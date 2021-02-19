 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Three people sit at a table lined with blue-and-seafoam-green partitions, next to the door of Oma’s Hideaway.
One of the outdoor dining booths at Oma’s Hideaway. Oma’s offers both individual dining pods, blocked off with partitions, and a larger back patio for outdoor seating.
Molly J. Smith / EPDX

23 Portland Restaurants For Outdoor Dining All Spring

From patios to individual cabanas, here’s where to eat and drink al fresco

by Alex Frane
One of the outdoor dining booths at Oma’s Hideaway. Oma’s offers both individual dining pods, blocked off with partitions, and a larger back patio for outdoor seating.
| Molly J. Smith / EPDX
by Alex Frane

Portland has always been proud of its patios, with restaurants and bars across the city sporting outdoor seating year round. During the pandemic, that flexibility has become a lifeline, and even as more and more places open their doors for full capacity indoor dining, the patios, plazas, and sidewalk seating areas remain. Some of them are holdovers from previous, pre-pandemic days. Others are newly constructed spaces where diners can enjoy a meal outdoors. While al fresco dining has always been a popular move in Portland, in 2022, it’s ubiquitous, even when it gets gray and rainy.

Because of that, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of restaurants around town offering a few seats outside where they can sit outside and eat something delicious, often along sidewalks or into the now-emptied parking areas. However, the ones on this map these offer an extra level of comfort to ward off the poor weather. This map focuses primarily on restaurants offering outdoor dining — those looking for bars, rooftops, picnic options, and food cart pods can find all of that at Eater Portland’s Guide to Eating Outside.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. BGs Food Cartel

4250 SW Rose Biggi Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 605-9163
(503) 605-9163
Beaverton’s sprawling food cart pod is one of the culinary hotspots in Beaverton, with various vendors serving things like po’boys, barbecue, and vegan fried chicken sandwiches. On nice days, the string-light-lit outdoor space is cozy and spacious, while rainy and gray days are best suited to the covered patio with its large heat lamps.

2. Gabagool

7955 N Lombard St
Portland, OR 97203
(503) 894-9096
(503) 894-9096
One of the city’s top Italian restaurants for its heaping bowls of silky noodles and crispy polenta dishes, Gabagool offers takeout and has returned to indoor dining. But those wanting to remain outdoors have a few options: There’s the covered patio area with bench seating and free-standing tables, and there’s a few free-standing tables out on the sidewalk with umbrellas. When the sun beats down on warmer days it’s best to go for the covered patio, but on more temperate evenings there are plenty of choices.

3. Yalla

7850 SW Capitol Hwy
Portland, OR 97219
(503) 206-4007
(503) 206-4007
One branch of the Sesame Collective restaurant group, Multnomah Village’s Yalla features a menu of Mediterranean dishes like meze platters, pastrami, kebabs, and a pretty excellent fried chicken with harissa honey and pickled cauliflower. Opening in the summer of 2020 meant patio seating was essentially required, so the team went all out. In front, diners can find individual picnic pods, covered and partially walled, complete with cherry-red bussing trays. In back, a covered wooden deck with heat lamps and white metal seating provides for small groups. 

4. The Fireside

801 NW 23rd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 477-9505
(503) 477-9505
A charming gastropub serving tavern staples like a smash burger, fried chicken sandwich, and pasta dishes alongside spirit-forward cocktails on the bustling NW 23rd Avenue, Fireside went all out with its COVID-era patio. The elaborate wooden seating area stretches halfway up the block, fully ventilated at the back but covered and lined with heaters to protect diners as they enjoy a fire-roasted brownie or whiskey drink. 

5. Ringside Steakhouse

2165 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 223-1513
(503) 223-1513
Part of the appeal of this long-celebrated steakhouse is its moody, old-school interiors, with its table-side lamps and fireplaces. But as a pandemic necessity, Ringside decided to design its own outdoor dining space, and it’s a beauty. Tables draped in the same white tablecloths as the inside fill the secluded, tree-lined space, covered and accompanied by heat lamps. The restaurant takes reservations for dinners of dry-aged steaks and James Beard’s favorite onion rings.

