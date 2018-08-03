13 Portland Restaurants and Bars Mixing up Mocktails and Zero-Proof Drinks

It’s no secret Portlanders love to imbibe; after all, Portland was ranked fifth among cities with the most bars per capita. However, for the city’s temporarily or indefinitely sober residents, options at those bars are often limited to seltzer with bitters or something out of a soda gun. The good news: A few restaurants and bars have kept a roster of zero-proof drinks on their menus, including house sodas, kombuchas, sours, and more. Whether you’re the designated driver of the night or have more personal reasons for abstaining, those seeking nonalcoholic cocktails can find plenty of options in Portland. Find a few below.

