South American vegan restaurant Epif offers a number of non-alcoholic drinks.
Mocktails at Epif.
Epif

13 Portland Restaurants and Bars Mixing up Mocktails and Zero-Proof Drinks

Mixed drinks so lively, no one will miss the booze

by Janelle Lassalle and Thom Hilton
It’s no secret Portlanders love to imbibe; after all, Portland was ranked fifth among cities with the most bars per capita. However, for the city’s temporarily or indefinitely sober residents, options at those bars are often limited to seltzer with bitters or something out of a soda gun. The good news: A few restaurants and bars have kept a roster of zero-proof drinks on their menus, including house sodas, kombuchas, sours, and more. Whether you’re the designated driver of the night or have more personal reasons for abstaining, those seeking nonalcoholic cocktails can find plenty of options in Portland. Find a few below.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

The Old Gold

The Old Gold has been slinging burgers and Tillamook cheese fries in the Overlook neighborhood for more than a decade. The cocktail menu is impressive to the point of almost being intimidating — there are six variations on an Old Fashioned — but everything is a sure bet. For sober friends who want to hang out at this friendly watering hole, spicy mocktails like the pineapple-Sichuan peppercorn “mockarita” or the Lady Luck with rosemary syrup and peach bitters do the trick.

2105 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 894-8937
(503) 894-8937

Radio Room

This Alberta Arts District standby in a former service station is the place to get the midcentury vibes going, with vinyl spinning and one of the city’s best patios in warmer weather. Radio Room consistently serves inventive mocktails, like the Tina Louise Nojito, whose standard mint and lime get funky with ginger beer and sesame oil, and the Orange Dream, a vegan orange creamsicle-vibed drink with coconut and pineapple. The more cautious of sober visitors can opt for a nonalcoholic michelada, or a rotating shrub soda.

1101 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 287-2346
(503) 287-2346

Blank Slate

This women-owned Montavilla cocktail bar has many highlights, including Champagne Jell-O shots and fresh baked molasses cookies served alongside a white Russian on the dessert menu. Blank Slate also offers fun and fruity $8 mocktails like the Bring Back Mary Berry, with yuzu, marionberry, and saline; and the Vacation with passionfruit, orgeat, coconut milk, and mint. If you’re lucky, you can catch the pistachio eggnog before it disappears for the season.

7201 NE Glisan St Suite C, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 206-4041
(503) 206-4041

Epif

This vegan South American “Pisco bar” is about so much more than brandy. Visitors can enjoy one of several different nonalcoholic cocktail options here all for under $10. Some options play with spices or botanicals to help cut through the juicy sweetness, like the Bee’s Bonnet, with chamomile tea, coconut milk, and lavender bitters. The Tropic Tonic is a smart option for those who love a tiki bar, combining ginger beer with pineapple and lime.

404 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 254-8680
(971) 254-8680

Takibi

The nonalcoholic drinks at this Northwest 23rd Japanese restaurant, tucked behind Snow Peak, use truly creative techniques to add depth to booze-free drinks. Take, for example, A Haiku #2: Here, bartenders infuse sushi rice water with sencha for a luscious, almost grassy base, paired with Wilderton’s Lustre zero-proof spirit and the sweetness of marionberry jam. Wilderton spirits and various teas appear in a number of nonalcoholic drinks, like the Meadowlark, with Wilderton’s Bittersweet aperitivo and Mizuba chamomile hojicha.

404 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Oven and Shaker

From six-time James Beard-nominated chef Cathy Whims, Oven and Shaker serves wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas made using a decades-old sourdough starter in both Portland and Lake Oswego. Years of trips to Italy yielded a menu dripping with Italian street food and zero proof libations, including several that lean heavily on citrus and house syrups. The house ginger ale, made with the restaurant’s own ginger syrups and fresh lime juice, is a strong pick, though it’s hard to go wrong.

1134 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 241-1600
(503) 241-1600

Fools and Horses

At this dark-hued Northwest Portland cocktail bar, cocktails often incorporate culinary elements, like beets and miso; the nonalcoholic cocktails are no exception. The Pack Mule pairs pineapple with miso horchata and the zing of ginger; La Queria, on the other hand, blends grapefruit and red beet with the creamy nuttiness of orgeat. And on cold days, the house hot cider is worth an order.

226 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 894-8473
(503) 894-8473

The Sudra

The Sudra is known for its bright, colorful Indian menu, which happens to be vegan. Its drinks menu is no different, offering visitors the chance to try distinct nonalcoholic beverages they may not be able to get their hands on elsewhere. The Masala Film pairs mango puree with lime and ginger juice, while the Bandit Queen mimics a mojito with cucumber, lemon, and mint. Other options include a vegan mango lassi made with coconut yogurt, as well as a tangy tamarind limeade. 

28 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 302-6002
(971) 302-6002

Sousòl

The nonalcoholic drinks at this subterranean cocktail bar lean on the ingredients and flavors found throughout the Caribbean, also incorporating Portland-based brands like Wilderton and Smith Teamaker. Drinks use components like spiced banana shrub, cashew orgeat, and ginger-black pepper-lime syrup, with foundations of produce like passionfruit or hibiscus. Owner Gregory Gourdet, who has talked publicly about his sobriety for years, wanted to make sure the nonalcoholic offerings at the bar were as interesting and nuanced as those with booze, and shows.

227 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 702-1142
(503) 702-1142

Multnomah Whiskey Library

This luxurious downtown Portland cocktail lounge is, of course, known for its whiskey selection, but the bar also offers a handful of nonalcoholic beverages, including a few house-made drinks. The Love at Midnight is a tropical number using a base of coconut cream, with pineapple, lime, and orange; for something a little subtler, the Out of the Woods seems to mimic a French 75, using Everleaf’s saffron-hued Forest apéritif and a sparkling nonalcoholic wine.

1124 SW Alder St (at SW 12th Ave), Portland, OR 97205
(503) 954-1381
(503) 954-1381

Abigail Hall

The cocktail bar in the Woodlark Hotel — with flowered wallpaper, a brick fireplace, and a killer cheeseburger — always keeps a handful of elegantly-garnished, intricate mocktails on the menu. Those looking for something faux-spirit forward can opt for a Banana No-Groni with juniper, cinchona bark, and and banana. Alternatively, the Seltzer de Corse blends house-made lavender and rose petal cabernet verjus with Fever Tree tonic. Other drinks range from Cascara fizzes to Sanbitter spritzes.

813 SW Alder St, Portland, OR 97205

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

A former hotspot for the late-night set, Luc Lac has scaled back to closing at 11 p.m. since the pandemic, but the food and drinks are as good as ever. Among enormous bowls of pho and crisp, herby salad rolls are housemade nonalcoholic beverages like the durian horchata with honeydew, pandan, and jasmine rice milk; the Thai tea creamosa with lime leaf syrup and whipped salty coconut cream; and ginger ale with roasted coconut water and passionfruit juice. You’ll also find plenty of standards, like Vietnamese iced coffee and lychee juice.

835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 222-0047
(503) 222-0047

Holy Ghost

Holy Ghost — from the team behind the Old Gold, Paydirt, and Tough Luck — is an agave-loving bar located in the space once known as the Pub at the End of the Universe. Despite its penchant for agave-based drinks and fizzes, Holy Ghost boasts a growing mocktail menu anchored by Lyres’ nonalcoholic spirits. The No Worries Fizz is a machine-shaken highlight, featuring a faux “gin,” cream, egg white, and orange blossom water. The rest of the menu rotates periodically; the menu may include everything from a nonalcoholic margarita riff to a highball variation with grapefruit and rhubarb.

4101 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97202

