A cake mousse loaf shaped like a Christmas log rests in the center of a white tablecloth, surrounded by other holiday pastries.
Holiday cakes and pastries from Papa Haydn
Marielle Dezurick/Official

Where to Find Christmas Dinner and Takeout in Portland

Full family dinners, yule logs, and everything in between for takeout or dine-in

by Alex Frane Updated
Holiday cakes and pastries from Papa Haydn
| Marielle Dezurick/Official
by Alex Frane Updated

As unbelievable as it is, considering it feels like we just left 2020, Christmas is almost upon us, and with it, Christmas meals. However, the landscape of the city has dramatically changed — the dozens of hotel bars and restaurants open for the holiday with specials have fallen away, and only a few remain. And despite a return to indoor dining for some, many places choose to remain open only for takeout; others are closing entirely for the holiday. From full prime rib spreads to individual Christmas meals, here’s where to order Christmas dinner (and dessert) takeout in 2021.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Milk Glass Mrkt

2150 N Killingsworth St
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 395-4742
Milk Glass Mrkt specializes in pantry items and ready-made bistro meals like pastas, soups, salads, and sandwiches. For Christmas, the market has all sorts of specials — chocolate babka, buttermilk biscuits, crab dip, holiday mac and cheese, and even eggnog. Everything is available a la carte through the online shop, and orders must be placed by Saturday, December 18 for pickup on Friday, December 24. 

2. Yonder

4636 NE 42nd Ave Suite A
Portland, OR 97218
(503) 444-7947
While some people opt for turkey or duck during the holidays, others are all about the Christmas ham. Luckily, Maya Lovelace’s Southern restaurant Yonder is here to provide a six-person ham feast with plenty of leftovers. “Ham for the Holidays” is $250, with a spiral cut ham covered in a spiced-pineapple-and-whiskey glaze; a dozen par-baked sweet potato rolls; whipped, herbed, and cultured butter; creamed winter greens gratin with preserved lemon; and potato puree with country ham coffee jus. Orders can be placed online for pickup on December 24. 

3. NORR Kitchen

920 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 941-0407
While Norr Kitchen — the studio-turned-takeout-restaurant and catering group — normally focuses on more Italian-American dishes, for the holiday it will offer a full Christmas dinner that serves between six and eight people. There’s a choice between prime rib with red wine au jus or a boneless holiday ham; either way, it comes with multiple sides including beet and goat cheese salad, roasted Brussels, roasted garlic and potato puree, baguette, and Basque cheesecake. The dinner costs $425, with numerous add-ons also available — orders can be placed by calling (503) 941-0407‬ by December 19, with pickup times on Monday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 23. Meals will come with reheating instructions.

4. Elephants Delicatessen

115 NW 22nd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 299-6304
Many a Portlander has turned to the longstanding catering company and deli group Elephants Delicatessen over the years for holiday meals. Elephants makes it easy with its mix of family meals and a la carte options, all of which hew towards traditional offerings like holiday turkey or ham dinners (including for groups or single servings), charcuterie boards, crab cakes, stuffed mushrooms, pies, and more. There are also brunch items including frittatas, quiche, and baked goods for Christmas morning. All orders must be placed online by Sunday, December 12 and pickup times are available on December 23 and December 24  at multiple locations.

5. KEX Portland

100 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97232
(971) 346-2992
The sleek wooden dining room and lobby of KEX Hotel will be open Christmas Day this year, serving its usual Scandinavian fare as well as some Christmas specials. Even those who forgot to make reservations can drop by for items like rosemary-brined ham with chile honey, black truffle grits, kale, and jus. Plus, there are drink specials like an aquavit-spiked Nordic Coffee and Icelandic mulled wine with aquavit. Those wanting to play things safe, though, can make reservations online.

6. RingSide Steakhouse

2165 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 223-1513
Those looking for a prime rib dinner can look to one of the city’s best steakhouses, Ringside. It takes a bit of work, as the prime rib is served pre-seasoned but raw, though each of the sides are fully cooked — mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, bread, and caramel apple pie. The meal serves four and is $239, and of course there are wines to choose from as well. Orders must be placed by Thursday, December 16, and pickup times will be confirmed then for the following week. 

7. Jake's Famous Crawfish

401 SW 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 226-1419
Jake’s is one of those old-school Portland institutions, and this year, it’ll be opening up its dining room for Christmas Eve and Day. However, those who want to host their own dinner at home can opt for the $155 takeout dinner, complete with three pounds of prime rib, mixed greens, mashed potatoes, green beans, and sourdough. The whole deal serves four, and those interest can call to pre-order by December 20.

8. Bullard

813 SW Alder St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 222-1670
Texas meets Portland at Bullard, and the restaurant always pulls out the stops for the holidays. This Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24), diners can pick up a $200 dinner for four: smoked beef ribs with salsa verde, romaine salad with poblano dressing, hominy grits, roasted delicata squash with candied pecans, and banana pudding with Nilla wafers. Dinner boxes can be reserved online.

9. Papa Haydn

5829 SE Milwaukie Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 232-9440
For a romantic holiday dinner, Franco-German restaurant Papa Haydn is offering a $90 meal for two with smoked pork loin, potato gratin with gruyere, bacon Brussels sprouts, roasted cauliflower bisque, and a mixed greens salad. Of course what Papa Haydn is best known for is its array of festive desserts, and this year it will not disappoint: Holiday specials include tarts in flavors like chocolate-banana, caramel-pecan, and the immaculate annual special cranberry-walnut tart. There’s also mousse shooters, cookie boxes, stocking-stuffing pastries, gingerbread cakes, and even buche de noel. Orders can be placed online through December 16, with pickup times on December 23 and 24.

10. Bergerac

5520 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 777-6399
For rich, comforting Christmas meals, no one does it quite like the French, a fact which this family-owned bistro exemplifies. Bergerac’s Christmas dinner will be fully cooked for home heating—priced at $50 per person, the entirely gluten-free menu includes a root vegetable soup to start, followed by duck confit, creamy mushroom sauce, green beans with toasted almonds, potato gratin, and cranberry sauce, with a choice of chocolate-orange pot de creme or gingerbread creme brulee for dessert. Dinners can be picked up between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 24 — orders are placed through Tock.

