A hand holds a wooden bowl full of cheddar beignets at Ok Omens in Portland.
Cheddar beignets at Ok Omens.
Dina Avila/Eater Portland

Portland Bar Snacks Ideal for Any Night Out

From nachos to fried kimchi, cheesy beignets to ceviche

by Alex Frane and Maya MacEvoy Updated
Cheddar beignets at Ok Omens.
| Dina Avila/Eater Portland
by Alex Frane and Maya MacEvoy Updated

Let’s face it: Portland is an early-to-bed city, with most restaurants and bars closing around 10 p.m. This phenomenon has only intensified since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, now that many “go to” after-hours haunts have closed or reduced their hours. While a handful of spots are still around for late-night cravings, your best bet for some after-hours sustenance is one of Portland’s knockout bars, required by law to have a more substantial menu than the average watering hole outside the state. Some bars offer quick fried food, flip burgers, or microwaved dishes, but for those looking for bars that focus as much on their foods as their drinks, this map is for you.

From specialty nachos to fried kimchi, this list includes a number of fun, elevated, and creative late-night bar snacks. For more ideas, check out our essential bar map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Frito Pie at The Fixin' To

St. Johns locals have certainly, one time or another, devoured a Frito pie from this venue and bar ahead of a show; it’s a rite of passage. A foundation of Fritos arrive doused in chili and cheese, with a pile of accoutrement typical of nachos — lettuce, tomato, green onions, sour cream. It’s best served with the addition of slow-cooked brisket, which also appears in the bar’s tacos.

8218 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 477-4995
(503) 477-4995

Fried Cheese Curds at Saraveza

When pairing bar snacks with beers, it’s hard to beat cheese curds, but they’re not readily found in the Portland area. Luckily, rustic, Packers-themed tap house and bottle shop Saraveza is all about Midwestern cuisine, serving baskets of golden-fried squeaky cheese curds. Crispy on the outside, with long stretches of molten cheese on the interior, they’re well-matched by a crisp lager or hoppy IPA and a sports game.

1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 206-4252
(503) 206-4252

Expatriate Nachos at Expatriate

While the dark, gilded lounge Expatriate is unmistakably a cocktail bar, it’s also a destination for its bar snacks alone. The James Beard sandwich is unconventionally good with just onion and butter on fluffy white bread, but the Expatriate nachos are the real draw. Made with wonton chips, spicy lemongrass beef, and Thai chili cheese sauce for extra heat, the nachos pack a punch that is cooled with the addition of crema. Order them with a Diplomatic Pouch, a dealer’s choice from one of the bar’s seasoned bartenders.

5424 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 867-5309
(503) 867-5309

Cala Burger at Bar Cala

The millennial-pink-hued, summery-year-round Bar Cala spikes Old Fashioneds with banana liqueur and leans heavily on Latin American cocktail traditions. The food menu similarly travels throughout the Americas with its dishes, which range from Argentinian skirt steak with chimichurri to Baja-style fish tacos. While the queso fundido here was a strong contender for this map, it’s extremely hard to beat the house burger, accompanied by a caramelized pineapple relish for a gentle sweetness. It’s best with the addition of queso Oaxaca.

2703 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 719-4290
(503) 719-4290

Tempura Kimchi at the Shaku Bar

Only open since May 2022, Shaku is already a neighborhood favorite. Co-owners Mark Tucker, Trent Brown, and chef Matt Odama have created a relaxed, friendly space featuring live music, a large patio, and great food and drink. The tempura kimchi, with a beautiful, surprisingly fluffy batter, is not to be missed — it comes with a side of chipotle aioli, though it’s particularly tasty on its own. The kimchi is also available vegetarian.

3448 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 346-2063
(971) 346-2063

The Favreau at the Pharmacy

Popular for its drag brunches and bingo, the Pharmacy was also the shooting location for cult classic Drugstore Cowboy. Open until 2:30 a.m. every night, the Pharmacy serves fun cocktails along with such dishes as the ‘Favreau,’ self-described as, “The. Best. Damn. Grilled. Cheese.” The descriptor is apt: The combination of cheeses — Gruyere, fontina, cheddar, and jack — makes it fantastic for a late-night snack, above and beyond the average greasy bar grilled cheese. The side of red pepper tomato soup is ideal for dabbing and dunking.

2100 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 954-3592
(503) 954-3592

Fried Brie at Scotch Lodge

The whiskey-fueled cocktail bar Scotch Lodge has quickly defined itself not only as a place for lush, beautiful drinks, but also as a dining destination with a menu influenced by modern French bistros. That doesn’t mean the swanky, windowless lounge doesn’t play around with its food — the fried brie is nothing short of fun, four golden-brown sticks of cheese draped with verjus syrup and sprinkled with pistachio shavings. Equal parts sweet and savory, the richness holds up to the bold, assertive cocktails on the menu.

