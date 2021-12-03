 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A picture of a metal pan with two slices of pizza at Baby Doll
Two slices from Baby Doll in Southeast Portland
Brooke Jackson-Glidden / EPDX

Where to Grab Pizza by the Slice in and Around Portland

Find the best quick slice — or square — in every neighborhood

by Nathan Williams
Two slices from Baby Doll in Southeast Portland
| Brooke Jackson-Glidden / EPDX
by Nathan Williams

The secret’s out: Portland is on the national scene as a top-tier pizza town. But many of our most lauded pizzerias only offer whole pies. A fresh pizza right out of a wood-fired oven is a thing of beauty, but sometimes the need arises for a quick slice (or two) during a lunch break or on the way to a show. These slice-friendly pizza parlors include a few celebrated names but plenty of under-sung neighborhood gems.

As interest in Detroit-style and nonna pies has grown, more pizza-by-the-square has become available across the city; therefore, this list includes a number of places offering individual squares of pizza as opposed to the traditional triangular slice. This is primarily a list of slices easy to eat on the go, however, not fork-and-knife, individually sized pies. And remember, maps are not ranked; they’re organized geographically.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. NYC Pizzeria

700 SE Chkalov Dr #1
Vancouver, WA 98683
(360) 882-7670
(360) 882-7670
Portlanders wandering north across the Columbia often gravitate to the bit of Vancouver that most resembles Portland — the downtown area west of I-5. But pound for pound, some of the best food in the city can be found in the strip malls of east Vancouver. Behind NYC Pizzeria’s unassuming storefront is a brightly lit, casual restaurant, where TVs play college football or the Blazers. Cheese is the name of the game (a pepperoni slice will feature mozzarella beneath and on top of the meat), but slice specials can also include pies topped with ingredients like ginger, cilantro, paneer, and Tandoori chicken. Dine at utilitarian tables inside or take your slice to go — no outdoor seating.

A whole pie of Indian pizza, with bell peppers, jalapeños, and cilantro
NYC Pizzeria
N.Y.C. Pizzeria

2. Signal Station Pizza

8302 N Lombard St
Portland, OR 97203
(503) 286-2257
(503) 286-2257
It may technically be a peninsula, but many residents find St. Johns an island difficult to leave. A microcosm of Portland, St. Johns has (nearly) one of everything, and a charming neighborhood pizza spot is no exception. Inhabiting a retired gas station — complete with inactive, 1930s-era pumps — Signal Station serves generously sized slices on airy crusts from a daily list of five options: typically cheese and pepperoni, along with veggie and meat specials. Signal Station is currently takeout only.

3. Handsome Pizza

1603 NE Killingsworth St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 247-7499
(503) 247-7499
When a pizzeria shares space — and a wood-fired oven — with a beloved neighborhood bakery, you can expect the crust to shine. Comprised of Pacific Northwestern wheat flour, Handsome’s crust has the unmistakable tang of sourdough, and manages to be both light and crispy, with plenty of wood flame char. The bright tomato sauce sings, and toppings are dispersed with a light hand. Handsome’s outdoor tables will soon be covered for the long rainy season. In the mornings, Seastar Bakery — which shares a space with Handsome Pizza — sells individual squares, with all the punch of the evening slices.

4. Pizza Jerk

5028 NE 42nd Ave
Portland, OR 97218
(503) 284-9333
(503) 284-9333
Tommy Habetz may be best known for co-founding Bunk, but it may be the time he spent at Apizza Scholls that makes Pizza Jerk so special. The style blurs New Haven and New York, with subtly sweet sauce and thin crust that provides ample chew, crisp, and char. The original Cully location may not be serving indoors on its classic red-checkered tablecloths at the moment, but slices are available to-go or enjoyed in the spacious backyard patio — including several covered tables. Slice options include cheese, pepperoni, and a daily special.

