A slice of brie lies on a plate over drizzled vinegar. It’s topped with crispy, paper-thin slices of bread.
A cheese dish at Maya Lovelace’s Southern feast, Mae
Joshua Chang

Where to Go All-Out on Fancy Portland Dinners for New Year’s Eve 2021

This year, dining rooms have reopened for in-house feasts

by Alex Frane Updated
A cheese dish at Maya Lovelace’s Southern feast, Mae
| Joshua Chang
by Alex Frane Updated

Somehow, it’s about to be 2022, as bewildering as that is. 2021 seems to have just started, but it also feels a decade long. In any case, it’s definitely time to drink some wine and enjoy a special dinner — we deserve that much for making it through another year.

Last year, New Year’s Eve parties were almost entirely canceled, and restaurants were only providing takeout meals. This year, it’s a mix of takeout dinners, in-house dinners, and actual parties. Whatever level you feel most comfortable with, Portland has it covered with these end-of-year celebrations.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Ripe Cooperative

5425 NE 30th Ave
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 841-6968
(503) 841-6968
While Beast, as its initial conception, may have closed in October of 2020 to make way for Ripe Collective, chef Naomi Pomeroy will bring it back for one night to celebrate the arrival of 2022. Seatings are available at either 6 or 9:15 p.m. for groups of 2 or 4 people, with tables inside and outside on the heated patio. The meal is $275 per person and includes food, drinks, and gratuity. Diners can expect some classics like a charcuterie plate with steak tartare and foie gras bon bons, as well as some fun new dishes.

2. Mae

4636 NE 42nd Ave suite A
Portland, OR 97218
(503) 444-7947
(503) 444-7947
That’s right—fans of chef Maya Lovelace’s Southern prix fixe dining experience have a reason to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, as the dinner returns for the first time since this whole pandemic situation started. The feast is a love letter to Southern dining, with stoneground johnnycakes, oysters with strawberry vinegar mignonette and whipped butter, head-on Louisiana shrimp in Cajun sauce espagnole, sorghum-brined pork chops, blue corn and chestnut flour-biscuits, coffee and tea with cookies, and plenty more. Drink options include a wine and spirits pairing ($55) and a non-alcoholic drink pairing ($40). The whole dinner is $175, plus gratuity, and the only seating is at 6 p.m. Reservations are available now online.

3. OX Restaurant

2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97212
(503) 284-3366
(503) 284-3366
Those looking for something meaty and indulgent to celebrate the end of 2021 should consider Ox, Portland’s Argentinean-American steakhouse. The dinner is $150 per person for three courses as well as shared sides like potatoes aligot and Brussels sprouts. Start the night out with options like smoked salmon carpaccio or seared foie gras before moving on to sea scallops, filet mignon, or a 42-ounce ribeye for two. Finish things up with a choice of desserts. Reservations are available online.

4. Andina

1314 NW Glisan St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 228-9535
(503) 228-9535
Celebrated Peruvian restaurant Andina will usher in the new year with a four-course dinner. Diners can select from a variety of options at each course, including vegan selections like Peruvian rice and lentils and vegan shortbread, as well as meatier options like pulpo al olivo (an olive and octopus dish) or game hen with chicory, beets, and salsa verde. Dinner is $115 with an optional $45 champagne flight. Reservations can be made online.

5. Arden Restaurant Portland

417 NW 10th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 206-6097
(503) 206-6097
For an elegant and wine-filled evening to toast the new year, the Pearl District’s wine bar and restaurant Arden is offering a four-course dinner with seatings early and late into the evening. Courses come with a few options, and dinner includes dishes like citrus carpaccio with crispy octopus, truffled risotto with roasted squash, smoked shoyu brisket with sweet potato puree and marinated mushrooms, miso-cured cod with squash curry and clams, and a choice between a s’mores tart or olive oil cake for dessert. The dinner includes a welcome cocktail and, for those dining at the later hours, champagne toast — tickets are $125 for the early seating and $150 for the later one, and reservations are available online.

6. The Hoxton, Portland

15 NW 4th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 770-0500
(503) 770-0500
The Hoxton in Chinatown is hosting two separate New Year’s Eve parties this year. Downstairs, at the elegant lobby and dining room of Lovely Rita, chef Joel Lui-Kwan and his team will serve a prix fixe dinner for $130. The meal includes a seafood tray, radicchio salad, wagyu dumplings, and seared venison, with an optional cocktail and wine pairing for $50. The party also includes live music and a Champagne toast at midnight. Upstairs, at the plant-filled, minimalist cocktail bar Tope, it’s a $50 DJ-fueled dance party with passed appetizers and entrees, plus the midnight Champagne toast. Either way, reservations are available online.

7. Normandie

1005 SE Ankeny St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 233-4129
(503) 233-4129
A stylish bistro that draws from French cuisine and many others around the globe, Normandie is offering a three-course dinner for the end of the year with options throughout. Diners can select dishes like smoked beets, cured scallops, seared king salmon, crispy duck confit, buttermilk semifreddo, and chocolate mousse, and each course has a lot going on with Normandie’s signature and unique blend of worldly influences. The meal is $85, and will have supplements like black truffles and caviar; plus, Normandie will have plenty of à la carte options including oxtail croquettes, crab beignets, cheese boards, and more. Reservations can be made via Resy.

8. 3 Doors Down Cafe

1429 SE 37th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-6886
(503) 236-6886
An Italian mainstay in the city for decades, Three Doors Down has expanded its dining options to a large, enclosed patio space just off Hawthorne, and will welcome diners there and indoors for the end of the year dinner. The three course dinner is $90 and has two options for each course—roasted beets and arugula or radicchio salad, duck confit with ricotta cavatelli and braised kale or butternut squash gnocchi, or grilled New York strip or pan-seared scallops. Reservations can be made online or by calling (503) 236-6886.

9. Quaintrelle

2032 SE Clinton St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 200-5787
(503) 200-5787
At the fabulous new location for the worldly fine dining spot Quaintrelle, chef Ryley Eckersley and his team are preparing an elaborate nine-course tasting menu for the holiday. The dinner includes oysters, crab larb, lobster fried rice, wagyu steak with chanterelles, and a Mont Blanc tart. Tickets for the dinner are $175, with a variety of drink options available as well. The menu and reservations are available online.

10. Bergerac

5520 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 777-6399
(503) 777-6399
While last year Bergerac was only able to offer its New Year’s Eve dinner as takeout, this year the cozy French restaurant is welcoming customers to dine in for the holiday. The three-course dinner has options for multiple courses, with items like wild mushrooms and goat cheese tart, black truffle chicken liver mousse, seared beef filet, seared cod, or roasted mushrooms, each with Duchess potatoes, broccolini, and a jus. It finishes with a number of desserts. Dinner is $90 per person, with an optional $40 drink pairing, and reservations can be made online for seatings at 5:30 and 7:45 p.m.

