23 Portland Restaurants For Outdoor Dining All Spring

Portland has always been proud of its patios, with restaurants and bars across the city sporting outdoor seating year round. During the pandemic, that flexibility has become a lifeline, and even as more and more places open their doors for full capacity indoor dining, the patios, plazas, and sidewalk seating areas remain. Some of them are holdovers from previous, pre-pandemic days. Others are newly constructed spaces where diners can enjoy a meal outdoors. While al fresco dining has always been a popular move in Portland, in 2022, it’s ubiquitous, even when it gets gray and rainy.

Because of that, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of restaurants around town offering a few seats outside where they can sit outside and eat something delicious, often along sidewalks or into the now-emptied parking areas. However, the ones on this map these offer an extra level of comfort to ward off the poor weather. This map focuses primarily on restaurants offering outdoor dining — those looking for bars, rooftops, picnic options, and food cart pods can find all of that at Eater Portland’s Guide to Eating Outside.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.