6. G-Love New American Kitchen

1615 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(971) 229-1043
(971) 229-1043
Portland’s eclectic vegetable-centric restaurant, G-Love, has put its ample front patio space to good use ever since the pandemic allowed. Like the dining room, the patio is bright and minimalist, with the white tables providing a stark contrast to G-Love’s vivid culinary creations and colorfully garnished mixed drinks. For the rainy weather the patio is still covered (with white tents, naturally), heated, and lighted.

7. The Star

1309 NW Hoyt St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 300-7827
(503) 300-7827
One of the few dedicated deep-dish pizzerias in town, the sprawling Star in the Pearl has a spacious but cozy patio out front. A number of tables —including some standing room cocktail tables — are warmed by numerous heat lamps, while a roof keeps the rain out. It’s best enjoyed with a hot and cheesy deep dish pizza and a glass or two of red wine to drive off the last of the gray skies.

Guests in masks sit on an industrial patio with a roof and heat lamps
Outdoor dining at the Star
The Star/Official

8. Eem - Thai BBQ & Cocktails

3808 N Williams Ave st 127
Portland, OR 97227
(971) 295-1645
(971) 295-1645
The fabulous Thai barbecue restaurant Eem has gone through a number of pivots during the pandemic, offering everything from family meals for takeout to delivering cocktails. For outdoor dining it offers a number of booths made of wood and corrugate plastic for solo diners and small groups. Each has individual fire pits, allowing visitors to stay warm while enjoying items like the brisket burnt ends in white curry and wild and flowery cocktails.

9. Normandie

1005 SE Ankeny St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 233-4129
(503) 233-4129
Bretonic seafood restaurant Normandie has accepted vaccinated diners inside for a while now, but those who still feel more safe dining al fresco will be comfortable on the erected wooden sidewalk patio. It’s now fully enclosed, save for one side, and decorated with assorted plants. Tables are heated by individual gas heaters, so even when the skies are gray and full of rain, it’s still a pleasant environment to enjoy some savory cocktails and charred octopus or gochujang pork lettuce wraps.

10. Double Dragon

1235 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 230-8340
(503) 230-8340
SE Division cocktail bar and restaurant Double Dragon has always had a nice patio. However, during the pandemic, the team has poured time, money, and effort into bolstering the sprawling sidewalk patio, adding roofs, low fences, heat lamps, and umbrellas for shade. Order a couple of the bar’s tropical cocktails and a thick pork belly or tofu sandwich, and help usher in spring.

11. Verdigris

1465 NE Prescott St suite f
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 894-8125
(503) 894-8125
Chef Johnny Nunn has moved his cozy French restaurant up the street to his more casual cafe space, Daisy. On the covered, paved patio diners can find the same high quality three-course meals (and a la carte options), plus wine, beer, and cocktails. A cover keeps the sun out of diners’ faces while heaters keep things warm when temperatures dip. It’s a great spot to hit for happy hour when visitors can find $1 oysters and discounted wine and cocktails.

12. Quaintrelle

2032 SE Clinton St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 200-5787
(503) 200-5787
The elegant, local-obsessed fine dining restaurant Quaintrelle sports a back patio that’s nearly as stunning as its interior. Fully secluded from the street and surrounded by bamboo and other plants, it offers a charming respite where diners can dig into colorful plates of decoratively prepared scallops and herb-laden vegetable dishes. In hot weather, the warehouse-style glass doors at the entrance to the patio are brought up, creating a seamless passage from the interior out to the patio, so those sitting at the bar can have a refreshing breeze from outside while still staying shaded.

13. Mirisata

2420 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 233-4675
(503) 233-4675
Vegan, worker-owned Sri Lankan restaurant Mirisata serves colorful dishes of aromatic, herb-laden dhal, curry, fried rice, and sambol alongside roti and fritters. All of it is transportive to warmer climes, especially under the covered, heated wooden patio out front on Belmont.

14. DarSalam

2921 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-6148
(503) 206-6148
This Alberta Iraqi restaurant is home to both a front and back patio, the building flanked by eye-catching a-frames under which diners devour lamb khema or crispy, doughnut-shaped falafel. On chillier, rainier days, it’s best to warm up with a cup of tea; on warmer days, snack on meze in the sunshine.

