A picture of the Columbia River Gorge from Angel’s Rest in Oregon.
A view of the Columbia River Gorge.
Zack Frank / Shutterstock

Where to Grab a Bite After an Oregon Hike

Casual dining options on the way home from a long trek

by Nathan Williams
A view of the Columbia River Gorge.
| Zack Frank / Shutterstock
by Nathan Williams

After enduring months of damp gloom, Portlanders greet each spring with uncommon fervor, and those of us with even the mildest outdoorsy streak head for the trails — at least until floating season arrives a few weeks later. Venturing into the mountains for a weekend hike and looking for a casual bite on the way back a bit more interesting than golden arches drive-through? Look no further than our list here, with convenient hike-pairing suggestions.

Lather on the sunscreen, lace up the boots, and start building that appetite.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Gracie’s Apizza

8737 N Lombard St
Portland, OR 97203
Gracie’s reputation should be familiar to Eater readers, but its far-flung NoPo location near Cathedral Park makes it all too easy to settle for pizza closer to home. A berry-picking stroll on Sauvie Island — or one of the various hikes within nearby Forest Park — becomes the perfect occasion to justify scooting over the St. Johns Bridge to this tiny pizzeria that punches far above its weight. The pleasure of the airy, crisp crust and flavorful fresh ingredients allow the least adorned pies to sing the sweetest; there truly is no improving on the poetic simplicity of the tomato pie. Hungrier hikers can opt for heartier rotating options, including bacon and leeks, mushroom and Manchego, and a typically creative vegan pie choice. Gracie’s will often close early when they’ve served the last of their 70 pies, so call ahead if arriving near the close of advertised hours.

2. Skyline Restaurant

1313 NW Skyline Blvd
Portland, OR 97229
(503) 292-6727
(503) 292-6727
Northwest Portland’s Skyline Tavern may have left us for that great dive bar in the sky, but longtime staple burger joint Skyline Restaurant remains the ideal spot to grab a shake and a snack on the way back from a Coastal Range hike. Eye-popping half-pound burgers are the main attraction, but the vast menu includes mid-century diner classics like Cobb salad, hot dogs, chili, and a tuna melt. Vegetarians can opt for an old-school garden burger or the more contemporary “beyond” burger patty. Ordering one of the two-dozen milkshake flavors — including fresh banana, chocolate-covered cherries, and coconut cream pie — is a must. Skyline is open seven days a week all year long, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

3. East Side Deli on Lombard

4823 N Lombard St
Portland, OR 97203
(503) 247-3354
(503) 247-3354
Despite the slightly confusing name, this westernmost outpost of the East Side Deli mini-chain prioritizes fresh, amply-applied veggies more than most delis. Add a dozen simply-constructed salad choices and field roast hot dogs, and it’s clear why East Side Deli is a favorite among vegetarians and vegans in the Lombard neighborhood. Relax after a stroll through Greenway State Park and eat outside on the covered patio or in the brightly colored indoor dining area on simple metal chairs and stools. Dining in and takeout — including growlers of beer — are available seven days a week until 7 p.m.

4. Pizza Thief

2610 NW Vaughn St
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 719-7778
(503) 719-7778
Forest Park has many access points, but none quite as captivating as the walk under the Northwest Thurman Bridge to the Lower Macleay Park trailhead. Few geographic points epitomize Portland more than this intersection of the lush urban forest (with the famous Witch’s Castle just steps away), the gorgeous historic homes on the hillside, and the busy industrial zone approaching the river. Cap off a Forest Park morning and contemplate this Northwest nexus at the nearby Pizza Thief, one of Rip City’s finest pizza joints (and one that conveniently serves by the slice). The nicely charred sourdough crust has plenty of chew, and both cheese and toppings are applied liberally. Those looking to imbibe can grab a pint or glass of wine from the next-door Bandit Bar.

A slice of pepperoni pizza layered on top of a slice of mushroom pizza on a sheet of wax paper
Pizza Thief
Nathan Williams

5. Bertie Lou's Cafe

8051 SE 17th Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 239-1177
(503) 239-1177
Like nearby Tryon Creek State Natural Area, Bertie Lou’s Cafe may be just a short bike ride from downtown, but it feels like a timeless oasis nestled in the midst of an ever-changing city. The prices might have increased since 1943 when Bertie Lou’s was founded, but the omelets, scrambles, and eggs Benedict will hit the nostalgia buttons as powerfully as they vanquish post-hike hunger. A substantially slimmer lunch menu of sandwiches is served after noon until the café closes around 2:30 p.m. Bertie Lou’s is open seven days a week — tables can be hard to come by on weekend mornings.

6. Thai Fresh

8409 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97266
(503) 774-2186
(503) 774-2186
Tucked just east of I-205, Kelly Butte Natural Area is one of the hidden gems inside Portland city limits, where even beautiful weather days might see only a handful of hikers. Just as overlooked is the nearby Thai Fresh, a modest storefront tucked between a boba shop and a tanning salon. Thai Fresh gives the curry and pad Thai classics smart, small flourishes, but the soups are the main attraction here: highlights include the velvety tom kha with mushrooms and the piquant poh tak bursting with shrimp, scallops, crab, and clams. The lunch menu is substantially streamlined but no less appetizing. Thai Fresh is typically open Monday through Saturday, but the family-run establishment is known to close for weeks at a time for family vacations, so it’s best to call ahead.

