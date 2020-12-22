Share All sharing options for: Where to Go All-Out on Fancy Portland Dinners for New Year’s Eve 2023

Share All sharing options for: Where to Go All-Out on Fancy Portland Dinners for New Year’s Eve 2023

To close out one year and begin another, restaurants across Portland are going all out with elaborate multi-course menus packed with show-shopping dishes. Find celebratory dinners that include caviar, crab, rib-eye, and more below. Don’t delay in making a reservation — many of these restaurants will become fully booked. For more special occasion spots, this map may help.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.