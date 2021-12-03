Where to Grab Pizza by the Slice in and Around Portland

Where to Grab Pizza by the Slice in and Around Portland

The secret’s out: Portland is on the national scene as a top-tier pizza town. But many of our most lauded pizzerias only offer whole pies. A fresh pizza right out of a wood-fired oven is a thing of beauty, but sometimes the need arises for a quick slice (or two) during a lunch break or on the way to a show. These slice-friendly pizza parlors include a few celebrated names but plenty of under-sung neighborhood gems.

As interest in Detroit-style and nonna pies has grown, more pizza-by-the-square has become available across the city; therefore, this list includes a number of places offering individual squares of pizza as opposed to the traditional triangular slice. This is primarily a list of slices easy to eat on the go, however, not fork-and-knife, individually sized pies. And remember, maps are not ranked; they’re organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.