5. Bella Pizza

2934 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 282-0600
(503) 282-0600
Pizza places have come and gone along Alberta, but Bella (formerly “Bella Faccia”) has been holding it down in the popular neighborhood for 20 years. Brooklyn native Linda Zumoff describes her pizza as “Naples meets New York,” and the large slices feature air-pocketed crust, nicely proportioned cheese, and small touches like a dusting of parmesan over the wide pepperoni. Half a dozen slice options typically include at least one vegan special. The back patio hosts trivia night and discount slices every Wednesday.

6. Pizza Thief

2610 NW Vaughn St
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 719-7778
(503) 719-7778
Pizza Thief and its sister bar — umbilically connected via a narrow portal — Bandit Bar may be named for the actual pizza purloining owners Darby Aldaco and Tony Pasquale did as kids, but pizza this good is worth paying for. The sourdough note in the crust isn’t too loud, underlying the harmony of mostly locally sourced toppings with a subtle tartness. The cheese and the dough are both a bit thicker than other New York-style options in town, but far from the mega-cheese approach of your standard pizza chain. The slice counter typically offers a wide selection of their house pies, including both vegan and gluten-free options. The décor is ultra-modern Northwest, befitting this neighborhood that touches both heavy industry and verdant Forest Park.

7. Precious Pizza

6035 NE Halsey St
Portland, OR 97213
(971) 720-6584
(971) 720-6584
In a town awash with New York-style pizza options, Precious Pizza’s 2021 opening was Nonna-style breath of Long Island fresh air. Alejandro Preciado honed his “Grandma-style” pan pizzas through a Salem-based pop-up project, and now Portland enjoys the fruits of his labor at this Rose Park cart. Precious’s spongy pan crust is ringed with caramelized crunch, an ideal frame for the riot of toppings, including garlic confit, bacon, and habanero honey. The Barley Pod where Precious makes its home includes both indoor and outdoor seating.

8. Cooperativa

1250 NW 9th Ave Suite 100
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 342-7416
(503) 342-7416
It would be easy to walk by Cooperativa’s sleek glass and steel exterior and have no idea this Pearl District Italian market serves up some of the city’s most exciting slices. Focaccia-esque dough cut into rectangular slices is the hallmark of Roman-style pizza, and Cooperative ups the ante with exquisite toppings. Even the humble cheese slice receives a glow up as “Cacio e Pepe,” with a bracing dose of freshly ground black pepper. The décor inside is cozy chic — the sort of place that invites lingering, but also the fear of spilling red wine on their carpet.

9. Escape From New York Pizza

622 NW 23rd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 227-5423
(503) 227-5423
Escape from New York has been slinging slices for longer than most Portlanders have been alive. In an ever-changing city, EFNY’s reliable, foldable New York-style pizza is as familiar and steady as ever. The cheese vs. sauce needle here is tipped heavily towards the mozzarella end of the scale, making an Escape From New York a sound end-of-night counter-balance to that last drink you had at the bar. Unlike newer spots that strain to achieve the patina of an old-school pizza parlor, EFNY is the real deal, complete with service that is more New York-brusque than Portland-passive. Eat inside along a narrow counter or two small outdoor tables.

10. Dove Vivi

2727 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 239-4444
(503) 239-4444
At Dove Vivi, crust reigns supreme. Co-founded by former Alaskan fisherwoman Delane Blackstock (after a critical stint at Los Angeles’s Zelo), Dove Vivi’s cornmeal crust packs such a buttery, nutty punch that it demands toppings to match. Depending on the season, toppings might include lamb sausage, eggplant, Yemeni pepper sauce, butternut squash, or jerk chicken. The restaurant announces slice specials on its Twitter account. Visitors can dine indoors around simple, sturdy wooden tables or on the restaurant’s outdoor patio.

