Where to Find Christmas Dinner or Brunch in Portland

Every year on December 25, countless Portland restaurants and bars close so food service workers can celebrate at home. Thus, for those who don’t celebrate Christmas — or simply loathe cooking a large-scale holiday meal — options for a nice dine-out dinner are limited. Over the last four years, the landscape of the city has dramatically changed, as dozens of downtown hotel bars and restaurants open for holiday specials have fallen away. Still, many of our favorite restaurants around town are open for regular business or special dinners this year, for those interested in spending Christmas dinner at a restaurant. Find General Tso’s, prime rib, and everything in between using the map below.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.