Portland Bar Snacks Ideal for Any Night Out

Let’s face it: Portland is an early-to-bed city, with most restaurants and bars closing around 10 p.m. This phenomenon has only intensified since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, now that many “go to” after-hours haunts have closed or reduced their hours. While a handful of spots are still around for late-night cravings, your best bet for some after-hours sustenance is one of Portland’s knockout bars, required by law to have a more substantial menu than the average watering hole outside the state. Some bars offer quick fried food, flip burgers, or microwaved dishes, but for those looking for bars that focus as much on their foods as their drinks, this map is for you.

From specialty nachos to fried kimchi, this list includes a number of fun, elevated, and creative late-night bar snacks. For more ideas, check out our essential bar map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.