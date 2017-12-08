 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Crawfish, hotpot, and dumplings from Tasty Corner in downtown Portland.
A spread of dishes from Tasty Corner.
Tasty Corner

Where to Find Christmas Dinner or Brunch in Portland

Full family dinners, Chinese food, and everything in between for dine-in

by Janey Wong Updated
A spread of dishes from Tasty Corner.
| Tasty Corner
by Janey Wong Updated
Every year on December 25, countless Portland restaurants and bars close so food service workers can celebrate at home. Thus, for those who don’t celebrate Christmas — or simply loathe cooking a large-scale holiday meal — options for a nice dine-out dinner are limited. Over the last four years, the landscape of the city has dramatically changed, as dozens of downtown hotel bars and restaurants open for holiday specials have fallen away. Still, many of our favorite restaurants around town are open for regular business or special dinners this year, for those interested in spending Christmas dinner at a restaurant. Find General Tso’s, prime rib, and everything in between using the map below.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Szechuan Garden

This Hillsboro Sichuan restaurant will be open on Christmas Day, with its menu of tangy and saucy mapo tofu, tingly cumin lamb, and tender braised brisket hotpot. For something a little more celebratory, opt for one of the restaurant’s crab dishes, whether it’s served simply with its roe or paired with plenty of chiles.

10625 NE Walker Rd Suit103, Hillsboro, OR 97006
(971) 245-5676
(971) 245-5676

Coq Au Vin

This French country-style farm-to-table restaurant from the team behind Sea Breeze Farm and its Magic Meat Truck will be open this Christmas. Entrees like cassoulet and duck confit with potato-celeriac puree will be on the menu that night, as well as the restaurant’s namesake dish is served with chanterelles, black truffles, and lardons. Reservations are available via Tock.

2376 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210
(206) 427-3396
(206) 427-3396

Gracie's

This stately restaurant within the Hotel Deluxe will be putting out a spread of holiday classics for its Christmas Day grand buffet. The menu will accommodate all dietary needs and reservations are available through OpenTable. Pricing starts at $80 per adult, $30 per child under 12, and infants under two eat free.

729 SW 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 222-2171
(503) 222-2171

Tasty Corner Chinese Restaurant

Likely Portland’s best spot for mapo tofu, this Portland State University-area Chinese restaurant will be open for dine-in and takeout Christmas Day, with plenty of options worthy of a holiday dinner. Noodles here are hand-shaven, and entrees range from smoked duck to crawfish in a hot and spicy sauce. Plus, Tasty Corner has a nice range of Chinese American and Sichuan dishes, to please a wide variety of dinners.

624 SW Hall St, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 954-1835
(503) 954-1835

Jake's Grill

On Christmas Day, you can tuck into holiday brunch at Jake’s, which is featuring herb-crusted prime rib served with a choice of side, seasonal vegetables, horseradish cream, and au jus. The regular menu will also be available — reservations are encouraged.

611 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 220-1850
(503) 220-1850

The Tavern at Heathman

The tavern’s prix fixe menu lists dishes like baked brie with roasted pear and hazelnuts; salad with butternut squash panise, dried cherries, and wild rice; lamb meatballs; prime rib with horseradish jus; lemon sole with caper butter sauce; truffle risotto; au gratin potatoes; and roasted broccoli, plus add-ons including lobster thermidor, eggnog creme brulee, and a holiday beverage pairing. Book a reservation on OpenTable.

1001 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 790-7752
(503) 790-7752

Mayrose

The Duniway’s restaurant Mayrose is offering a three-course Christmas prix fixe menu for the holiday. Meals start with garlic scallops to start, followed by roast beef with purple potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts or seafood paella. For dessert, diners have a choice of eggnog ice cream with cinnamon biscotti or fruitcake bread pudding. Seats are priced at $60 per person.

545 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 412-1800
(503) 412-1800

Morton's The Steakhouse

Share a Christmas dinner for two at the Portland location of this steakhouse chain, which is carving cuts of chateaubriand steak and serving it with roasted shallots, bearnaise sauce, and a choice of two sides. The three-course meal also includes a winter greens salad and a choice of dessert, such as sticky toffee bread pudding or bananas foster cheesecake. The regular menu will also be available — reservations can be made on the restaurant’s website.

213 SW Clay St, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 248-2100
(503) 248-2100

Pacific Standard PDX

This eastside hotel bar and restaurant will keep its barside lamps on through the holidays, serving its regular menu plus a holiday plate with prime rib, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, and a house-made roll. Festive tipples include bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler’s famed spiked eggnog and the Flannel Shirt, a blend of Westward Whiskey, scotch, Ryan’s Apple Cider, allspice dram, and Averna.

100 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 346-2996
(971) 346-2996

CereusPDX

Stop by Cereus on Christmas Day for cocktails and Colombian cuisine. The bar’s holiday menu, available from 3 to 9 p.m., features mushroom and pesto arepas, Peruvian-style ceviche, sancocho de pollo, picada, and arroz con leche.

1465 NE Prescott St suite f, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 894-8125
(503) 894-8125

Master Kong

One of the city’s favorite Chinese restaurants, Master Kong will, in fact, be open on Christmas Day, with its full menu of congee, wonton noodle soup, and hand-filled dumplings and buns. The restaurant is sure to be busy that day, but luckily, Master Kong has a second location on Hawthorne, which will hopefully reduce the crowds at any given location. Large parties are encouraged to call ahead and make a reservation.

8435 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266
(971) 373-8248
(971) 373-8248

Excellent Cuisine

This Southeast Division dim sum spot is a destination for juicy shu mai and plump har gow, and the restaurant will be open on Christmas Day. Christmas brunches of handmade dumplings and buns are a lovely option, but the restaurant also serves fun larger dishes that might be nice for Christmas dinner, like fried crispy squab and salt-and-pepper squid. It’s likely that Excellent Cuisine will be popping on December 25, so visiting during the off hours would probably be a smart idea.

8733 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 946-8830
(503) 946-8830