15. Gabbiano's

5411 NE 30th Ave
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 719-4373
(503) 719-4373
The classic East Coast Italian-style restaurant Gabbiano’s moved into the space formerly home to Yakuza, which included taking over the spacious back patio. The exterior matches the interior with its red-and-white-checkered tables, red wooden patio roofing, and vintage wooden chairs. With a plate of chicken parmesan or the crab and squid ink “girlfriend pasta,” and a glass of Tuscan wine, the day’s troubles will seem a world away. 

16. Flying Fish Company

3004 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 806-6747
(971) 806-6747
Lyf Gildersleeve’s sustainable fish market and restaurant Flying Fish Co. has built a charming little patio where diners can enjoy the seafood and wine of the market in relative comfort. Short, bright-toned hardwood walls, blue umbrellas, and bamboo offer protection from the rain, while heaters keep things warm. Recently, it upgraded the space with Chef Shack, a food cart serving guest chef specials and hosting live music.

17. Oma's Hideaway

3131 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202
(971) 754-4923
(971) 754-4923
From the team behind Gado Gado, Oma’s Hideaway has opened its spacious back patio for dining, arrayed with umbrella-shaded tables and heaters; toward the front, diners can sit in partitioned outdoor dining “booths” along the perimeter of the restaurant, festooned by brilliantly patterned tablecloths. In either space, diners can feast on the Malaysian and Chinese cooking, as well as an exceptional cheeseburger served with crinkle fries.

A person in overalls drops off a plate of food at a table outside Oma’s Hideaway
Brittnee Kumre drops off food to Mickayla Dundeas, center, and Michaila Grant, left, at Oma’s Hideaway.
Molly J. Smith / EPDX

18. Laurelhurst Market

3155 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-3097
(503) 206-3097
One of the earlier restaurants to convert to outdoor dining, lauded steakhouse and butcher counter Laurelhurst Market fully renovated its parking lot. Now, it has a sprawling wooden patio with tented tables in the summer and a full cover in the colder months, and offers table service to enjoy its high-quality steak dinners, cocktails, and wine.

19. Tacovore

3707 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97212
(503) 719-4898
(503) 719-4898
The popular taqueria on NE Fremont offers two kinds of winterized outdoor seating: the spacious tent out back offers full cover and heat, along with picnic tables for dining, while the covered wooden patio in front offers more stylish seating, also partially enclosed and heated. At both, diners can enjoy plates of tacos and enough margaritas to drive away the chill. 

20. Gado Gado

1801 NE Cesar E Chavez Blvd
Portland, OR 97212
(503) 206-8778
(503) 206-8778
Gado Gado was quick to set up outside dining on its parking lot in Hollywood after COVID-19 struck, and even after facing numerous crises including break-ins and snow storms, it’s still going strong. Plant-filled, covered, and heated with standing heat lanterns, it’s a lovely and cozy place to dine on the restaurant’s signature Indonesian and Chinese curries, dumplings, and salads.

21. Wajan

4611 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 206-5916
(503) 206-5916
This Burnside Indonesian cafe has extensive outdoor seating surrounding the restaurant, where visitors dip spoons into bubur ayam, a turmeric-scented rice porridge, or sayur nangka, a curried jackfruit soup. Lined with plants, the patio is warmed by heaters on cold days and breezy on hot days — with a few tables in the sun for those who wish to bask.

22. Bang Bang

4727 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 287-3846
(503) 287-3846
Thai drinking spot Bang Bang took over its nearby parking lot in the summer of 2020, with the owners building a stylish wooden planter system for walls and adding covers for inclement weather. On nicer days, the entire area is filled with seating so that diners can enjoy the rice bowls, Old Fashioneds, and crispy, shallot-coated chicken wings.

23. Valley Public House

12960 SE 162nd Ave
Happy Valley, OR 97086
(971) 271-2099
(971) 271-2099
A new food hall in nearby Happy Valley, Valley Public House offers thick square slabs of Ranch pizza and enchiladas and moles from Tamale Boy. The bar keeps a slate of beverages on tap, from beers to cocktails to kombuchas, with two outdoor patios — one family-friendly and another 21+ — sporting stone fireplaces and cushioned chairs. Order takeout food from any of the businesses, grab a few drinks, and nab one of the outdoor seats for dinner or weekend brunch.