11. Baby Doll Pizza

2835 SE Stark St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 459-4450
(503) 459-4450
Baby Doll changed ownership in 2021, but the well-balanced New York style pizza remains relatively close to the original. Thin, crispy crust is the canvas for a light brushing of sauce and restrained application of cheese and other toppings. This is comfort food pizza intended to accompany the deep tap list of Baby Doll’s adjoining bar. Chessboard floor tile, pinball machines, black leather booths, and low-hung lighting gives the dining room David Lynch meets Tim Burton vibes — those uncomfortable eating indoors can grab a bench in both covered and uncovered outdoor seating.

12. Atlas Pizza

6529 SE Foster Rd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 232-3004
(503) 232-3004
Connected through an internal door to neighborhood cocktail bar 5 & Dime and echoing its 1940s style, Atlas Pizza’s latest location on Foster serves up wide, thin slices — amply layered ingredients on crispy, flaky crust — in a family-friendly atmosphere. Customers can play a few rounds of pinball as the kids amuse themselves in a dedicated children’s play area. A half-dozen daily slices include both gluten-free and vegan options, but only at the Foster and Division locations; Killingsworth has yet to reintroduce slices.

13. Humdinger Pizza Company

9201 SE Foster Rd
Portland, OR 97266
(971) 353-7200
(971) 353-7200
Amidst new development in Lents, it seems appropriate this addition to the neighborhood would be founded by prolific developers Chad and Dana Rennaker. The auto-themed Humdinger connects to next-door bar Shifters via an internal passageway, and the slices well-suited to accompany a hoppy pint or chewy Malbec. Large slices feature chewy crust, sweet and slightly peppery sauce, and a bounty of cheese and toppings. The car concept may feel a bit too “theme park” for some, but the inhabited vibes are decidedly casual and friendly. Visitors can dine indoors or on the back patio.

14. Sunny's Pizza

7738 SE 13th Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 827-4992
(503) 827-4992
It may not be always sunny in Sellwood, but solid pizza is now a guarantee. A somewhat recent spin-off of neighboring a Cena Ristorante, Sunny’s Pizza dishes up big slices with chewy crust and loaded with cheese. Slices include cheese, pepperoni, and at least one gluten free option; eclectic furniture and design suits this casual neighborhood spot, as does the full bar. Diners can sit inside under string lights or out on primary colored picnic benches.

15. Society Pie

8410 SW Nimbus Ave Suite 500
Beaverton, OR 97008
(503) 747-4831
(503) 747-4831
Portland’s pizza renaissance spilled over to Beaverton in 2021 with the opening of Society Pie. Corporate drop-outs Josh and Stacey Kearney bring an emphasis on simple, classically constructed pies and community ties — they support a number of neighborhood charitable initiatives and their website offers a path to a free meal for those in tough economic straits. The flavorful crust has an airy chew, a foundation for tastefully balanced mozzarella, slightly herbaceous sauce, and toppings. Slice options include cheese, pepperoni, veggie (not vegan), Hawaiian, and supreme. The brightly lit dining area is a bit spare with only a few tables, but is serviceable for a quick slice.

16. Straight From New York Pizza

3330 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 736-9739
(503) 736-9739
Drunkenly stumbling into Straight From New York for a slice of cheese has been a Portland tradition since the ‘80s, still going strong on both sides of the river. These are unfussy pies, pale golden crusts supporting old-school pepperoni or thin slivers of green pepper; the shop serves them for $3 during happy hour, and often offers beer and slice specials throughout the day. The classic glass case always houses a chef’s special or two, whether it’s a standard like Hawaiian or something off-the-wall topped with, say, strawberries. SFNY is open for walk-ins and delivery.

17. Sizzle Pie Downtown

926 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 234-7437 ext. 1
(503) 234-7437 ext. 1
It wouldn’t feel right to ignore Portland’s metalhead-friendly, by-the-slice destination; way back in 2011, it served some of the wildest slices in town, including some of the strongest vegan pies. Any day of the week, diners can stroll up to order slices like the garlicky pepperoni-jalapeño number known as Napalm Breath, or the Briehemoth layered with apple slices, brie dollops, and caramelized onion. While the dining room is closed, customers can walk up to the slice window any day of the week.

