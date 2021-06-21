 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

17 Date-Worthy Restaurants in Portland Actually Open on Mondays

12 Exceptional Breweries in Vancouver, Washington and Beyond

Where to Eat on Thanksgiving Day in Portland

More in Portland, OR See more maps
A bowl of fresh oysters at Canard.
Oysters on the half-shell at Canard. Currently, Canard’s oysters come with a chile fish sauce mignonette and yuzu salt.
David Reamer

Where to Find Oysters on the Half Shell in Portland

Freshly shucked bivalves around town, served with everything from nuoc cham to tropical shandy granita

by Krista Garcia Updated
View as Map
Oysters on the half-shell at Canard. Currently, Canard’s oysters come with a chile fish sauce mignonette and yuzu salt.
| David Reamer
by Krista Garcia Updated

“Whether it’s Hama Hamas harvested from the Puget Sound or Belons imported from France, there’s nothing like a spread of freshly shucked oysters on a bed of ice. And in the Pacific Northwest, a few miles from places like Willapa Bay and Nevor Shellfish, finding fresh ones isn’t a particularly challenging feat. Some are served in a purist manner to let the merroir shine through, while many are presented with the classic accoutrements, mignonette, a combo of red wine vinegar infused with minced shallots, and grated horseradish for bite. Others take more creative license with added herbs and oils, while forgoing the store-bought Tabasco for house-made hot sauces.

It’s a safe bet that many of the restaurants featured on our seafood map will also serve oysters in some form, but this map exclusively features oysters on the half shell, which aren’t exclusively served at seafood specialists. If you’re in search of raw fish, check out our sushi map, and for fried fish, our fish and chips map is a good option.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More

Interurban

Copy Link

Sitting out on the patio at Interurban, it’s easy to kill a few hours over whiskey cocktails and a pile of curly fries. However, not many know that Interurban is also a nice spot to knock back oysters, served with cocktail-themed granitas, lemon, and hot sauce. The current menu pairs Hama Hamas with a tropical shandy granita, plus the customary green chile hot sauce. Interurban is open for dine-in indoors and out.

4057 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 284-6669
(503) 284-6669

Also featured in:

Eat: An Oyster Bar

Copy Link

Eat, an oyster bar along North Williams, has a menu that nods to New Orleans, and is a bonanza for everything bivalve: baked oysters, fried oysters (a la carte or stuffed into po boys), oyster shooters, and of course, oysters on the half shell, served with classic grated horseradish and mignonette. The fun, though, is livening up the seafood by trying out the handful of fermented hot sauces, made from locally grown chiles.

3808 N Williams Ave #122, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 281-1222
(503) 281-1222

Also featured in:

Cabezon Restaurant

Copy Link

This Rose City Park seafood restaurant is a steal: Oysters here are often $2 a pop, served with Champagne mignonette, are little gems that always hit the table fresh. They’re a strong starter ahead of the restaurant’s cioppino or striped bass.

5200 NE Sacramento St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 284-6617
(503) 284-6617

Also featured in:

Phuket Cafe

Copy Link

This stylish Northwest Portland restaurant often turns heads for dishes like Thai paella with manila clams or albacore with peanut brittle and mint, but the restaurant’s simple oysters on the half shell are a worthy beginning to any meal here: Oysters arrive with a chile-laden nam jim and fried shallots, for a bracing beginning to any meal. They’re available by the dozen and half-dozen.

1818 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 781-2997
(503) 781-2997

Also featured in:

Canard

Copy Link

When dining rooms were closed, lower Burnside favorite, Canard, served elaborate seafood towers during an outdoor weekend brunch. The menu has since reverted back to dinner only, but the oysters on the half shell remain. The fresh shellfish are served with a chile fish sauce mignonette and yuzu salt for a subtly spicy, briny twist on a classic. Oysters also appear on the menu at the Oregon City location, more simply adorned with house-made hot sauce and lemon.

734 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 279-2356
(971) 279-2356

Also featured in:

Flying Fish Company LLC

Copy Link

This restaurant and market is the spot for sampling fresh oysters from both coasts, shucked by knowledgeable staff, including owner Lyf Gildeersleeve. The selection is heavily weighted to Pacific Northwest varieties like Kokus from Washington or Kusshi from British Columbia, though there are often specimens from Maine, as well. While they’re not always on the menu, Flying Fish is also one of the few places where diners can get a taste of hyper-local Netarts oysters from Oregon. All oysters come with mignonette and lemon.

