Where to Find Jaw-Dropping Peruvian Food in Portland and Beyond

16 Delectable Dumpling Destinations in Portland and Beyond

Where to Drink and Dine in Historic Montavilla

A pair of chopsticks hold up a tangle of noodles above a bowl of pho, with pieces of tripe and meatballs floating among chopped cilantro and basil
Bowl of pho at Pho Oregon.
Nick Woo/Eater Portland

Where to Find Steamy Bowls of Pho in Portland

Beefy bowls of dac biet and vegan versions made by Buddhist nuns

by Krista Garcia and Katrina Yentch Updated
Bowl of pho at Pho Oregon.
| Nick Woo/Eater Portland
by Krista Garcia and Katrina Yentch Updated

Portland’s long-thriving Vietnamese food scene has diversified in recent years, incorporating a wider spectrum of first- and second-generation-owned restaurants and food carts. Portlanders can find vegan pork belly banh mi, caramel-y thit kho, and nests of woven rice noodles from Hillsdale to Hazelwood. All of that being said, a simple bowl of pho bo, brimming with rare flank steak, fatty brisket, and a tangle of rice noodles in a rich beef broth, is a thing of beauty. From jazzier entrants like Luc Lac and Fish Sauce, to the well-credentialed pho enclaves on 82nd Avenue or Sandy Blvd, this pho map incorporates countless options for any of Portland’s rainy, grey days.

The focus of this map is beef pho since that’s the most common expression of the dish, but notable chicken or vegetarian versions are also included when relevant. For a wider selection of Vietnamese dishes, the larger Vietnamese map is probably a better bet.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Tan Tan Cafe & Delicatessen

Tan Tan is a family-owned business that precedes the establishment of Beaverton’s “restaurant row,” having operated off of Southwest Broadway for more than 20 years. The menu dives into a range of Vietnamese foods hard to find at many Portland restaurants, from ca ri, a yellow curry with rice, noodles, or French bread to the hot-and-sour soup canh chua. Tan Tan plays it simple but intentional with its pho offerings, serving a reliably stuffed pho dac biet containing just about every common pho beef cut imaginable. Those seeking something simpler can choose from two meats for their pho, or even more minimalist with just broth and rice noodles.

12675 SW Broadway St, Beaverton, OR 97005
Pho Nguyen Restaurant

For carnivores who judge a bowl of pho based on the amount of meat it contains, Nguyen delivers the beefy goods. Even so, the rich, no-need-for-condiments broth would make this Raleigh Hills restaurant a top contender if there were a Portland pho contest. While the pho doesn’t need extra seasoning, a spoonful of chile oil doesn’t hurt, either.

4795 SW 77th Ave, Portland, OR 97225
A close-up of a bowl of dac biet at Pho Nguyen, with bean sprouts, floating jalapenos, and a piile of green herbs.
Pho Nguyen.
Krista Garcia/Eater Portland

Fish Sauce

Northwest’s Fish Sauce is a slightly upscale option for Vietnamese beef noodle soup, and its biggest draw might be its complementary cocktails — things like mules with house-made ginger beer. The pho features prime cuts like filet mignon, bolstered by springy meatballs instead of extras like tendons and tripe.

407 NW 17th Ave #4, Portland, OR 97209
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

Luc Lac is known as a hip and energetic late-night staple for steaming bowls of pho and colorful bun. The five-spice-fragrant pho broth is the recipe of co-owner Alan Ho’s grandmother, with meatballs, brisket, and eye round available; some don’t know that all the usual favorites — tripe, tendon, etc. — are available as well, for those who ask. Luc Lac now closes at 11 p.m.

835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
Friendship Kitchen

Eastside Portlanders flock to Friendship Kitchen for its welcoming nightlife atmosphere and spacious patio, which stays toasty even through the winter months. Diners can choose from an array of shaken meats and banh mi amid the backdrop of buzzy neon signs and brightly patterned lanterns, alongside drinks with playful names like Ho Chi Mama (lychee puree, simple syrup, lemon, Chambord, and vodka) and Way 2 Sexy (spicy tequila, tamarind, Tajín). The pho broth simmers for 10 hours, resulting in a bright and well-seasoned bowl with a modest portion of tenderloin and brisket. The vegan option features a broth flavored with traditional pho spices — star anise, coriander seeds, fennel — as well as a heaping of vegetables and “thiccc” cuts of tofu.

