean-ish restaurant will have seatings at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m., where visitors can order a la carte items like hot stone wagyu and Peking duck from the dinner menu along with one-night-only specials. Seating prices range from $129 to $149, with the booking fee going toward food and/or beverage, plus a 20 percent service charge. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

250 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 841-6406
(503) 841-6406

The Hoxton, Portland

Revelers will have free rein of the Hoxton’s restaurants and bars, Lovely Rita, Tope, and 2NW5, during this hotel party. With an all-inclusive $75 ticket, guests can enjoy music, passed food throughout the three restaurants, and a hotel-wide midnight Champagne toast. Lovely Rita will have dishes such as smoked duck leg rillette and toasted sesame tartlets, Tope will serve things like camarones tostadas and achiote-braised chicken sopes, and 2NW5’s bites include crab crostini and caviar with blini.

15 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 770-0500
(503) 770-0500

Normandie

A stylish bistro that draws from French cuisine and many others around the globe, Normandie is offering a three-course dinner for the end of the year with options throughout. The meal is $110, and will have supplements like oysters and crab beignets. Reservations can be made via Resy.

1005 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 233-4129
(503) 233-4129

Bar Casa Vale

The inviting Spanish-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant is serving a six-course feast for New Year’s Eve, priced at $120 per person with an optional wine pairing add-on. Chef Kevin Jones has planned a menu including a pintxo platter, grilled radicchio salad, seared black cod served with leek-celeriac soup and jamón Serrano, grilled ribeye with chimichurri and new potatoes, blue cheese and apple salad, and churros served with a pine-scented dipping chocolate. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

215 SE 9th Ave (btw SE Sandy & Ash), Portland, OR 97214
(503) 477-9081
(503) 477-9081

3 Doors Down Cafe

An Italian mainstay in the city for decades, Three Doors Down has expanded its dining options to a large, enclosed patio space just off Hawthorne, and will welcome diners there and indoors for the end-of-year dinner. The three course dinner is $125 plus gratuity and has options for each course — shrimp frisee salad or cauliflower soup with scallop; red wine braised beef, root vegetable, or Parmigiano-Reggiano risotto, or fish fume with seafood or braising greens with root vegetables; and chocolate-malted creme fraiche with pound cake or quince panna cotta. Reservations can be made online or by calling (503) 236-6886.

1429 SE 37th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-6886
(503) 236-6886

Quaintrelle

With executive chef Elijah Rivers at the helm, the worldly fine dining spot Quaintrelle’s new-ish team is preparing a sumptuous nine-course tasting menu for the holiday. The dinner includes caviar, shigoku oysters, king crab, American wagyu, tea sandwiches, and a financier. Tickets for the dinner are $300, with an optional wine pairing for an additional $150. Reservations are available online.

2032 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 200-5787
(503) 200-5787

Bergerac

This year, the cozy French restaurant is offering a three-course dinner with multiple options, with items like layered crab salad and duck confit bonbons, plus lamb shanks with jus or poached salmon with manila clams and bay shrimp, each with porcini potato gratin and seasonal vegetables. It finishes with a number of desserts. Dinner is $100 per person plus 20 percent gratuity, with an optional $40 drink pairing, and reservations can be made online for seatings at 5:30 and 7:45 p.m.

5520 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 777-6399
(503) 777-6399