3004 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 806-6747
(971) 806-6747

Also featured in:

Dan & Louis Oyster Bar

Copy Link

Considering this Portland institution has been shucking oysters near the waterfront since 1907, it’s fair to say they know what they’re doing. The family-owned landmark is an ideal spot for sampling oysters, often from Washington state like the sweet and tiny Kumamotos and meaty Hammersleys. Oysters are also available in baked preparations like classic oysters Rockefeller and the oyster stew in a milky broth. As an added bonus, oysters are happy hour-priced all day Mondays.

208 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 227-5906
(503) 227-5906

Also featured in:

Normandie

Copy Link

In addition to the creative French-inflected menu, this Buckman bistro also offers Pacific Northwest oysters served with lemon wedges, and instead of the usual accoutrements, offers two icy granitas: one spiked with horseradish, the other incorporating lime leaf and green apple. Oysters are also available broiled, with ’nduja XO butter and tobiko.

1005 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 233-4129
(503) 233-4129

Also featured in:

Lazy Susan

Copy Link

Diners at Montavilla’s Lazy Susan kick off a spread of charcoal-grilled steaks, jerk chicken, and coal-roasted honeynut squash with a half-dozen oysters on a bed of ice, served simply with lemon wedges and hot sauce. From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, oysters are $1 each — a special that’s becoming a rarity in Portland.

7937 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97215
(971) 420-8913
(971) 420-8913

Also featured in:

Southpark Seafood

Copy Link

Downtown’s Southpark prides itself on local, sustainable seafood, which extends to the briny Pacific Northwestern oysters included in the chilled seafood feast, nestled alongside Dungeness crab meat, salmon poke, and wild jumbo shrimp. Oysters on the half shell are also available with horseradish and mignonette, anytime or part of the happy hour for a reduced price.

901 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 326-1300
(503) 326-1300

Also featured in:

Jacqueline

Copy Link

Jacqueline may be one of the city’s most popular spots for oysters, thanks to its methodical selection of fresh seasonal bivalves, array of interesting hot sauces, and $1 oyster happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The oysters on offer vary, sourced from places like Hama Hama Oyster Co., Netarts Bay Oyster Company, and Baywater Sweets; offerings are always local to the Pacific Northwest, however, and are served they day they’re harvested.

2039 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 327-8637
(503) 327-8637

Also featured in:

Quaintrelle

Copy Link

Oyster preparations at this Southeast Clinton restaurant are often aesthetically beautiful and intricate, whether they’re dotted with trout roe or watermelon granita. A recent preparation complemented the oysters with nuoc cham, sour plum, and yuzu sake granita, available on their own or in a tasting menu.

2032 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 200-5787
(503) 200-5787

Also featured in:

Street Disco

Copy Link

This brand-new Foster-Powell restaurant hit the ground running, serving dishes like albacore tuna tartare and grilled chicken hearts with cherry mostarda. The oysters hew far simpler here, joined by a bottle of house hot sauce and lemon; varieties rotate, of course, with eye-droppers for the hot sauce to apply judiciously.

4144A SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR 97206

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Interurban

4057 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Sitting out on the patio at Interurban, it’s easy to kill a few hours over whiskey cocktails and a pile of curly fries. However, not many know that Interurban is also a nice spot to knock back oysters, served with cocktail-themed granitas, lemon, and hot sauce. The current menu pairs Hama Hamas with a tropical shandy granita, plus the customary green chile hot sauce. Interurban is open for dine-in indoors and out.

4057 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 284-6669
(503) 284-6669

Eat: An Oyster Bar

3808 N Williams Ave #122, Portland, OR 97227

Eat, an oyster bar along North Williams, has a menu that nods to New Orleans, and is a bonanza for everything bivalve: baked oysters, fried oysters (a la carte or stuffed into po boys), oyster shooters, and of course, oysters on the half shell, served with classic grated horseradish and mignonette. The fun, though, is livening up the seafood by trying out the handful of fermented hot sauces, made from locally grown chiles.

3808 N Williams Ave #122, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 281-1222
(503) 281-1222

Cabezon Restaurant

5200 NE Sacramento St, Portland, OR 97213

This Rose City Park seafood restaurant is a steal: Oysters here are often $2 a pop, served with Champagne mignonette, are little gems that always hit the table fresh. They’re a strong starter ahead of the restaurant’s cioppino or striped bass.

