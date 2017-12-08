Where to Find Christmas Dinner and Takeout in Portland

As unbelievable as it is, considering it feels like we just left 2020, Christmas is almost upon us, and with it, Christmas meals. However, the landscape of the city has dramatically changed — the dozens of hotel bars and restaurants open for the holiday with specials have fallen away, and only a few remain. And despite a return to indoor dining for some, many places choose to remain open only for takeout; others are closing entirely for the holiday. From full prime rib spreads to individual Christmas meals, here’s where to order Christmas dinner (and dessert) takeout in 2021.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.