Where to Find Oysters on the Half Shell in Portland

“Whether it’s Hama Hamas harvested from the Puget Sound or Belons imported from France, there’s nothing like a spread of freshly shucked oysters on a bed of ice. And in the Pacific Northwest, a few miles from places like Willapa Bay and Nevor Shellfish, finding fresh ones isn’t a particularly challenging feat. Some are served in a purist manner to let the merroir shine through, while many are presented with the classic accoutrements, mignonette, a combo of red wine vinegar infused with minced shallots, and grated horseradish for bite. Others take more creative license with added herbs and oils, while forgoing the store-bought Tabasco for house-made hot sauces.

It’s a safe bet that many of the restaurants featured on our seafood map will also serve oysters in some form, but this map exclusively features oysters on the half shell, which aren’t exclusively served at seafood specialists. If you’re in search of raw fish, check out our sushi map, and for fried fish, our fish and chips map is a good option.