7. Jerusalem Cafe

516 SE Chkalov Dr #45
Vancouver, WA 98683
(360) 891-1490
(360) 891-1490
Hikers returning from Table Mountain or other points on the Washington side of the Gorge should pop by the small-but-mighty stretch of restaurants along Southeast Chkalov. Jerusalem Cafe has been serving east Vancouver family recipes of Southwest Asian and Northern African food for more than 20 years, from simple hummus-filled pita and stuffed grape leaves to richly seasoned lamb and chicken platters. The dining room is simple but warm. Takeout is available, but the strip mall housing Jerusalem Cafe does not allow outdoor dining.

8. Don Pedro Taqueria

3522 SE 122nd Ave
Portland, OR 97236
(503) 382-9032
(503) 382-9032
Powell Butte may feature some of the region’s gentler trails — along with spectacular views of Mt. Hood, Mt. St. Helens, and even Mt. Rainier on a clear day — but there’s no reason the lunch on the way back needs to be mild. Don Pedro’s food cart is set up in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree just off of Southeast Powell Boulevard, and its tender, moist meats make it a standout in the crowded taco truck scene. A simple taco plate won’t disappoint, but there’s even more joy to be found in the house specialty mulitas and tortas. The extra-hungry hiker can opt for the tangy wet burrito or carb-packed California burrito. Pre-hike breakfast options include breakfast burritos and huevos rancheros. Don Pedro is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

9. Thai Carnation

24697 SE Stark St
Troutdale, OR 97060
(503) 994-7777
(503) 994-7777
Despite the heartbreaking impact of the 2017 Eagle Creek fire, the waterfall hikes of the Columbia River Gorge remain some of the most beautiful — and popular — hikes in the region. On the way back, pull off I-84 and into quaint Troutdale for Thai Carnation’s harmony of flavors and generous portions, in a relaxed and spacious setting. Keep an eye out for lunch specials like the sweet-sour-savory three flavors halibut or spicy volcano beef. Thai Carnation offers limited outdoor seating on picnic benches as well as takeout seven days per week.

10. Ristorante Di Pompello

177 E Historic Columbia River Hwy
Troutdale, OR 97060
(503) 667-2480
(503) 667-2480
Steep hikes in the Columbia River Gorge call for plenty of carbs afterward, and the conveniently located Ristorante Di Pompello, a stone’s throw from I-84, will not disappoint. The platonic ideal of a red-checkered tablecloth Italian-American restaurant, Pompello balances timeless dishes like chicken piccata and eggplant parm with entrees highlighting the north Pacific’s bounty — including Dungeness crab linguini and halibut encrusted with hazelnuts. For those hiking with a friendly DD, Pompello has a full bar.

A plate of spaghetti with clams, alongside a small Caesar salad, glass of white wine, and plate of bread
Ristorante Di Pompello
Ristorante Di Pompello

11. Sugarpine Drive-In

1208 E Historic Columbia River Hwy
Troutdale, OR 97060
(503) 665-6558
(503) 665-6558
This Troutdale drive-in — an easy pit stop coming back from the Columbia River Gorge — is often packed on summer weekends, and for a good reason: Its miso-caramel-topped sundaes, waffle-iron grilled cheese sandwiches, and toasted nori potato salad are really some of the best post-hike snacks in the area. While it seems like an odd choice for a drive-in, the Sugarpine Salad combines whipped feta and house green goddess with a combination of roasted, pickled, and fresh seasonal vegetables; when paired with a cone of soft-serve drenched in blueberry-lavender sauce, it tastes like straight summer. Eat your lunch at one of the outdoor tables, or walk it down to the banks of the Sandy River nearby.

12. Breakfast in the Hood

38424 Pioneer Blvd #8
Sandy, OR 97055
(503) 563-7665
(503) 563-7665
Longtime Sandy waitress Tina Douglas opened this popular breakfast cart in the foothills of Mt. Hood in 2016, making it an ideal stop either before or after a weekend adventure on the mountain. Savory breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and bowls pack a wallop of flavor and overflow with bacon, fried chicken, and other proteins. Or indulge after a morning hike with a sweet chocolate waffle taco, dipped in rainbow cereal. Dine under a tent on limited outdoor seating, or grab takeout to eat the in car. Breakfast in the Hood typically closes at 2 p.m., but has been known to close earlier (or later) so call ahead.

13. Brady's Brats & Burgers

39333 Proctor Blvd
Sandy, OR 97055
(503) 482-0532
(503) 482-0532
In a rustic mountain diner setting where Agent Dale Cooper would feel at home, Brady’s skips the cherry pie and focuses on a rotating assortment of house-made brats, including chorizo, elk and juniper berries, pork and leek, and a veggie “beyond” brat. Burger lovers won’t be disappointed with this spot’s house-ground patties made with locally sourced beef, piled high with fresh toppings. Find out why Portlanders hiking Mt. Hood find it tough to skip Brady’s on the way back to town. Brady’s is open seven days for indoor dining or takeout — until 8 p.m. on weeknights, 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

A sausage in a roll, topped with sautéed onions and tomatoes, alongside a basket of fries.
Brady’s Brats & Burgers

