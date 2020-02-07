Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Steamy Bowls of Pho in Portland

Portland’s long-thriving Vietnamese food scene has diversified in recent years, incorporating a wider spectrum of first- and second-generation-owned restaurants and food carts. Portlanders can find vegan pork belly banh mi, caramel-y thit kho, and nests of woven rice noodles from Hillsdale to Hazelwood. All of that being said, a simple bowl of pho bo, brimming with rare flank steak, fatty brisket, and a tangle of rice noodles in a rich beef broth, is a thing of beauty. From jazzier entrants like Luc Lac and Fish Sauce, to the well-credentialed pho enclaves on 82nd Avenue or Sandy Blvd, this pho map incorporates countless options for any of Portland’s rainy, grey days.

The focus of this map is beef pho since that’s the most common expression of the dish, but notable chicken or vegetarian versions are also included when relevant. For a wider selection of Vietnamese dishes, the larger Vietnamese map is probably a better bet.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.