215 SE 9th Ave Ste 102, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 208-2039
(503) 208-2039

Chips at City Bridge & Tunnel

Southwest Morrison cocktail bar City Bridge & Tunnel’s goal is to provide affordable drinks and food with some whimsy, and it shows. The bar’s house-made chips play on classic flavors like cool ranch and flamin’ hot, with an additional truffle chip for those feeling fancy. They are available as a snack with luxe dipping sauces like salsa verde or confit garlic sour cream; those seeking something a little more substantial can order them as a side for the kitchen’s sandwiches and hot dogs. Filling the shoes of industry bar Shift Drinks, City Bridge & Tunnel keeps the bar open until 2 a.m. with a late-night happy hour.

1200 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 894-8791
(503) 894-8791

Smash burgers at Loyal Legion

With its extensive 99 beer tap list, Loyal Legion is also home to a strong food menu, with snacks like Olympia Provisions sausages. The real draw is its smash burgers, particularly the McLoyal: a double patty with American cheese, chopped onions, dill pickle, and Loyal Legion’s secret sauce. It’s a fun play on the original, standing out in a city rife with strong smash burgers.

710 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 235-8272
(503) 235-8272

Beignets at OK Omens

It should come as no surprise that the food at the bright and breezy wine bar Ok Omens is as good as it is, as the menu is helmed by chef Justin Woodward of the lauded Castagna next door. Larger plates like chanterelle-tossed pasta and crispy duck leg cured in six-spice make it a reputable spot for dinner, but for those seeking a small snack that pairs with almost any glass of wine, the beignets are the way to go. Rather than the sugar-powered ones found at New Orleans’ legendary Cafe du Monde, these fried puff pastries are filled with white cheddar for a more savory bite — plus a touch of honey for balance.

1758 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 231-9959
(503) 231-9959

Lechon kawali at Deadshot/Sunrice

Considering the surplus of fried snacks on most bar menus, we should really start including lechon kawali — Filipino deep-fried pork belly — on more menus. A crackly, crunchy exterior gives way to reveal tender, rendered, juicy meat, the best qualities of both pork rinds and pulled pork in a snackable, nugget-esque form. Sunrice, the pop-up in residence at Southeast Portland bar Deadshot, dances between Filipino and Vietnamese culinary traditions, and the lechon is a prime example, served with a funky-sweet nước mắm on the side for dunking.

2133 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 990-9887
(971) 990-9887

Ceviche at Palomar

Ricky Bella, known for his time at restaurants and food carts like Bullard and Jojo, has moved into the kitchen at this Cuban cocktail bar on Division, and since his arrival, the food menu has grown with a handful of strong new additions. The ceviche here is particularly special, incorporating both Peruvian and Mexican techniques and ingredients in a single dish — lime-cooked shrimp tossed in a tropical-fruit-forward leche de tigre is plump and juicy, complemented by the crunch of cucumber and the acid of pineapple. Served with plantain chips, the dish hews a little sweeter, matching the blended drinks and daiquiris coming from the bar.

959 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 266-8276
(971) 266-8276

Chicken and jojos at Reel M Inn

Of course, this iconic Portland dive bar is best known not for its drinks, but for its fried chicken, juicy and crackly and well-matched by its gargantuan, mashed-potato-fluffy-on-the-inside jojos. This tiny bar’s chicken is nationally famous, so wait times can get a little wild on the weekends; lounge around playing pool while you wait, or better yet, talk to some of the regulars.

2430 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 231-3880
(503) 231-3880

Corn dog at Lutz Tavern

After a brief hiatus from the menu, the hand-dipped corn dog at Lutz Tavern, Woodstock’s beloved watering hole, has returned in all its glory. The jalapeño-cornmeal batter has just the tiniest kick to it, with the sausage at its center retaining its satisfying snap. With the old-school interiors and hidden gem smoking patio in the back, Lutz may be mistaken for a dive, but let’s be clear: The cocktails here are strong in every sense of the word, and the food is super polished.

4639 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 774-0353
(503) 774-0353

Totchos at Oaks Bottom Public House

The family-friendly, wood-lined Oaks Bottom Public House (which is continuing on despite the closure of Lompoc Brewing) is likely the birthplace of “totchos,” substituting tater-tots for chips in its nachos. It’s fairly straightforward — crispy fried potato bites are covered in the usual nachos fixins’, like cheese, onions, olives, and pickled jalapeños, with options for pulled pork, bacon, and avocado add-ons. But sometimes a thing doesn’t need to be complicated to be delicious, especially after a few pints.

1621 SE Bybee Blvd, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 232-1728
(503) 232-1728
A picture of tater tots with avocado, sour cream, salsa, and olives at Oaks Bottom Public House.
A pile of totchos at Oaks Bottom Public House.
Celeste Noche/Eater