2333 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
Thơm Portland

Thom’s tiny interior and ultra-pared down menu may be reminiscent of restaurants owned by first-generation Vietnamese immigrants in American cities like San Jose and Westminster, California. Similar to these businesses, which typically specialize in one or two dishes at a time, Thom prides itself on perfecting just four items, and pho consists of half those offerings. A smaller but stuffed bowl of pho bo holds a hearty serving of both beef and chicken meatballs, tenderloin, and brisket, while the popular vegan pho chay is topped with bok choy, mushrooms, and tofu. A shelf of takeaway Asian pantry goods complements the micro offerings, with treats like Thai varieties of Lays, cooking sauces, and fruit chews.

3039 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
Pho Hung

A Portland pho pioneer, Pho Hung has sat on the same stretch of Powell Blvd since 1990, with another outpost on 82nd Avenue. The menu is divided into friendly categories like “The Familiar” and “The Favorites,” but look no further than the top of the menu to find the dac biet, a.k.a. the Special Super Bowl — a hearty portion of pho with round steak, brisket, fatty brisket, soft tendon, honeycomb tripe, and meatballs in a light, peppery broth, garnished with a handful of chopped green onions.

4717 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
Pho An Sandy

In a former fast food spot with an unmistakable hat-shaped roof, Pho An is a favorite Sandy Blvd Vietnamese pit stop. The pho dac biet, which is only available in the restaurant’s largest portion, comes filled with slices of fatty brisket, round steak, a few tangles of tripe, meatballs, and a generous portion of gelatinous tendons that comes out of the kitchen mere minutes after placing an order. 

6236 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
Pho Mekha Restaurant

Thanks to Nong of khao man gai fame, many head to Mekha for the dry Phnom Penh noodles, but the pho, a little sweet and finished with a few grinds of black pepper, is also worth ordering. If there were a prize for most varied condiments, Mekha might win: The minimalist and modern restaurant offers more than just the usual Sriracha and hoisin, and also stocks house-made garlic paste, chile-infused vinegar, chile oil, and chile paste.

6846 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
Pho Oregon Restaurant

This banquet-ready institution is a well-oiled machine. From tai (flank steak only) to the dac biet (multiple cuts of beef, plus meatballs, tendon, and tripe), the menu has more than 20 different variations of pho to choose from. All bowls of pho, fragrant with star anise and clove, come out of the kitchen quicker than seems humanly possible.

2518 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220
Ha VL Vietnamese Noodle Soup

With Ha VL and sister restaurant Rose VL’s rotating roster of Vietnamese soups, it’s not an easy decision to go with the beef pho (Sundays at Ha VL and Tuesdays at Rose VL). This version isn’t a dac biet style affair; rather, this noodle soup stays simple, a rich broth full of sliced meatballs and fully cooked, thinly sliced round steak. At Ha VL, the version uses sliced loin strips with the meatballs. The broth is really what stands out, however, with remarkable depth.

2738 SE 82nd Ave # 102, Portland, OR 97266
Tèo Bun Bo Hue

This Jade District restaurant known for its namesake spicy soup recently added a beef pho to its selection. Rather than being treated as an afterthought, the beef pho feels special, with a pristine broth, heaps of green onion, and springy meatballs. The move here is to come with a friend, get both the pho and the BBH, and split them.

8220 SE Harrison St #230, Portland, OR 97216
Teo Bo Bun Hue’s Pho, which comes with plenty of green onions and thinly sliced red onion.
Pho at Teo.
Krista Garcia/Eater Portland

Van Hanh Vegetarian Restaurant

Run by Buddhist nuns and their disciples, Van Hanh is a godsend for vegetarians and vegans who also want to enjoy Vietnamese dishes, including noodle soups. The crab-free bun rieu might be the most popular soup served, but the vegetable broth-based pho is no slouch. It comes with mock beef, tofu, and all of the traditional accompaniments. 

8446 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266
Phở Sen

Anyone who finds themselves at Clackamas Town Center and isn’t in the mood for Cinnabon will appreciate Pho Sen, a nearby Vietnamese restaurant. Diners can choose from the Special Beef Soup, which includes everything a pho dac biet can (round steak, flank, beef meatballs, well-done brisket, tripe, and tendon), to versions made with white meat chicken, tofu and vegetables. The newer short rib pho comes with a whole beef short rib, for drama and flavor.

9757 SE Sunnyside Rd, Clackamas, OR 97015
