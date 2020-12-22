Where to Go All-Out on Fancy Portland Dinners for New Year’s Eve 2021

Somehow, it’s about to be 2022, as bewildering as that is. 2021 seems to have just started, but it also feels a decade long. In any case, it’s definitely time to drink some wine and enjoy a special dinner — we deserve that much for making it through another year.
Last year, New Year’s Eve parties were almost entirely canceled, and restaurants were only providing takeout meals. This year, it’s a mix of takeout dinners, in-house dinners, and actual parties. Whatever level you feel most comfortable with, Portland has it covered with these end-of-year celebrations.
Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.Read More