5200 NE Sacramento St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 284-6617
(503) 284-6617

Phuket Cafe

1818 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210

This stylish Northwest Portland restaurant often turns heads for dishes like Thai paella with manila clams or albacore with peanut brittle and mint, but the restaurant’s simple oysters on the half shell are a worthy beginning to any meal here: Oysters arrive with a chile-laden nam jim and fried shallots, for a bracing beginning to any meal. They’re available by the dozen and half-dozen.

1818 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 781-2997
(503) 781-2997

Canard

734 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

When dining rooms were closed, lower Burnside favorite, Canard, served elaborate seafood towers during an outdoor weekend brunch. The menu has since reverted back to dinner only, but the oysters on the half shell remain. The fresh shellfish are served with a chile fish sauce mignonette and yuzu salt for a subtly spicy, briny twist on a classic. Oysters also appear on the menu at the Oregon City location, more simply adorned with house-made hot sauce and lemon.

734 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 279-2356
(971) 279-2356

Flying Fish Company LLC

3004 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

This restaurant and market is the spot for sampling fresh oysters from both coasts, shucked by knowledgeable staff, including owner Lyf Gildeersleeve. The selection is heavily weighted to Pacific Northwest varieties like Kokus from Washington or Kusshi from British Columbia, though there are often specimens from Maine, as well. While they’re not always on the menu, Flying Fish is also one of the few places where diners can get a taste of hyper-local Netarts oysters from Oregon. All oysters come with mignonette and lemon.

3004 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 806-6747
(971) 806-6747

Dan & Louis Oyster Bar

208 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97204

Considering this Portland institution has been shucking oysters near the waterfront since 1907, it’s fair to say they know what they’re doing. The family-owned landmark is an ideal spot for sampling oysters, often from Washington state like the sweet and tiny Kumamotos and meaty Hammersleys. Oysters are also available in baked preparations like classic oysters Rockefeller and the oyster stew in a milky broth. As an added bonus, oysters are happy hour-priced all day Mondays.

208 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 227-5906
(503) 227-5906

Normandie

1005 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214

In addition to the creative French-inflected menu, this Buckman bistro also offers Pacific Northwest oysters served with lemon wedges, and instead of the usual accoutrements, offers two icy granitas: one spiked with horseradish, the other incorporating lime leaf and green apple. Oysters are also available broiled, with ’nduja XO butter and tobiko.

1005 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 233-4129
(503) 233-4129

Lazy Susan

7937 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97215

Diners at Montavilla’s Lazy Susan kick off a spread of charcoal-grilled steaks, jerk chicken, and coal-roasted honeynut squash with a half-dozen oysters on a bed of ice, served simply with lemon wedges and hot sauce. From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, oysters are $1 each — a special that’s becoming a rarity in Portland.

7937 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97215
(971) 420-8913
(971) 420-8913

Southpark Seafood

901 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR 97205

Downtown’s Southpark prides itself on local, sustainable seafood, which extends to the briny Pacific Northwestern oysters included in the chilled seafood feast, nestled alongside Dungeness crab meat, salmon poke, and wild jumbo shrimp. Oysters on the half shell are also available with horseradish and mignonette, anytime or part of the happy hour for a reduced price.

901 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 326-1300
(503) 326-1300

Jacqueline

2039 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202

Jacqueline may be one of the city’s most popular spots for oysters, thanks to its methodical selection of fresh seasonal bivalves, array of interesting hot sauces, and $1 oyster happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The oysters on offer vary, sourced from places like Hama Hama Oyster Co., Netarts Bay Oyster Company, and Baywater Sweets; offerings are always local to the Pacific Northwest, however, and are served they day they’re harvested.

2039 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 327-8637
(503) 327-8637

Quaintrelle

2032 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202

Oyster preparations at this Southeast Clinton restaurant are often aesthetically beautiful and intricate, whether they’re dotted with trout roe or watermelon granita. A recent preparation complemented the oysters with nuoc cham, sour plum, and yuzu sake granita, available on their own or in a tasting menu.

2032 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 200-5787
(503) 200-5787

Street Disco

4144A SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR 97206

This brand-new Foster-Powell restaurant hit the ground running, serving dishes like albacore tuna tartare and grilled chicken hearts with cherry mostarda. The oysters hew far simpler here, joined by a bottle of house hot sauce and lemon; varieties rotate, of course, with eye-droppers for the hot sauce to apply judiciously.

4144A SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR 97206

Related Maps